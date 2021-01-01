« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 662395 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
You dont believe me? Well look what this wrestling reporter has said on Twitter!

Huh? I have no skin in this game. You can go check through my posts, which Im sure youll love, and youll find very little from me on the net spend arguments.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
We need different players is a pretty easy argument when you have a side playing as bad as us across the pitch. It doesn't actually explain why we went from a 90+ point, champions League finalists to barley looking Europa League level in the space of 3/4 months.

Also, we need to turnover players quicker is way easier said than accomplished in practice whilst remaining competitive. What do you do with the overplayed players (I'm guessing this is Mo, Van Dijk, Trent, Robertson) sell them? When and where are we doing this

Like a great philosopher probably once said well I wouldnt start from here
Atrophy has happened over time sadly and sometimes things go wrong slowly then all at once

I agree with pretty much everything in that twitter thread, though none of it is super controversial / revelatory
Dont think were as bad as were showing (I hope) but weve also got some decent sized problems in the squad that need a change in approach to address as its currently on a clear downward slide
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Hope lots read this because Id be interested to see the counter arguments, because plenty are pretty derisory about the our net spend is very low arguments.

The best bit for me is the insinuation that once we missed out on Tchouameni that Klopp wanted to wait for the right player.

That is despite Klopp publicly stating that he wanted a midfield player but that he didn't set the budget. Followed by him stating we needed to take more risks in the market.

The other bit is that Klopp is too loyal. Well tell that to the likes of Lovren, Lallana and Bobby who were replaced instantly when we had the funds to buy better players.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6403 on: Today at 12:34:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Hope lots read this because Id be interested to see the counter arguments, because plenty are pretty derisory about the our net spend is very low arguments.

Spending money doesnt guarantee improvement though, especially to a team at the level we've been - we could easily be in the exact same situation trying to adjust to a whole new set of players? I suppose the only advantage there is people might have some optimism that they'll eventually come good, whereas for whatever reason there is little optimism atm
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6404 on: Today at 01:56:40 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Hope lots read this because Id be interested to see the counter arguments, because plenty are pretty derisory about the our net spend is very low arguments.

Because net spend is only one financial aspect of the club's whole financial situation. Transfer fees are not an absolute indication of player quality. What matters most is to get CL level quality players across the whole squad for whatever the fee is and then pay them to stick around so you can build a coherent team and win things. If you are able to build a CORE of players that win trophies for cheaper than the market would indicate does that mean you weren't spending enough? Seemingly for most of our fans that answer is yes which is ridiculous.

Once you build that CORE and only need to do 2-4 transfers a year but have a ton of other assets that you can sell that aren't part of the CORE, should you just not sell them so it looks like you're spending more? Should you just spend more on those 2-4 transfers even though it's not necessary to do so? Again for a lot of our fans the answer is seemingly yes.

Mo just hand waves all this away by saying Klopp is loyal to a fault and our wage bill isn't anything out of line with our competitors which is disingenuous. If he agrees that FSG and LFC's intent is to clearly win things then how does that square with them intentionally sabotaging it by refusing to spend?

The bottom line for me is FSG hired a host of people to run LFC. They have the entirety of the teams revenue to use, nothing is going back to Boston, and they usually make great decisions in doing this. Maybe it will never make us on par with ManC but that goes for the entirety of the rest of the PL. Now maybe finally for once they made some bad player recruitment decisions. Does that mean they were intentionally trying to do that? No. Does that mean FSG was intentionally trying to make LFC worth less by falling out of a CL spot? No. Nobody is perfect, bad things can and do happen. European football isn't fair, it never has been.

The other thing that keeps getting glossed over is turning over a trophy winning team is hard. In my lifetime I can only recall SAF and now Pep doing it successfully with the same team. Maybe it's not something in Klopp's wheelhouse? As far as I can tell he's never really had to do it either. Not that this is solely on him but if this is a collaborative approach then Klopp saying he wants to keep the band together as long as possible, which clearly seems to be happening, is going to make that turnover into the next LFC take longer.

So yes, for all those reasons and more just pointing to "net spend" is bullshit and anybody who focuses solely on that should be laughed out of the thread.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6405 on: Today at 05:11:07 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
A very well reasoned thread from Mo Chatra:

https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1576652385388142594

Not a great read. But maybe it's obvious anyway.

I agree with what chatra said. I don't know who is at fault for the under investment - whether it is the owners or the manager or his team who are choosing not to sign pricey younger replacements who have matured enough to bring performances to a higher level, but whoever is responsible needs to wake up and start spending in January and in the summer windows. It may already be too late but to do nothing would make falling out of the top 4 much more likely.
