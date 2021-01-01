« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 09:20:01 am »
Isn't the big difference that we're trying to counter press to create chances so probably commit more people and take more chnaces where as City use it to protect their defence/regain the ball and reset so players are going to be set up different for that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
City have even more of the ball than we do too.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 10:00:57 am »
We need to stop trying to win every game 10-0. I want our rivals to be turning it off when we go two-nil up.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 10:56:17 am »
This has been discussed in here before, but the randomness of game state basically explains the gap between City and Liverpool at this point.

Liverpool when leading have allowed a shade over 11 xG, and conceded 11 goals. City's figures are eight and seven respectively. Interestingly, their time spent leading is pretty similar (1,010 and 1,060 minutes) which shows City are clearly better at managing leads (which we obviously know from watching the matches).

However, break it down further and things get interesting. Liverpool have conceded four goals from seven xG when 2+ goals ahead, but seven from 4.4 xG when leading by one.

City have allowed three xG when one goal ahead but haven't conceded a single goal from those chances. No equalisers, in other words, when this is when Liverpool have been overly punished.

FWIW, City have suffered slightly at two goals up (7 goals conceded from 5.3 xG) but that's obviously easier to absorb than when a goal up.

And what we really need, more than anything, is for City to go behind a bit more often. It's to their credit that it doesn't happen often but they really aren't very good when conceding first - 1.07 points per game under Pep, when we're 1.46 in the same period.

This season their xG difference works out at just 0.38 per 90 when a goal down.

Anyway, there's some stats to chew over.
