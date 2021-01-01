I remember going out for a re-union with a few lads I used to knock about with and go the games with from about 76 to 82, it was only just before Christmas last year and I remember us talking about that if we don't play our very best team and nearly every time, we have a break, we our never at our best.
I am really looking forward to the next few weeks when we are playing on the 4th, 9th, 12th.16th, 19th, 22nd and 26th with hopefully are best players back in the team.
It is only a little while ago that we were the best team and should have won in The European cup final and were also the best team in The Charity Shield.