The Klopp Template

Redric1970

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:59:21 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:48:43 am
Why are these sorts of figures so often used? It's perfectly possible for us to buy a £40-£50m player in the 22-26 age bracket who is good enough for us and who Jurgen can make even better. The prices may have inflated in recent years, but that doesn't mean every player we need suddenly requires £100m to be found.

What's needed is that big 22-26 year-old gap to be filled asap so we can manage the minutes of the older players/phase them out, plus move Keita/Ox/Milner on without leaving us short, plus develop the younger players. Let's face it - a durable, press resistant and energetic player that will fit our system is what's needed - regardless of whether they cost £20m or £100m.

This are the prices for the midfielders in my comments elite midfields young enough to sort the midfield out for the next few years, you can take a risk and buy lower bracket players and hope it works, but we are Liverpool for fucks sake we should be able to spend as much as Aston Villa, arsenal and Spurs and none of those clubs are owned by countries.
Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:00:03 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:57:12 am
Whats baffling me is how the hell we didn't win the PL with a midfield of Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano ? I can't imagine how many PL titles we would've won under Klopp if we had a Gerrard and Alonso in the midfield .

Couldn't get Gerrard and Torres both on the pitch enough in 08/09 and no back up for Torres. Keane flopping proved costly.

Ferguson also had the refs in his pocket
Historical Fool

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:00:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:51:36 am
Maybe you highlight in which way Klopp and his team share a big portion of the blame for this season ?

Because this is how it happens when Klopp gets fucked over in the market the way he did in 20/21. At the time everyone was clear were the blame was.

Jordan Pickford?
Simplexity

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:01:05 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:57:12 am
Whats baffling me is how the hell we didn't win the PL with a midfield of Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano ? I can't imagine how many PL titles we would've won under Klopp if we had a Gerrard and Alonso in the midfield .

Honestly probably would not have done better than how we did. There is only so much better you can get when you finish on 97-99 and 94 points or whatever.
Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:03:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:50:31 am
Honestly this the biggest worry for me.
The threat is called 'the Klopp Template' but what has the template been this season?
We used to be about out working teams, being super compact and suffocating them .. then because teams dropped off us we moved to a more possession based approach with some counter pressing ... what are we trying to do now?

It feels like we're trying to do exactly what we did last season, but without the players. Elliot and Henderson might play that RCM role differently, but I'm not sure we changed our approach at all to accomodate that (at least not intentionally). The talk from the coaches has been about intensity and space which suggests we're trying to stick with what we know, despite the players clearly not looking capable of the intensity and opposition teams not sitting back any more.

I said above or in another thread (they all look the same now) that when we won the title we'd often sit back in games we were leading and make other teams come on to us instead of the other way around. I don't understand why we don't try playing more like that as a short term measure, it would give our midfielders less ground to cover, and we have the players to hit teams on the counter still.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:59:32 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:00:43 pm
Jordan Pickford?

Van Dijk got injured in October, Gomez was injured in November. We started the season with only 3 senior centre backs. So by the 11th of November the only senior centre back we had was an injury prone Matip.

So we had 6 weeks to do the ground work to bring in a centre back that fitted the Klopp template. There was no action whatsoever and it wasn't until Matip, Hendo and Fabinho got injured that we acted at the end of the window. We had gone from being top at Xmas to the worst run in living memory.

Fans declared exactly who was to blame. Yet within weeks there were plenty of so called fans blaming Klopp for not sorting things out. Completely changing his template, his way of playing and his philosophy. Just to accommodate the likes of Davies and Kabak.

The same thing is happening now. We had so called fans declaring Klopp was too loyal for playing Milner. That was despite pretty much everyone else being injured. As soon as we got players back from injury Milner isn't getting game time.

Now we have fans blaming Klopp for not turning us into Mourinhos Chelsea.

Then we have the fans saying we should rotate but fume if Elliott or Milner get any minutes.

We have posters like Tubby stating that Klopp and his team share a large portion of the blame.

It is a joke if you are going to employ a coach with a clear template and above all a requirement for energy then you can't starve him of the kind of players that fit his template.

Worse still you can't have a scatter gun numbers based recruitment strategy that only wants to sign so called sure things.

I mean with an ageing midfield how can it be Tchouaméni or nothing this season or Bellingham or nothing next season. If they are not available then look at a player with good numbers seemingly no matter where he plays or whether he fits our style or not.

This slump isn't down to Klopp it is a direct consequence of a pitiful level of investment and a straitjacket recruitment strategy based on numbers.

As Klopp has said it about the budget and a lack of bravery in the market.
Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:01:32 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.

Hamann is a big Tory. He's always been a twat.
Sharado

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:03:35 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:00:43 pm
Jordan Pickford?

Pickford injured one of our players, albeit an important one. Injuries happen. We should have been better covered. The same is true today. It's not good enough.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:23:48 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:03:39 pm
It feels like we're trying to do exactly what we did last season, but without the players. Elliot and Henderson might play that RCM role differently, but I'm not sure we changed our approach at all to accomodate that (at least not intentionally). The talk from the coaches has been about intensity and space which suggests we're trying to stick with what we know, despite the players clearly not looking capable of the intensity and opposition teams not sitting back any more.

