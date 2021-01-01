We need different players is a pretty easy argument when you have a side playing as bad as us across the pitch. It doesn't actually explain why we went from a 90+ point, champions League finalists to barley looking Europa League level in the space of 3/4 months.
Also, we need to turnover players quicker is way easier said than accomplished in practice whilst remaining competitive. What do you do with the overplayed players (I'm guessing this is Mo, Van Dijk, Trent, Robertson) sell them? When and where are we doing this
Like a great philosopher probably once said well I wouldnt start from here
Atrophy has happened over time sadly and sometimes things go wrong slowly then all at once
I agree with pretty much everything in that twitter thread, though none of it is super controversial / revelatory
Dont think were as bad as were showing (I hope) but weve also got some decent sized problems in the squad that need a change in approach to address as its currently on a clear downward slide