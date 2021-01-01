Interesting to see Hendo's average position as slightly deeper than Thiago.



These maps need to be contextualized but it's interesting because Hendo seemed to have more license to get forward than Thiago did, which suits both their games well. For Hendo, it still utilizes his running but in a more restrained manner where he's still behind the ball 90% of the time. I think that suits his game and mitigates his weaknesses really well.



I think this is the one piece that differentiates a 4-2-whatever with a conservative 4-3-3. The deep, compact, tighter central two is as important to plugging gaps as are the conservative (position-wise) full-backs. You can see that Trent was still plenty creative but held a deeper position. Tsimi had more license to support the left-hand wing. I think the holding two midfield is critical to make these pieces work, while also of course allowing the front four to float and switch positions when we have the ball. So even when we lose the ball and the forwards might be initially out of position, we have a compact midfield and backline where the opposing team still can't easily play through us.



I think it holds a lot of promise for the personnel we currently have. I also think the front four will only get better as they get used to the system and playing with each other. So I think we should stick to it as long as it pays dividends for us.