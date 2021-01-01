I keep seeing shouts on the internet for Trent at RM in that 442



That would be a solution to a problem that doesn't exist in the long term.



In the short term, it presents a solution to Trent's burned out form, giving him in theory fewer defensive commitments, but for the long term when he's inevitably physically (fatigue, burnout) and mentally recovered, giving him minutes at RM is going to be a waste.



It'll just force more training sessions dedicated both to adjusting to the change and then re-adjusting to how it used to be.



He's completely out of sorts this season but the facts are he's a starter for an everything winning team since 2018.



This 442 mid block is a short term fix, building up on it isn't the move to go seeing as this obviously isn't how we'll be playing long term



I guess the question is what do you mean by "long-term'? As with the way things currently stand I would be pretty surprised if we now reverted to anything else until at least next year if not next season.Let's look at what the last 3 games in the 4-4-2 have been like tactically:-Mid block-Low pressing-No off-sides traps-preference for settled possession over transitionsDoes that have anything in common with the system and tactics used the last 6+ years? You'd have to say no, clearly it does not. In fact you'd probably need to get a Mainz fan that had a good understanding of tactical systems to say if this has any relation to anything Klopp has ever done in his career because as far as I'm aware this is an outlier.This to me is kind of the off-set to all the forum warriors on here going on and on about FSG and midfield and the like. Klopp and his staff used pre-season to prepare the team to play exactly the same way as all the other previous years but with some different Trent and Nunez wrinkles. You don't do that if you know that the players can no longer do what is asked of them, what would be the point? You're going to just throw away points to prove a point against the owners? Please. You certainly wouldn't then tear up everything that was done for a completely different set of tactics if that was the case but you'd act like Conte in every press conference and say the players suck and as soon as I get better players then this will work again.So for me this is the crutch that Klopp has come up with based on the set of circumstances we find ourselves in which he thinks will work. Until that set of circumstances changes then I think this is what we're going to see for quite a while.