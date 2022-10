It's also the system we used last year except Trent is even more liberated in his role this year. Does Sam have this article for last year as well?



I know it'll never happen but I'd love to see a change of system. I'm not sure why we're trying to play the same 433 we've played for 3 years when we no longer have the players to do it. We have no legs in midfield anymore.I'd love to see us try a 343 at some point with Konate or Gomez coming into a back 3 and take the defensive weight off Trent. Henderson no longer has the legs to cover Trent on that right hand side and Elliot isn't physically the profile I think we need on that side. Moving to a back 3 could really help Trent on that right hand side.It also means we only need to pick 2 central midfielders which means you can rotate more and mitigate legs falling off.We won't do this though. We'll play 433 forever.