Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 581073 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5600 on: January 27, 2022, 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on January 27, 2022, 07:17:48 pm
Just an observation from the business world....there are innumerable examples of high flyers CEO's who've failed badly when they've moved to "lesser" resourced companies, or to businesses that are outside of their experience base.

If I was to give kudos to Pep, it's that he's been able to select his assignment's very selectively, & well...but then again, it's a bit easier to do this when you're financially set for life before you take the assignment.

True.

And within the footballing framework, I would expect Guardiola to throw a hissy fit at clubs like Spurs or Wolves who don't invest as heavily as he'd need to get the players he wants to play his kind of football. I don't see him lasting long at these clubs at all, but that's just me.

Conte at least proves that he can get his teams to succeed with limited resources, before throwing a hissy fit, but Guardiola is likely to be right on it before he's able to achieve anything at a lower level of clubs.

I think he's capable of transforming Man United after 3-4 windows absolutely (not that he would go there), but that's because they can afford to get him the players he needs to succeed in his system. We should also remember, he has had plenty of transfer failures at Barcelona and Man City (can't remember much of his time at Bayern regarding signings), and has virtually had more and more attempts in further windows to correct them, until he got them right. Man United can afford and will give him that leeway, because there will be a light at the end of the tunnel, but clubs like Spurs and Wolves cannot and will not.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5601 on: January 27, 2022, 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 27, 2022, 07:27:48 pm
Pep wouldnt have the patience for it, even if he had the ability (and who knows, as hes not tried it!).

Hed grow frustrated quickly, with players not of the technical and skill level needed.  Klopp wherever he is, hasnt the luxury of having that ultra strong base already there then the resources to quickly change personel as needed. It takes a good 2 or 3 seasons to methodically build. No chance Guardiola can do that. Hes hyper and on edge enough as it is, itd drive him around the bend.
His results in his first season is how he'd do in a "normal team".
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5602 on: January 27, 2022, 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 27, 2022, 07:40:31 pm
His results in his first season is how he'd do in a "normal team".

His first season at City wasn't a normal team though.

He basically inherited a midfield of De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva - that's a world class midfield, with an ageing Toure (who was still useful btw) and then added Gundogan on top of it.

He also had a decent but not spectacular defense with Sagna/Zabaleta and Kompany with weaknesses of Otamendi and Kolarov. He quickly had a stab at it and was able to get Stones, who could play out from the back decently.

And then he inherited an attack with Sterling and Aguero, and then added Sane, Nolito and then Jesus (in the winter window) to that. That's way way above a normal team.

The first season's results was not because he had a normal team, but because it took some time for the team to start playing his style of play. If it took one season for those world class players to get used to his game, imagine how long it will take for lesser players to get used to it.

He also bought Bravo and then was able to correct it later with Ederson. In the next few seasons, he took several stabs at the full-back and defensive positions and spent heavily on Walker, Danilo, Mendy, also tried Angelino for a while and then stumbled on Cancelo, while also getting good buys in Dias and Laporte, spending heavily not only for those starting CBs, but also for a bench CB in Ake. In attack, the likes of Nolito, Sane, Torres and so far Grealish haven't work out. If Grealish fails, they won't bat an eyelid as they currently have Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez who can maintain good levels and they will go again to replace him in the next summer.
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5603 on: January 27, 2022, 08:19:40 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on January 27, 2022, 07:17:48 pm
Just an observation from the business world....there are innumerable examples of high flyers CEO's who've failed badly when they've moved to "lesser" resourced companies, or to businesses that are outside of their experience base.

If I was to give kudos to Pep, it's that he's been able to select his assignment's very selectively, & well...but then again, it's a bit easier to do this when you're financially set for life before you take the assignment.

It's your opinion I think I'm most interested in on the 2nd Captains thing JP!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5604 on: January 27, 2022, 08:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 27, 2022, 07:27:48 pm
Pep wouldnt have the patience for it, even if he had the ability (and who knows, as hes not tried it!).

Hed grow frustrated quickly, with players not of the technical and skill level needed.  Klopp wherever he is, hasnt the luxury of having that ultra strong base already there then the resources to quickly change personel as needed. It takes a good 2 or 3 seasons to methodically build. No chance Guardiola can do that. Hes hyper and on edge enough as it is, itd drive him around the bend.

