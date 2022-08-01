If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.



We arguably have brought in - or at least brought through - a couple of young midfielders in Jones and Elliott. Like the majority of our midfield though they've been hampered by injuries to the extent that both have pretty much lost a year of development.As others have said in numerous threads the problems in our midfield are the lack of availability from Ox and Keita as they're the two that should be hitting their peak age wise. It feels like FSG don't want to sign any more midfielders while we have the best part of £100m in fees and £250k/week wages on the books. What the start of this season has shown is that they should have accepted the hit there and started the season with NINE midfielders knowing that, for various reasons, the current eight actually equates to about four FTE footballers and that doesn't cut it - particularly with this condensed season.It's easy in hindsight but plenty - not me - called this in June.