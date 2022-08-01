« previous next »
Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
so on the one hand they were more dynamic, athletic, and pressing.

on the other hand we had 70% possession.

And then you point to running and pressing stats....

I mean that's the point then - they were trying to get the ball back at all costs and yet only had 30% of possession. They weren't sitting deep.

They scored on 1) atrocious defending and 2) Henderson's giveaway.

That's really the only real chances they got (Elanga's shot hitting the post maybe)

United started off with a high press for the first twenty. Scored and then progressed to a low/mid block. They allowed us to have possession as the match progressed.
Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 pm
[Marca] The UEFA XI of the season which will be revealed on Thursday: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Modric, De Bruyne, Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Mbappé.

We are lucky to have these players.
Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 09:47:45 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm
I never blamed FSG for the high line.
Bro, you did. You might not have meant to, but you did, or rather that's how it came across and why I pounced like the sarcastic gobshite that I am ;)

Al then did an Al special, intruding with a trademark FSG slapdown that was unrelated to the point  ;D

I can post the whole post sequence but I'd rather not do that. On a more serious point it's fine for you to not favour a high line, but that line of discussion has limited utility because Jurgen obviously does favour it. 
Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:15:55 pm
The responsibility comes from appointing a manager whose philosophy relies on energy in the front and midfield six and then not providing the funds to allow him to accomplish that.
Lol

It's like some comeplete stranger coming to tea.  ;D

If only you'd read the posts instead of pressing the Big Red FSG Klaxon you'd know that we weren't talking about any of that. The subject in question was the rather comedy idea that FSG forced Jurgen to play a high line. Nothing about whether the players are right for it or not, but that they actually instructed him to do it.

Obviously that's bullshit and it was never a serious point, just a bit of sarcastic fun, which you completely missed :)
Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm
Lol

It's like some comeplete stranger coming to tea.  ;D

If only you'd read the posts instead of pressing the Big Red FSG Klaxon you'd know that we weren't talking about any of that. The subject in question was the rather comedy idea that FSG forced Jurgen to play a high line. Nothing about whether the players are right for it or not, but that they actually instructed him to do it.

Obviously that's bullshit and it was never a serious point, just a bit of sarcastic fun, which you completely missed :)

Playing a high line has resulted in one of the best periods of our history.

You seem to be desperate to try and disparage that and Jurgen by association. A high line is at the very centre of Klopp's ideology. If you want rid of Klopp then please just come out and have the courage of your convictions. Instead of making snide remarks about playing a highline.

Under Paisley we played ball playing converted centre mids at centre back and pushed up. Rafa was the same demading that we pushed up and became compact. For me the two best coaches in World Football are Klopp and Guardiola two exponents of playing a high line and looking to dominate the game.
Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 10:43:52 pm


compare this to Arsenal for example

Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Playing a high line has resulted in one of the best periods of our history.

You seem to be desperate to try and disparage that and Jurgen by association. A high line is at the very centre of Klopp's ideology. If you want rid of Klopp then please just come out and have the courage of your convictions. Instead of making snide remarks about playing a highline.

Under Paisley we played ball playing converted centre mids at centre back and pushed up. Rafa was the same demading that we pushed up and became compact. For me the two best coaches in World Football are Klopp and Guardiola two exponents of playing a high line and looking to dominate the game.
;D Nice try

OK just for you:

Yeah That fucking Klopp. He can fucking do one. As my post history shows I can't stand the fucker. You'll never catch me defending him or the club.

Feel better?
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm by Ghost Town
Reply #5968 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
This. You need to constrict the space and press like demons for a high line to work. If they have time to pick a pass then you are going to give up chances which is exactly what we saw last night.

You do to an extent but not ways like demons, sometimes we just need some pressure on the all to delay or drop the line quicker.  But above all,  what we must do better is keep possession of the ball in key moments.
A lot of that comes down to quality on the ball but also understanding and sharpness. Phillips and Gomez both got caught out by the high line, Virgil, Matip and Konate always look far more comfortable with it.
Sometimes think we need to be a little more pragmatic in certain games when we know exactly how the opposition plan to attack us.

