Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 669496 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm
Dont pick on me, save your Al Lobos for Al, thanks!

Also too few paragraphs. Unlike you really. Account hacked?

Totally. By someone wearing blue.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:31:01 pm
Totally. By someone wearing blue.

Fucking Rangers hackers  :no
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:57:28 am
mental scars? disappointment yes but unless they are philosophical about such things - the vast majority of players (yes i am generalising but having played myself at lower level myself (granted) i have experience of playing with many) aren't as deep about such things

physical scars - that's football you get kicked you get scars they're only flesh deep

Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.

Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?

Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.
Re: The Klopp Template
I've never played lower level football, but I've played monopoly and if I see my dad buying Mayfair and then landing on an available Park Lane on the next go around I do have to say it gives me mental scars.
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:02:28 am
sorry to bring up the 'manchester' word here but when the utd kids were successful they didn't seem to have a chronic dip in form - obviously i haven't totally researched that not being a utd fan an all tha but they seemed to be winning trophies season after season

same with this current city lot - they don't seem to suffer from that same dip in form or got tired for playing 'too much football'
City started the 20/21 season poorly and had 12 points from 8 games which prompted articles like the ones below.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/what-is-going-wrong-at-manchester-city-for-pep-guardiola-z88jrldt9
https://www.sportingferret.com/2020/11/26/manchester-city-what-has-gone-wrong/

Some interesting quotes from both articles. Sound familiar?

Quote
City manager, Pep Guardiola was given a two year contract extension until Summer 2023. But after the weekends defeat, many are pondering whether he is the right man for the job.

Quote
But it seems that their main problem defensively, is the lack of cover in the midfield area.

Quote
A hallmark of Manchester Citys title-winning teams under Pep Guardiola has been their ability to regain possession quickly. There was a marked lack of intensity against Tottenham Hotspur, however. Take the build-up to the second Spurs goal during which Harry Kane was given the space to turn and thread a ball through to Giovani Lo Celso to score.

Citys lack of intensity has been notable this season.



Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 01:19:40 pm
Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.

Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?

Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.

when i say lower level i played at an amateur level and i've already admitted that that is just my personal opinion based on my own experience of playing with loads of different players

i never said lower league

i never made it any further in my career due to a double leg fracture (yeh sad innit)

sorry if anyone thought i was a semi-professional but yous lot made that assumption not me - but it was fun watching some of you twitch

and you lot may go home and kick the cat and be down until the next game but that doesn't mean the team will feel the same as you - pissed off they might be but that will fade in 24 hours

i'll whisper this - you are a fan (fanatic) so your emotions will be 10x of those of 'most' of the players

do you think most professional footballers are at home depressed and crying into their hankies or (think about this will yer) playing on play stations, driving nice cars , going to clubs, restaurants and playing golf etc etc fucking etc

yes it might affect them after losing a trophy but not to the extent some of you lot think

if we win you never say 'it's because they're depressed about the CL' but if we lose then you say it's because the players must be suffering? surely if you're depressed then that is not a thing that you can turn off and on per game so that argument doesn't stand merit

there may be some players who benefit from 'performance psychologists' (i said most not all players) but because we employ performance psychologists that doesn't mean that that works - like with all psychology it affects different people differently (even though most old skool managers would've laughed at pp's) trent why did we concede those 2 goals? because i was thinking about last year's losing finals - fuck off will yer trent you're dropped

and what about if we go on a winning run? does this 'depression' just go away? or are the players still feeling down? because according to you they either were or they weren't depressed? if we batter rangers tonight then are the players still suffering about last season or not? if we are still suffering (according to you) then that doesn't seem to have affected the result does it? so you're talking nonsense

to reiterate

do we say when we do the treble this season - yes, the players suffered all season long but ended up with these trophies?

or do we say if we win fuck all - yes, the players suffered all season long and that's why we ended up with no trophies?

that just doesn't make sense

poor form (which encapsulates confidence i'll accept but confidence isn't usually linked to a losing final but more due to current lack in form), spending, the lack of new players etc etc - that's where the problems lie and not with the whole team suffering from fucking depression though granted 1 or 2 might need the help of a pp

i find the argument that the players are all suffering from a mental hangover from last season and that's why we find ourselves where we are a weak one

i will agree though that klopp would suffer as the weight of the world is on his shoulders and not the players - as is with all managers
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:34:51 pm
City started the 20/21 season poorly and had 12 points from 8 games which prompted articles like the ones below.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/what-is-going-wrong-at-manchester-city-for-pep-guardiola-z88jrldt9
https://www.sportingferret.com/2020/11/26/manchester-city-what-has-gone-wrong/

Some interesting quotes from both articles. Sound familiar?
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  2, 2022, 02:44:10 pm
Like I said yesterday, the system is broken. It doesn't help that individuals are making more mistakes but you can argue that the mistakes are a result of having to deal with more defensive actions too.