This is the team Klopp inherited when he took over us

Simon Mignolet
Ádám Bogdán
Danny Ward

Nathaniel Clyne
José Enrique
Kolo Touré
Dejan Lovren
Joe Gomez
Mamadou Sakho
Alberto Moreno
Tiago Ilori
Martin krtel
Jon Flanagan
Brad Smith
Connor Randall

James Milner
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Adam Lallana
Lucas
Emre Can
Joe Allen
Cameron Brannagan
Jordon Ibe
Kevin Stewart
Ryan Kent
Jordan Rossiter
João Carlos Teixeira
Sheyi Ojo
Pedro Chirivella

Christian Benteke
Roberto Firmino
Daniel Sturridge
Divock Origi
Danny Ings
Jerome Sinclair

You can count in single hand the number of good players that were close to their peak - Hendo, Coutinho and Firmino, and you could argue that even they were not World Class at that time. Unfortunately, Sturridge was already broken by injuries by then.

Klopp, his staff and Edwards had a hell of a job to do.

On the other hand, Guardiola inherited a World Class Starting XI with the likes of Zabaleta, Kompany, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, added John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Nolito and replaced Joe Hart by the end of his first transfer window, by the end of which they had played a grand total of 3 Premier League games under Guardiola.
Offline wige

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5605 on: January 27, 2022, 08:30:58 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 27, 2022, 08:23:21 pm
This is the team Klopp inherited when he took over us


José Enrique
Kolo Touré
Martin krtel

This is insane to me. Thought they were long gone by the time Klopp took over.
Online Hazell

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5606 on: January 27, 2022, 08:33:05 pm »
Didn't Klopp gone the captaincy to Enrique in one game?
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5607 on: January 27, 2022, 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 27, 2022, 08:30:58 pm
This is insane to me. Thought they were long gone by the time Klopp took over.

It's crazy  :)

Those three left the summer after and then we could get in Matip and Klavan.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5608 on: January 27, 2022, 08:40:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 27, 2022, 08:23:21 pm
This is the team Klopp inherited when he took over us

Simon Mignolet
Ádám Bogdán
Danny Ward

Nathaniel Clyne
José Enrique
Kolo Touré
Dejan Lovren
Joe Gomez
Mamadou Sakho
Alberto Moreno
Tiago Ilori
Martin krtel
Jon Flanagan
Brad Smith
Connor Randall

James Milner
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Adam Lallana
Lucas
Emre Can
Joe Allen
Cameron Brannagan
Jordon Ibe
Kevin Stewart
Ryan Kent
Jordan Rossiter
João Carlos Teixeira
Sheyi Ojo
Pedro Chirivella

Christian Benteke
Roberto Firmino
Daniel Sturridge
Divock Origi
Danny Ings
Jerome Sinclair

You can count in single hand the number of good players that were close to their peak - Hendo, Coutinho and Firmino, and you could argue that even they were not World Class at that time. Unfortunately, Sturridge was already broken by injuries by then.

Klopp, his staff and Edwards had a hell of a job to do.

On the other hand, Guardiola inherited a World Class Starting XI with the likes of Zabaleta, Kompany, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, added John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Nolito and replaced Joe Hart by the end of his first transfer window, by the end of which they had played a grand total of 3 Premier League games under Guardiola.

For sure, and the other issue was as always is the case - that theres also going to be some good players who are just utterly unsuited to how they want to set up. I think Clyne being the best example here. Good enough defender, but the most un-Klopp type fullback you can get. Yet he worked with him for a good while until Trent developed and became, well, Trent! 

That is the sort of stuff Guardiola has never had to do.

Klopp is about as methodical a coach as there is though. People often think him a rather chaotic chartacter, because of his huge personality, the way he looks too and his raw emotions. But he is massively structured and methodical in how he works. Which is why projects are very much his thing.   I stumbled upon some quotes Id not seen in a while, from his agent from after he left BVB, but before he joined LFC:

The Premier League is very exciting, and we do not only think about the top four because there are some other great clubs below them.

