Matter of fact, on the contrary, I would have been more than happy to see Jones and Elliot loaned out to a midable PL side and play regularly and develop there while we improve our midfield situation. Johnes specifically would have benefited from a loan to a Palace or a Brighton as a regular starter.
Jones wouldn't be a regular starter for either of them teams. The only reason why he's still here is because he's a scouser. He's 22 in January and so far, he's had 45 PL appearances and scored 3 goals. He's not good enough.
As for Elliott, I fear people are pinning their hopes on the lad being the next Foden but the problem is, he's 4-5 years off Foden. He's got 1 PL goal to his name in a Liverpool shirt. He should have been sent on loan personally.
But the reason they are both here is because the owners dont want to spend money. We have Keita, Ox and Milner all out of contract in the summer. Hendo and Thiago will be 32 and 31 respectfully. Fabinho will be 29, going on 30 in the October.
We'll probably need to replace Jones as I cannot see him breaking through this season. Then we have Bobby out of contract and he'll be 31, turning 32 in October - so he's going to need replacing. VVD will be 32 in the summer and so is Matip.
How FSG have allowed us to get our squad into this mess is an absolute joke considering our success on the pitch over the past 4-5 years.
For the first time, I am genuinely concerned that Klopp will walk away. The job on his hands to rebuild this squad is as big now as when he joined.