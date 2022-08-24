« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 636875 times)

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6000 on: August 24, 2022, 08:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 24, 2022, 03:16:02 pm
Either you've been whooshed or I have ;D

:)
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6001 on: August 25, 2022, 06:58:24 am »
We won a trophy against City with this template couple of weeks ago, so maybe it's not all that bad. It's really all down to injuries. If we sign a decent midfielder and get one on loan, i think we'll be ok and we'll get ourselves on track again.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6002 on: August 25, 2022, 07:05:16 am »
The template needs tweaking so we go back to our defensive solidity. Its the defence that is completely letting us down or should i say the ability to get at our defence.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6003 on: August 25, 2022, 09:41:29 am »
Rembmer Klopp has already bought so much success and joy to us with a limited resources. Every team has up and low and with half of our squad injury everyone would be struggling in the league. The only thing we should be doing is keep supporting him and the club.
Logged
Believer

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6004 on: August 25, 2022, 10:12:26 pm »
Has anyone here mentioned Klopp's 7 year curse yet? If not I have  :-X *leaves the planet
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6005 on: August 26, 2022, 01:27:02 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on August 25, 2022, 10:12:26 pm
Has anyone here mentioned Klopp's 7 year curse yet? If not I have  :-X *leaves the planet

If youre so mint you can afford to leave the planet, how about putting some of that money towards buying us the two new defensive full backs allowing Klopp to drop the defensive line by 25 yards, which is clearly what we need for the new template.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,362
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6006 on: August 27, 2022, 09:33:56 am »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6007 on: August 27, 2022, 09:55:05 am »
Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.
« Last Edit: August 27, 2022, 09:57:06 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,768
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6008 on: August 27, 2022, 10:05:48 am »
Klopp is awesome.

Really glad he's our manager and with the backing of our fans, we can begin again.

Great fella and I love listening to him explain his ideas. Proper Socialist as well.

Anyone moaning about him can get to fuck.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,434
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6009 on: August 27, 2022, 10:08:40 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 27, 2022, 09:33:56 am
Klopps Liverpool: is time catching up with this magnificent red machine?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/26/klopps-liverpool-is-time-catching-up-with-this-magnificent-red-machine
Clicks link, sees its J Liew. Remembers guardian is either Manc sycophants or people who sound like they're 'Rugger' fans from the home counties. Closes link.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,362
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6010 on: August 27, 2022, 10:34:31 am »
Quote from: Classycara on August 27, 2022, 10:08:40 am
Clicks link, sees its J Liew. Remembers guardian is either Manc sycophants or people who sound like they're 'Rugger' fans from the home counties. Closes link.

Shame, you missed out on a well written, interesting article...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,384
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6011 on: August 27, 2022, 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on August 27, 2022, 09:55:05 am
Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.
Interesting point. But we've missed out on the league twice by a point. And two champions leagues finals. If we'd bought ten more players and half flopped would we have fared better?  Or would we have lost ground trying to make them work before realising they didn't fit?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,434
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6012 on: August 27, 2022, 10:56:05 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 27, 2022, 10:34:31 am
Shame, you missed out on a well written, interesting article...
Sorry, wasn't intended as ungrateful as it came across mate. I just haven't chimed with him in the past, but don't doubt what you're saying about this one
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,534
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6013 on: August 27, 2022, 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 27, 2022, 10:34:31 am
Shame, you missed out on a well written, interesting article...

which seemed to discount the massive injury situation.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6014 on: August 27, 2022, 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 27, 2022, 09:33:56 am
Klopp’s Liverpool: is time catching up with this magnificent red machine?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/26/klopps-liverpool-is-time-catching-up-with-this-magnificent-red-machine

Its a load of shite, which is par for the course from that paper and its journalists. They dont even seem to like football if you listen to them.

To me it seems like an article written in 2021 to be recycled when we hit a sticky patch. Utter shite. I remember in 2021 they said Klopp was done at Liverpool and then went on to talk about how they wish Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was done. Was well weird, but not surprising when the likes of Ronay and Wilson are on there.

Also, whats with him saying if we were a bigger club? We are a massive club.

Once again, the Guardian can fuck off.
« Last Edit: August 27, 2022, 01:48:04 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,459
  • Bam!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6015 on: September 1, 2022, 11:26:28 am »
A little confused about how we have been setting up in some games. Didn't catch the Bournemouth game, so can't judge on that one, but the others have seen the usually successful fullbacks not be as involved wide. Robertson and Trent have both seemed to underlap instead. The longer switch of plays I can only put down to midfield issues, but interested to see if we stick with the fullbacks being narrower once we get that Thiago role back.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,140
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
I don't get it.  Salah was just hugging the touchline all day and in the first half there was no real link between the midfield and forward line, neither Elliott or Carvalho were getting in those half spaces.  Then in the second half, we just switch to 424 and turn it into a shoot out, zero control whatsoever.

