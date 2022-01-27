His results in his first season is how he'd do in a "normal team".
His first season at City wasn't a normal team though.
He basically inherited a midfield of De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva - that's a world class midfield, with an ageing Toure (who was still useful btw) and then added Gundogan on top of it.
He also had a decent but not spectacular defense with Sagna/Zabaleta and Kompany with weaknesses of Otamendi and Kolarov. He quickly had a stab at it and was able to get Stones, who could play out from the back decently.
And then he inherited an attack with Sterling and Aguero, and then added Sane, Nolito and then Jesus (in the winter window) to that. That's way way above a normal team.
The first season's results was not because he had a normal team, but because it took some time for the team to start playing his style of play. If it took one season for those world class players to get used to his game, imagine how long it will take for lesser players to get used to it.
He also bought Bravo and then was able to correct it later with Ederson. In the next few seasons, he took several stabs at the full-back and defensive positions and spent heavily on Walker, Danilo, Mendy, also tried Angelino for a while and then stumbled on Cancelo, while also getting good buys in Dias and Laporte, spending heavily not only for those starting CBs, but also for a bench CB in Ake. In attack, the likes of Nolito, Sane, Torres and so far Grealish haven't work out. If Grealish fails, they won't bat an eyelid as they currently have Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez who can maintain good levels and they will go again to replace him in the next summer.