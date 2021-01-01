« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 691185 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:06:28 pm
Are you Roys official spokesman?

Is that a posted position?
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm
Is that a posted position?

Your notice Al is awfully quiet when Royhendo is logged in..
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm
Is that a posted position?

does it need to be in your case?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,157
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Your notice Al is awfully quiet when Royhendo is logged in..

Now you mention it, Roy has been particularly vocal about the tea lady not being adequately replaced by FSG
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Aggro Berlin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 09:15:18 pm »
While the attack has been disjointed in this game, due to the obvious rotational decisions, overall attacking/creating/scoring hasn't been the problem, we've done more than enough in that regard.

The issue, rotation or not, consistently this season has been individual and collective defending, poor decisions, lapses of concentration, etc.. over and over again.
Logged

Offline Aggro Berlin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Aggro Berlin on Yesterday at 09:15:18 pm
While the attack has been disjointed in this game, due to the obvious rotational decisions, overall attacking/creating/scoring hasn't been the problem, we've done more than enough in that regard.

The issue, rotation or not, consistently this season has been individual and collective defending, poor decisions, lapses of concentration, etc.. over and over again.

As I said, the attack has done it's job again tonight.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm »
Think that if we're not playing Elliott as a 10, then the next best thing is as the right sided attacker in this 442, lets him come inside and get on the ball without us losing much in attack.  Salah needs to be up front in this formation, not stuck out on the wing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm
Think that if we're not playing Elliott as a 10, then the next best thing is as the right sided attacker in this 442, lets him come inside and get on the ball without us losing much in attack.  Salah needs to be up front in this formation, not stuck out on the wing.

Yeah sticking Salah out wide in this formation is a criminal misuse of his talents.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,963
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
Think Salah centrally has thrown a bit of a curveball into the plan.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Think Salah centrally has thrown a bit of a curveball into the plan.

And into Guardiola's plans for the weekend too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Think Salah centrally has thrown a bit of a curveball into the plan.
And Bobby being ace. All of Nunez, Salah, Bobby can stake a claim to starting as a striker at the moment.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,814
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Think Salah centrally has thrown a bit of a curveball into the plan.
I can see a lop-sided 4-4-2 similar to what we had with Houghton, Barnes, Rush and Beardsley but possibly more fluid.

Salah and Nunez up front with Elliot and Jota/Diaz out wide but license to go forward while the other tucks central.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Weird setup tonight, I saw it as a 4-3-3 but with Fabinho on the left?

If were going to play 2 Sunday let it be Thiago and Fabinho.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Weird setup tonight, I saw it as a 4-3-3 but with Fabinho on the left?

If were going to play 2 Sunday let it be Thiago and Fabinho.

Was definitely 442 with Elliott on the right and Carvalho on the left.  Expect to see Henderson and Thiago on the weekend, Klopp was always likely to sub whoever is partnering Thiago.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 10:07:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
Was definitely 442 with Elliott on the right and Carvalho on the left.  Expect to see Henderson and Thiago on the weekend, Klopp was always likely to sub whoever is partnering Thiago.
I would say Fabinho/Thiago More the reason Henderson started the last 3 games in 7 days. Fabinho been off the bench also Henderson struggles vs Pressure more. I viewed Henderson starting today as he on the bench this weekend. I could be wrong though
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Think Salah centrally has thrown a bit of a curveball into the plan.
I think it would be interesting him and Nunez starting together with Salah in the role of Firmino/Jota
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
Was definitely 442 with Elliott on the right and Carvalho on the left.  Expect to see Henderson and Thiago on the weekend, Klopp was always likely to sub whoever is partnering Thiago.

Whenever we were off the ball and in shape Elliot was level with Henderson and Fabinho and Carvalho ahead. Fabinho was definitely to the left of Henderson and usually ahead. It didnt look like a pair in any respect?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm
I think it would be interesting him and Nunez starting together with Salah in the role of Firmino/Jota

When they got close to eachother v City and Fulham they caused absolute chaos and we looked like scoring every attack. Tiny sample sizes of course and one technically a friendly but was encouraging.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
What was weird is in this case it was actually more like a 4-2-2-2 in that Hendo-Fabinho were staying deep but then Carvalho and Elliott had freedom to roam underneath the strikers and we ended up in all types of weird positions. Look at this passing network:



Maybe telling Elliott and Carvalho to be more static in the 2nd half helped? Not really sure but this wasn't seemingly working as setup at first.
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7099 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Hear me out but I would like to see the following set-up against City:

                          Ali
Gomez     Konate    Van Djik   Tsimi/Robbo

             Hendo/Fab    Thiago

    Elliot                                 Jota
                      Firmino
                        Salah

Nothing against Nunez at all but the following retains the intricate play we'll need in the final third (which we do miss a bit with Nunez), high pressing, and an ability to not get overrun in midfield with both Elliot and Firmino potentially plugging gaps in the center.

