we knew the age profile of this team when won the CL...you have to allow for some players wanting to leave for other reasons, only Mane has stung us in this way since.



I would love to know what the thinking was within about the next iteration of this team, and how things may have changed over the last few years..

Whatever happened, we are now in the position where we need at least 2 in our midfield that are trustworthy and can play most of the season....the quality of whoever we bring in can be improved upon -Klopp is still Klopp. So I wouldn't have thought we'd be in for just one big midfield signing in the next 2 transfer windows but a couple atleast worth the same amount due to squad requirements



I have no idea where the money would be coming from, considering how much we've just spent on nunez recently and that we have no players that can be sold for huge amounts of money - our usual way into the market when spending big..

I am yet to see any reason why our consistent net spend (under this ownership) cannot be increased inline with our raised profile and success off the field which could allow for some extra spending also.



As for this season, whatever template klopp had in mind has to be shelved for firefighting due to injuries and terrible collective loss of form - we may yet get to see what he intended for us to play like after the WC. I am also hoping we have a player lined up for January 1st.



We seem to prefer gambling on the fitness of our players over gambling in the market. There's logic to it, if you gamble on a players fitness and lose you cause a temporary problem, if you gamble on a transfer and lose you're potentially stuck for 4-5 seasons spending money on that problem.The issue is that we're gambling too often and too hard. We seemed to think that because our team stayed relatively injury free last season that it would somehow continue, then when the usual suspects got injured we (the club) put on a shocked face. The club know they have fucked up, unfortunately it's too late now and the worry is that the mistake will have longer lasting repercussions.