It is always all about the challenge, when Jürgen signed for Dortmund there were other clubs who had better prestige and were in better financial mood at this time. Nevertheless he decided for Dortmund.

He has the great ability to develop things. If he goes into a stadium, feels the energy and thinks that he can make a difference here, this could be more attractive to him than going with the big deals and aim for the treble.

Thats basically him all over, and what will always seperate him from Guardiola, one is a builder, one is a buyer.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5609 on: January 27, 2022, 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 27, 2022, 08:33:05 pm
Didn't Klopp gone the captaincy to Enrique in one game?

Don't remember clearly, think it was in a Cup game?

Klopp respects his senior players clearly, and even now, the captaincy revolves around the players who've been the longest with the club along with team voting, if I'm correct.

Just a bit surprised, why Bobby has never had the armband though, probably one of the players longest at the club right now.
Offline JP-65

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5610 on: January 27, 2022, 08:47:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on January 27, 2022, 08:19:40 pm
It's your opinion I think I'm most interested in on the 2nd Captains thing JP!

Sorry, must have missed that Roy, how far do I have to go back to pick up the details & context?
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5611 on: January 27, 2022, 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 27, 2022, 08:40:09 pm
For sure, and the other issue was as always is the case - that theres also going to be some good players who are just utterly unsuited to how they want to set up. I think Clyne being the best example here. Good enough defender, but the most un-Klopp type fullback you can get. Yet he worked with him for a good while until Trent developed and became, well, Trent! 

That is the sort of stuff Guardiola has never had to do.

Klopp is about as methodical a coach as there is though. People often think him a rather chaotic chartacter, because of his huge personality, the way he looks too and his raw emotions. But he is massively structured and methodical in how he works. Which is why projects are very much his thing.   I stumbled upon some quotes Id not seen in a while, from his agent from after he left BVB, but before he joined LFC:

The Premier League is very exciting, and we do not only think about the top four because there are some other great clubs below them.

It is always all about the challenge, when Jürgen signed for Dortmund there were other clubs who had better prestige and were in better financial mood at this time. Nevertheless he decided for Dortmund.

He has the great ability to develop things. If he goes into a stadium, feels the energy and thinks that he can make a difference here, this could be more attractive to him than going with the big deals and aim for the treble.

Thats basically him all over, and what will always seperate him from Guardiola, one is a builder, one is a buyer.

Interesting set of quotes mate, thanks for that.

Yeah, I think Klopp is methodical too. Amidst the raw emotions he shows during the game, there is a tactician behind the screen who plans stuff on training. The inclusion of throw-in coach and some of our training ground set-piece routines show that, along with the co-ordination in our high-line and some attacking patterns.

I'd like to say, there's a method to his madness, if I may!

Agree with the Clyne example as well, good player, but not for us. He had the raw tools to do the job that someone like Azpilicueta has been doing for years at Chelsea (not saying he was as good/better, but that he could've managed it if his career took a different direction).
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5612 on: January 27, 2022, 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on January 27, 2022, 07:30:00 am
Image rights? How did we arrive there?  :)

Looks like it all stemmed from this, then a load of folk who wouldnt back down from an argumentative stance, which is grand (its a forum after all), but this is a good thread about geeky football stuff.

Can we get back to that? If not Ill have to spend time surgically splitting out the financial stuff for its own thread. Klopps template, football stuff. Not image rights.

I wouldn't say it was a refusal to back down. More that a group of posters have their narrative and they're going to stick with it come hell or high water.

The main point though is it's all related. Too much of the discussion in the sport doesn't acknowledge how unfair the playing field is. The point that should be taken from the Second Captains podcast is that ManC has been able to leverage their monetary advantages to where they play a style that minimizes their opponents chances just as much as it emphasizes theirs. Their variance then is greatly minimized though of course it's never an absolute zero.

The question then as far as the Klopp template and this thread is how does Klopp and the club continue to combat this? Expecting other clubs to do better against ManC just seems far fetched and therefore the only answer is to continue to improve ourselves. My point then is that while we cannot match ManC pound for pound we will have a similar advantage against 15 other teams as ManC enjoys against them. How do we better leverage that? Is it changing the template and not being so risky? Is it getting more out of our wage bill? Is it just not changing anything at all and just hoping ManC finally start faltering? I don't have the answer but the things that we can control are more likely to matter than Burnley making a better effort.
Online Hazell

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5613 on: January 27, 2022, 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 27, 2022, 08:41:40 pm
Don't remember clearly, think it was in a Cup game?

