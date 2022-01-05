« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 567173 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5440 on: January 5, 2022, 10:02:53 am »
Quote from: royhendo on January  5, 2022, 09:50:28 am
Timely stuff on the luck (presumably from Dan again, but via Anfield Index Under Pressure): https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1478502909142777856

If reversion to the mean is a thing, then we at some point start juggernauting based on the numbers... hopefully not at the bad timing's expense of trophies.

I thought the reversion to the mean thing showed that eventually we would not win as many games as we did in 18/19, 19/20? Thats what a lot of fans of opposition teams talked about. I guess they could point to this season being justified in that sense?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5441 on: January 5, 2022, 10:17:30 am »
Feel like scoring next to no goals for about 3-4 months last season was that.
Logged

Offline abetts

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5442 on: January 5, 2022, 10:27:08 am »
Think the following graph makes it pretty clear why our title chances are fading:
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5443 on: January 5, 2022, 11:11:25 am »
That's basically the moving league table though isn't it?

Killer... on this...

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  5, 2022, 10:02:53 am
I thought the reversion to the mean thing showed that eventually we would not win as many games as we did in 18/19, 19/20? Thats what a lot of fans of opposition teams talked about. I guess they could point to this season being justified in that sense?

The thread here will be discussed more fully on the new Under Pressure podcast so I'll tune into that and report back in due course.
https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1478502909142777856

But... long term they're saying we concede XG from the shots faced at a uniform rate of around 2%. What's fluctuated in relation to that is the actual conceded goals - this season, we've conceded a disproportionately high number against that XG when compared with the seasons before's average, and not only that, we've managed to do that at times when they've directly impacted the results.

So you could say 'maybe we're not managing games as well' which would probably be fair, but you could also say we're on the end of some bad luck. Or you could say both, which again would probably be fair.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5444 on: January 5, 2022, 02:21:57 pm »
So on AI, I've misinterpreted the graph slightly Killer. The data set is '2% chances', or attempts at goal that have to be worldies or flukes to go in, based on the XG assessment. They call it 'patterns of randomness'.

Their words from Twitter:
"From start of 18/19 season to end of 20/21 season:
220 shots faced in the #EPL with an XG value of <= 2%.  3 goals conceded
2021/22 season: 48 shots <= 2%, 4 conceded"

So up to the start of this season, we've conceded 1.36% of those chances.
This season, we've conceded 8.33% of those chances, and at times that have materially impacted results.
Their view on this is that it's down to luck more than anything else, and that the level this season is 'quite frankly ridiculous'.

They've run 'Monte Carlo' probability simulations on the number of chances at that XG level to see how often you'd expect to concede the number of goals we've conceded this season, and the odds of us conceding those 4 goals are 25:1 (or something close to that). So not that likely - most likely is that we concede none of them. And of the four goals, three of them led to us drawing the game.
Havertz at Anfield
Mwepu at Anfield
Shelvey at Anfield
Kovacic at Stamford Bridge

Apologies for the misread above!  :wave
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5445 on: January 5, 2022, 02:30:34 pm »
Thanks Roy. I love that model, the Monte Carlo model.

I cannot counter that point with any meaningful stats but I will say if we are talking about general team performance and its ability then even after conceding those goals you mention, shouldnt we still go out and win those games?

After the Havertz goal we make it 1-1 and play a half against 10 men. After Brighton score we are still winning 2-1. After Kovacic we make a horlicks of managing the game to half time.

So yeah we can talk about sometimes things going for us or not going for us but I still look and think maybe our 18-19 and 19-20 teams get over the line?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5446 on: January 5, 2022, 02:34:24 pm »
I'd completely agree - I thought we should have won all of those games, and also Brentford. We were making poor choices or finishing badly in all those games.

Edit: 7 games we've led that we didn't win this season.

Other stuff from that AI pod:
  • (This one is my interpretation rather than their consensus) we retain the ball less this season (meaning we haven't yet replaced Wijnaldum's consistent ball retention and press resistance) which increases the number of times we have to be 'set' to manage a counter (after losing the ball).
  • We don't actively set out to prevent worldie attempts to the extent we did two seasons ago (Shelvey, Kovacic - 2nd balls would have been contested).
  • Fine margins apply in low-scoring sports, and fluctuations like this can be key - our defending of set pieces in our title winning season was in the same category, but in our favour.