Klopp's system utilizes risk vs reward, and at this moment, the reward is definitely not worth the risk and I honestly don't see any benefit from whatever we're doing on the right side.

A couple of seasons ago, City started in a similar manner like us (granted the competition now is more fierce) with 11 points after 7 games, 1 more than Liverpool's current haul. Pep stopped trying to do anything creative, just went to basics. He forgone trying to utilize the wings, packed the middle and made sure that the team is more compact, they pressed less than other seasons and dropped deeper so that they won't tire in a compact schedule. Right now, Klopp needs to be pragmatic and do something similar, stop trying to reinvent the wheel. The squad needed reinforcement especially in midfield, but that's the hand that he has been dealt with and you got to adapt. Even the individual mistakes, are compounded by the fact that we have to deal with more defensive actions than past seasons. But if we play with the same naivety, trusting the same broken system, and expect the same results, then that's madness.

https://youtu.be/pisSV1OqPMA
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 01:19:40 pm
Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.

Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?

Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.
Yep - its a proven factor in sport and has been for years. Every top level sport from snooker and athletics, to basketball and football employ psychologists to give individuals and teams the edge (and to manage their emotions when they can't).

The other big factor is that the PL disappointments of 2018/19 and 2021/22 were not simply about being the 2nd best team - it was knowing that they'd missed out on the league by a single point against the biggest cheats in sporting history. That's gotta hurt a hell of a lot more (and take longer to process) than simply being able to say - oh well, we took them all the way but just lost to the better team in the end. If the injustice makes us angry, I can't imagine what its like for them (or Jurgen and everyone else that works for the club).

Slightly off topic, but there's a brilliant interview on YouTube with Ronnie O'Sullivan, who (despite his well documented family issues being a factor), talks candidly about how competing at the highest level took its toll mentally and physically, and the effects on him of handling pressure year after year. Interesting that he also used Steve Peters - the same guy we used years ago who has worked in elite sports to help people manage emotions (and their inner chimp). We certainly raised our levels in 2013/14 when he worked with us, and I recall that in addition to talking to the whole team, players were able to book individual appointments to deal with things that perhaps the manager/back room staff weren't qualified to analyse. Maybe we need something like that now (or are already doing it)?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlUrcX4RkM

I think because they're millionaires who've had every need catered for since they signed a professional contract, people assume they are different to the rest of us. But there are numerous examples throughout sporting history of talented individuals struggling, teams going to pieces, form falling off a cliff, or being defeated from seemingly unassailable positions in a game or season.

Fortunately, we have arguably the best coach in football to nurture the team through this transition - Jurgen has broad enough shoulders and a big enough heart to deal with this, and I don't think it will be long before we see players like Virgil, Robbo, Hendo and Mo go up a gear, which will hopefully have a virtuous effect on others.

We can get better just as quickly as we've got worse.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 02:53:03 pm
Yep - its a proven factor in sport and has been for years. Every top level sport from snooker and athletics, to basketball and football employ psychologists to give individuals and teams the edge (and to manage their emotions when they can't).

The other big factor is that the PL disappointments of 2018/19 and 2021/22 were not simply about being the 2nd best team - it was knowing that they'd missed out on the league by a single point against the biggest cheats in sporting history. That's gotta hurt a hell of a lot more (and take longer to process) than simply being able to say - oh well, we took them all the way but just lost to the better team in the end. If the injustice makes us angry, I can't imagine what its like for them (or Jurgen and everyone else that works for the club).

