Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:09:05 pm
The current squad over performed to an incredible level last season as they gave everything they had to get the quadruple. It failed but it was a glorious failure. This was not wrong and they were right to try to get it. However what the club should have done was to realise what the effort had cost the squad and they were running on fumes and burned themselves up trying to get to the finish line. They should have learned from the benefits of signing Diaz last mid season window and spent the lions share of their budget for the next 2 seasons during the last window and brought in most of the new younger midfield that would be ready to immediately take over from the current crew. If they were set on Bellingham and wanted to wait for him, that doesn't mean they ought to have waited to replace the other 2 midfielders as well.

We are reported to post a profit of around £70m in the next accounts. In the last window we had a Net spend of around 8m.

According to the Athletic we are not getting a loan from FSG for the ARE like we did for the Main Stand. According to the directors FSG our financial situation is so good we can now fund a new stand.

Unfortunately that is instead of new players. We couldn't even afford to buy a midfield player. Instead we loaned an unwanted one from Juve.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:45:23 pm
This makes no sense and I don't see any Americans agreeing with this either. LFC moved on from "buy young to increase value to sell" a longtime ago when it comes to recruitment for the first team, so what value creation are you referencing? The youth players that we buy on the cheap for the chance one is a home-run hit so to say? If you want to say that's what is preventing us from spending I'd say that's wrong but at least that could be a coherent argument instead of "Klopp isn't being backed" type bullshit. Clark, Doak, Gordon and the rest all had choices and seemingly having a path to first team football is pretty important.

Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :

1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...

Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created.

bullshit - be my guest ..
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:09:05 pm
The current squad over performed to an incredible level last season as they gave everything they had to get the quadruple. It failed but it was a glorious failure. This was not wrong and they were right to try to get it. However what the club should have done was to realise what the effort had cost the squad and they were running on fumes and burned themselves up trying to get to the finish line. They should have learned from the benefits of signing Diaz last mid season window and spent the lions share of their budget for the next 2 seasons during the last window and brought in most of the new younger midfield that would be ready to immediately take over from the current crew. If they were set on Bellingham and wanted to wait for him, that doesn't mean they ought to have waited to replace the other 2 midfielders as well.

Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.

As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 05:23:21 pm
Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :

1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...

Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created.

bullshit - be my guest ..

It is bullshit. Is every £40m pound player the same? What about £60m? You can't say that we added two players to the first team squad, sold 8 that weren't in the first team squad and because the net amount spent was zero then the talent level is drained. That's just a complete fallacy as is the rest of this argument.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.

As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.

The age/contract situation of the front three is not exactly a secret.. Our ageing midfield the same.. The number of games the same players do is available on internet..

So yes - the zero net spend - and hoping for Klopp magic is a concious decision - or the directors are plain stupid.. I believe the former..

I understand that thinking if they are used to sports where you deliberately fail for a couple of seasons to improve draft seletions etc, but that thinking doesn't really work here.. To be argued though when they walk away with a 10-15 multiple on their investment, so don't blame them
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.

As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.

We finished the season running on fumes. The spurs game in particular was a horrific watch. We were so far off our usual energy levels it was untrue.

As for one more push we have been asking the core of the squad for one more push for the last three or four years.

After the failure to sign Tchouameni going into the season with Thiago and Hendo as the first choice 8s was asking for trouble.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.

As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.


Its really not rocket science as you said since 18/19 our stats have been exceptional, thats nearly 5 years ago, 5 years ago I could bench press 140kg now Im 5 years older and need a shoulder op through wear and tear and cant do anything like that. we have the oldest team in the league they physically cant do what they did, we fucked up. Its not hard to understand our tight arsed spending got us in this predicament.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:26:31 pm
It is bullshit. Is every £40m pound player the same? What about £60m? You can't say that we added two players to the first team squad, sold 8 that weren't in the first team squad and because the net amount spent was zero then the talent level is drained. That's just a complete fallacy as is the rest of this argument.

I will try to explain it in more simple terms. If the club purchases for 100 million pounds and sells for 100 million pounds - we can exclude the fact that top clubs tends to pay an extra - we let the market decide and agree that the quality in is similar to the quality out.

The age profile of the current squad is wrong (too many old players, and the young ones - are basically too young). It has been mentioned over the past two years; that we don't have invested in the mid-20 ranges. As such, we see a big drop in contribution and quality from the 30+ players..

Competitiveness drops as expected.. Value of club probably not so much, so happy owners
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 05:32:12 pm
The age/contract situation of the front three is not exactly a secret.. Our ageing midfield the same.. The number of games the same players do is available on internet..

So yes - the zero net spend - and hoping for Klopp magic is a concious decision - or the directors are plain stupid.. I believe the former..

I understand that thinking if they are used to sports where you deliberately fail for a couple of seasons to improve draft seletions etc, but that thinking doesn't really work here.. To be argued though when they walk away with a 10-15 multiple on their investment, so don't blame them

Right, so you're in the "Hogan/Edwards/Ward/Klopp" are either stooges or stupid camp. Good to know.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 05:39:49 pm
I will try to explain it in more simple terms. If the club purchases for 100 million pounds and sells for 100 million pounds - we can exclude the fact that top clubs tends to pay an extra - we let the market decide and agree that the quality in is similar to the quality out.

