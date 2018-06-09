It really feels like we are in for a period of transition over the next two seasons and I reckon we will be looking at the 2nd half of the 23/24 season very differently to today.



We've Obviosuly been amazing for 4.5 out of the last 5 seasons but there are a few glaring tactical issues that I feel keep on coming up:



1) Teams know that to take points from Liverpool you defend deep and counter behind the FB. We are set up like that, we know that's our weakness and we encourage teams to take that route. The sucker punch has come that way in a couple of games this season too - Chelsea, Spurs and Madrid spring to mind but I'm sure there are others.



2) We drew 8 games in the PL this season, the average of the winners the last decade has been about 5. So something needs addressing there. When teams defend deep we struggle and related to the above we can concede what can only be described as stupid goals.



I agree with coolie High above that our best midfield has been Keita, Thiago and Fabinho but the sad reality is that the probability of those three staying fit for the majority of games over the next 3 years is low and so that turns to squad composition and the changes we will likely see.



It feels as if we are about to see a rotation on the periphery; Origi, Mini, Ox all seem set to depart. Milner and Hendo are beasts, I want them in the squad and part of the team but I'm not sure they are part of the plan A once we get to the business end of the Champions League and in those top 4 games which it appears that you will have to win in order to top the league in a 90+ point season.



Gomez, Jones and Elliott are all solid squad players, Timi is excellent and hopefully we bring in similar for TAA, but everything points to us needing more power and control through the middle of the park; similar to what Gerrard suggested; an 8 who can get 10-15 goals a season consistently. And probably more importantly can allow for a plan B.



All of the links to Tchouameni appear fairly legit and so I'm intrigued as to how he would fit into the team and how potentially playing him and Fabinho could add to the tactical options Klopp could deploy. He obviously isn't the 10-15 goal #8 and you're bringing him as a disrupter. Same would go for Sangare.



Above all, I do however have full faith in the process. News such as Mane potentially departing is a choice that LFC have made - just like we've seen with Can, Wini, Lovren etc over the last 5 years and I'm confident that there is a plan and strategy.



We've got a great squad to begin with. It's hard to fault recruitment in the last 5 years and we have an amazing manager and so I think we do just have to trust that they will bring success and enjoy the ride.



