Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:03:40 pm
;D

I wonder if even you know what you are talking about, because no-one else does. Are you still saying we shouldn't play a highline with 'offside or nothing' and blaming FSG for our playing a highline and 'offside or nothing', as elaborated in your post:

Because when asked about it you seem to replying about something else entirely. So what is it? Are FSG responsible for the highline and 'offside or nothing' approach' which you don't like, and didn't like even when we won the title? And if not why do you blame them for it, as you stated?

The responsibility comes from appointing a manager whose philosophy relies on energy in the front and midfield six and then not providing the funds to allow him to accomplish that. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:54:20 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

We just won 92 pts and went to 3 cup finals.

Thats besides the point if you cant see the issues we now have and FSG see it the same as you we really are fucked because its so obvious that this was coming it whacks you in the face, forget last season next season is where I focus forget the past.
Re: The Klopp Template
I dont think it will take long for us to get motoring again. I just have doubts around this system and why we have moved Diaz and Salah so far apart.
Re: The Klopp Template
Oh yay, more arguments about how all the money we spend really isn't being spent. Somehow the choices the club made (with Klopp) about who to sign or re-sign just never happened. Klopp has been left to just piece everything together on his own with no input at all from the rest of the club ever year with some twine and packing tape. Dear god.... Some people really need to grow up.

If I'd have to hazard a guess as to what's going on, at our best this season has been with Nunez on the field. We probably spent all pre-season working on our shape assuming he'd be the 9 or if not then Jota would be. Unfortunately Nunez has barely played half the minutes, Jota has been injured and so we've just been left with Firmino who plays the 9 completely differently. Firmino's average positioning has been clearly in midfield so maybe the LCM (Milner) is supposed to fill in that space and why he's just going walkabout? We didn't practice this at all in pre-season so it would just look terrible, which it has. Only once we're behind and Firmino stays further forward or is withdrawn do we start to look good again.

Now people will say that Firmino has been here forever and his movements shouldn't be new to his teammates. That's true but it's also true that the positioning being used now by Diaz and Salah is different than when Firmino was the mainstay. This started last year and has continued to where neither of them are rotating into the 9 spot as Firmino comes short. And why is that? Because there's supposed to be a 9 there. Last year that was Jota or Mane. This year it's supposed to be Nunez or Jota. Firmino has basically no role anymore and why he's not being offered a contract.

I may be completely off-base and wrong, probably am, but at least for me when you look at the numbers this makes the most sense. Though there's a separate issue about our defense which I thought up until yesterday was just a team tactics thing but maybe there's something even worse going on based on some of the effort being made out on the field.

Re: The Klopp Template
Ok I have calmed down. With a new 4-year contract, coupled with the fact that we have just smashed our transfer fee record in Darwin. We are most certainly shifting to a new template. In Darwin, we have a pure no.9 who is excellent at getting into high xG situations, he's no slouch either and is very capable of being an outlet on the channels. Perhaps Klopp & Co are thinking that getting 20-30 goals from an aging winger is not sustainable?

What I don't get is the insistence of going with 4-3-3, and how wide Diaz and Salah are. They are constantly receiving the ball near the halfway line with their back to goal, which seems rather odd considering their skillsets. What is the plan here exactly? I am struggling to see it.

 
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:35:04 pm
Ok I have calmed down. With a new 4-year contract, coupled with the fact that we have just smashed our transfer fee record in Darwin. We are most certainly shifting to a new template. In Darwin, we have a pure no.9 who is excellent at getting into high xG situations, he's no slouch either and is very capable of being an outlet on the channels. Perhaps Klopp & Co are thinking that getting 20-30 goals from an aging winger is not sustainable?

What I don't get is the insistence of going with 4-3-3, and how wide Diaz and Salah are. They are constantly receiving the ball near the halfway line with their back to goal, which seems rather odd considering their skillsets. What is the plan here exactly? I am struggling to see it.

 

Diaz and Salah are wide because we need width. We need width because we simply don't have the energy and physicality to win the ball high up the pitch anymore. That means we can't counter on teams, situations in which Diaz and Salah would be much narrower.

Broken play used to be when we were at our most dangerous. Teams would try and counter we would win the ball back and our wide forwards would make out to in runs. Now because of our lack of legs, broken play just means our back line gets exposed when teams walk through our midfield.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:44:50 pm
Diaz and Salah are wide because we need width. We need width because we simply don't have the energy and physicality to win the ball high up the pitch anymore. That means we can't counter on teams, situations in which Diaz and Salah would be much narrower.

Broken play used to be when we were at our most dangerous. Teams would try and counter we would win the ball back and our wide forwards would make out to in runs. Now because of our lack of legs, broken play just means our back line gets exposed when teams walk through our midfield.

Do you have any actual proof for this claim? I get that facts mean very little to you in certain subjects, maybe this is one of those as well.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:54:20 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

We just won 92 pts and went to 3 cup finals.
Yes but you don't move forward by living in the past. We won two trophies last season and we want to continue winning. We can achieve that by adding more quality to our squad and refreshing it. You can't stand still in this league.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:11:09 pm
It is Klopp's philosophy to play a high line. For that to be successful he needs a team with legs in midfield and upfront. We need to be able to play a high tempo pressing game when we lose the ball.