The age profile of the current squad is wrong (too many old players, and the young ones - are basically too young). It has been mentioned over the past two years; that we don't have invested in the mid-20 ranges. As such, we see a big drop in contribution and quality from the 30+ players..

Competitiveness drops as expected.. Value of club probably not so much, so happy owners

How you can be an LFC fan and agree with this is mind boggling. Even worse the rest of your statement is equally wrong. Pretty sure I'm done with this conversation.
Re: The Klopp Template
I remember going out for a re-union with a few lads I used to knock about with and go the games with from about 76 to 82, it was only just before Christmas last year and I remember us talking about that if we don't play our very best team and nearly every time, we have a break, we our never at our best.
I am really looking forward to the next few weeks when we are playing on the 4th, 9th, 12th.16th, 19th, 22nd and 26th with hopefully are best players back in the team.
It is only a little while ago that we were the best team and should have won in The European cup final and were also the best team in The Charity Shield.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:47:51 pm
Right, so you're in the "Hogan/Edwards/Ward/Klopp" are either stooges or stupid camp. Good to know.

On what planet do employees dictate to billionaires how they run their businesses ?

Klopp has been vocal on a number of occasions. Not least stating things like he doesn't set the budget and that he wants us to take more risks.

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:49:24 pm
How you can be an LFC fan and agree with this is mind boggling. Even worse the rest of your statement is equally wrong. Pretty sure I'm done with this conversation.


I think you should appeal to the mods to have him banned. Seems to be what you usually do when you can't bully posters into agreeing with you. ;)
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:49:24 pm
How you can be an LFC fan and agree with this is mind boggling. Even worse the rest of your statement is equally wrong. Pretty sure I'm done with this conversation.


If we sell a defender for 30 millioner pounds - and purchase another for 30 million pounds - you can't be a LFC fan if you for the argument assume that they are of relatively similar quality ?

Speaking of mind boggling; any arguments for this or are you done ?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 06:14:45 pm
If we sell a defender for 30 millioner pounds - and purchase another for 30 million pounds - you can't be a LFC fan if you for the argument assume that they are of relatively similar quality ?

Speaking of mind boggling; any arguments for this or are you done ?

How about I preface it by saying you can't be an LFC fan that cares about this part of the business in a serious way if this is the opinion you hold? Better? Because in the real world that premise is completely false with our club being probably the greatest example of that but other examples littered all over the league and europe in recent past.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:30:54 pm
How about I preface it by saying you can't be an LFC fan that cares about this part of the business in a serious way if this is the opinion you hold? Better? Because in the real world that premise is completely false with our club being probably the greatest example of that but other examples littered all over the league and europe in recent past.

Thank you; I leave it there
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:30:54 pm
How about I preface it by saying you can't be an LFC fan that cares about this part of the business in a serious way if this is the opinion you hold? Better? Because in the real world that premise is completely false with our club being probably the greatest example of that but other examples littered all over the league and europe in recent past.

How was this club doing under FSG prior to Klopp. We have a manager who has overachieved both at Dortmund and here.

That doesn't mean you can stay at the top for ever with a sell to buy policy.

Your logic seems to be sell a player for £30m because of the effect Klopp has had on him and then get Klopp to turn his £30m replacement into a £60m player.

Turn water into wine.
Re: The Klopp Template
Dare I ask.but is it maybe worth opening one of Als old FSG threads so we can read about things that actually relate to thread titles?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:05:59 pm
Dare I ask.but is it maybe worth opening one of Als old FSG threads so we can read about things that actually relate to thread titles?

Doesn't every thread end up that way regardless? I've finally taken my own advice and am no longer seeing his posts. Seems better so far.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:38:58 pm
How was this club doing under FSG prior to Klopp. We have a manager who has overachieved both at Dortmund and here.

That doesn't mean you can stay at the top for ever with a sell to buy policy.

Your logic seems to be sell a player for £30m because of the effect Klopp has had on him and then get Klopp to turn his £30m replacement into a £60m player.

Turn water into wine.

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:17:31 pm
@dave Mccoy

I"m done dealing with Al on this boards. Just end up wasting so much time for nothing in the end.

In actual real news, thought this Conte quote from today was pretty good:

Conte asked that the fans wanted to see Djed Spence: "The fans have to be fans. They can think anything but I see every day the training sessions. If they trust me, they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I don't decide to pick a player, it's because he's maybe not ready."
Re: The Klopp Template
"We've conceded similar goals now, they have gone through the same gaps.

"When the timing in our defending isn't perfect we're too open. So yes, we have to be more compact.

"Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics.

"We can't always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that."
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 05:51:50 pm
It is only a little while ago that we were the best team and should have won in The European cup final and were also the best team in The Charity Shield.
Two months is a long time in football. Players can easily go from world class to mediocre in that time.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:11:44 pm
"We've conceded similar goals now, they have gone through the same gaps.