Yeah he did:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jose-enrique-secret-liverpool-agony-13579274

Sad to read but nice words from Enrique about Klopp too.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 27, 2022, 08:41:40 pm
Klopp respects his senior players clearly, and even now, the captaincy revolves around the players who've been the longest with the club along with team voting, if I'm correct.

Just a bit surprised, why Bobby has never had the armband though, probably one of the players longest at the club right now.

I don't know, I'm not actually that surprised for some reason. I'd love to see it though.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5614 on: January 27, 2022, 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 27, 2022, 08:40:09 pm
For sure, and the other issue was as always is the case - that theres also going to be some good players who are just utterly unsuited to how they want to set up. I think Clyne being the best example here. Good enough defender, but the most un-Klopp type fullback you can get. Yet he worked with him for a good while until Trent developed and became, well, Trent! 

That is the sort of stuff Guardiola has never had to do.

Klopp is about as methodical a coach as there is though. People often think him a rather chaotic chartacter, because of his huge personality, the way he looks too and his raw emotions. But he is massively structured and methodical in how he works. Which is why projects are very much his thing.   I stumbled upon some quotes Id not seen in a while, from his agent from after he left BVB, but before he joined LFC:

The Premier League is very exciting, and we do not only think about the top four because there are some other great clubs below them.

It is always all about the challenge, when Jürgen signed for Dortmund there were other clubs who had better prestige and were in better financial mood at this time. Nevertheless he decided for Dortmund.

He has the great ability to develop things. If he goes into a stadium, feels the energy and thinks that he can make a difference here, this could be more attractive to him than going with the big deals and aim for the treble.

Thats basically him all over, and what will always seperate him from Guardiola, one is a builder, one is a buyer.

One is a builder, one is balder...
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5615 on: January 27, 2022, 10:55:59 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on January 27, 2022, 08:47:40 pm
Sorry, must have missed that Roy, how far do I have to go back to pick up the details & context?

It stems from this article: https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/english-soccer/ken-early-manchester-city-s-dominance-a-reminder-the-rich-always-get-their-way-1.4778060

That led to some correspondence, covered on the following podcast from 29:50 in:
https://soundcloud.com/secondcaptains/ep-2241-tinfoil-hats-and-tactistocrats-240122

The discussion compares Peps template with industrial automation (Ford to Toyota) then goes further - its fun - ripping the piss out of them in a way that seems to be ruffling their feathers.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5616 on: January 28, 2022, 09:59:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on January 27, 2022, 10:11:48 am
They really fit their owners, don't they? 'Ultimate control' on the pitch representing a repressive authoritarian regime.
Yep- "Total Control" mitigates risk- and Business, which is what this is at the end of the day, LOVVVE Control and minimized risk.

On the pitch, that "Ultimate Control" turns to absolute shit if you disturb one of the axes it relies upon though- "Possession".. and part of why we're such a thorn in their "spine", is our Gegenpressing and being the best at thriving on the resultant Chaos. We're like THE virus to their Decentalized Neural-like Network- to their "Octopine" organism.
Or, we're The Antidote/The Antibiotic, to their Decentralized, Sophisticated Virus/Infection!

That's why Klopp can make Pep do this:


A team is built in the image of it's manager/coach. Pep is the personification of that system...
Jurgen is the personification of ours, and if you see the calm, controlled Pep absolutely losing all control in the heat of a game- like a madman, while Jurgen is laughing his arse off with a beaming smile (Revelling in the chaos) across him.. that is Chaos in action! The calm an control has been "disturbed", and Chaos reigns!

