All this stuff about our players being knackered after last season begs a few questions to be answered in my mind.



Q1. How much time off with rest and relaxation does a modern player need before they are no longer knackered?

Q2. How did players in the 70's and 80s ever manage to get match fit playing 50+ games a season with 2 subs per game on a diet of fat and beer?

Q3. Why is it our club that seemingly can't cope with players being knackered?



Seriously, I just don't buy the argument about giving too much last season and it having a knock on effect on our fitness this season. I get it that players can be temporarily knackered during a season and genuinely tired by the end of a season but its not like they haven't had any time off to rest since then.. It may be shorter than normal but surely its enough time.



I believe its an excuse and our players are just lacking the confidence and spirit that is required to play the way Klopp wants. I get that it may be mentally draining to try and rekindle that but surely, it can be coached and trained back into them. Obviously, the 1st team needs a big lump of investment from FSG and I am sure they know that the bollock has been well and truly dropped by them. I am sure it will come as well, starting in January.