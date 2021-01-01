« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 667016 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,284
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm
Maybe Kloppo should bring in a hypnotist and that spoon bender to fix their heads.

Nah Klopp is more of a Sven Bender kind of guy.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
I would add Jones, Carvalho and Elliott if he gets back to pre injury levels to that list.

Carvalho and Elliot possibly. Still unsure about Jones

Arthur from his early form knows how to beat a press
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,284
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:01:31 am
Carvalho and Elliot possibly. Still unsure about Jones

Arthur from his early form knows how to beat a press

Jones's passing stats are off the charts. He is also really good at using his body to hold off players.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 12:33:04 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm
We went behind vs Villa, Villarreal, Spurs, Saints, Wolves and Real at the end of last season. That has continued this season. We were poor in most of those. Or certainly not at anywhere close to our best.

Except for the first 45 minutes against Villareal most of those were flukes though and just bad luck. The Southampton goal for instance, Redmond got lucky as shit and then they had 3 whole shots the rest of the game. We dominated in all of those games and that has not continued to this season.

Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
I don't agree with the poster that we were bad for the last 10 games last season, at all, but we were poor against spurs, and at villa and Southampton away didn't look great, and it took us 82 mins to take the lead v wolves on the last day. We looked like a side hoping to fall over the line. 18/19 felt very different in that sense.

Poor in that we didn't just blow away an inferior opponent or poor in that we're a defensive sieve?  There's varying levels of poor.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:57 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,378
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 12:46:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
Nah Klopp is more of a Sven Bender kind of guy.

 ;D

Your jokes do hit once in a while mate.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 12:54:07 am »
We were not poor in the last 10 games of last season. Had a few dodgy moments but still looked ourselves and lets not forget put in relatively good performances in two finals.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 02:58:44 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm
The last 10 games of last season where our record was 7-1-2 and the 3 that we dropped points in were either a random result or just one bad performance against Spurs? Yeah the struggling to end the season thing is in no way at the level of this season.

It's not the level of this season - and my point was that it started last season. We went behind regularly and struggled in multiple games. I'm willing to say that the result of a 63 game season - sure. But our midfield was huffing and puffing then too.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 04:27:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:33:04 am
Except for the first 45 minutes against Villareal most of those were flukes though and just bad luck. The Southampton goal for instance, Redmond got lucky as shit and then they had 3 whole shots the rest of the game. We dominated in all of those games and that has not continued to this season.
That's naive to think it's always to go behind in almost 75% is because of a fluke, 1-2 times, sure, but the majority of times then it's a structural issues at the system.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,731
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 07:30:20 am »
It's more likely the last few games of last season started to show the physical demands of playing every game catching up with us. That has unfortunately carried through to this season together with the mental fatigue of coming so close to winning the League and CL.

They haven't become bad players in the space of a few months.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 07:35:14 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:30:20 am
It's more likely the last few games of last season started to show the physical demands of playing every game catching up with us. That has unfortunately carried through to this season together with the mental fatigue of coming so close to winning the League and CL.

They haven't become bad players in the space of a few months.

Thing is, are physical stats not the easiest to measure? Fabinho, Henderson and Firmino put loads of effort in on Saturday but they were never in the right place, always losing second balls. Firmino's pressing was way off.

But you would think that this physical decline or toll we have taken would have manifested itself at some point in pre-season. Lets not forget that we had a few games when the transfer window was still open that we could see we were a yard off.

I think we have just got things badly wrong and clearly everybody will have to front up to their level of responsibility to that.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,731
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:35:14 am
Thing is, are physical stats not the easiest to measure? Fabinho, Henderson and Firmino put loads of effort in on Saturday but they were never in the right place, always losing second balls. Firmino's pressing was way off.

But you would think that this physical decline or toll we have taken would have manifested itself at some point in pre-season. Lets not forget that we had a few games when the transfer window was still open that we could see we were a yard off.

I think we have just got things badly wrong and clearly everybody will have to front up to their level of responsibility to that.
The pressing as a team is well off at the moment, we're pressing individually rather than as a team which is making us easy to play through and around. These players have been working with Klopp for years and they know when to press and what the triggers are, but it's not happening.

We've started this season with Matip, Konate, Jota, Thiago, Jones, Keita, AOC and Henderson all missing significant playing time through injury so we've not been able to rotate the team to keep it fresh, especially in midfield.

We have a complex system which requires the players to be in tune and on form for it to work and at the minute we're half a yard off everything. Again I refuse to believe these players are now suddenly bad and the system is broken. 

 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 07:56:56 am »

Not the final 10 games of last season but the whole season. It's easy to forget because we challenged for everything but we had some clear issues. Our preparation for games looked different, I don't know how to explain it or if it does make sense but before it's like we had a universal way of defending that worked well with some little tweaks during games but since last season we needed to adjust more during games before we start to defend better. Also Fabinho weaknesses were highlighted more and it was clear going forward it's going to be an issues that need to be addressed. Same thing about the RCM position and TAA positioning. It's not a reaction to how we started this season, alot here were talking about these issues during the summer and the reliability of our midfieldes . Injuries, tiredness and other teams improving made these issues effect us more. We should have fixed them this summer but for whatever reason we didn't but I believe we will improve massively, the more opponent games we can analyze the more we improve.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 08:02:28 am »
sorry to bring up the 'manchester' word here but when the utd kids were successful they didn't seem to have a chronic dip in form - obviously i haven't totally researched that not being a utd fan an all tha but they seemed to be winning trophies season after season

same with this current city lot - they don't seem to suffer from that same dip in form or got tired for playing 'too much football'

it's more than form methinks - it's a sum of all the things people have mentioned on this board: poor form is apparent (so yes), lack of decent signings, poor signings, age of team, tactics, reliance on certain players as if there are no other options

mental tiredness? i'd say nah - footballers (yes i am going to completely generalise here) are fitness machines not really known for their mental prowess

you don't lose a game or have poor form because one player is playing poorly or 2 players are playing poorly etc a team and a squad is made up of more than one or two of its parts

and yes you don't become a bad team overnight but gradually

it's not all disaster as all you need to do is strengthen the team/squad - as you would do naturally - and not wait until a team becomes unsuccessful as who wants to go to an unsuccessful team

the answer? move some players on and buy some new ones - who then? yeh that's where we're screwed a little
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,731
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 08:15:22 am »
United from 92 were finishing with mid 70's to low 90's points and losing 5-8 games per season. They were generally challenged by one team like Villa, Blackburn, Newcastle or us and could outspend most of them. 

That team would be lucky to scrape into the top four the last few seasons. We now have a genuine top six and many of them outspend us and you need to win almost every game, we probably have the smallest pool of players to pick from also.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:49 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 08:22:39 am »
you can only judge a team's success in the age that it was achieved - you cannot judge them against the teams of today

i was comparing utd in that era - same with city in this one

if our problem is simply that we haven't invested (spent) enough then we agree on that
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 08:22:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:22 am
United from 92 were finishing with mid 70's to low 90's points and losing 5-8 games per season. They were generally challenged by one team like Villa, Blackburn, Newcastle or us and could outspend most of them. 

That team would be lucky to scrape into the top four the last few seasons. We now have a genuine top six and many of them outspend us and you need to win almost every game, we probably have the smallest pool of players to pick from also.

Thing is those United teams raised their levels when faced with a threat, particularly the ones from around when they had Ronaldo. The presence of Chelsea under Mourinho and us for that one season illustrates how top teams can push others to greater heights, thus I feel its a little bit wrong to just pluck that team out and say they would struggle now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 