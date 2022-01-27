^ Thanks for posting that squad PIM. I've been looking at post-Klopp sales recently, but seeing the whole picture really does highlight the outstanding job that has been done.



He started off by enthusing about the squad and even used it as a reason for coming, but it seemed obvious to me that there would be players that would never be good enough for him.



The way he kept, worked with, and made the players who he knew wouldn't cut it long term, feel valued and part of something was impressive and he made sure that remained the case even after they left. The only one that was really bombed was Sakho, the rest went with a hug, a smile and best wishes for the future. But while they were here - and needed - they got huge amounts of support.



When you read about managers reflecting on failure, a common regret is that they tried to change things too quickly. I remember comments complaining Klopp was taking too long. But I think he realised that apart from financial constraints, it is virtually impossible to rebuild a squad effectively in a couple of windows.



I got the impression that the bar was gradually being raised and each season those that had gone as far as they could were identified and moved on. Maybe once the calibre of new signings became clear, some of the inherited players could see for themselves that they were never going to cut it and initiated moves themselves.



I think I can only remember one time when Klopp almost threw some players under the bus. I can't remember the game, but afterwards he talked about his frustrations with players not being able to do what they were being asked (I think it may have been the Lovren Mignolet combination!!)



I think for all his tactical acumen, the squad turnaround while keeping virtually everyone engaged was one of his most impressive achievements.