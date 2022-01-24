I get your point, but for most teams, City is a free-hit. Very few teams in the League have it in them to go at City, many of them just go through the motions and concentrate on the next game.
The teams that go at them, have a counter-threat, and try to get their clearance/pass right to their counter-threat to run at the City defenders. But, those are very few teams.
Here are the teams that City dropped points to
2017-18
Everton (draw)
Crystal Palace (draw)
Liverpool (loss)
Burnley (draw)
Man United (loss)
Huddersfield (draw)
2018-19
Wolves (draw)
Liverpool (draw)
Chelsea (loss)
Crystal Palace (loss)
Leicester (loss)
Newcastle (loss)
2019-20
Spurs (draw)
Norwich (loss)
Wolves (loss)
Liverpool (loss)
Newcastle (draw)
Man United (loss)
Wolves (loss)
Crystal Palace (draw)
Spurs (loss)
Man United (loss)
Chelsea (loss)
Southampton (loss)
2020-21
Leicester (loss)
Leeds (draw)
West Ham (draw)
Liverpool (draw)
Spurs (loss)
Man United (draw)
West Brom (draw)
Man United (loss)
Leeds (loss)
Chelsea (loss)
Brighton (loss)
2021-22 (so far)
Spurs (loss)
Southampton (draw)
Liverpool (draw)
Crystal Palace (loss)
Southampton (draw)
So if I count the number of times different teams have taken points off them since 2017-18 season till now, we have
Liverpool - 5 (exactly once every season - is our quota over for this season?
)
Crystal Palace - 4
Man United - 4
Spurs - 4
Southampton - 3
Wolves - 3
Chelsea - 3
Leicester - 2
Newcastle - 2
Leeds - 2
Other teams only did it once, so they probably only managed a fluke their draw or win.
The four teams that they dropped points this season to (Spurs, Southampton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace) are teams to which they dropped points previously since 2017-18, so it's clear that there's a pattern to the teams that Man City drop points to. Rest of the teams don't bother. It's also likely that these are the games (the list from Liverpool to Leeds) we can expect them to drop points to (not guaranteed though), and for other teams (new teams, or teams who have only done it once before) have to manage to fluke it.
Edit: Not intended to mean that teams don't try anything against City, of course they have to try, but many of them don't have the right tactics/nor the tools to trouble City, so they try what they usually do, sit back, try to soak up the pressure, and keep the scoreline respective as possible (hence the reference to going through motions). The teams who do know how to approach their games against City are the few that do indeed take points off them every now and then - we are one, United are the other (although the change in management this season is a variable), Spurs are another, Chelsea have given them some trouble and among lower sides, Palace, Southampton and Wolves have been able to trouble them. Other sides have to first train tactically to approach this game, which would be a different approach than their usual games, and then have to execute it on the pitch, and you have no margin for error for 90 minutes, which means they have to concentrate for 90 minutes. That's the reality of how hard it is for the other teams to take points off City. And you can't concede any penalty, and a red card will just be curtains.