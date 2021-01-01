« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 653972 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 am »
I've seen some good ideas for a way to re-invent ourselves. I have had thoughts like that too but dismissed them as too "Football Manager". But anyway, based on our current squad, the decline/form of certain players, and the fact that however you dress it up, our TAA question has become a defensive problem (I don't think any player in history can do what we are asking of our RCB/RB based on how bad our MF has been this season), here is what I would do next game:

                 Alisson

Gomez   Matip    VVD    Tsimikas

         Arthur    Thiago

    TAA       Diaz        Salah

               Nunez

Tsimikas - I don't know if he is the answer right now, but surely he should get a start or two based on Robertson's form. Robertson has been no means horrific but he has been very mediocre for many months now on both sides of the ball

Gomez - I think this is a good way both to shore up our backline and also allow Gomez to rebuild his confidence after Napoli. Either way, I don't think we will see him at CB for a while, with Matip back already and Konate soon

Arthur/Thiago - to be honest I am not even sure if these two can fulfill those MF roles together. But Fabinho has been brutal, Keita/Henderson/AOC injured and time has caught up to Milner

TAA - he has basically been playing this position in recent months anyway.

TAA/Diaz/Salah - this is going to be a fluid situation, but I'm asking both our FBs to be a bit more conservative therefore I think we need natural width at the sides of this 3. Hence I would try Salah on the left. His output has gone from the right anyway so we have nothing to lose.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 am »
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:08 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

Sure at the end of the day these posts doesnt matter. Klopp will do what he thinks is the best. Me, I dont see the issues with some posters sharing their thoughts on new ways to improve the team or how we could approach it differently. If they are well thought then its some fun reading.

I think we are eager to see what the team will do differently ahead. If anything. He did mention it himself.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,659
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
Sure at the end of the day these posts doesnt matter. Klopp will do what he thinks is the best. Me, I dont see the issues with some posters sharing their thoughts on new ways to improve the team or how we could approach it differently. If they are well thought then its some fun reading.

I think we are eager to see what the team will do differently ahead. If anything. He did mention it himself.
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

The first post I saw in this thread said we have two optionseither make Trent into a number 8 or drop him entirely :D

I meanopinions and that, but good grief
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.

Same goes for most jobs where you also find someone that operates at the highest quality. Id like to see anyone walk into a hospital and perform open heart surgery, or roll into casually into a desk and write code never done it before for a gaming platform. No one of course knows what Klopp does.

This forum is full of threads where we all speculate on various nonsense.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Same goes for most jobs where you also find someone that operates at the highest quality. Id like to see anyone walk into a hospital and perform open heart surgery, or roll into casually into a desk and write code never done it before for a gaming platform. No one of course knows what Klopp does.

This forum is full of threads where we all speculate on various nonsense.

Im in total disbelief, up until now i was convinced this forum was exclusively full of UEFA pro level coaches & CFOs
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.

Wheres the line then, boss? Tell us what we are allowed to discuss and what not. Why not just lock the thread and we can all get back to watching the Queens coffin driving through Scotland. Close the whole fucking forum sure.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm
Wheres the line then, boss? Tell us what we are allowed to discuss and what not. Why not just lock the thread and we can all get back to watching the Queens coffin driving through Scotland. Close the whole fucking forum sure.
:lmao

Was the nasty man oppressing you? Call the bizzies!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,284
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 07:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.
. Okay, so the thread is called "The Klopp template", do you have a contribution to make to that or do you just want to snark at other people.

It's fairly clear Jurgen will manage the team and these little boxes here are
for sharing of opinions with fellow Reds.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

The former surely? Theres no harm in the latter is there
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,632
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm
:lmao

Was the nasty man oppressing you? Call the bizzies!

"I'm being repressed!"
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm
"I'm being repressed!"
I've just checked the special secret forum rules and yes, you're allowed to say that.  8)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 08:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Im in total disbelief, up until now i was convinced this forum was exclusively full of UEFA pro level coaches & CFOs

They are around, they just hardly contribute anymore. Probably busy with IRL coaching like POP, and BRodge is likely fighting fires at Leicester. Craig (Ian Ayre) isnt active these days which is a shame. Also havent seen Rafa (I think he called himself his stool or something) around much either.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,234
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 10:35:45 am »
I think a decision needs to be made on Harvey Elliott now. He's been excellent on the ball and his potential is all to see, but right now his off the ball work isn't good enough to play as an 8. He doesn't cover enough ground, he doesn't yet have a good grasp of counter pressing and is part of the reason we're not compact at all. He also offers zero protection/cover for Trent. The 8's have been the biggest problem for the team - Henderson and Milner's physical decline, Thiago and Keita's injuries, and Elliott's inexperience in a physically and tactically challenging role.

Klopp needs to decide whether he wants to play and develop him as a 10, or if he wants him to be an 8 he needs to take him out of the team for now and give him more time.