0 - 1, Jurgen! ;D

Football theories and ideals are "nice", they sound nice. They're like porn for the Intellectual. Pep's idea sounds so "Utopian", so "Grand"- it "sounds"... but Jurgen's idea actually makes the music- and it's LOUD! ;)
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5617 on: February 8, 2022, 02:13:36 pm »


Interesting (via Sam Maguire via @johnspacemuller).
https://twitter.com/johnspacemuller/status/1490993768308576260
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5618 on: February 8, 2022, 02:18:02 pm »
No surprises there, the only difference between us and City is the space Bobby usually vacates when he drops into midfield, and Trent's position because he usually plays much further ahead
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5619 on: February 8, 2022, 02:39:56 pm »
^ Thanks for posting that squad PIM. I've been looking at post-Klopp sales recently, but seeing the whole picture really does highlight the outstanding job that has been done.

He started off by enthusing about the squad and even used it as a reason for coming, but it seemed obvious to me that there would be players that would never be good enough for him.

The way he kept, worked with, and made the players who he knew wouldn't cut it long term, feel valued and part of something was impressive and he made sure that remained the case even after they left. The only one that was really bombed was Sakho, the rest went with a hug, a smile and best wishes for the future. But while they were here - and needed - they got huge amounts of support.

When you read about managers reflecting on failure, a common regret is that they tried to change things too quickly. I remember comments complaining Klopp was taking too long. But I think he realised that apart from financial constraints, it is virtually impossible to rebuild a squad effectively in a couple of windows.

I got the impression that the bar was gradually being raised and each season those that had gone as far as they could were identified and moved on. Maybe once the calibre of new signings became clear, some of the inherited players could see for themselves that they were never going to cut it and initiated moves themselves.

I think I can only remember one time when Klopp almost threw some players under the bus. I can't remember the game, but afterwards he talked about his frustrations with players not being able to do what they were being asked (I think it may have been the Lovren Mignolet combination!!)

I think for all his tactical acumen, the squad turnaround while keeping virtually everyone engaged was one of his most impressive achievements.
Offline wige

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5620 on: February 8, 2022, 04:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  8, 2022, 02:39:56 pm
^ Thanks for posting that squad PIM. I've been looking at post-Klopp sales recently, but seeing the whole picture really does highlight the outstanding job that has been done.

He started off by enthusing about the squad and even used it as a reason for coming, but it seemed obvious to me that there would be players that would never be good enough for him.

The way he kept, worked with, and made the players who he knew wouldn't cut it long term, feel valued and part of something was impressive and he made sure that remained the case even after they left. The only one that was really bombed was Sakho, the rest went with a hug, a smile and best wishes for the future. But while they were here - and needed - they got huge amounts of support.

When you read about managers reflecting on failure, a common regret is that they tried to change things too quickly. I remember comments complaining Klopp was taking too long. But I think he realised that apart from financial constraints, it is virtually impossible to rebuild a squad effectively in a couple of windows.

I got the impression that the bar was gradually being raised and each season those that had gone as far as they could were identified and moved on. Maybe once the calibre of new signings became clear, some of the inherited players could see for themselves that they were never going to cut it and initiated moves themselves.

I think I can only remember one time when Klopp almost threw some players under the bus. I can't remember the game, but afterwards he talked about his frustrations with players not being able to do what they were being asked (I think it may have been the Lovren Mignolet combination!!)

I think for all his tactical acumen, the squad turnaround while keeping virtually everyone engaged was one of his most impressive achievements.

Spurs away, the 4-1, I believe. He was right to. That team wasn't doing itself justice at that point in time. That was the first of a couple of turning points that season - the other being the signing of Van Dijk and the sale of Coutinho which saw us move, by and large, to the formation, structure and approach we've been using ever since.

On the the slow build part - completely agree as well, this Liverpool team is also a great example of how you can transform a teams identity with a couple of signings and a good pre-season. The start of that 16/17 season we were brilliant, a couple of points off a Chelsea team that had won about 11 games on the bounce. It's downfall was a couple of injuries to our best attackers - Mane & Coutinho and the former going to the AFCON if I recall correctly. We destroyed Arsenal on the first day of the season with a team largely containing players from the previous season, with additions of Mane and Wijnaldum. That was when I was pretty sure we were on to a winner with Klopp, even if the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the following game did bring back doubts about being able to consistently perform.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5621 on: February 8, 2022, 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  8, 2022, 02:39:56 pm
^ Thanks for posting that squad PIM. I've been looking at post-Klopp sales recently, but seeing the whole picture really does highlight the outstanding job that has been done.

