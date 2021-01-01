Good twitter thread on our strange system and why it is also leading to our sloppy start
Colin Spreag
@ColinSpreag
The spaces both laterally and vertically are so big, so frequently for Liverpool.
You can't play a possession game, built around a 3-man base (CBs & Fabinho) whilst being so far away from each other in possession that any turnover can be turned into a counter attack.
Liverpool set up to play around their opposition's shape as opposed to through it or over it. The issue is that if there is a central turnover, there is a combination of no pressure on the ball (positional inferiority) and being outnumbered (numerical inferiority).
When you add in that their current midfielders are all either poor / untrained 1v1 defenders (Milner/Elliott) or out of form (Fabinho), you also have technical inferiority in central areas during defensive transitions.
It's a recipe for, well, everything seen this season so far.
When you add in that the potential covering defenders (ie full backs) are normally ahead of the ball, you're then relying on the CBs to defend half a field on their own multiple times a game.
So, potential tweaks to help?
- close the gaps in midfield either by adding another player to the base (4231)
- more conservative positioning of the full backs in possession
- better ball handlers playing in between the opposition shape to limit defensive transitions
The obvious one for me is to attack more compactly, however you decide to do that, which by default means more numbers around the ball and in central areas when it is lost.
Essentially, treat the center of midfield like City do.
The issue there is that you can't do that with either or both of Milner / Henderson in there - but with two from Thiago / Elliott / Arthur / Naby (I know...) in there, maybe you can.https://twitter.com/ColinSpreag/status/1567624749550866432