Slightly off topic, but there's a brilliant interview on YouTube with Ronnie O'Sullivan, who (despite his well documented family issues being a factor), talks candidly about how competing at the highest level took its toll mentally and physically, and the effects on him of handling pressure year after year. Interesting that he also used Steve Peters - the same guy we used years ago who has worked in elite sports to help people manage emotions (and their inner chimp). We certainly raised our levels in 2013/14 when he worked with us, and I recall that in addition to talking to the whole team, players were able to book individual appointments to deal with things that perhaps the manager/back room staff weren't qualified to analyse. Maybe we need something like that now (or are already doing it)?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlUrcX4RkM

I think because they're millionaires who've had every need catered for since they signed a professional contract, people assume they are different to the rest of us. But there are numerous examples throughout sporting history of talented individuals struggling, teams going to pieces, form falling off a cliff, or being defeated from seemingly unassailable positions in a game or season.

Fortunately, we have arguably the best coach in football to nurture the team through this transition - Jurgen has broad enough shoulders and a big enough heart to deal with this, and I don't think it will be long before we see players like Virgil, Robbo, Hendo and Mo go up a gear, which will hopefully have a virtuous effect on others.

We can get better just as quickly as we've got worse.

so your argument is a video about a spoilt snooker player - and the rest of what you say is your viewpoint

you're gonna need a bigger boat

yes, it was klopp who came up with the mentality monsters but mentality is a part of the bigger picture and should not be relied on solely for our failures is my point which a lot of you don't seem to be able to grasp
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm
so your argument is a video about a spoilt snooker player - and the rest of what you say is your viewpoint

you're gonna need a bigger boat

yes, it was klopp who came up with the mentality monsters but mentality is a part of the bigger picture and should not be relied on solely for our failures is my point which a lot of you don't seem to be able to grasp
I said it was a factor (which means a part of something).

No-one is saying its the only thing that's affected us.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm
yes, it was klopp who came up with the mentality monsters but mentality is a part of the bigger picture and should not be relied on solely for our failures is my point which a lot of you don't seem to be able to grasp
Has anyone said it's the sole reason for our failures?

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm
so your argument is a video about a spoilt snooker player - and the rest of what you say is your viewpoint
Is this just your viewpoint?
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm
and you lot may go home and kick the cat and be down until the next game but that doesn't mean the team will feel the same as you - pissed off they might be but that will fade in 24 hours

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:22:54 pm
Has anyone said it's the sole reason for our failures?
Is this just your viewpoint?

who made you the thread moderator?

no, i was reiterating that that was my viewpoint

i think you lot have given me mental problems

i've said what i've said and now we seem to be going around in circles and i'm bored
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm
I've never played lower level football, but I've played monopoly and if I see my dad buying Mayfair and then landing on an available Park Lane on the next go around I do have to say it gives me mental scars.
I still get PTSD from a game of Kerplunk when one stick made all the marbles drop. Dark days.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:28:11 pm
who made you the thread moderator?

no, i was reiterating that that was my viewpoint

i think you lot have given me mental problems

i've said what i've said and now we seem to be going around in circles and i'm bored

Honestly mate all your posts on this page just come across as Old Man Yells At Cloud. Completely out of touch.

No one is saying that the mental aspect is the key factor in our performances this season, just that it undoubtedly DOES have a role to play. Heck Klopps even referred to us as Mentality Monsters before so he clearly gives it some credence.

I was actually giving you the benefit of the doubt saying lower league - Id wager 75% of this board has played football at amateur level. To compare your mentality at that level to that at the very top of the game is laughable, and completely irrelevant.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:21:04 am
These guys love taking things to the most ridiculous extreme on this forum and most unlike you probably havent even kicked a football 😂

But have they written a book?

Levels...
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:21:19 pm
But have they written a book?

Levels...

this is fucking intense
Re: The Klopp Template
Love the usual suspects cherry picking a line from someones post and then all piling in.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:37:18 pm
I still get PTSD from a game of Kerplunk when one stick made all the marbles drop. Dark days.

People really have no idea of what PTSD is I have a lot of colleagues who have it from Grenfell and other parts of the job getting upset over losing football matches Im sorry I find it comical.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
Love the usual suspects cherry picking a line from someones post and then all piling in.

the whole point was the no one knew who keyser soze was - thus he could hide in plain sight and not be piled on!
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
the whole point was the no one knew who keyser soze was - thus he could hide in plain sight and not be piled on!