(Me this time- it's interesting because our analytical work at the club will know what's noise they can filter out and what's a factor they can control or take an informed risk on. I think we do take a lot of calculated risks - it's our one edge.)

Also on Chelsea - Jota missed 5 opportunities to put us in on the break, and lost the ball 50% of the time he received it; we pressed well and they were very press resistant in the key 'hub' roles (we won the ball 10 times off Kovacic and Kante though) and played 'seat of their pants' football; we made bad footballing decisions throughout.
Also also, the fella Brundish highlighted how often we've conceded from Henderson's more traditional spot in the opposing side's left channel 'half space' (led to speculation as to whether it's partly down to him having a more attacking role, whether he's ageing, and so forth - but again, it underlines the 'lack of midfield integration' point made on the last page - it's our key 'controllable' issue.)
« Last Edit: January 5, 2022, 02:36:30 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5447 on: January 5, 2022, 02:42:04 pm »
I genuinely still get annoyed when I see Brentford playing because I still think about our game. It was without doubt the most infuriating game this season and I dont know what makes me madder, the fact that we drew against them or the way the result was palmed off as one of those games and how tough City and Chelsea would find it. To be fair to Brentford City and Chelsea did not find it easy at all.

Safe to say i dont think anybody will be palming off a result like that next season.

We definitely play on edge and you not only see that in the way we place our line but also in the way people like Virgil defend, not looking to completely stop a shot but eliminate the best version of a shot.

When I look at our side though I think we are having to mitigate for quite a lot at the moment. We have allowed the opposition to dictate much more of the way a football game plays out than before and I dont know if its a case of having issues in the squad or just getting back to our best following a nightmare season last season.
« Last Edit: January 5, 2022, 02:45:54 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5448 on: January 5, 2022, 02:51:33 pm »
I've thought about it..and this is just the season last season was supposed to be.
Players coming back from injury etc

We'll be back upto speed properly next season and win the league  ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5449 on: January 5, 2022, 02:56:15 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on January  5, 2022, 02:51:33 pm
I've thought about it..and this is just the season last season was supposed to be.
Players coming back from injury etc

We'll be back upto speed properly next season and win the league  ;D


I really think that could be a big part. I know a lot of people were saying that once the crowds were back everything would be brilliant and we would be at our best but we forget the amount of questions and uncertainty surrounded the squad.

How would Van Dijk and Gomez return (the players themselves have said they had their own individual doubts)? Are the boys now being broken up with Wijnaldum being the first to leave the party? Contract discussions that still rumble on? Is our attack on its last legs?

We genuinely had a lot of questions to answer. Next season hopefully a lot of those questions will be answered and thats where the club need to help Klopp and the squad off the field.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5450 on: January 5, 2022, 03:00:35 pm »
Newcastle will be the Harlem Globetrotters by then mind.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5451 on: January 5, 2022, 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on January  5, 2022, 02:21:57 pm
So on AI, I've misinterpreted the graph slightly Killer. The data set is '2% chances', or attempts at goal that have to be worldies or flukes to go in, based on the XG assessment. They call it 'patterns of randomness'.

Their words from Twitter:
"From start of 18/19 season to end of 20/21 season:
220 shots faced in the #EPL with an XG value of <= 2%.  3 goals conceded
2021/22 season: 48 shots <= 2%, 4 conceded"

So up to the start of this season, we've conceded 1.36% of those chances.
This season, we've conceded 8.33% of those chances, and at times that have materially impacted results.
Their view on this is that it's down to luck more than anything else, and that the level this season is 'quite frankly ridiculous'.

They've run 'Monte Carlo' probability simulations on the number of chances at that XG level to see how often you'd expect to concede the number of goals we've conceded this season, and the odds of us conceding those 4 goals are 25:1 (or something close to that). So not that likely - most likely is that we concede none of them. And of the four goals, three of them led to us drawing the game.
Havertz at Anfield
Mwepu at Anfield
Shelvey at Anfield
Kovacic at Stamford Bridge

Apologies for the misread above!  :wave

That's a really interesting piece of analysis.

