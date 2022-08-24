The only game weve approached with any amount of intensity, we won 9-0. Outside of that weve looked tepid. The club has run the risk of this happening by not investing enough in midfield over the last few years. Since the CL win in Madrid, the only investment we have made has been Thiago, a player who we knew would be frequently injured. Weve had a few youngsters emerge, but were now left in a situation where we have some on the physical decline and some yet to establish themselves fully. Oxlade-Chamberlain shouldnt still be playing for us, and neither should Milner. Were briefing our journalists that well get Bellingham for £100m next year, which is all well and good, but one addition isnt going to help much if our only trustworthy midfielder is Fabinho.
Then, our wing-backs. Whats happened? They have been our main source of creativity and our most consistent performers. Robertson has lost all of his presence on the pitch, and its a bit difficult watching him. Tsimikas has impressed and Im thinking he probably deserves to be starting. Trent - I cant help but feel that last season has sapped the motivation out of him. He still shows his ability, hes still young and in good shape, but he looks like hes in 2nd gear.
Then, the manager. Doesnt look like hes enjoying himself, has to be said. Have fo question some of his decision making, in particular I dont like how hes employing his 5 subs. No reason to take Trent off so early for Milner. He may not have been at his best, but he can make a difference still.