If Nunez starts, then we need someone behind him because he doesn't drop into that 10 position like Bobby does.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm »
The template needs a tweaking or a changing. Something is fundamentally wrong or off with this team at the moment.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 02:51:29 pm »
We miss Mane.

The issue is a lot of the time individual quality from the front 3 has won us games we shouldnt have won over the years and made up for sometimes a non existent midfield I.e 2017-9 period. The downgrade in attack quality (could be temporary) means the lack of creativity from midfield is more apparent. Now we dont have a Mane who could create and more crucially score goals out of nothing. We have to find a way to build the team chemistry so we can feed Nunez. Guess it will take time but the league this year is a myth whilst this happens.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm »
This 433 needs changing badly. Teams have sussed us out but we constantly keep persisting with it
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm »
We're incredibly reliant on Thiago. We weren't very good without him last year either. But now we've got a new front 3 to settle and also loads of other injuries which is making it even harder.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,140
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 02:53:46 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:52:03 pm
This 433 needs changing badly. Teams have sussed us out but we constantly keep persisting with it

It works when we have 2 monsters in the 8 positions, tearing up and down the pitch, but we've not bought a midfielder like that in forever.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:44:10 pm
The template needs a tweaking or a changing. Something is fundamentally wrong or off with this team at the moment.

The biggest problem right now is the physical condition of the team.  We simply look cooked.  It's been the biggest problem so far as so many players are either injured or simply not playing up to their level. 
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,471
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 03:03:12 pm »
We are very over-coached right now. The front three are not clicking at the moment. The wide players are not working well with their full backs. Diaz misplaced so many passes to the LB while at the same time he was free several times and was ignored. Salah standing near the corner flag does not do the team any good at all. Trent is a world class fullback but he clearly isn't De Bruyne in that he does not have De Bruyne's close control and touch to be a midfielder. So, let us stop forcing him to play like one and simplify things for him as nearly every team is just whacking in a long pass behind him, and they're on us.

The midfield. Well, what can be said. It needs some legs at the very least. We cannot have a midfield this slow and leggy. Not one of our midfielders can cover ground and be physical if necessary. Hendo could do that with the best of them when he was younger but his legs are gone. Fabinho looks slow as well. Hell, the entire team looks slow at the moment. We just don't look fit or sharp right now. But that can be overcome. Our current overcoaching of players into positions that they are not familiar in or getting them to play against their natural instincts is doing us more harm than good.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:03:12 pm
We are very over-coached right now. The front three are not clicking at the moment. The wide players are not working well with their full backs. Diaz misplaced so many passes to the LB while at the same time he was free several times and was ignored. Salah standing near the corner flag does not do the team any good at all. Trent is a world class fullback but he clearly isn't De Bruyne in that he does not have De Bruyne's close control and touch to be a midfielder. So, let us stop forcing him to play like one and simplify things for him as nearly every team is just whacking in a long pass behind him, and they're on us.

The midfield. Well, what can be said. It needs some legs at the very least. We cannot have a midfield this slow and leggy. Not one of our midfielders can cover ground and be physical if necessary. Hendo could do that with the best of them when he was younger but his legs are gone. Fabinho looks slow as well. Hell, the entire team looks slow at the moment. We just don't look fit or sharp right now. But that can be overcome. Our current overcoaching of players into positions that they are not familiar in or getting them to play against their natural instincts is doing us more harm than good.

I can imagine the 100 page dossier that Ljinders probably gave to Salah, Elliott and Trent in terms of how to play that right hand side.

I dont like it, would prefer we go back to a front 3 again.
Logged

Online DefJack

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6025 on: Today at 03:09:31 pm »
Extremely strange that Klopp/Ljinders have decided to emulate the bilateral half space occupation by the outside 8's that City employ, yet has failed to emulate the bilateral inversion of the fullbacks necessary to make such and approach viable.

Even more worrying that the plan in the summer appeared to be to replace Fabinho with Tchouaméni, which would no doubt offer a band aid fix to the issue, but also demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem.

I'd always assumed that the approach of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Curtis Jones, all of whom have played the LCM role relatively conservatively was a tactical instruction from the coaching staff - yet the events of recent weeks seems to suggest each was acting of their own agency. in Curtis's case, I find that extremely impressive, to realise the necessity of providing effective cover sans instruction at 19/20 implies a far better level of tactical intelligence that he's commonly credited with.

