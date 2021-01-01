« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 682467 times)

clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6840 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm
Apart from Trent being way off form our weaknesses are exactly what Klopp's known strength is - intensity. It's a weird situation it's got to this. Klopp isn't used to having old past their best players and it's really showing in midfield.




SteveLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6841 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm
All this stuff about our players being knackered after last season begs a few questions to be answered in my mind.

Q1. How much time off with rest and relaxation does a modern player need before they are no longer knackered?
Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?
Q3. Why is it our club that seemingly can't cope with players being knackered?

Seriously, I just don't buy the argument about giving too much last season and it having a knock on effect on our fitness this season. I get it that players can be temporarily knackered during a season and genuinely tired by the end of a season but its not like they haven't had any time off to rest since then.. It may be shorter than normal but surely its enough time.

I believe its an excuse and our players are just lacking the confidence and spirit that is required to play the way Klopp wants. I get that it may be mentally draining to try and rekindle that but surely, it can be coached and trained back into them. Obviously, the 1st team needs a big lump of investment from FSG and I am sure they know that the bollock has been well and truly dropped by them. I am sure it will come as well, starting in January.


please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6842 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:33:42 am
He said we need 2.32 points per game to get 75 points. We dont :)
I thought we played 9 games instead of 8 and discarded the Man City game as that's a complete unknown.

2.16 ppg means we need to still win 20 games from the next 30 at least. We haven't played well at all this season on current evidence to show we can turn it around so far. People talk about beating the "dross" teams , yet we have played a fair bit of dross as it stands now.






JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6843 on: Today at 01:49:36 pm
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 01:35:20 pm
All this stuff about our players being knackered after last season begs a few questions to be answered in my mind.

Q1. How much time off with rest and relaxation does a modern player need before they are no longer knackered?
Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?
Q3. Why is it our club that seemingly can't cope with players being knackered?

Seriously, I just don't buy the argument about giving too much last season and it having a knock on effect on our fitness this season. I get it that players can be temporarily knackered during a season and genuinely tired by the end of a season but its not like they haven't had any time off to rest since then.. It may be shorter than normal but surely its enough time.

I believe its an excuse and our players are just lacking the confidence and spirit that is required to play the way Klopp wants. I get that it may be mentally draining to try and rekindle that but surely, it can be coached and trained back into them. Obviously, the 1st team needs a big lump of investment from FSG and I am sure they know that the bollock has been well and truly dropped by them. I am sure it will come as well, starting in January.

Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?

Re: this part espcially, I don't think you can compare like for like. Fitness and sports science have come a long was and even a heavily fatigued 30 year old Premier League footballer would still likely run rings around the fittest players from the 70s and 80s now.

They might have coped well eating pies and drinking pints at that time, but imagine how much better they could have performed if they didn't?


Kundale

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6844 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:56:22 am
Klopps team when successful has always had youth and energy in it. You look at his Dortmund team and it was built around a fantastic young squad. That team played with a high pressing and energy all over the park and if Im right, most of his players there were under the age of 25. Same when he took over us, we got a lot of players in the 24-26 bracket and we were able to just go and press teams and play with a high energy.

You look at our team how, our first choice centre backs are both 31, youve got 2 out of our 3 midfielders who are 31 and 32 respectively. This as a result means weve dropped deeper as the stats have shown and are showing no signs of a high pressing klopp team. Were so slow at moving the ball as well which doesnt help when your midfield can barely move.

You look at the difference with arsenal yesterday for example. They only had one player who was 30 or over and that was Xhaka and their young legs and energy did show as we were dead on our feet from 65 mins on.

Fair enough weve got Konate wholl be a mainstay in our back line but were still needing another partner for him as well as 3 midfielders with high energy plus another winger and maybe a Tsimikas style right back. Ramsay might be the answer to that problem but hes not played a single minute yet and the jump from Scottish football to Premier League is massive.

3 central midfielders
1 centre back
1 full back
1 forward player.

Can we see FSG backing klopp to get these players in January or the summer? I very doubt well even get half of those players.
Have been thinking the same.. we have lost the Klopp DNA - PRESS (defending from the front)


please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6845 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Sorry some of that is absolute nonsense. A riot because Elliott and Jones dont get a game? Yeah ok.

