It's a good point about the reset button on expectations kicking in around the cups. You're making me feel better you lot. It's just that feeling of having had one of the greatest sides of all time, and only netting one league and one European Cup off the back of it. That's come home to roost for me - they deserved more luck. But hey that's life isn't it? Very grateful to still have Klopp around the place and to have owners who aren't knee jerk.



It does all feel very unjust. And when you've got the rest of the footballing world rejoicing that we didn't win the league last season over a sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership it really does make you wonder what the point of it all is. After 5PM on Saturday its a shit weekend, and by 5PM on Sunday its not only shit but you've now got apparently liberal 'pundits' rejoicing over the same sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership who managed to sign a quality player who doesn't give a toss about the sportwashing, murderous, human rights abusing state ownership. Its just become banter. I honestly think we could get taken over by Kim Jong Un and people wouldn't care if it meant we signed Mbappe and Bellingham. Its a shame its not easy to just fuck it all off.I just saw the Thiago Silva handball at the weekend as well. Its just....there's nothing, at any level, of football right now which is what it should be. The leagues and associations just want money, regardless of where it comes from. The officials are awful. Pundits and commentators are dreadful, making it a chore to watch a game. I never thought it'd get this broken, this quickly, and most depressingly its more popular than ever