Reply #5969 on: Today at 05:33:47 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:43:52 pm

compare this to Arsenal for example


Arsenal bought a whole new team over the last 2 years
Reply #5970 on: Today at 07:25:38 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:43:52 pm


compare this to Arsenal for example


I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that
Reply #5971 on: Today at 07:33:18 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:33:47 am
Arsenal bought a whole new team over the last 2 years

Yeah spent over £500m over the last 5 seasons and generally underperformed,this season looks promising for them but it's 3 games old.
Reply #5972 on: Today at 08:50:23 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:25:38 am
I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that

That doesnt need to be how it works. You can steadily refresh the squad. Weve done that at CB - Konate to replace Matip, and up front, Nunez to replace Firmino, Diaz to replace Mane. What weve not done is refresh the midfield and so our first choice midfield is too old, our mid 20s players are too injury prone/not good enough, which weve known for ages, and our youngsters are very raw. If wed moved on a couple of our midfielders and replaced them with mid 20s players, like we should have, wed be fine age profile wise.
Reply #5973 on: Today at 08:53:24 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:25:38 am
I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that
Yeah exactly my thoughts when I saw that.

What have arsenal achieved in the last 5-6 years for people to be comparing our squad to theirs? Anyone would think it's because they're top of the league after 3 games.
Reply #5974 on: Today at 09:16:59 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:23 am
That doesnt need to be how it works. You can steadily refresh the squad. Weve done that at CB - Konate to replace Matip, and up front, Nunez to replace Firmino, Diaz to replace Mane. What weve not done is refresh the midfield and so our first choice midfield is too old, our mid 20s players are too injury prone/not good enough, which weve known for ages, and our youngsters are very raw. If wed moved on a couple of our midfielders and replaced them with mid 20s players, like we should have, wed be fine age profile wise.
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.
Reply #5975 on: Today at 09:30:40 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:16:59 am
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.

It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.
Reply #5976 on: Today at 09:30:57 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:16:59 am
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.
We arguably have brought in - or at least brought through - a couple of young midfielders in Jones and Elliott.  Like the majority of our midfield though they've been hampered by injuries to the extent that both have pretty much lost a year of development.

As others have said in numerous threads the problems in our midfield are the lack of availability from Ox and Keita as they're the two that should be hitting their peak age wise.  It feels like FSG don't want to sign any more midfielders while we have the best part of £100m in fees and £250k/week wages on the books.  What the start of this season has shown is that they should have accepted the hit there and started the season with NINE midfielders knowing that, for various reasons, the current eight actually equates to about four FTE footballers and that doesn't cut it - particularly with this condensed season.

It's easy in hindsight but plenty - not me - called this in June.
Reply #5977 on: Today at 09:37:35 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:40 am
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.
Again that assumes those players help us win, maybe, maybe not if we play the same way. No one thinking about is doesn't change the reality which that comparison is trying to show (we have more main players who are older than Arsenal's) That's fine, we've kept a squad together for years to try and win, they get older, it happens
Reply #5978 on: Today at 09:44:50 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:53:24 am
Yeah exactly my thoughts when I saw that.

What have arsenal achieved in the last 5-6 years for people to be comparing our squad to theirs? Anyone would think it's because they're top of the league after 3 games.

Well, they've already won the Premier League this season ;D
Reply #5979 on: Today at 09:46:39 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:37:35 am
Again that assumes those players help us win, maybe, maybe not if we play the same way. No one thinking about is doesn't change the reality which that comparison is trying to show (we have more main players who are older than Arsenal's) That's fine, we've kept a squad together for years to try and win, they get older, it happens

Yep, mad that its being compared to of all teams Arsenal. Yeah they are young, yeah they are top after 3 games, who cares?

We banked on this team, it brought us everything. It has lots of good younger players of a good age and it will continue to be successful.

Guess its maybe people trying to make a point that too many key players are old, when in fact the likes of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Konate have been brought in to replace Firmino, Mane, Matip etc.
Reply #5980 on: Today at 09:46:54 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:40 am
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.

I'd go even further and suggest if Fernandes had scored the OG and Rashfdord was called offside, no one would be saying anything. Fine margins.

And, as Rafa said, football is a lie.

We will bring a new MF in when the right one become available and, until then, we're more than fine with what we've got.
