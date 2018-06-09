Jurgen just needs to live and die playing his football style... Rock and roll.
This is not his style, this too careful football with ultra defansive Robbo, and almost midfield Trent, with not so much high pressure...
8 finals in his era, 840 minutes of football and only 6 goals. 1 goal per 140 minutes, it is not his football. He has to change from doubter to believer in his style till the end, and not to playing like this in the finals.
4 European finals, 3 as favorites, and only one trophy. It was impossible to imagine us 10 years ago playing European finals, but we have new standards thanks to Jurgen and his rock and roll football . It is amazing, but only 1 European trophy is underachievement from those finals. He has to live and die playing like that, not changing it in the finals. Let the opponents adapt to us, not us to them.
It is not fair because this great team deserved to be European champions now. It is so painful that they are not, the worst feeling I ever felt in my life was this defeat against Real Madrid. Worse feeling to me than I felt losing some family members.
This is one of the greatest teams of all time. It will be a huge injustice if they do not win at least one more trophy of the European champions and the Premier League champions while playing together. Especially guys like Van Dijk,Fabinho, Robbo, Alisson, Firmino.