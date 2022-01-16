Do you reckon it's the 8 on the right hand side as a rule? (I've gotten sucked into Klopp speak big time, but someone who stays behind the ball predominately and snuffs out the counter the way Gini did, and retains the ball when pressed?)



I think this is what some people miss when we discuss the midfield and them saying that letting Gini go was a mistake. Ultimately last season we massively struggled to break teams down and score goals, and that was with a midfield which contained Gini 90% of the time. This season we have seen a huge increase in XG and goals scored due to the team being reshaped both in and out of possession and different personnel being used. Now admittedly that has come at the cost of the midfield looking less controlled and teams having more space on the counter, but that is not due to Gini being missing, that is due our shape change. And for all that lack of control, we still have a good record in terms of XGA and goals conceded, and the gap between our XG and XGA is far higher than it was even during our title winning season. This is all by design, not by serendipity.Now the question that would be great to be able to answer is how much better would this team have looked and faired in terms of results if we would have had Thiago available for more games, Elliot available for more games, and Jones available for more games? Would those midfield issues still be there, or would we have been able to have looked a bit more controlled in games while still maintaining the XG gains. How nice would it be if we'd have had Gini still available for the games against bigger teams to help bolster the midfield while unleashing the more attacking line-up against the smaller teams? But that would be a hell of a luxury player at the salary that he was looking for, especially as his game time would have been massively reduced.We're definitely seeing the next evolution in the Klopp template, but frustratingly due to the 'luck' factors that we have spoken about in previous posts we are discussing the short comings of those changes rather than seeing a team on pace for another 90+ point finish and celebrating the changes.