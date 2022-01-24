I'm sorry but it's just delusional to think that teams aren't even trying when they play ManC. There's too much money at stake for both the clubs, managers and players involved these days where any matches can be taken for granted and just thrown away. They may know that the odds are against them and at a certain point in the match there may be no further point but that's not the same thing as just not even trying to begin with. We, LFC, are fine margins away from being just as good and at times are yet I don't see anywhere else people lamenting that games involving us are a joke as the other team doesn't turn up, why is that? As the odds of getting points off of LFC are just as bad as it is against ManC so why wouldn't the same premise apply?



The answer is that it's just not true. What is true is the PL is not an even playing field and the resources available to one club can completely dwarf another so that it's not even a contest to begin with. For ManC that has manifesting itself by using that advantage to build a club and squad with a style of play, in conjunction with Covid, that makes it very, very hard to get the ball off them and then do anything with it while they carefully create chance after chance. It's so successful you wonder why other teams don't copy this style and use it against other teams? Because it's completely impossible to do so without a maniac of a manager and £1bn spent on a squad and facilities to implement it. So you're asking these teams without similar resources to combat a style of play that they will only ever see twice in a season and be effective at doing so? What to one person may seem to be not even trying can be to another the best that's possible with the resources at their disposal.



The more pertinent question as it relates to this thread is how does LFC and Klopp combat this? Unless it's just hoping for Pep to retire or Abu Dhabi to decide this sportswashing gig isn't for them anymore then there isn't any reason to expect this to change in the near future. We talk about game state and the variance there but just in looking at the general stats again we've given up 5 more goals and 7 more expected goals so far. Has our greater attacking output been worth the defensive fragility that we are seeing? Is there possibly a more happier medium to be found? Or is this all a personal issue again which will be rectified once everybody is available?



I didn't want to respond further in the Crystal Palace thread as it gets tedious discussing this but for me at least I think our high line is probably the biggest culprit here or maybe it would be better to say the "staticness" of our high line in certain situations. When you look at the stats between ManC and LFC as far as what our opponents are able to do with the ball we're generally 2nd to their 1st or vice-versa in most categories. Where there seems to be a decent sized gap is we allow more passes to be completed into our penalty area and we also allow more dribbles into our penalty area. Why is this? Could it be that when the opponent has one of those rare times entering our final 3rd it's because they have successfully beaten our off-side trap and have an unsettled defense to play against? I would hazard it is as the only other explanation would be that our players are worse (not for me) or that we're tactically worse (again I don't think that's the case). Klopp keeps alluding to this as well when we run into issues in that the spacing isn't correct and then the line is easily broken. That's not the say the high line should be disposed of, just that the way we're using it seemingly needs to be adjusted.