This. You need to constrict the space and press like demons for a high line to work. If they have time to pick a pass then you are going to give up chances which is exactly what we saw last night.
Re: The Klopp Template
It's important for us to ask some questions:

1. Have we consistently won the ball high this season?
2. Do the new offside rules make our high line viable?
3. Are we fit enough to implement our high line with the required intensity?
4. Have teams learnt how to counter these tactics?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:11:09 pm
It is Klopp's philosophy to play a high line. For that to be successful he needs a team with legs in midfield and upfront. We need to be able to play a high tempo pressing game when we lose the ball.

.

The absolute fulcrum of Klopp's template is having energy in the midfield 3 and forward 3. The average age of our starting line up is around 30. That is what happens when you take seasons off from recruitment. That is what happens when you are constantly looking to adress issues that should have been solved the previous season.

And the oldest bit of the team is the midfield and forwards compounding the issue. We have tried to fix the forward line by bringing in younger players and we have players who are too young in midfield (who are prospects to be fair). We badly need CMs who are in that 23-26 bracket. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:47:56 pm
Do you have any actual proof for this claim? I get that facts mean very little to you in certain subjects, maybe this is one of those as well.


Are you blind. Can you not see the drop off in intensity in the likes of Hendo and Bobby for example. Bobby used to trigger the press and Hendo was fantastic at closing players down and turning over possesion. Father time has caught up with them unfortunately.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:28:23 pm
I dont think it will take long for us to get motoring again. I just have doubts around this system and why we have moved Diaz and Salah so far apart.

This is it for me really.

I want a new midfielder this summer for additional energy and because ours are so injury prone, but the team and squad we have is far better than most in the league and they need to start showing it soon

The Diaz/ Salah width is baffling me though as they are our biggest threats
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:56:46 pm
And the oldest bit of the team is the midfield and forwards compounding the issue. We have tried to fix the forward line by bringing in younger players and we have players who are too young in midfield (who are prospects to be fair). We badly need CMs who are in that 23-26 bracket. 

For me the midfield should have been addressed by bringing in a replacement for Gini last season. That would have then allowed us to address the forward situation this year.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:05:07 pm
Are you blind. Can you not see the drop off in intensity in the likes of Hendo and Bobby for example. Bobby used to trigger the press and Hendo was fantastic at closing players down and turning over possesion. Father time has caught up with them unfortunately.

So you have no proof. Got it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:13:50 pm
So you have no proof. Got it.

Anyone with the slightest inkling can see the drop off in intensity and physicality from Bobby and Hendo. Are you seriously suggesting there hasn't been a physical drop off ?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:44:50 pm
Diaz and Salah are wide because we need width. We need width because we simply don't have the energy and physicality to win the ball high up the pitch anymore. That means we can't counter on teams, situations in which Diaz and Salah would be much narrower.

Broken play used to be when we were at our most dangerous. Teams would try and counter we would win the ball back and our wide forwards would make out to in runs. Now because of our lack of legs, broken play just means our back line gets exposed when teams walk through our midfield.

We were only truly dangerous on transitions during the first season with Klopp imo, but that took a huge toll on the energy levels of everyone. Ever since then, we have been a lot more measured in our approach due to our possession-heavy game. I don't get the correlation between counters and the width of our wide forwards.

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:19:09 pm
Anyone with the slightest inkling can see the drop off in intensity and physicality from Bobby and Hendo. Are you seriously suggesting there hasn't been a physical drop off ?

Here's what you said - We need width because we simply don't have the energy and physicality to win the ball high up the pitch anymore.

For the last time, do you have proof of this or not?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:19:09 pm
Anyone with the slightest inkling can see the drop off in intensity and physicality from Bobby and Hendo. Are you seriously suggesting there hasn't been a physical drop off ?

The decline is clear as day, but its not as if it is a sudden circumstance. Bobby's decline was evident 2 seasons ago, the same for Hendo. I'd argue that Robertson's drop off is taking a bigger toll on our overall play, that and the insistence of moving Trent in more central positions.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:10:50 pm
For me the midfield should have been addressed by bringing in a replacement for Gini last season. That would have then allowed us to address the forward situation this year.

Agreed.

We have left ourselves far too much to do next year. We will need two midfielders and another forward at the very least.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 06:19:37 pm
We were only truly dangerous on transitions during the first season with Klopp imo, but that took a huge toll on the energy levels of everyone. Ever since then, we have been a lot more measured in our approach due to our possession-heavy game. I don't get the correlation between counters and the width of our wide forwards.



I largely agree with that but for me the massive seachange has been our inability to win the second ball when we go long. We used to push the full backs on and go long early in the move either to Trent/Robbo or Salah/Mane. That worked because our midfield was so adept at picking up the second balls. We would look to create broken play and then our midfield would win the ball and launch attacks before the opposition had time to get set.

Now we have the situation like last night in which United continually went long even from goal kicks and time after time won the second balls. Now what happens is teams give us the ball and allow us slow laboured possesion. That then forces the likes of Diaz and Salah to stay wide to create width because the full backs don't have the same license to overlap.

We used to have the likes of Hendo and Gini who covered the space when the full backs pushed on. 