Without wanting to appear that I'm now shitting all over it, I'm not sure it's that much of a meaningful impact on our results or league position though. Even if the percentage of conceded goals is just over 8% of these ridiculously low xG shots, it's still only 4 goals, spread over 20 games. I'd also be willing to have a big old argument about the Shelvey goal being in the same bracket as the other three - sure, it's not a *big* chance, but he's a good striker of the ball, set and ready and has a gap to aim for. It's not in the same conversation as the fluke that was the Havertz goal. Add to that, Shelvey's didn't cost us any points.

The following posts from yourself and KH are on the money for me too (Except Newcastle getting good :)) It's a wide ranging combination of factors for me and all things that aren't gonna require 3 or 4 huge money signings to fix. That's not to discount the importance or necessity of transfers - our forward line and midfield is going to need some top level reinforcements sooner rather than later.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5452 on: January 5, 2022, 04:03:18 pm »
At least 4 points off our total I'd argue Wige but yeah, the root cause for me is the midfield just not quite integrated, and I think that'll fix itself in time...

I missed this in December from Statsbomb.
« Last Edit: January 5, 2022, 04:39:39 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 523
  • ******
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5453 on: January 5, 2022, 05:19:43 pm »
I think that this graph is probably relevant for this discussion.  It shows our season average XG+ (solid green line) and XG- (solid red line) alongside our season average goals scored (dotted green line) and goals conceded (dotted red line).



Now note that this ignores the first 5 games of the season and shows the average from game 6 onwards, as otherwise you get very large spikes at the beginning of the seasons while the averages settle.  Even with this adjustment you can still see some spikes around the start of seasons, especially if there are outlier results early on like the 7 goals conceded against Villa early in 2020- 21.

I think that there are two key takeaways from this for me. 

Firstly the 'Alisson impact' from 2018- 19 onwards when we shift from conceding more goals than XG- to consistently outperforming our XG-.  Obviously last season is an outlier here due to both our issues at CB and those 7 goals conceded at Villa (by Adrian rather than Alisson).  This season we are back to outperforming XG-, but by less than we did at our peak in 2018- 2019 and 2019- 2020.

The second is what we have referenced around the massive jump in both XG+ and goals scored.  So far our season average XG+ is more than half a goal higher than at our peak in 2018- 19 and 2019- 20, but we are not outperforming our XG+ numbers by as much as those two seasons, especially over the last few games which has dragged the average actual goals down to be in line with XG+.  If you look at the delta between XG+ and XG- for this season we are at +1.61, which compares to +1.32 in 2018- 19 and +0.93 in 2019- 20.

So I think that there are definitely reasons to think that we have been 'unlucky' this season and that our underlying numbers are even more elite than they were in our back to back 97 & 99 point seasons.

Another thing to note around our goals conceded compared to XG- this season is the number of extremely low level XG goals that we have conceded, for example:

Chelsea - 0.02 (Havertz header from corner)
Man City - 0.05 (De Bruyne deflected shot)
Brighton - 0.01 (Mwepu shot from distance)
West Ham - 0.00 (Alisson OG from corner)
Newcastle - 0.02 (Shelvey shot from distance)
Leicester - 0.07 (Lookman)
Chelsea - 0.02 (Kovacic volley)

We dropped points in 6 of those 7 games including 2 losses by a single goal.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5454 on: January 5, 2022, 05:33:23 pm »
Lovely Dr S, thank you :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5455 on: January 5, 2022, 06:58:55 pm »
Great post that, thanks!

Shelvey's goal ranking the same as Havertz and Kovacic is insane though (to me). Does raise a doubt to the rationale behind the numbers that go on to then form a picture of a clubs performance.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5456 on: January 5, 2022, 07:04:00 pm »
That Lookman and De Bruyne goal can happen at any point cant it?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5457 on: January 5, 2022, 07:31:32 pm »
Could do - any of them could - but there would be a low probability of it.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5458 on: January 5, 2022, 07:41:36 pm »
Looks like I started quite the discussion here.  Just keep in mind that xG can only tell you the "what", it can't tell you the "why".  Good performance or a player error, bad or good luck, wrong tactics or good touches, or in the extreme a beach ball getting onto the field and deflecting a shot, it's all in there somewhere to explain why something happened that the odds would dictate should or shouldn't have happened.

I think this Rene Maric (BVB assistant coach) twitter Q & A thread on Xmas adds something a bit here as well:

Q - What is the biggest misconception, in your view as someone with inside knowledge, about tactics in general on this platform - or should I say, "analysis Twitter"?

