We can't keep playing the way we are. We do not have Mane to set the press, we don't have Bobby pressing like he did in his prime. Wijnaldum left, Henderson isn't that player any more.



That press elevated everyone's game, we won the ball back higher, closer to the goal for chance creation, we kept them pinned in. Now when the game is more open you can see the issues. Trent and Fabinho have issues with pace, the amount of times players run past them is unreal. This used to be okay because the team couldn't get out there half and so the ball would find it's way to Fab or to a defender and it would get played back to Trent and we build again but that doesn't happen now.



It's absolute insanity to keep asking these players to play a certain way which they can't do anymore because teams can get out and play through the lines. Klopp speaks about this in his interviews, easy to play against through the lines but nothing changes. So he's aware of it but won't make the changes necessary. Whether that is formation, personnel, or tweaking the system so we have more cover, so the spaces aren't so big between midfield and attack, midfield and defence, play a little deeper and more compact.

