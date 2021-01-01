Oh yay, more arguments about how all the money we spend really isn't being spent. Somehow the choices the club made (with Klopp) about who to sign or re-sign just never happened. Klopp has been left to just piece everything together on his own with no input at all from the rest of the club ever year with some twine and packing tape. Dear god.... Some people really need to grow up.



If I'd have to hazard a guess as to what's going on, at our best this season has been with Nunez on the field. We probably spent all pre-season working on our shape assuming he'd be the 9 or if not then Jota would be. Unfortunately Nunez has barely played half the minutes, Jota has been injured and so we've just been left with Firmino who plays the 9 completely differently. Firmino's average positioning has been clearly in midfield so maybe the LCM (Milner) is supposed to fill in that space and why he's just going walkabout? We didn't practice this at all in pre-season so it would just look terrible, which it has. Only once we're behind and Firmino stays further forward or is withdrawn do we start to look good again.



Now people will say that Firmino has been here forever and his movements shouldn't be new to his teammates. That's true but it's also true that the positioning being used now by Diaz and Salah is different than when Firmino was the mainstay. This started last year and has continued to where neither of them are rotating into the 9 spot as Firmino comes short. And why is that? Because there's supposed to be a 9 there. Last year that was Jota or Mane. This year it's supposed to be Nunez or Jota. Firmino has basically no role anymore and why he's not being offered a contract.



I may be completely off-base and wrong, probably am, but at least for me when you look at the numbers this makes the most sense. Though there's a separate issue about our defense which I thought up until yesterday was just a team tactics thing but maybe there's something even worse going on based on some of the effort being made out on the field.