A - I don't really know about others' misconceptions (& maybe my answer is a misconception), but I guess most people have their own unique definitions of what "tactics" are. Personally, the main thing I'd often hear/read & disagree with, is the thought that "tactics" are some kind of thoroughly pre-planned opponent-oriented idea by the coach. "Tactics", for me, are the sum of communication & decision-making of the players, supported/advised by the coach(ing staff) in order to streamline it & enhance it's efficiency on team level. It should be evident in all actions through principles that are used in every game through the game model which then can be further specified for specific situations that might occur in a specific game - which some might call "tactics" or whatevs; still, players are on the pitch doing their actions and, within these, communicating collectively & deciding individually as team. Tactics aren't (can't be) pre-scripted, only pre-advised, then happen within each game's / situation's affordances.

It's a players' game. Just like "winning" is not a single action you are doing, but a happenstance of results of actions, "tactics" are the happenstance of intentioned and communicated decision-making from many players. Every game has an own story, where things might change; even ingle situations. Simple example: If you receive a pass where the ball is jumping, you might have to use two or three touches instead of one or two; with one touch being more an exception or emergency than it should be an intention. If the ball isn't jumping but coming in the appropriate speed for a lay-off, a one-touch pass can be the best - or if you only have to divert the direction. If you take two touches, your pass on the other hand will not be only cleaner, but also give your team mate more time to perceive the second touch with the first touch always communicating; often making two touches quicker than one touch and than three touches, especially if we understand attacking as collective action, as it gives the team mate more time to move into the best position and receive a better pass in a better position. A 'softer' ass also might enable the team mate more time to perceive pressure and take the first touch into a direction instead of having to stop it and the second touch being the movement (note: I'm using different terminology). My question is: Is this tactics or not? Yet, it might decide ituations and, thus, games, which is why principles stay but differ (oppo, pitch, formation, ...). Focus on "hard/fast-" or "1-touch-passing" as principle/intention, might lose out on some situations, but w/out even more. Be water, my friend: Same intentions, different behavior.

I think the first paragraph is more important than the second for our purposes though they are both informative especially as this is someone that does this for a living.  And I posted this because we can see Klopp and his staff have changed the template the players operate in, we can see how it could be better or worse than prior versions and we can confirm that with the xG numbers to tell us that our eyes aren't lying to us.  This could go on to be Klopp's greatest team or it could just be a worse version, only time will tell.   But the reason why either thing could happen this season probably has more to do with the margins, the injuries or illnesses, the bounces, the luck than that we didn't spend £X amount on more players that better fit the Template.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 02:14:15 pm »
I did a bit of a research on the win/draw/loss percentage for every month since we got back in the CL (2017-18).

August

Played - 15
Wins - 12
Draws - 1
Losses - 2

September

Played - 21
Wins - 13
Draws - 4
Losses - 4

October

Played - 23
Wins - 15
Draws - 5
Losses - 3

November

Played - 22
Wins - 13
Draws - 6
Losses - 3

December

Played - 33
Wins - 25
Draws - 7
Losses - 1

January

Played - 24
Wins - 14
Draws - 3
Losses - 7

February

Played - 21
Wins - 11
Draws - 4
Losses - 6

March

Played - 17
Wins - 10
Draws - 2
Losses - 5

April

Played - 18
Wins - 12
Draws - 6
Losses - 1

May

Played - 12
Wins - 9
Draws - 1
Losses - 2

June

Played - 3
Wins - 2
Draws - 1
Losses - 0

July (2019-20 after Lockdown)

Played - 7
Wins - 4
Draws - 1
Losses - 2

It kind of brings out a pattern. We start August strongly, then we continue that in September, except maybe lose a game or two in the CL or crash out of the League Cup, then we improve during October and November and then peak during December with all the tight schedule. In fact, the loss to Leicester this season is the first loss in the league in December since 2017, and only the 2nd loss (Bournemouth 4-3 freak loss the other), in all of Klopp's full seasons. Then we have a severe decline in January and February, and then pick it up a bit in March and then finish the season strongly in April and May.