"When the timing in our defending isn't perfect we're too open. So yes, we have to be more compact.

"Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics.

"We can't always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that."


Those are promising quotes, but then so was his comment about reinventing ourselves.  Then we went out and played the same way and made the same mistakes.  Wonder if we need a more drastic change instead of little tweaks.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:12:48 pm
Those are promising quotes, but then so was his comment about reinventing ourselves.  Then we went out and played the same way and made the same mistakes.  Wonder if we need a more drastic change instead of little tweaks.

I find these quotes to be more encouraging. It is somewhat less unambiguous and more clear.

One trait of Klopp is that he is willing to change when necessary and isn't so set in his ways. Wenger, for example, was a big culprit of that during his later years at Arsenal. End of the covid season Klopp made a few adjustments which paid off so expecting us to rein it in a bit. He will know this is the time to take action with Arsenal and City coming up.
Re: The Klopp Template
A big part of defending is keeping the ball. Watching the start of Brighton game we couldn't string two passes together. Brighton dominated us like we just assembled this team with a new manager.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:44:11 pm
A big part of defending is keeping the ball. Watching the start of Brighton game we couldn't string two passes together. Brighton dominated us like we just assembled this team with a new manager.

yes and they were really pinging the one and two touch passes around our box, very impressive at times
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:53:47 pm
yes and they were really pinging the one and two touch passes around our box, very impressive at times

every team this season has done that save for Bournemouth. Simple 1-2's.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:44:11 pm
A big part of defending is keeping the ball. Watching the start of Brighton game we couldn't string two passes together. Brighton dominated us like we just assembled this team with a new manager.

I've mentioned it a few times, we don't have many technical players who are adept at keeping the ball and playing out of pressure, probably Keita and Thiago if I'm brutally honest
Re: The Klopp Template
The margins are so small in football. We win 3-2 and everyones heralding the comeback and positive for the Arsenal game. A simple VVD clearance away from a whole different discourse. Thats why I refuse to go into crisis mode in the way that so many are.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:43:39 pm
The margins are so small in football. We win 3-2 and everyones heralding the comeback and positive for the Arsenal game. A simple VVD clearance away from a whole different discourse. Thats why I refuse to go into crisis mode in the way that so many are.

Except this malaise has been ongoing for the last 10 games of last season and now the first 10 (total) games this season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:43:06 pm
I've mentioned it a few times, we don't have many technical players who are adept at keeping the ball and playing out of pressure, probably Keita and Thiago if I'm brutally honest

I would add Jones, Carvalho and Elliott if he gets back to pre injury levels to that list.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:12:33 pm
I would add Jones, Carvalho and Elliott if he gets back to pre injury levels to that list.
Jones is a massive miss (plus Naby of course), he's the young legs, and this should be around the time he puts everything he's showed for the last 2 seasons together and kicks on. Again injuries in the past 10 months or so have held him back a bit.

Biggest effect of having these boys out injured is the quality of training suffers for the seniors, they have less quality to train against so struggle to maintain the intensity with nobody to push them.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:49:16 pm
Except this malaise has been ongoing for the last 10 games of last season and now the first 10 (total) games this season.

The last 10 games of last season where our record was 7-1-2 and the 3 that we dropped points in were either a random result or just one bad performance against Spurs? Yeah the struggling to end the season thing is in no way at the level of this season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:43:39 pm
The margins are so small in football. We win 3-2 and everyones heralding the comeback and positive for the Arsenal game. A simple VVD clearance away from a whole different discourse. Thats why I refuse to go into crisis mode in the way that so many are.

Sorry mate that's just not true. Even after a last minute win er against Newcastle I wasn't that thrilled because we got lucky and mostly played poorly. Saturday was the same. We have world class players here who can continue to pull irons out of the fire here and there. But Saturday we were poor from the off and even if we scraped a 3-2 the general trend is awful at the minute. Quite how awful we are about to find out across this month and the next couple of league games in particular.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:40:45 pm
The last 10 games of last season where our record was 7-1-2 and the 3 that we dropped points in were either a random result or just one bad performance against Spurs? Yeah the struggling to end the season thing is in no way at the level of this season.

We went behind vs Villa, Villarreal, Spurs, Saints, Wolves and Real at the end of last season. That has continued this season. We were poor in most of those. Or certainly not at anywhere close to our best.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:40:45 pm
The last 10 games of last season where our record was 7-1-2 and the 3 that we dropped points in were either a random result or just one bad performance against Spurs? Yeah the struggling to end the season thing is in no way at the level of this season.

I don't agree with the poster that we were bad for the last 10 games last season, at all, but we were poor against spurs, and at villa and Southampton away didn't look great, and it took us 82 mins to take the lead v wolves on the last day. We looked like a side hoping to fall over the line. 18/19 felt very different in that sense.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 11:24:19 pm
We went behind vs Villa, Villarreal, Spurs, Saints, Wolves and Real at the end of last season. That has continued this season. We were poor in most of those. Or certainly not at anywhere close to our best.

The first half against Villarreal was as bad as any performance this season. The signs have been there for a while.