We didnt do enough last summer. It was evident then, its more evident now.
Matter of fact, on the contrary, I would have been more than happy to see Jones and Elliot loaned out to a mistable PL side and play regularly and develop there while we improve our midfield situation. Johnes specifically would have benefited from a loan to a Palace or a Brighton as a regular starter.






rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6846 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm
So

Ali

Robbo
Konate
VVD
Matip
Trent

Diaz
Fab
Elliot

Salah
Nunez

3-5-2





ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6847 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm
That's...certainly a formation



lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6848 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:22:54 pm
So

Ali

Robbo
Konate
VVD
Matip
Trent

Diaz
Fab
Elliot

Salah
Nunez

3-5-2

Yeah I wouldn't be sure of the midfield; unless we want Klopp to resign or be hounded out of the City?



rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6849 on: Today at 02:29:59 pm
Haha shit isnt it

Diaz in mid

I dont know what Im thinking there.

It might get us conceding less though





didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6850 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Haha shit isnt it

Diaz in mid

I dont know what Im thinking there.

It might get us conceding less though

I'd take Diaz in any position if it meant he wasn't injured.  Left the stadium on crutches. I'll be made up if we see him again this season :'(


rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6851 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:32:55 pm
I'd take Diaz in any position if it meant he wasn't injured.  Left the stadium on crutches. I'll be made up if we see him again this season :'(

So its all good news then ?

We are being punished for being happy for too long





Adamlfc2307

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6852 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm
Dont think Klopp is the problem, the issue is FSG. Weve all watched the teams around us improve and swiftly overtake us while we have arrogantly stood still. Its interesting reading a view forums with Red Sox fans they are feeling exactly like us and theyve had much more success with them then we have. The only thing that I cannot understand is why Klopp agreed an extension without reassurance he was going to be backed by FSG, essentially signed his own death warrant with that contract extension.

Sadly I can see Klopp going and then our problems will really begin.



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6853 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:47:43 pm
I thought we played 9 games instead of 8 and discarded the Man City game as that's a complete unknown.

2.16 ppg means we need to still win 20 games from the next 30 at least. We haven't played well at all this season on current evidence to show we can turn it around so far. People talk about beating the "dross" teams , yet we have played a fair bit of dross as it stands now.

You've also just come up with a fairly arbitrary number (75)

Last season 70 was enough, 68 the season before, 63 the season before, 71 the season before, 71 the seaso....actually where did you get 'we need 75 points to finish 4th' from? A team hasn't needed 75 points to finish in the top 4 since 2017.



Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6854 on: Today at 05:13:44 pm
Assuming Trent is out for a while we then have to come up with something new which I think is going to be quite the challenge since the whole team is built around him, at least as far as how we move the ball forward. Diaz would seemingly be the fit here but he too is probably out for sometime. How much you want to bet we're going to be going back to Elliott in midfield then? Assuming we play Gomez at RB since I know nothing of Ramsey then maybe there is a more structured way to make this work? Though again you wonder how this would get Salah back to his best.

A lot of interesting questions that are going to have to be dealt with. Especially if switching to the 4-4-2 has to be abandoned so quickly now because of the available personnel.


Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6855 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm
Id like to see us stop spamming those long passes forward from defence.

For a team so vulnerable to counters why the coaching team continues to encourage it so much when we turnover the ball so much because of it I dont know. Pick your moments to play those balls. Its something weve never been amazing at but progressively moving the ball through midfield will help us a lot. We cant keep spamming percentage balls from full back now Mane has left.

Lets go back to pressing teams high and putting good pressure on their defenders too.


Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6856 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:57:28 pm
Matter of fact, on the contrary, I would have been more than happy to see Jones and Elliot loaned out to a midable PL side and play regularly and develop there while we improve our midfield situation. Johnes specifically would have benefited from a loan to a Palace or a Brighton as a regular starter.

Jones wouldn't be a regular starter for either of them teams. The only reason why he's still here is because he's a scouser. He's 22 in January and so far, he's had 45 PL appearances and scored 3 goals. He's not good enough.

As for Elliott, I fear people are pinning their hopes on the lad being the next Foden but the problem is, he's 4-5 years off Foden. He's got 1 PL goal to his name in a Liverpool shirt. He should have been sent on loan personally.

But the reason they are both here is because the owners dont want to spend money. We have Keita, Ox and Milner all out of contract in the summer. Hendo and Thiago will be 32 and 31 respectfully. Fabinho will be 29, going on 30 in the October.

We'll probably need to replace Jones as I cannot see him breaking through this season. Then we have Bobby out of contract and he'll be 31, turning 32 in October - so he's going to need replacing. VVD will be 32 in the summer and so is Matip.