He started off by enthusing about the squad and even used it as a reason for coming, but it seemed obvious to me that there would be players that would never be good enough for him.

The way he kept, worked with, and made the players who he knew wouldn't cut it long term, feel valued and part of something was impressive and he made sure that remained the case even after they left. The only one that was really bombed was Sakho, the rest went with a hug, a smile and best wishes for the future. But while they were here - and needed - they got huge amounts of support.

When you read about managers reflecting on failure, a common regret is that they tried to change things too quickly. I remember comments complaining Klopp was taking too long. But I think he realised that apart from financial constraints, it is virtually impossible to rebuild a squad effectively in a couple of windows.

I got the impression that the bar was gradually being raised and each season those that had gone as far as they could were identified and moved on. Maybe once the calibre of new signings became clear, some of the inherited players could see for themselves that they were never going to cut it and initiated moves themselves.

I think I can only remember one time when Klopp almost threw some players under the bus. I can't remember the game, but afterwards he talked about his frustrations with players not being able to do what they were being asked (I think it may have been the Lovren Mignolet combination!!)

I think for all his tactical acumen, the squad turnaround while keeping virtually everyone engaged was one of his most impressive achievements.

Cheers for the post, mate. His man management and tactical acumen are both Top Class, and we are blessed to see it all first hand.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5622 on: February 8, 2022, 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on February  8, 2022, 04:27:29 pm
Spurs away, the 4-1, I believe. He was right to. That team wasn't doing itself justice at that point in time. That was the first of a couple of turning points that season - the other being the signing of Van Dijk and the sale of Coutinho which saw us move, by and large, to the formation, structure and approach we've been using ever since.

On the the slow build part - completely agree as well, this Liverpool team is also a great example of how you can transform a teams identity with a couple of signings and a good pre-season. The start of that 16/17 season we were brilliant, a couple of points off a Chelsea team that had won about 11 games on the bounce. It's downfall was a couple of injuries to our best attackers - Mane & Coutinho and the former going to the AFCON if I recall correctly. We destroyed Arsenal on the first day of the season with a team largely containing players from the previous season, with additions of Mane and Wijnaldum. That was when I was pretty sure we were on to a winner with Klopp, even if the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the following game did bring back doubts about being able to consistently perform.
Funnily enough I looked back over some of my old posts from the time and in response to some of the "want more signings" posts I made the point that those 2 plus Matip had clearly improved the squad, as you say by that point there were clear signs of improvement. £55m plus Matip on a free have proved absolutely outstanding value. Southampton. Newcastle and Shalke prove that squad building is not all about glamorous names from glamorous clubs for record fees.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5623 on: February 8, 2022, 06:06:14 pm »
That Mane signing was an absolute no brainer given what we needed and given his qualities and yet some werent sure.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5624 on: February 9, 2022, 06:21:21 am »
Online tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5625 on: February 9, 2022, 09:19:51 am »
Jesus City give opponents nothing, they squeeze the life out of teams.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5626 on: February 9, 2022, 09:40:03 am »
The right back position on both graphs is interesting (and what we'd expect).
Offline wige

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5627 on: February 9, 2022, 11:19:16 am »
Think they highlight the transition from Bobby to Jota as our central striker as well. I'd hazard a guess that the area in front of the penalty box would be red in both images from around 2018 - 2020. Jota much better penetrating through the middle, but not at Bobby's (previous?!) level in terms of holding the ball and retaining possession in that #10/False 9 spot.
Online harleydanger

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm »
Its intriguing how adding just two players to the squad has changed a lot of our outlooks. This time last year our squad look downright threadbare. Weve added just two players, a CB and a wide player and weve now got arguably the strongest squad in Europe. Shows how injuries beget more injuries as minutes add up on overworked players.
Online PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 09:48:02 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:40:23 pm
Its intriguing how adding just two players to the squad has changed a lot of our outlooks. This time last year our squad look downright threadbare. Weve added just two players, a CB and a wide player and weve now got arguably the strongest squad in Europe. Shows how injuries beget more injuries as minutes add up on overworked players.
Which is why I think some of our less fancied players are here. If they are better than their opposite number they can give our better players a rest in order to keep them fit to play against better players .
