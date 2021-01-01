We went behind vs Villa, Villarreal, Spurs, Saints, Wolves and Real at the end of last season. That has continued this season. We were poor in most of those. Or certainly not at anywhere close to our best.



I don't agree with the poster that we were bad for the last 10 games last season, at all, but we were poor against spurs, and at villa and Southampton away didn't look great, and it took us 82 mins to take the lead v wolves on the last day. We looked like a side hoping to fall over the line. 18/19 felt very different in that sense.



Except for the first 45 minutes against Villareal most of those were flukes though and just bad luck. The Southampton goal for instance, Redmond got lucky as shit and then they had 3 whole shots the rest of the game. We dominated in all of those games and that has not continued to this season.Poor in that we didn't just blow away an inferior opponent or poor in that we're a defensive sieve? There's varying levels of poor.