Most probably we're not going to see, but it's an interesting idea that I'd love to see us try out more consistently.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7100 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm »
That was a lot better tonight in my opinion, and not surprising with players who are comfortable dropping between the lines. I think we should stick with this for the foreseeable, but with the idea that at least one of Elliott, Carvalho or Jones plays in every game (in one of the two wider midfield positions).
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7101 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
That was a lot better tonight in my opinion, and not surprising with players who are comfortable dropping between the lines. I think we should stick with this for the foreseeable, but with the idea that at least one of Elliott, Carvalho or Jones plays in every game (in one of the two wider midfield positions).

Wide midfield on the right hand side in a couple of weeks....

Might be a slot for a certain Scouser with great quality?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7102 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
That was a lot better tonight in my opinion, and not surprising with players who are comfortable dropping between the lines. I think we should stick with this for the foreseeable, but with the idea that at least one of Elliott, Carvalho or Jones plays in every game (in one of the two wider midfield positions).

It'll be interesting to see how we line up against Man City. When we play Nunez, we need some players that are comfortable between the lines, and can develop our play in their half. Elliot, Carvalho and Jones are all pretty capable but they are stilll quite inexperienced and inconsistent.
Logged

Offline arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7103 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm »
The number 1 issue for me is the press (our playmaker) is gone, the press underpins how we orientate in attack and defence. When we pressed at our best we forced the play into a condensed space and the oppositions out was long balls over the top. We mastered the offside trap and then had an elite 1v1 GK. Now that the team is knackered and the press is gone, the gap between front and back are bigger. We allow more space in between the lines, we struggle to cut out the passing lanes and teams get at us. I just dont see a fix until after potentially the world cup. Where hopefully a lot of our players dont amass crazy minutes and can re-charge. The midfield rightly so is getting called out but we have to address the press more than anything
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7104 on: Yesterday at 11:34:17 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
It'll be interesting to see how we line up against Man City. When we play Nunez, we need some players that are comfortable between the lines, and can develop our play in their half. Elliot, Carvalho and Jones are all pretty capable but they are stilll quite inexperienced and inconsistent.

Klopp said after the Arsenal match that he didnt like how it was four players in a line when talking about the front four, and I suppose that this can be solved by telling the same players to do different things, but I really hope that if this is the shape were going with, then Salahs contribution tonight has swayed the manager and his coaching staff into thinking Mo should be one of the two forwards in the front line from now on.

This would then allow for us to be a little more creative with that wide right role, perhaps opting for more of an attacking midfielder than a forward, and therefore having someone who naturally wants to move inside and offer a bit of variety.

Hes had some criticism this season but what I would say about Elliott is that he shows bravery in possession, and in a team bereft of confidence and second guessing itself, he could be really useful, especially if he is playing more a right attacking midfield role, which is a position more natural to him. Its not ideal because he is young and there is the potential for inconsistency, but its weighing up the positives and negatives of it all, and I think hes worth the punt at this point.

Just as an aside, I would love it if this shape change offered an opportunity to Oxlade-Chamberlain. I have mostly given up on him at this point because he was not used at all in the last 15 or so games of last season, but he made a big contribution when Mané and Salah went to AFCON, and if all is not lost with him, then he could potentially end up being a really handy option for us if things were to fall into place.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 07:24:39 am »
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm
The number 1 issue for me is the press (our playmaker) is gone, the press underpins how we orientate in attack and defence. When we pressed at our best we forced the play into a condensed space and the oppositions out was long balls over the top. We mastered the offside trap and then had an elite 1v1 GK. Now that the team is knackered and the press is gone, the gap between front and back are bigger. We allow more space in between the lines, we struggle to cut out the passing lanes and teams get at us. I just dont see a fix until after potentially the world cup. Where hopefully a lot of our players dont amass crazy minutes and can re-charge. The midfield rightly so is getting called out but we have to address the press more than anything

As well as the ageing midfield and the general feeling of a team losing its legs (perhaps owing partly to us getting pre season badly wrong) I'm guessing there are issues with the new forwards being less effective at the press. Diaz, Jota, Nunez are either not quite as effective as Mane, Firmino and Salah used to be or are still learning the press.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,406
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 07:46:14 am »
Conceding first is now part of the template  ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,668
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm
Well yeah you'd think, but it may be that the alternatives we didn't think were quite good enough. We've waited before. We did it with Virg, we did it with Keita, we did it with Konate. We didnt have to wait for Virg...when you say we 'didnt have the option' I'm not sure what you mean. We had four senior CBs at that point, we had 7 senior CMs this summer.

There's every chance we looked at the midfield in the summer and saw Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones, Elliott and Carvalho and thought it was enough. Keita didn't miss many games through injury last season, I dont actually think Ox missed any.

Didn't have the option to wait meaning that guy we wanted in the summer went to Real Madrid right?
I mean it's all hypothetical here and I am sure there are reasons...but we know how injury prone our existing players are, or how little experience they have - I don't believe we would have thought as Keita/Ox were ok last season that'd be the norm. We took a risk whatever the case may be and it backfired very quickly

There are a lot of midfielders out there and we didn't buy any of ours at the height of their game so I can't see why we wouldn't have alternatives here that we can mould into what we want them to be. Every player nees time to adapt to us also which supports getting them in earlier than most! Just a strange situation I guess we'll never know the answer to..