But maybe he could be piled in...
Re: The Klopp Template
So it looked like 4231 tonight with Jota as the 10.  But we did what City do and basically played 424 when the opposition had the ball at the back.
Re: The Klopp Template
I say we stick with it.
Re: The Klopp Template
I think 4-2-3-1 suits our personnel a lot more these days. There's genuine questions as to why we've allowed ourselves to end up with a squad which suits a formation we almost never play. But it may well be a solution until January. Thiago, Fab, Henderson all get to cover the centre of the pitch and need to push wide less which means they're less exposed, it forces Trent to just play RB, it gets 4 forwards on the pitch when we're very strong there with 5 good options (I'm sorry for doubting you Bobby, may RAWK forgive me) and it gives a chance for Elliot and Carvalho to pickup more minutes. Neither of whom look like 8s or wide forwards in a 4-3-3 right now, but who'd both suit the 10 role. It gives Salah opportunity to rotate not with Trent and the 8 but with the 10 and 9 and so gets Salah into more central positions more often. What's not to like?
Re: The Klopp Template
Can we please stop with the double sub of Elliott and Milner. I just dont understand why we keep making it. They created some chances once we brought them on but we keep bringing them on game after game
Re: The Klopp Template
I mean was it 442 or 4231? Because at least half the time if not more Jota was pressed up with Nunez and Salah or Diaz or even Nunez would rotate back into the hole. Either way none of them are natural 10's and it showed at certain times. Thought Jota and Nunez especially struggled with each others positioning and made for some really odd moments. Also somewhat telling that Elliott was played as the LW instead of the 10, Salah went to the 9 with Firmino staying as the 10 so that Firmino plays more in midfield that way instead of Elliott.

Based on all that I wouldn't stick with this unless the opposition is at the same level as Rangers or you really want to start Firmino. Much easier to just go back to the 433 and ask Trent and the midfield to be just as conservative as they were today. Especially if you're going to play Nunez, the guy is a shot getting machine and we shouldn't need to be so aggressive combined with our other forwards unless the score line dictates it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Given how exposed weve looked all season in our old system Id be happy for us to go into the next couple of games and see if it makes any difference against better opposition. Like others have said our squad makeup probably suits playing four upfront currently anyway plus going against Arsenal and City will be a pretty big barometer for us to see if its something we should plan for long term.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:08:40 pm
Can we please stop with the double sub of Elliott and Milner. I just dont understand why we keep making it. They created some chances once we brought them on but we keep bringing them on game after game
I can understand Elliott, but no idea why Milner is getting minutes after his start to the season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
I mean was it 442 or 4231? Because at least half the time if not more Jota was pressed up with Nunez and Salah or Diaz or even Nunez would rotate back into the hole. Either way none of them are natural 10's and it showed at certain times. Thought Jota and Nunez especially struggled with each others positioning and made for some really odd moments. Also somewhat telling that Elliott was played as the LW instead of the 10, Salah went to the 9 with Firmino staying as the 10 so that Firmino plays more in midfield that way instead of Elliott.

Based on all that I wouldn't stick with this unless the opposition is at the same level as Rangers or you really want to start Firmino. Much easier to just go back to the 433 and ask Trent and the midfield to be just as conservative as they were today. Especially if you're going to play Nunez, the guy is a shot getting machine and we shouldn't need to be so aggressive combined with our other forwards unless the score line dictates it.

I think on the ball, the front four had the option to roam and switch positions - you saw this with Diaz, Jota, and sometime Salah. Nunez mostly stayed central and made the channel runs with the other three having more creative responsibilities.

Considering our current situation and personnel, I think it might work with better opposition as well, at least compared to the alternative. I think the compact holding two is actually quite important in this system and will not be the same even if we switched a "conservative" 4-3-3. My only concern is the #10 position, which I'm not sure who is most well suited to play. Probably comes most naturally to Carvalho who played it last season with Fulham. Jota might be our best option right now since his high-press and ability to cause chaos is invaluable. But he isn't great on the ball in that situation and, as you said, has tendencies of a striker so crowds out Nunez. But it's also the first time we've really played this formation so players will get used to each other so we should see the whole front-four system functioning better with more games.
Re: The Klopp Template
Firmino in the #10 which is of course his natural position, stick with it
Re: The Klopp Template
Jurgen seems really happy with it after the game so guessing we'll continue for Arsenal at least. Same again as tonight for me but with Bobby in for Diaz, Diogo on the left.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
I think on the ball, the front four had the option to roam and switch positions - you saw this with Diaz, Jota, and sometime Salah. Nunez mostly stayed central and made the channel runs with the other three having more creative responsibilities.

