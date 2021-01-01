« previous next »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:04:36 pm
It's a good point about the reset button on expectations kicking in around the cups. You're making me feel better you lot. It's just that feeling of having had one of the greatest sides of all time, and only netting one league and one European Cup off the back of it. That's come home to roost for me - they deserved more luck. But hey that's life isn't it? Very grateful to still have Klopp around the place and to have owners who aren't knee jerk.

 It is heartbreaking. And the fact that we didnt get to celebrate the league. That team deserved 3 leagues 2 cls. But hey
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:23:21 pm
That's not all of it though, is it? If you define investment in the playing squad as transfers plus wages, then we're still bottom of that list at 64% of turnover (joint with Tottenham, who famously are stingy on wages). The other clubs listed invested between 71% and 88% of turnover.

It doesn't have to be totally binary - you can acknowledge we do pay good wages (albeit pretty much bang in line with our competitors) but that we should have invested more over the past few years.

Small increase in directors remuneration, decrease in net debt, repayment of bank loan (and not owner loan) and reduction in cash position from COVID.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:04:36 pm
It's a good point about the reset button on expectations kicking in around the cups. You're making me feel better you lot. It's just that feeling of having had one of the greatest sides of all time, and only netting one league and one European Cup off the back of it. That's come home to roost for me - they deserved more luck. But hey that's life isn't it? Very grateful to still have Klopp around the place and to have owners who aren't knee jerk.

It does all feel very unjust. And when you've got the rest of the footballing world rejoicing that we didn't win the league last season over a sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership it really does make you wonder what the point of it all is. After 5PM on Saturday its a shit weekend, and by 5PM on Sunday its not only shit but you've now got apparently liberal 'pundits' rejoicing over the same sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership who managed to sign a quality player who doesn't give a toss about the sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership. Its just become banter. I honestly think we could get taken over by Kim Jong Un and people wouldn't care if it meant we signed Mbappe and Bellingham. Its a shame its not easy to just fuck it all off.

I just saw the Thiago Silva handball at the weekend as well. Its just....there's nothing, at any level, of football right now which is what it should be. The leagues and associations just want money, regardless of where it comes from. The officials are awful. Pundits and commentators are dreadful, making it a chore to watch a game. I never thought it'd get this broken, this quickly, and most depressingly its more popular than ever :(
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:04:36 pm
It's a good point about the reset button on expectations kicking in around the cups. You're making me feel better you lot. It's just that feeling of having had one of the greatest sides of all time, and only netting one league and one European Cup off the back of it. That's come home to roost for me - they deserved more luck. But hey that's life isn't it? Very grateful to still have Klopp around the place and to have owners who aren't knee jerk.
They won the league title which is a massive achievement considering the wai we'd had (I didn't think we'd ever win it again). Throw in the cup competitions and the magnificent football they've played during that period and we can be proud of this era.

Could and maybe should have been more but it took an oil countires resources to stop us.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:11:40 am
I know, twas just a joke. Logging onto twitter to read a studious study into our spending habits by the wrestling reporter for the Mirror.


Ah sorry, unnecessarily defensive from me.
The consensus developing is a weird one about a squad rebuild I think - it's intensity and mentality that seem off just now and to that end it feels like a hangover. Just shows how much of our game is built on team spirit really, as well as pre-season!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:36:53 pm
It does all feel very unjust. And when you've got the rest of the footballing world rejoicing that we didn't win the league last season over a sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership it really does make you wonder what the point of it all is. After 5PM on Saturday its a shit weekend, and by 5PM on Sunday its not only shit but you've now got apparently liberal 'pundits' rejoicing over the same sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership who managed to sign a quality player who doesn't give a toss about the sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership. Its just become banter. I honestly think we could get taken over by Kim Jong Un and people wouldn't care if it meant we signed Mbappe and Bellingham. Its a shame its not easy to just fuck it all off.

I just saw the Thiago Silva handball at the weekend as well. Its just....there's nothing, at any level, of football right now which is what it should be. The leagues and associations just want money, regardless of where it comes from. The officials are awful. Pundits and commentators are dreadful, making it a chore to watch a game. I never thought it'd get this broken, this quickly, and most depressingly its more popular than ever :(

It is massively unjust. It's a total disgrace that this football team, and this coaching setup and this decision making team (execs, data analysts etc) and this ownership (who aren't anywhere near perfect but aren't killing their own citizens or draining us dry) has only won one premier league title because the sports washers, who have been literally cheating financial fair play for years, have beaten us time after time. Like have you seen anything like this team? It was remarkable. Extraordinarily intense, breathtaking attacking brilliance, backs against the wall mentality, glorious moments. But we won one league when the whole country was locked down and one champions league against Spurs of all clubs.

