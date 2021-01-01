« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
You dont believe me? Well look what this wrestling reporter has said on Twitter!

Huh? I have no skin in this game. You can go check through my posts, which Im sure youll love, and youll find very little from me on the net spend arguments.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
We need different players is a pretty easy argument when you have a side playing as bad as us across the pitch. It doesn't actually explain why we went from a 90+ point, champions League finalists to barley looking Europa League level in the space of 3/4 months.

Also, we need to turnover players quicker is way easier said than accomplished in practice whilst remaining competitive. What do you do with the overplayed players (I'm guessing this is Mo, Van Dijk, Trent, Robertson) sell them? When and where are we doing this

Like a great philosopher probably once said well I wouldnt start from here
Atrophy has happened over time sadly and sometimes things go wrong slowly then all at once

I agree with pretty much everything in that twitter thread, though none of it is super controversial / revelatory
Dont think were as bad as were showing (I hope) but weve also got some decent sized problems in the squad that need a change in approach to address as its currently on a clear downward slide
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Hope lots read this because Id be interested to see the counter arguments, because plenty are pretty derisory about the our net spend is very low arguments.

The best bit for me is the insinuation that once we missed out on Tchouameni that Klopp wanted to wait for the right player.

That is despite Klopp publicly stating that he wanted a midfield player but that he didn't set the budget. Followed by him stating we needed to take more risks in the market.

The other bit is that Klopp is too loyal. Well tell that to the likes of Lovren, Lallana and Bobby who were replaced instantly when we had the funds to buy better players.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6403 on: Today at 12:34:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Hope lots read this because Id be interested to see the counter arguments, because plenty are pretty derisory about the our net spend is very low arguments.

Spending money doesnt guarantee improvement though, especially to a team who has been doing so well - we could easily be in the exact same situation trying to adjust to a whole new set of players? I suppose the only advantage there is people might have some optimism that they'll eventually come good, whereas for whatever reason there is little optimism atm