How FSG have allowed us to get our squad into this mess is an absolute joke considering our success on the pitch over the past 4-5 years.

For the first time, I am genuinely concerned that Klopp will walk away. The job on his hands to rebuild this squad is as big now as when he joined.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:36:41 pm by Always_A_Red »




BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6857 on: Today at 05:33:34 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:17:40 pm
Id like to see us stop spamming those long passes forward from defence.

For a team so vulnerable to counters why the coaching team continues to encourage it so much when we turnover the ball so much because of it I dont know. Pick your moments to play those balls. Its something weve never been amazing at but progressively moving the ball through midfield will help us a lot. We cant keep spamming percentage balls from full back now Mane has left.

Lets go back to pressing teams high and putting good pressure on their defenders too.
Worse for me is the insistence for the type of free kick that led to the second Arsenal goal. Our free kick, out wide, outswinger which comes down about 25 yards out. You need to make at least two contacts before its possible to get anything on target and the opposition has to be woefully inadequate to allow a chance to be created from there.


Wingman

  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6858 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 01:35:20 pm
Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?

The definition of match fit has changed somewhat hasnt it and they were playing against each other


royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6859 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm
The only thing I'd say to qualify Mr D's post a couple of pages back is I'm not sure on the level of investment needed. I fail to see the point of a world class analytics department if we can't put it to proper use. Fair enough, spunk on the top line targets... but I don't personally believe we always have to opt for the perfect player. A decent player who stays fit and stays available for selection is enough when your starting cast is there or thereabouts.

Brilliant post though Mr D.



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6860 on: Today at 08:39:00 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:25:11 pm
The only thing I'd say to qualify Mr D's post a couple of pages back is I'm not sure on the level of investment needed. I fail to see the point of a world class analytics department if we can't put it to proper use. Fair enough, spunk on the top line targets... but I don't personally believe we always have to opt for the perfect player. A decent player who stays fit and stays available for selection is enough when your starting cast is there or thereabouts.

Brilliant post though Mr D.

Especially when you look at Klopps track record at Dortmund and here for developing players.

I think Keita not working out may have scarred the owners. They now almost want a player to demonstrate they are already top drawer before they will sanction a deal.

That raises two issues the squad ages whilst we wait for almost certainties and those players are ridiculously expensive and indemand.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6861 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm
We have links with Toulouse, Malaga and FSG are buying a Brazilian club, we really should be looking at getting those academies top talents.

Red Bird also bought AC Milan, lets link up with these clubs.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6862 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:25:11 pm
The only thing I'd say to qualify Mr D's post a couple of pages back is I'm not sure on the level of investment needed. I fail to see the point of a world class analytics department if we can't put it to proper use. Fair enough, spunk on the top line targets... but I don't personally believe we always have to opt for the perfect player. A decent player who stays fit and stays available for selection is enough when your starting cast is there or thereabouts.

Brilliant post though Mr D.

Thats what excites me really. Lets go back to how we started all this, with good signings at decent prices. Players who we have seen to have ability and who Klopp has helped to become great. Its part of the reason I have been so infuriated with the Bellingham transfer stuff, this obsession now with there only being one or two players in world football good enough.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6863 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:41:50 pm
We have links with Toulouse, Malaga and FSG are buying a Brazilian club, we really should be looking at getting those academies top talents.

Red Bird also bought AC Milan, lets link up with these clubs.

Redbird also own a third of Wasserman one of the biggest agencies in the world



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6864 on: Today at 08:53:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Redbird also own a third of Wasserman one of the biggest agencies in the world

Is Mbappe one of their clients?


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6865 on: Today at 09:23:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:42 pm
Is Mbappe one of their clients?

Mbappe is represented by his family.



mercurial

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6866 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm
The current performance of the team given the players we have is not good enough We all can agree. I do think Klopp and coaching team needs to adopt somehow a mix of players who can press and also not be out of breath after 70 minutes. Our defense has gone to pieces as a team, not as individual players maybe but as a team we are looking really disjointed. The Klopp template is built on pressing. We need to  find a way to make the current team work. Its not possible that the players we have are suddenly not able to press together with any consistency. I dont see a difference in the midfield even after thiago, fabinho and hendo came back. I am pretty sure having Harvey in midfield will not be much different from where we are now.

Transfer market is definitely an issue and we have really played too safe with corona and uncertainties in business. That said other big teams have all coped but we seem to be worse off. That is a fair blame on the owners and hopefully will get better soon.

