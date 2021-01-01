« previous next »
The Klopp Template

I hope we don't revert to type and go back to 4-3-3 on Sunday and bring Fabinho in for one of the attackers.

Give this 4-2-3-1 a proper go.
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:59:16 am
In that case Elliott seemed to be coming in centrally much more than Salah did.

Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.
Quote from: Dree on Today at 09:22:36 am
Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.

Melo wasn't on the bench so presumably illness/injury came up and he would have got minutes otherwise.

The change yesterday felt like more than the formation. Trent sat noticeably deeper and that combined with Henderson also sitting quite deep meant we had a fair amount of cover on the right, though obviously we need to see how that pans out against pacier forwards. Thiago was maybe a little more restrained too although he's generally pretty solid regardless.

Another nice benefit is that since we have such a small pool of midfielders available, and they all function well in that six role, we're able to rotate more when only using two so we have a better chance of keeping energy levels high and injuries less frequent. It might also better suit the ever increasing age profile of our midfield for a while, since they have less ground to cover.

I found it a bit strange that once again Elliot and Milner come into the team and proceed to just do exactly what they normally do, getting high and wide and leaving gaps for the opposition. With all of the talk of how hardworking and disciplined Elliot is I really don't understand why he keeps playing in a role that leaves us horribly exposed, although it does seem clear now that it's a last resort and we likely wouldn't use him with everyone fit.
Quote from: Dree on Today at 09:22:36 am
Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.

Did have a chuckle when I saw Milner wandering over to the left wing position a couple of times.  Not sure it would've been a chuckle had the score been tighter.
