The only game weve approached with any amount of intensity, we won 9-0. Outside of that weve looked tepid. The club has run the risk of this happening by not investing enough in midfield over the last few years. Since the CL win in Madrid, the only investment we have made has been Thiago, a player who we knew would be frequently injured. Weve had a few youngsters emerge, but were now left in a situation where we have some on the physical decline and some yet to establish themselves fully. Oxlade-Chamberlain shouldnt still be playing for us, and neither should Milner. Were briefing our journalists that well get Bellingham for £100m next year, which is all well and good, but one addition isnt going to help much if our only trustworthy midfielder is Fabinho.



Then, our wing-backs. Whats happened? They have been our main source of creativity and our most consistent performers. Robertson has lost all of his presence on the pitch, and its a bit difficult watching him. Tsimikas has impressed and Im thinking he probably deserves to be starting. Trent - I cant help but feel that last season has sapped the motivation out of him. He still shows his ability, hes still young and in good shape, but he looks like hes in 2nd gear.



Then, the manager. Doesnt look like hes enjoying himself, has to be said. Have fo question some of his decision making, in particular I dont like how hes employing his 5 subs. No reason to take Trent off so early for Milner. He may not have been at his best, but he can make a difference still.