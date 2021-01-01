I thought I'd already included Diaz, but ok - him and Jota mid-range money signings, not unknown and not bargain basement. Wijnaldum was a more significant overall, particularly as we signed him for a different role than he was known for. Shaqiri? He hardly fitted and certainly wasn't a core part of any dynasty. The idea that our recruitment is elite and unfailing is complacent; doesn't matter much as fans, but sometimes it feels like the club has bought into the idea that we've revolutionised it.



I think because of a few remarkable 'hits' - Robertson, Matip, the emergence of Trent, as well as receiving huge injections of cash for players that we would view as 'limited' e.g., 145m for Coutinho, there has become a narrative that we are the experts of this 'moneyball' equivalent in football.We don't spend frivolously, but we do spend. Not all of our signings are big hits but that is easily overlooked. Our record with young players, outside of Trent, isn't far better than anyone else around either. We do ok, but that is because by not spending as much as our rivals, we have fewer 'misses'.The counterargument is that right now we have an unbalanced, ageing and arguably small squad for the rigours of the modern game. And a lot of that is due to poor planning and lack of transfer activity.At the end of the day, it just depends on the point of view/perspective. When we are in the midst of a CB injury crisis, or our CL qualification is under threat, or we looked tired and leggy and make a bad start to the league, then naturally the perspective is that we are too miserly. On the other hand, if we challenge all season long, in every competition, then we are shrewd and thrifty with our spending. All of it just depends on perspective, and that is largely shaped by results on the pitch.