Thing is, are physical stats not the easiest to measure? Fabinho, Henderson and Firmino put loads of effort in on Saturday but they were never in the right place, always losing second balls. Firmino's pressing was way off.
But you would think that this physical decline or toll we have taken would have manifested itself at some point in pre-season. Lets not forget that we had a few games when the transfer window was still open that we could see we were a yard off.
I think we have just got things badly wrong and clearly everybody will have to front up to their level of responsibility to that.
The pressing as a team is well off at the moment, we're pressing individually rather than as a team which is making us easy to play through and around. These players have been working with Klopp for years and they know when to press and what the triggers are, but it's not happening.
We've started this season with Matip, Konate, Jota, Thiago, Jones, Keita, AOC and Henderson all missing significant playing time through injury so we've not been able to rotate the team to keep it fresh, especially in midfield.
We have a complex system which requires the players to be in tune and on form for it to work and at the minute we're half a yard off everything. Again I refuse to believe these players are now suddenly bad and the system is broken.