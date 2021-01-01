Just wish we could give these players a full season's rest.
Look at how Firmino's flying after missing out a huge chunk of last season. Jota, Diaz, Núñez, Konaté, Thiago, Tsimikas all too don't look as sluggish as most of the squad does.
We're a world class team, we all saw these players conquer literally everything.
Every other problem is enhanced due to the fact they're burned out.
Tactics, off the ball structure, pressure on the ball, substitutions, injuries, Hendo at RW, Milner regular starts, Formations, whatever
All these things are symptons of this squad's true problem which is fatigue. If you've played sports to a decent level you know how fatigue not only means you're struggling physically but also forces you into making poor decisions, you're always a step behind - hard to describe with the language barrier.
It doesn't happen at M. City because over the years they've had two full elevens with top class players in every position. Plenty of rest for everybody.
We'll never get the praise we deserve for running them so close these years, specially given their unlimited resources.
At least we got some trophies to show for it.