So, the question is, every season, we are here and questioning everything during this slump that we have after December - lack of defenders, midfielders, forwards, AFCON, investment, FSG, sometimes' Klopp's tactics in certain games, some starters, creativity, defending, some hyperboles involving players' negative performances and every aspect of Liverpool football club that we can think about during this period. In fact, I even remember our Jan/Feb being criticized for those 4 draws in even the 97 point season, which in reality looks like what more could we have done for the title? Is it actually a by product of all those factors or is it true that we decline physically every season after December and then have to recover back in the next couple of months while we suffer some bad results and then go strong for the run-in again?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:35 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,327
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 02:50:30 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:14:15 pm
So, the question is, every season, we are here and questioning everything during this slump that we have after December - lack of defenders, midfielders, forwards, AFCON, investment, FSG, sometimes' Klopp's tactics in certain games, some starters, creativity, defending, some hyperboles involving players' negative performances and every aspect of Liverpool football club that we can think about during this period. In fact, I even remember our Jan/Feb being criticized for those 4 draws in even the 97 point season, which in reality looks like what more could we have done for the title? Is it actually a by product of all those factors or is it true that we decline physically every season after December and then have to recover back in the next couple of months while we suffer some bad results and then go strong for the run-in again?
Obviously there are debates to be had about the quality of our depth in places; and the pressure of competing with City has been almost unprecedented, in that even a draw away to a good side feels almost catastrophic when your nearest competitors are stringing multiple 10/12/15+ winning streaks together.

But at least since 2017/18, I think there's been a degree of caution - in team selection, substitutions and increasingly worryingly in recruitment and the evolution/ageing of the squad - that feels at odds with Klopp's general positivity and talk of mental strength and courage. Key players are overplayed in the early months, it seems driven by a fear of the consequences if resting even one at a time was to impact results; key players playing a full 90 even when coasting to a comfortable win. There's been a lack of trust in some squad players and a nervousness in giving chances to some of the youngsters/fringe players. If they're not thought to be good enough, get their wages off the books and get better ones. There's a narrative at the moment that we have a 'small squad' partly because of under investment and partly because that's how Klopp likes it; but in reality, we only really have one or two possible gaps in terms of PL/CL squad registrations, if Phillips/Karius were to be removed. Clearly there are question marks over the quality of depth, but it's not really about numbers.

If you attempt to look at the overall balance of the squad dispassionately, without focusing on the merits of particular players in particular combinations in certain areas of the team, there are some significant causes of alarm, I think. I don't remember an older squad in my lifetime (the only comparable season would be 90/91 and without comparing player by player, I suspect today's is older). I think that stagnation also represents a certain caution, a mental 'freezing' as any deviation from the tried and trusted represents a risk that can't be afforded if we hope to cling to City's tail deep into a season.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm »
The Trent article has some golden nuggets btw.
https://theathletic.com/3062103/2022/01/14/my-game-in-my-words-trent-alexander-arnold-liverpool/?source=emp_shared_article

(It's a free article)
Quote
The majority of Alexander-Arnolds open-play chances this season have come from central areas of the pitch  which is unusual for a right-back.

He tells The Athletic: If you look at the chances created, a lot of them are coming from that inside channel rather than the wing. They are all coming from the width of the penalty area. It is a nice area to create from, as you are a lot closer to the goal. The defenders have got a lot less time to react to it and you can penetrate a lot more.

The stand-out for me this season is my assist against Burnley (in August)  around the corner to Sadio (Mane) when Harvey (Elliott) was out wide. That just felt as natural as anything.

There was no real talking involved, the triangle just flowed really nicely and I was able to find myself in that area and flick it around to Sadio.

Alexander-Arnold, talking in an appearance through EA SPORTS, is then shown a graphic that illustrates how he is occupying more central areas this season than ever before.

The Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup winner explains how he has been instructed to do so by Jurgen Klopp.

It always comes from the manager, he says. He has set up a system to allow the players to move with fluidity to help the team create moments that win games. He has allowed me to have that freedom to drift inside a little bit more. It helps offensively and defensively.

If we lose the ball, there is an extra number in the middle of the park to go and win it back. And when I am getting on the ball, I am in more dangerous areas than just standing out wide.

There has been a lot of focus this season on the two triangles out wide  so, we have the No 8 in midfield, the full-backs and the wingers on each side. It is about making sure, at all times, there should be someone occupying the width, someone high up on the last line and someone in a half-space or in a midfield eight.

