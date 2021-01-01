But to play 4-3-3 as Klopp likes it, you probably need 5-6 extremely fit and injury-free midfielders. So, say you take Milner, Ox and Keita from our list and de-select Harvey Elliot on suitability, that's a lot of money needed to refresh the team there?



Whereas, stick with 4-4-2, arguably you work with two new players, and bed them in, around Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson fairly gradually...



Sure, but I wasn't really discussing tactics in any way; the point was simply that when something starts working Klopp has previous for sticking with it, whatever the plan may otherwise have been.



It's just a speculative punt, that maybe (not definitely) if the 4-4-2 begins to reap successes he may decide to stick with it even if the original intention was to only use it temporarily. Of course it would effect which new players are brought in thereafter



Just musing, nothing more.



Oh I agree in that if you can only count on Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson then you need to move to a formation where you can always rotate between the 3 of them. The bigger issue though is that while Hendo falling off a cliff physically isn't that surprising you'd have to say Fabinho's is. He won no tackles yesterday, dribbled by 3 times and just had the 1 interception. Right now the whole functioning of our midfield is seemingly solely dependant on Thiago. Should preface this with saying we don't play ManC every game but for any chance of winning something this year this is a huge issue.If you look around at different managers they have a system that works for them and they don't really ever vary from that because that's what got them to the top level in the first place. Well unless you're a former PL hero like Lampard or ManU player like Bruce where you just get handed jobs regardless. But aside from that, for the managers that really earn it, then they all have a set system that they believe will lead to winning. Klopp is no different. We're being pragmatic right now because we have to but given a choice I don't doubt Klopp will go right back to what he knows and believes works best.