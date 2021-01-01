« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 09:55:44 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm
But to play 4-3-3 as Klopp likes it, you probably need 5-6 extremely fit and injury-free midfielders. So, say you take Milner, Ox and Keita from our list and de-select Harvey Elliot on suitability, that's a lot of money needed to refresh the team there?

Whereas, stick with 4-4-2, arguably you work with two new players, and bed them in, around Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson fairly gradually...

Oh I agree in that if you can only count on Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson then you need to move to a formation where you can always rotate between the 3 of them. The bigger issue though is that while Hendo falling off a cliff physically isn't that surprising you'd have to say Fabinho's is. He won no tackles yesterday, dribbled by 3 times and just had the 1 interception. Right now the whole functioning of our midfield is seemingly solely dependant on Thiago. Should preface this with saying we don't play ManC every game but for any chance of winning something this year this is a huge issue.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Sure, but I wasn't really discussing tactics in any way; the point was simply that when something starts working Klopp has previous for sticking with it, whatever the plan may otherwise have been.

It's just a speculative punt, that maybe (not definitely) if the 4-4-2 begins to reap successes he may decide to stick with it even if the original intention was to only use it temporarily. Of course it would effect which new players are brought in thereafter

Just musing, nothing more.

If you look around at different managers they have a system that works for them and they don't really ever vary from that because that's what got them to the top level in the first place. Well unless you're a former PL hero like Lampard or ManU player like Bruce where you just get handed jobs regardless. But aside from that, for the managers that really earn it, then they all have a set system that they believe will lead to winning. Klopp is no different. We're being pragmatic right now because we have to but given a choice I don't doubt Klopp will go right back to what he knows and believes works best.


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm
I expect you're right. We shall see. I have no skin this game. Kloppo can do whatever he wants as far as I'm concerned.







kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
The 4-3-3 has been broken this season as the legs have fallen off the midfield. It's a very highly strung tactic and very unforgiving if something isn't right. In this case, it's been the press. No press and the high-line just gets picked off as we've seen time and time again. It's been open season in some games. It's made our good defenders look bad, when it's actually been a lack of intensity in the middle that has let the whole system down.

Of course, some were starting to question the leadership, but I suspected a change like this was coming. We can't chop and change every few games if something doesn't go quite right, but after several poor performances in a row where we've leaked goals, Klopp knew it was time to change, and the 4-3-3 wasn't going to fix itself. At this point I suspect it's a personnel issue and I reckon we'll see a fair bit this 4-4-2 until we can get some energy into midfield.

Klopp picked the perfect time to spring a surprise as it left Pep pretty flummoxed and by the last 15 minutes they'd completely run out of ideas. It's been a very long time since we saw a Man City team so unthreatening. They had an XG of less than 1!




CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
They had an XG of less than 1!

And we had a 2.04 or something and could have easily won by 3 or 4 imo. Some poor decision making, finishing and an insane save truly made that game look closer than it truly was. They had 2 very good chances that Alisson saved and some great defensive clearances to stop some clear chances but overall I thought we were the better team in that game.

I also don't Think we were that poor in the Arsenal game either, they just got gifted two goals. We are not as good as this one but didnt deserve to lose that game at all

I am really curious what we do in that Napoli game coming up cause it most likely will be a meaningless game


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7164 on: Today at 04:31:26 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm
And we had a 2.04 or something and could have easily won by 3 or 4 imo. Some poor decision making, finishing and an insane save truly made that game look closer than it truly was. They had 2 very good chances that Alisson saved and some great defensive clearances to stop some clear chances but overall I thought we were the better team in that game.

I also don't Think we were that poor in the Arsenal game either, they just got gifted two goals. We are not as good as this one but didnt deserve to lose that game at all

I am really curious what we do in that Napoli game coming up cause it most likely will be a meaningless game
That Napoli it is very possible it is for winner of the group, which would be the goal.

