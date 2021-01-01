I've seen some good ideas for a way to re-invent ourselves. I have had thoughts like that too but dismissed them as too "Football Manager". But anyway, based on our current squad, the decline/form of certain players, and the fact that however you dress it up, our TAA question has become a defensive problem (I don't think any player in history can do what we are asking of our RCB/RB based on how bad our MF has been this season), here is what I would do next game:



Alisson



Gomez Matip VVD Tsimikas



Arthur Thiago



TAA Diaz Salah



Nunez



Tsimikas - I don't know if he is the answer right now, but surely he should get a start or two based on Robertson's form. Robertson has been no means horrific but he has been very mediocre for many months now on both sides of the ball



Gomez - I think this is a good way both to shore up our backline and also allow Gomez to rebuild his confidence after Napoli. Either way, I don't think we will see him at CB for a while, with Matip back already and Konate soon



Arthur/Thiago - to be honest I am not even sure if these two can fulfill those MF roles together. But Fabinho has been brutal, Keita/Henderson/AOC injured and time has caught up to Milner



TAA - he has basically been playing this position in recent months anyway.



TAA/Diaz/Salah - this is going to be a fluid situation, but I'm asking both our FBs to be a bit more conservative therefore I think we need natural width at the sides of this 3. Hence I would try Salah on the left. His output has gone from the right anyway so we have nothing to lose.