Hopefully the issue should resolve itself somewhat with the return of Thiago/Jones, but that it was left unaddressed, and techniques to resolve it were left unused, is extremely worrying.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:10 pm by DefJack »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 03:18:26 pm »
The only game weve approached with any amount of intensity, we won 9-0. Outside of that weve looked tepid. The club has run the risk of this happening by not investing enough in midfield over the last few years. Since the CL win in Madrid, the only investment we have made has been Thiago, a player who we knew would be frequently injured. Weve had a few youngsters emerge, but were now left in a situation where we have some on the physical decline and some yet to establish themselves fully. Oxlade-Chamberlain shouldnt still be playing for us, and neither should Milner. Were briefing our journalists that well get Bellingham for £100m next year, which is all well and good, but one addition isnt going to help much if our only trustworthy midfielder is Fabinho.

Then, our wing-backs. Whats happened? They have been our main source of creativity and our most consistent performers. Robertson has lost all of his presence on the pitch, and its a bit difficult watching him. Tsimikas has impressed and Im thinking he probably deserves to be starting. Trent - I cant help but feel that last season has sapped the motivation out of him. He still shows his ability, hes still young and in good shape, but he looks like hes in 2nd gear.

Then, the manager. Doesnt look like hes enjoying himself, has to be said. Have fo question some of his decision making, in particular I dont like how hes employing his 5 subs. No reason to take Trent off so early for Milner. He may not have been at his best, but he can make a difference still.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 03:46:34 pm »
We're not getting Bellingham if we don't get top 4. And we're going to have to improve a lot to get 4th right now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:46:34 pm
We're not getting Bellingham if we don't get top 4. And we're going to have to improve a lot to get 4th right now.

We will finish top four, dont stress.

Bellingham is absolutely the last midfielder we need. We need legs, ability to win second balls and bags of defensive nous. You can see why we went for the guy from Monaco.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:46:34 pm
We're not getting Bellingham if we don't get top 4. And we're going to have to improve a lot to get 4th right now.

Well easily get top 4. 
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm »
If we improve a lot, yes. But how is that going to happen?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,863
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 03:51:50 pm »
You're an idiot!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6032 on: Today at 03:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:50:25 pm
If we improve a lot, yes. But how is that going to happen?

No we dont have to improve by a lot. We have to improve by a lot to keep up with City and not the top four.

Also, fuck Bellingham. The guy is a 19 year old kid playing in Germany, he isnt our saviour.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6033 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:50:25 pm
If we improve a lot, yes. But how is that going to happen?

Oh, I dont know.  Maybe our world class coaching staff might be able to help with that.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6034 on: Today at 03:56:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:52:33 pm
No we dont have to improve by a lot. We have to improve by a lot to keep up with City and not the top four.

Also, fuck Bellingham. The guy is a 19 year old kid playing in Germany, he isnt our saviour.
In fairness, hes great and would suit us. However, I dont understand why it became club policy to only sign a midfielder if theyre a galactico, instead of doing what weve always done with great success. Give me three £30-50m signings like Gini/Fab/Jota ahead of one big addition any day. This midfield needs an overhaul.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,967
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6035 on: Today at 03:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:56:40 pm
In fairness, hes great and would suit us. However, I dont understand why it became club policy to only sign a midfielder if theyre a galactico, instead of doing what weve always done with great success. Give me three £30-50m signings like Gini/Fab/Jota ahead of one big addition any day. This midfield needs an overhaul.

He wouldnt suit this side. We need a more defensive minded midfielder. Bellingham is much more an attacking midfielder.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6036 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:58:05 pm
He wouldnt suit this side. We need a more defensive minded midfielder. Bellingham is much more an attacking midfielder.
Hes box-to-box, and has been playing in a double-pivot for Dortmund. He has the attributes to play in the role Henderson has over the last few years.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6037 on: Today at 04:01:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:05:23 pm
I can imagine the 100 page dossier that Ljinders probably gave to Salah, Elliott and Trent in terms of how to play that right hand side.

I dont like it, would prefer we go back to a front 3 again.

Unlikely. Too busy writing his book.
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6038 on: Today at 04:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 25, 2022, 06:58:24 am
We won a trophy against City with this template couple of weeks ago, so maybe it's not all that bad. It's really all down to injuries. If we sign a decent midfielder and get one on loan, i think we'll be ok and we'll get ourselves on track again.

They had just started pre-season and we've been shit ever since. It's the aberration.

The recruitment has stopped making sense to me. Gini, Mane, Salah, Fab, VVD and Ali all made sense. Elliott, Nunez, Diaz and Carvalho don't seem as coherent. Maybe it will come together down the line but I personally don't see how all these pieces fit together. We used to be an intense running and physical side but we've lost that. I'm not sure what we're doing now.

Just a bit hard to watch at present.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:23 pm by KirkVanHouten »
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6039 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:53:32 pm
Oh, I dont know.  Maybe our world class coaching staff might be able to help with that.

Yeah Im sure well improve. Its just we dont look any different after, what, 6 games? Its same old, same old. How is this going to change, what are we actually going to do differently? Because we need to do something different.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 