Someone mentioned klopp has no template and i think that's more correct than anything - he's a pragmatist and he works with what tools he has at his disposal. Maybe they aren't exactly sure what the best way to go with our midfield? It is the last bit of the team Klopp will finish his time here with that needs work. Possibly defence in a year or two needs help also with VVD/Matip getting old

Also :

Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm
But all we can do now is get the best out of who we have available - that surely also needs to mean getting Mo back firing again because with just him alone he can put the opponent on the back foot.

I'm glad Mo was listening  ;D
I liked seeing him pop up closer to the goal and making runs in on goal last night....Nuez tends to veer left where Diaz/Jota is and with Trent gone Salah has to hold the fort on that right hand side these days but we got to find a way to get him more central too.


Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm »
it seemed to work well last night
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:34:17 pm
Klopp said after the Arsenal match that he didnt like how it was four players in a line when talking about the front four, and I suppose that this can be solved by telling the same players to do different things, but I really hope that if this is the shape were going with, then Salahs contribution tonight has swayed the manager and his coaching staff into thinking Mo should be one of the two forwards in the front line from now on.

This would then allow for us to be a little more creative with that wide right role, perhaps opting for more of an attacking midfielder than a forward, and therefore having someone who naturally wants to move inside and offer a bit of variety.

Hes had some criticism this season but what I would say about Elliott is that he shows bravery in possession, and in a team bereft of confidence and second guessing itself, he could be really useful, especially if he is playing more a right attacking midfield role, which is a position more natural to him. Its not ideal because he is young and there is the potential for inconsistency, but its weighing up the positives and negatives of it all, and I think hes worth the punt at this point.

Just as an aside, I would love it if this shape change offered an opportunity to Oxlade-Chamberlain. I have mostly given up on him at this point because he was not used at all in the last 15 or so games of last season, but he made a big contribution when Mané and Salah went to AFCON, and if all is not lost with him, then he could potentially end up being a really handy option for us if things were to fall into place.

I tend to agree. In Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo, we have players who can pass the ball quite well, and move it on efficiently. We don't really have anyone that can progress the ball through small dribbles to drive and probe and commit players between the lines. I think any of Carvalho, Elliot, Jones or even Keita could do this to some extent, and actually I think this is perhaps why we got Ox in the first place, although he couldn't stay fit enough to do it consistently. With our fullbacks perhaps slightly more conservative now that Trent is injured and Robbo is still regaining fitness, maybe we need to look at other ways we can test the defenders, apart from just slinging crosses in from the right side.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
I keep seeing shouts on the internet for Trent at RM in that 442

That would be a solution to a problem that doesn't exist in the long term.

In the short term, it presents a solution to Trent's burned out form, giving him in theory fewer defensive commitments, but for the long term when he's inevitably physically (fatigue, burnout) and mentally recovered, giving him minutes at RM is going to be a waste.

It'll just force more training sessions dedicated both to adjusting to the change and then re-adjusting to how it used to be.

He's completely out of sorts this season but the facts are he's a starter for an everything winning team since 2018.

This 442 mid block is a short term fix, building up on it isn't the move to go seeing as this obviously isn't how we'll be playing long term
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 04:26:46 pm
I keep seeing shouts on the internet for Trent at RM in that 442

That would be a solution to a problem that doesn't exist in the long term.

In the short term, it presents a solution to Trent's burned out form, giving him in theory fewer defensive commitments, but for the long term when he's inevitably physically (fatigue, burnout) and mentally recovered, giving him minutes at RM is going to be a waste.

It'll just force more training sessions dedicated both to adjusting to the change and then re-adjusting to how it used to be.

He's completely out of sorts this season but the facts are he's a starter for an everything winning team since 2018.

This 442 mid block is a short term fix, building up on it isn't the move to go seeing as this obviously isn't how we'll be playing long term

I guess the question is what do you mean by "long-term'? As with the way things currently stand I would be pretty surprised if we now reverted to anything else until at least next year if not next season.

Let's look at what the last 3 games in the 4-4-2 have been like tactically:
-Mid block
-Low pressing
-No off-sides traps
-preference for settled possession over transitions

Does that have anything in common with the system and tactics used the last 6+ years? You'd have to say no, clearly it does not. In fact you'd probably need to get a Mainz fan that had a good understanding of tactical systems to say if this has any relation to anything Klopp has ever done in his career because as far as I'm aware this is an outlier.

This to me is kind of the off-set to all the forum warriors on here going on and on about FSG and midfield and the like. Klopp and his staff used pre-season to prepare the team to play exactly the same way as all the other previous years but with some different Trent and Nunez wrinkles. You don't do that if you know that the players can no longer do what is asked of them, what would be the point? You're going to just throw away points to prove a point against the owners? Please. You certainly wouldn't then tear up everything that was done for a completely different set of tactics if that was the case but you'd act like Conte in every press conference and say the players suck and as soon as I get better players then this will work again.

So for me this is the crutch that Klopp has come up with based on the set of circumstances we find ourselves in which he thinks will work. Until that set of circumstances changes then I think this is what we're going to see for quite a while.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 