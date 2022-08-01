so on the one hand they were more dynamic, athletic, and pressing.on the other hand we had 70% possession.And then you point to running and pressing stats....I mean that's the point then - they were trying to get the ball back at all costs and yet only had 30% of possession. They weren't sitting deep.They scored on 1) atrocious defending and 2) Henderson's giveaway. That's really the only real chances they got (Elanga's shot hitting the post maybe)
Not true
I never blamed FSG for the high line.
The responsibility comes from appointing a manager whose philosophy relies on energy in the front and midfield six and then not providing the funds to allow him to accomplish that.
LolIt's like some comeplete stranger coming to tea. If only you'd read the posts instead of pressing the Big Red FSG Klaxon you'd know that we weren't talking about any of that. The subject in question was the rather comedy idea that FSG forced Jurgen to play a high line. Nothing about whether the players are right for it or not, but that they actually instructed him to do it.Obviously that's bullshit and it was never a serious point, just a bit of sarcastic fun, which you completely missed
Playing a high line has resulted in one of the best periods of our history. You seem to be desperate to try and disparage that and Jurgen by association. A high line is at the very centre of Klopp's ideology. If you want rid of Klopp then please just come out and have the courage of your convictions. Instead of making snide remarks about playing a highline. Under Paisley we played ball playing converted centre mids at centre back and pushed up. Rafa was the same demading that we pushed up and became compact. For me the two best coaches in World Football are Klopp and Guardiola two exponents of playing a high line and looking to dominate the game.
This. You need to constrict the space and press like demons for a high line to work. If they have time to pick a pass then you are going to give up chances which is exactly what we saw last night.
compare this to Arsenal for example
Arsenal bought a whole new team over the last 2 years
I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that
That doesnt need to be how it works. You can steadily refresh the squad. Weve done that at CB - Konate to replace Matip, and up front, Nunez to replace Firmino, Diaz to replace Mane. What weve not done is refresh the midfield and so our first choice midfield is too old, our mid 20s players are too injury prone/not good enough, which weve known for ages, and our youngsters are very raw. If wed moved on a couple of our midfielders and replaced them with mid 20s players, like we should have, wed be fine age profile wise.
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.
Yeah exactly my thoughts when I saw that. What have arsenal achieved in the last 5-6 years for people to be comparing our squad to theirs? Anyone would think it's because they're top of the league after 3 games.
Again that assumes those players help us win, maybe, maybe not if we play the same way. No one thinking about is doesn't change the reality which that comparison is trying to show (we have more main players who are older than Arsenal's) That's fine, we've kept a squad together for years to try and win, they get older, it happens
