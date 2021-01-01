It seems the idea was for a new young CM coming in, Harvey potentially getting more football in midfield too, Ibou cementing a starting place, a young new CF in Nunez. But then we've not identified an alternative to Tchouameni, Harvey at RCM has been a bit of a disaster considering how poorly Mo and Trent are playing, Ibou has been injured, Nunez has been stop start due to suspension and then coming into a team low on confidence. So a team that was potentially going to have a 22 year old and two 23 year olds replacing three over 30 year olds in the starting XI suddenly hasn't and it looks like the team has been 'neglected' and 'allowed to grow old together' when a fair whack of it has just been misfortune, to an extent.



We seem to prefer gambling on the fitness of our players over gambling in the market. There's logic to it, if you gamble on a players fitness and lose you cause a temporary problem, if you gamble on a transfer and lose you're potentially stuck for 4-5 seasons spending money on that problem.



The issue is that we're gambling too often and too hard. We seemed to think that because our team stayed relatively injury free last season that it would somehow continue, then when the usual suspects got injured we (the club) put on a shocked face. The club know they have fucked up, unfortunately it's too late now and the worry is that the mistake will have longer lasting repercussions.



I find that bit surrounding the midfield the harder bit to believe. If we were going to spend that much on a CM surely we'd have alternatives? There was no option to wait like the VVD situation...when we wanted an attacker we "ended up" with Mo in the past too, which worked out well! Doesn't sit quite right.I know Harvey was regarded highly by our coaches and some fans on here but he's not exactly established in the team either and I thought he would be used as a luxury more than necessitywhich i think may lead on to the post belowI agree with the first statement, I do think we do that and I don't think it's necessarily wrong most of the time. Better to not end up with players you don't want though there has to be a compromise as we can't compete with the highest bidders. I'd have thought 20/21 would have been the lesson in reference to your 2nd statement..But all we can do now is get the best out of who we have available - that surely also needs to mean getting Mo back firing again because with just him alone he can put the opponent on the back foot. Sure up the back. Stop being daft and going a goal down first and foremost...need to start playing like we're in the trenches and show more aggression