With our current injuries I'd lean towards Elliott playing ahead of Fabinho and Thiago. Hopefully Arthur gets up to speed and can contribute too. Adding a couple of midfielders has to be a priority though. Even Thiago was never really a runner but has adapted.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 10:42:10 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:45 am
I think a decision needs to be made on Harvey Elliott now. He's been excellent on the ball and his potential is all to see, but right now his off the ball work isn't good enough to play as an 8. He doesn't cover enough ground, he doesn't yet have a good grasp of counter pressing and is part of the reason we're not compact at all. He also offers zero protection/cover for Trent. The 8's have been the biggest problem for the team - Henderson and Milner's physical decline, Thiago and Keita's injuries, and Elliott's inexperience in a physically and tactically challenging role.

Klopp needs to decide whether he wants to play and develop him as a 10, or if he wants him to be an 8 he needs to take him out of the team for now and give him more time.

With our current injuries I'd lean towards Elliott playing ahead of Fabinho and Thiago. Hopefully Arthur gets up to speed and can contribute too. Adding a couple of midfielders has to be a priority though. Even Thiago was never really a runner but has adapted.

I dont mind him playing as an 8, I just dont understand why he has to play so wide as an 8. He is effectively playing as a right winger and you have him, Salah both coming in field and Trent who wonders in.

I would honestly love to find out what the thinking is in having three players so close to each other.

If he were infield more as a starting position then maybe we would be more compact. As it is you lose the ball that right hand side, which would happen a lot as Elliott wants to be progressive with his passes as does Salah and Trent and all of a sudden we have three players out the game.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 11:02:13 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1568530814052229122

Quote
📊In the league Harvey Elliott has been dribbled past the most for #LFC (9) and has won just 18.2% of his attempted tackles.

He has been a bright spark going forward and in possession, but to play in midfield Elliott needs to be better defensively.
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 11:14:15 am »
Klopp is rightfully going to be seriously annoyed when the Chelsea game is postponed.

I know some here think it's good that we are getting this break from league fixtures but the truth is that the players coming back like Thiago, Nunez and Jota need minutes. Also it's not like we can relax and benefit from a genuine break anyway as we will have CL games to play.

It looks like we will be the only CL qualified side who will have two additional fixtures to be rescheduled post World cup. In a tightly congested calendar that could have a massive impact.

I personally am disgusted by the actions of Richard Masters and the PL, particularly in postponing the most recent weekend's games. Afraid of some little Englanders criticising them on Twitter or some bigot in the Daily Maul writing a column saying they were disrespectful. they instead with very little notice and no real practical reason cancel fixtures at all levels.

And while spineless Masters may now believe he is more likely to get a knighthood or MBE the fans who saved for years to travel to games from South Africa, New Zealand, Nicaragua, USA and further will not forget. I also expect the clubs to strongly criticise the decision when the period of mourning is over. And they will be apoplectic if knocked out of Europe in March or April due to having to play a whole bunch of fixtures close together. Masters hasn't heard the last of this mindless decision by a long shot.

Finally I am stunned that very few have picked up on the fact that the Premier League statement that announced the cancellation did not make a single mention of the fans, no apology or even reference to any kind of inconvenience for them at the decision. That is the PL in a nutshell; power, wealth and prestige are all that matter, f**k the fans.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:16 am by TheMan »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 11:17:28 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:14:15 am
Klopp is rightfully going to be seriously annoyed when the Chelsea game is postponed.

I know some here think it's good that we are getting this break from league fixtures but the truth is that the players coming back like Thiago, Nunez and Jota need minutes. Also it's not like we can relax and benefit from a genuine break anyway as we will have CL games to play.

It looks like we will be the only CL qualified side who will have two additional fixtures to be rescheduled post World cup. In a tightly congested calendar that could have a massive impact.

I personally am disgusted by the actions of Richard Masters and the PL, particularly in postponing the most recent weekend's games. Afraid of some little Englanders criticising them on Twitter or some bigot in the Daily Mauil writing a column saying they were disrespectful. they instead with very little notice and no real practical reason cancel fixtures at all levels.

And while spineless Masters may now believe he is more likely to get a knighthood or MBE the fans who saved for years to travel to games from South Africa, New Zealand, Nicaragua, USA and further will not forget. I also expect the clubs to strongly criticise the decision when the period of mourning is over.

Finally I am stunned that very have picked up on the fact that the Premier League statement that announced the cancellation did not make a single mention of the fans, no apology or even reference to any kind of inconvenience for them at the decision. That is the PL in a nutshell; power, wealth and prestige are all that matter, f**k the fans.

Obviously the difficulty to the fans is a big thing but in terms of the football side, it was Klopp who mentioned we needed to reinvent our side tactically but that being interesting whilst needing to win matches. I don't think we are in a position we can pick and choose and we will have a big game against a good side tomorrow.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
I think the break helps us. We're awful right now and there's no way time on the training pitch can hurt us. Plus I have no confidence in our ability to pickup points at the minute so pushing them down the road, even with the fixture congestion it'll cause, is no bad thing.

That said, the Premier league and the FA got it badly wrong. By all accounts it was an extraordinary commemoration of the Queen in the cricket on Saturday and the football could have done that. It was right to cancel stuff on the Friday but calling the whole weekend off given the inevitable disruption of this coming weekend was a shocking call.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 