Van Dijk got injured in October, Gomez was injured in November. We started the season with only 3 senior centre backs. So by the 11th of November the only senior centre back we had was an injury prone Matip.So we had 6 weeks to do the ground work to bring in a centre back that fitted the Klopp template. There was no action whatsoever and it wasn't until Matip, Hendo and Fabinho got injured that we acted at the end of the window. We had gone from being top at Xmas to the worst run in living memory.Fans declared exactly who was to blame. Yet within weeks there were plenty of so called fans blaming Klopp for not sorting things out. Completely changing his template, his way of playing and his philosophy. Just to accommodate the likes of Davies and Kabak.The same thing is happening now. We had so called fans declaring Klopp was too loyal for playing Milner. That was despite pretty much everyone else being injured. As soon as we got players back from injury Milner isn't getting game time.Now we have fans blaming Klopp for not turning us into Mourinhos Chelsea.Then we have the fans saying we should rotate but fume if Elliott or Milner get any minutes.We have posters like Tubby stating that Klopp and his team share a large portion of the blame.It is a joke if you are going to employ a coach with a clear template and above all a requirement for energy then you can't starve him of the kind of players that fit his template.Worse still you can't have a scatter gun numbers based recruitment strategy that only wants to sign so called sure things.I mean with an ageing midfield how can it be Tchouaméni or nothing this season or Bellingham or nothing next season. If they are not available then look at a player with good numbers seemingly no matter where he plays or whether he fits our style or not.This slump isn't down to Klopp it is a direct consequence of a pitiful level of investment and a straitjacket recruitment strategy based on numbers.As Klopp has said it about the budget and a lack of bravery in the market.