It'll be interesting to see how we line up against Man City. When we play Nunez, we need some players that are comfortable between the lines, and can develop our play in their half. Elliot, Carvalho and Jones are all pretty capable but they are stilll quite inexperienced and inconsistent.



Klopp said after the Arsenal match that he didnt like how it was four players in a line when talking about the front four, and I suppose that this can be solved by telling the same players to do different things, but I really hope that if this is the shape were going with, then Salahs contribution tonight has swayed the manager and his coaching staff into thinking Mo should be one of the two forwards in the front line from now on.This would then allow for us to be a little more creative with that wide right role, perhaps opting for more of an attacking midfielder than a forward, and therefore having someone who naturally wants to move inside and offer a bit of variety.Hes had some criticism this season but what I would say about Elliott is that he shows bravery in possession, and in a team bereft of confidence and second guessing itself, he could be really useful, especially if he is playing more a right attacking midfield role, which is a position more natural to him. Its not ideal because he is young and there is the potential for inconsistency, but its weighing up the positives and negatives of it all, and I think hes worth the punt at this point.Just as an aside, I would love it if this shape change offered an opportunity to Oxlade-Chamberlain. I have mostly given up on him at this point because he was not used at all in the last 15 or so games of last season, but he made a big contribution when Mané and Salah went to AFCON, and if all is not lost with him, then he could potentially end up being a really handy option for us if things were to fall into place.