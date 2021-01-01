« previous next »
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Apart from Trent being way off form our weaknesses are exactly what Klopp's known strength is - intensity. It's a weird situation it's got to this. Klopp isn't used to having old past their best players and it's really showing in midfield.




SteveLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
All this stuff about our players being knackered after last season begs a few questions to be answered in my mind.

Q1. How much time off with rest and relaxation does a modern player need before they are no longer knackered?
Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?
Q3. Why is it our club that seemingly can't cope with players being knackered?

Seriously, I just don't buy the argument about giving too much last season and it having a knock on effect on our fitness this season. I get it that players can be temporarily knackered during a season and genuinely tired by the end of a season but its not like they haven't had any time off to rest since then.. It may be shorter than normal but surely its enough time.

I believe its an excuse and our players are just lacking the confidence and spirit that is required to play the way Klopp wants. I get that it may be mentally draining to try and rekindle that but surely, it can be coached and trained back into them. Obviously, the 1st team needs a big lump of investment from FSG and I am sure they know that the bollock has been well and truly dropped by them. I am sure it will come as well, starting in January.


please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:33:42 am
He said we need 2.32 points per game to get 75 points. We dont :)
I thought we played 9 games instead of 8 and discarded the Man City game as that's a complete unknown.

2.16 ppg means we need to still win 20 games from the next 30 at least. We haven't played well at all this season on current evidence to show we can turn it around so far. People talk about beating the "dross" teams , yet we have played a fair bit of dross as it stands now.






JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 01:49:36 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 01:35:20 pm
All this stuff about our players being knackered after last season begs a few questions to be answered in my mind.

Q1. How much time off with rest and relaxation does a modern player need before they are no longer knackered?
Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?
Q3. Why is it our club that seemingly can't cope with players being knackered?

Seriously, I just don't buy the argument about giving too much last season and it having a knock on effect on our fitness this season. I get it that players can be temporarily knackered during a season and genuinely tired by the end of a season but its not like they haven't had any time off to rest since then.. It may be shorter than normal but surely its enough time.

I believe its an excuse and our players are just lacking the confidence and spirit that is required to play the way Klopp wants. I get that it may be mentally draining to try and rekindle that but surely, it can be coached and trained back into them. Obviously, the 1st team needs a big lump of investment from FSG and I am sure they know that the bollock has been well and truly dropped by them. I am sure it will come as well, starting in January.

Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?

Re: this part espcially, I don't think you can compare like for like. Fitness and sports science have come a long was and even a heavily fatigued 30 year old Premier League footballer would still likely run rings around the fittest players from the 70s and 80s now.

They might have coped well eating pies and drinking pints at that time, but imagine how much better they could have performed if they didn't?


Kundale

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:56:22 am
Klopps team when successful has always had youth and energy in it. You look at his Dortmund team and it was built around a fantastic young squad. That team played with a high pressing and energy all over the park and if Im right, most of his players there were under the age of 25. Same when he took over us, we got a lot of players in the 24-26 bracket and we were able to just go and press teams and play with a high energy.

You look at our team how, our first choice centre backs are both 31, youve got 2 out of our 3 midfielders who are 31 and 32 respectively. This as a result means weve dropped deeper as the stats have shown and are showing no signs of a high pressing klopp team. Were so slow at moving the ball as well which doesnt help when your midfield can barely move.

You look at the difference with arsenal yesterday for example. They only had one player who was 30 or over and that was Xhaka and their young legs and energy did show as we were dead on our feet from 65 mins on.

Fair enough weve got Konate wholl be a mainstay in our back line but were still needing another partner for him as well as 3 midfielders with high energy plus another winger and maybe a Tsimikas style right back. Ramsay might be the answer to that problem but hes not played a single minute yet and the jump from Scottish football to Premier League is massive.

3 central midfielders
1 centre back
1 full back
1 forward player.

Can we see FSG backing klopp to get these players in January or the summer? I very doubt well even get half of those players.
Have been thinking the same.. we have lost the Klopp DNA - PRESS (defending from the front)


please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Sorry some of that is absolute nonsense. A riot because Elliott and Jones dont get a game? Yeah ok.

We didnt do enough last summer. It was evident then, its more evident now.
Matter of fact, on the contrary, I would have been more than happy to see Jones and Elliot loaned out to a mistable PL side and play regularly and develop there while we improve our midfield situation. Johnes specifically would have benefited from a loan to a Palace or a Brighton as a regular starter.






rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
So

Ali

Robbo
Konate
VVD
Matip
Trent

Diaz
Fab
Elliot

Salah
Nunez

3-5-2





ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm »
That's...certainly a formation



lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:22:54 pm
So

Ali

Robbo
Konate
VVD
Matip
Trent

Diaz
Fab
Elliot

Salah
Nunez

3-5-2

Yeah I wouldn't be sure of the midfield; unless we want Klopp to resign or be hounded out of the City?



rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 02:29:59 pm »
Haha shit isnt it

Diaz in mid

I dont know what Im thinking there.

It might get us conceding less though





didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Haha shit isnt it

Diaz in mid

I dont know what Im thinking there.

It might get us conceding less though

I'd take Diaz in any position if it meant he wasn't injured.  Left the stadium on crutches. I'll be made up if we see him again this season :'(


rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:32:55 pm
I'd take Diaz in any position if it meant he wasn't injured.  Left the stadium on crutches. I'll be made up if we see him again this season :'(

So its all good news then ?

We are being punished for being happy for too long





Adamlfc2307

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Dont think Klopp is the problem, the issue is FSG. Weve all watched the teams around us improve and swiftly overtake us while we have arrogantly stood still. Its interesting reading a view forums with Red Sox fans they are feeling exactly like us and theyve had much more success with them then we have. The only thing that I cannot understand is why Klopp agreed an extension without reassurance he was going to be backed by FSG, essentially signed his own death warrant with that contract extension.

Sadly I can see Klopp going and then our problems will really begin.



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:47:43 pm
I thought we played 9 games instead of 8 and discarded the Man City game as that's a complete unknown.

2.16 ppg means we need to still win 20 games from the next 30 at least. We haven't played well at all this season on current evidence to show we can turn it around so far. People talk about beating the "dross" teams , yet we have played a fair bit of dross as it stands now.

You've also just come up with a fairly arbitrary number (75)

Last season 70 was enough, 68 the season before, 63 the season before, 71 the season before, 71 the seaso....actually where did you get 'we need 75 points to finish 4th' from? A team hasn't needed 75 points to finish in the top 4 since 2017.