The team seems to have somehow lost its identity and intensity. Why the hell did Pep Ljinders have to write and jinx it? I am not sure the coaching team has the answers to fixing the current issues straight away.. I have belief though that we will work through this phase and evolve a solution. Whats sure is this set of players cannot press as a team like last year. Maybe age caught up with them and new players are not a great fit or maybe they need more time. If we really do write off the season it would be better to play some kids like Harvey,Carvalho and Bajcetic. With Trent and Diaz out its probably time to introduce them and inject some pace and energy for 45 mins at least. We have 5 subs now, pretty sure hendo, thiago, salah, Firmino can last 45 mins at full blown pressing even now. So why not use 4 subs to relive the aging players. Tsimikas, konate, van djik, matip  they do press even now. The defenders individually are still good. Its gaps opening up as a team due to midfield and front 3 not pressing well. That should be addressed by playing the squad for 30/45 mins as needed. 4 subs is there for a reason. We are conceding every game a goal or two anyways. So whats the big deal in playing the young players. At least for the next 45 mins we can get a team to press successfully.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6867 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:23:10 pm
Mbappe is represented by his family.

Damn. So close, yet so far.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6868 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm
Mbappe's ma is a Liverpool supporter though.  :D


Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6869 on: Today at 09:37:20 pm
Be interesting to see what we do with no Diaz. Do we rely on Salah, Jota, Elliott and Carvalho as our wing options or move Salah central and play narrow? Could be the change Mo needs.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6870 on: Today at 09:38:26 pm
I'd rather see Elliott as a 10 than 442.  We give the ball away too much as it is, but 442 just accentuates that.



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6871 on: Today at 09:40:49 pm
It's a bit reminiscent of Barca in 2019. An old team who'd been very successful but a lot of miles on the clock and lost their intensity (Pique, Busquets, Rakitic, Alba, Messi, Suarez plus Iniesta had just left). Despite that they were an away goal at Anfield away from probably winning the treble again that season. That game broke them though and they were shot the next season.

Since then they're rebuilding with a young team now plus some older players in like Lewandowski to tide them over.

First challenge is to adapt our game to account for tired and ageing legs. Beyond that its attacking the next transfer windows head on.



KirkVanHouten

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6872 on: Today at 10:28:43 pm
Got 2 signings wrong and its cost us enormously. Naby and Ox are 100m of midfielders that are unavailable more than theyre available. Theyve been this way their entire time here. Needed to be moved on. If they were just available it would make a difference. We could be more intense because the load could be shared. I just cant comprehend how we thought this season theyd be any different.

Signings like Carvalho and Elliott for midfield are strange to me. Neither is particularly intense in style. I have no idea what the overarching plans are behind the scenes but its clear that our midfield is now slow and ponderous.


Redric1970

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6873 on: Today at 10:34:24 pm
I think we need 3 midfielders any 3 of these please, I know it wont happen but its better than moaning.

Bellingham
Rice (coming into the last year of his contract)
Savic (coming into last year of his contract)
Barella

3 of those for Christmas and we dominant again lol oh well if carlsberg made transfer windows.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6874 on: Today at 10:53:09 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:34:24 pm
I think we need 3 midfielders any 3 of these please, I know it wont happen but its better than moaning.

Bellingham
Rice (coming into the last year of his contract)
Savic (coming into last year of his contract)
Barella

3 of those for Christmas and we dominant again lol oh well if carlsberg made transfer windows.

Thats almost £300m in midfielders. Thats just mad and no way what we should be aiming for.


ljycb

  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6875 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:35:49 pm
Mbappe's ma is a Liverpool supporter though.  :D

I sooner wouldnt bother to be honest. He doesnt pass the No Dickheads test.


Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6876 on: Today at 11:05:27 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 10:28:43 pm
Got 2 signings wrong and its cost us enormously. Naby and Ox are 100m of midfielders that are unavailable more than theyre available. Theyve been this way their entire time here. Needed to be moved on. If they were just available it would make a difference. We could be more intense because the load could be shared. I just cant comprehend how we thought this season theyd be any different.

Signings like Carvalho and Elliott for midfield are strange to me. Neither is particularly intense in style. I have no idea what the overarching plans are behind the scenes but its clear that our midfield is now slow and ponderous.

I don't think our new approach of buying young players as a squad players is right. We should send the young players on loan so they can play regularly, it's better for their development.