I said above or in another thread (they all look the same now) that when we won the title we'd often sit back in games we were leading and make other teams come on to us instead of the other way around. I don't understand why we don't try playing more like that as a short term measure, it would give our midfielders less ground to cover, and we have the players to hit teams on the counter still.

People talk about the Klopp template for this season. Well Klopp was hoping for Tchouaméni and was fully expecting to have Jones and Keita fit. Throw them into the mix and you have a much younger and energetic blend in midfield and one capable of playing a high tempo pressing game.

When Tchouaméni didn't come off he was told to wait for Bellingham. When it was apparent that Jones and Keita would be out he got Arthur Melo as a last day booby prize.

The best bit is some fans are fully expecting Klopp to play two games a week and bed in a more pragmatic negative way of playing.

If you want a boring pragmatic style of play employ a boring pragmatic coach. If you want to challenge the big boys and win things give Klopp the resources that he needs.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:26:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:51:36 am
Maybe you highlight in which way Klopp and his team share a big portion of the blame for this season ?

Because this is how it happens when Klopp gets fucked over in the market the way he did in 20/21. At the time everyone was clear were the blame was.

Let me rephrase - I agree that the main issue this season has been a lack of investment in the team, and that's on the owners.  But Klopp and his coaching/fitness staff aren't blameless either and share some responsibility.

Klopp isn't infallible, and I'm sure if you asked him, he'd say that he should've approached some of the games differently this season.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:29:48 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:26:08 pm
Let me rephrase - I agree that the main issue this season has been a lack of investment in the team, and that's on the owners.  But Klopp and his coaching/fitness staff aren't blameless either and share some responsibility.

Klopp isn't infallible, and I'm sure if you asked him, he'd say that he should've approached some of the games differently this season.

Please give some examples of this ?
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:31:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:29:48 pm
Please give some examples of this ?

Ok, but only if you promise to not blame FSG for any examples I bring up.
newterp

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:23:48 pm
People talk about the Klopp template for this season. Well Klopp was hoping for Tchouaméni and was fully expecting to have Jones and Keita fit. Throw them into the mix and you have a much younger and energetic blend in midfield and one capable of playing a high tempo pressing game.

When Tchouaméni didn't come off he was told to wait for Bellingham. When it was apparent that Jones and Keita would be out he got Arthur Melo as a last day booby prize.

The best bit is some fans are fully expecting Klopp to play two games a week and bed in a more pragmatic negative way of playing.

If you want a boring pragmatic style of play employ a boring pragmatic coach. If you want to challenge the big boys and win things give Klopp the resources that he needs.

How is it that you are able to constantly get away with these completely fabricated conversations? Conversations that no one else seems to have access to?
sinnermichael

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:53:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:44:03 am
Virgil still hasnt lost at home in the league with us has he? That record is going to be tested on Sunday.

We've also not lost at home in the league infront of fans for 5 and a half years. 
Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:23:48 pm
People talk about the Klopp template for this season. Well Klopp was hoping for Tchouaméni and was fully expecting to have Jones and Keita fit. Throw them into the mix and you have a much younger and energetic blend in midfield and one capable of playing a high tempo pressing game.

When Tchouaméni didn't come off he was told to wait for Bellingham. When it was apparent that Jones and Keita would be out he got Arthur Melo as a last day booby prize.

The best bit is some fans are fully expecting Klopp to play two games a week and bed in a more pragmatic negative way of playing.

If you want a boring pragmatic style of play employ a boring pragmatic coach. If you want to challenge the big boys and win things give Klopp the resources that he needs.

"We should have done x" isn't a solution to anything when the transfer window is currently closed now. We were talking about what can be done right now, and as I said a more conservative approach was built into our tactics just a couple of seasons ago so it's not like I'm suggesting a complete reinvention.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:04:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:26 pm
How is it that you are able to constantly get away with these completely fabricated conversations? Conversations that no one else seems to have access to?

So we aren't waiting for Bellingham as a host of journalists have stated. Or how about Klopp urging us to gamble more in the transfer market.

To me that indicates that it is FSG who are only prepared to sanction a deal for the 'perfect player'.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:16:07 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:03:31 pm
"We should have done x" isn't a solution to anything when the transfer window is currently closed now. We were talking about what can be done right now, and as I said a more conservative approach was built into our tactics just a couple of seasons ago so it's not like I'm suggesting a complete reinvention.

No you said that a couple of seasons ago after we had taken the lead we would sit back and be more pragmatic. That is a totally different way of playing.

We need to start turning the draws into wins. 90% of teams would take a draw at Anfield for example. The onus is on us to take the game to teams.

That means we have to stick to our beliefs. For me the key to turning things around will be getting Jones and Keita fit in midfield bringing in Konate and Robbo.

In short getting in players who fit the template and not ripping it up. Get high energy players back into the team and start pushing the defensive line higher.

Then in January bring in even more players who fit the template.