Considering our current situation and personnel, I think it might work with better opposition as well, at least compared to the alternative. I think the compact holding two is actually quite important in this system and will not be the same even if we switched a "conservative" 4-3-3. My only concern is the #10 position, which I'm not sure who is most well suited to play. Probably comes most naturally to Carvalho who played it last season with Fulham. Jota might be our best option right now since his high-press and ability to cause chaos is invaluable. But he isn't great on the ball in that situation and, as you said, has tendencies of a striker so crowds out Nunez. But it's also the first time we've really played this formation so players will get used to each other so we should see the whole front-four system functioning better with more games.

I think it would be really easy for a better team to isolate any of those four in the 10 space and turn the game into something similar to our Everton game which is why having a functional 10 or a more structured 4-3-3 would be better in my mind. But seemingly Klopp is saying now he liked how this worked so I guess let's just buckle in.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:49:23 pm
I think it would be really easy for a better team to isolate any of those four in the 10 space and turn the game into something similar to our Everton game which is why having a functional 10 or a more structured 4-3-3 would be better in my mind. But seemingly Klopp is saying now he liked how this worked so I guess let's just buckle in.

I will be nice and ask you how isolating someone in the 10 space changes a game.

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
I mean was it 442 or 4231? Because at least half the time if not more Jota was pressed up with Nunez and Salah or Diaz or even Nunez would rotate back into the hole. Either way none of them are natural 10's and it showed at certain times. Thought Jota and Nunez especially struggled with each others positioning and made for some really odd moments. Also somewhat telling that Elliott was played as the LW instead of the 10, Salah went to the 9 with Firmino staying as the 10 so that Firmino plays more in midfield that way instead of Elliott.

Based on all that I wouldn't stick with this unless the opposition is at the same level as Rangers or you really want to start Firmino. Much easier to just go back to the 433 and ask Trent and the midfield to be just as conservative as they were today. Especially if you're going to play Nunez, the guy is a shot getting machine and we shouldn't need to be so aggressive combined with our other forwards unless the score line dictates it.

I think the main idea tonight was to make changes to our line-up and our shape which would make us more likely to be more compact, particularly out of possession - a good way of doing this in our case is taking away a midfield player and going with a two instead of a three. Instead of having a three in which Henderson is doing a lot of running on the outside - trying to move opponents around and work space before subsequently having to sprint back to defend a transition - we went with a two in which Henderson has to occupy a more central position and be mindful of the fact that its just him and one other (in this case Thiago) covering that part of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see how we set up at the weekend. My hunch is that it will be a return to three in midfield but whether its a three or a two, I would be very surprised if the same principles as tonight did not apply against Arsenal - compact/closer together, with players in their natural positions and an emphasis on making more good decisions than bad decisions (even if that means not as much risk-taking).
Re: The Klopp Template
I liked the system, it allows Henderson to contribute defensively and do what hes good at in terms of passing. My only concern is that it requires Jota and Diaz to do more running, which tbf they may be up to.

Dont know where Elliot fits though? The 10? Wide right?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:14:58 am
I liked the system, it allows Henderson to contribute defensively and do what hes good at in terms of passing. My only concern is that it requires Jota and Diaz to do more running, which tbf they may be up to.

Dont know where Elliot fits though? The 10? Wide right?

If anything, it gives Elliott the opportunity to play in his more natural position on the right wing. If youre playing with four attackers, it helps to have one who is a bit more midfielder-y anyway. I would like to see him on the right and Salah put up front in the two at some point.
Re: The Klopp Template
One thing is the opposition know we have added a difference to our approach and will put a doubt in their minds.

I thought we did well, you could see there is time needed to get it 100% but the movement from the top 4 i liked as it caused a lot of problems for Rangers even if not executed well each time. Hendo and thiago were very close to eachother i noticed, peeled off to help in other areas or attack if needed.
Defence seemed a lot more of a unit.

I think stick with it for now...can always switch to 433 if needed
Re: The Klopp Template
Much better yesterday. Yet again we lost control of the midfield once Elliot and Milner came on and we switched to what looked like a 433. Let's stick to the 4231 for now please.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:48:17 am
Much better yesterday. Yet again we lost control of the midfield once Elliot and Milner came on and we switched to what looked like a 433. Let's stick to the 4231 for now please.

We didn't go 433.  Elliott played right wing and Mo went up front.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:49:33 am
We didn't go 433.  Elliott played right wing and Mo went up front.

In that case Elliott seemed to be coming in centrally much more than Salah did.