The manager says it is not too important who it is, just as long as we are occupying those three spaces. With that flexibility, you can do what you want  just make sure that there is someone in those positions. Thats why at times you will see me in between a centre-back and full-back making channel runs, because the No 8 has dropped in at right-back and Mo (Mohamed Salah) is out wide. Theres flexibility and also an understanding of movement and patterns.

How do you trust someone is going to be there to cover you?

It is all about communication, really. It is about having an understanding with the players you are playing with. But you can only have full confidence in your position. It helps if you know people are there backing you up. We have played with each other for a long enough time as a team to understand where we need to be when certain things are happening.

He continues: The main principle we have is, no matter what system the opposition play, we always have two centre-backs around the halfway line and Fabinho should always be screening that. If they (Liverpools opponents) play two up front, we will leave it as three vs two. It is like when the ball is on the left-hand side, we all know Mo is getting in the box. It is then between me and the No 8, say thats Jordan Henderson, on who gets into the box and backs him up. It should always be one or the other.

Mo has got no responsibility in staying back defending, thats not where the team needs him. We need him in the box to go and score goals. You see with Hendo against Everton getting into the box, they are the areas we need to occupy. It is about numbers in the box. If the ball is on a certain side, then that winger is not getting in there, so it is up to the midfielder or the opposite full-back to. You see Robbo (left-back Andrew Robertson) and I in there a lot at the back post. But for that to happen, it is about the protection and that comes from the communication between the centre-backs and Fabinho.

The main trust has got to be in our counter-pressing. That is the foundation our game is built on. We are known for that, it is what we are famous for. The more numbers you get forward, the more numbers you can have counter-pressing. Our belief that we are going to win the ball high up means we can take more risks.

But if we are half-hearted, we will be punished. The manager always talks about the last step. There is a difference between getting there and applying a little bit of pressure and getting there and being in someones face and blocking or winning the ball. We need to do it wholeheartedly.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm »
Just confirms what our eyes and the numbers have been telling us.  Which is nice as for whatever reason when it comes to Football journalism there is a real anathema to asking tactical questions of the manager or players, it's mainly all questions about emotions and narrative.

This also oddly dovetails nicely with the game last night in that Trent for one reason or another was clearly ineffectual and why we struggled.  I think it also helps explain why Jota was switched to the right in that normally our team is very right side dominant and to then have your best attacker away from Trent makes for a huge change in the way the team plays. 
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Obviously there are debates to be had about the quality of our depth in places; and the pressure of competing with City has been almost unprecedented, in that even a draw away to a good side feels almost catastrophic when your nearest competitors are stringing multiple 10/12/15+ winning streaks together.

But at least since 2017/18, I think there's been a degree of caution - in team selection, substitutions and increasingly worryingly in recruitment and the evolution/ageing of the squad - that feels at odds with Klopp's general positivity and talk of mental strength and courage. Key players are overplayed in the early months, it seems driven by a fear of the consequences if resting even one at a time was to impact results; key players playing a full 90 even when coasting to a comfortable win. There's been a lack of trust in some squad players and a nervousness in giving chances to some of the youngsters/fringe players. If they're not thought to be good enough, get their wages off the books and get better ones. There's a narrative at the moment that we have a 'small squad' partly because of under investment and partly because that's how Klopp likes it; but in reality, we only really have one or two possible gaps in terms of PL/CL squad registrations, if Phillips/Karius were to be removed. Clearly there are question marks over the quality of depth, but it's not really about numbers.

If you attempt to look at the overall balance of the squad dispassionately, without focusing on the merits of particular players in particular combinations in certain areas of the team, there are some significant causes of alarm, I think. I don't remember an older squad in my lifetime (the only comparable season would be 90/91 and without comparing player by player, I suspect today's is older). I think that stagnation also represents a certain caution, a mental 'freezing' as any deviation from the tried and trusted represents a risk that can't be afforded if we hope to cling to City's tail deep into a season.

Good post it seems we have only one or two scribes who still regularly post, where did you all go?
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 08:11:04 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Obviously there are debates to be had about the quality of our depth in places; and the pressure of competing with City has been almost unprecedented, in that even a draw away to a good side feels almost catastrophic when your nearest competitors are stringing multiple 10/12/15+ winning streaks together.

But at least since 2017/18, I think there's been a degree of caution - in team selection, substitutions and increasingly worryingly in recruitment and the evolution/ageing of the squad - that feels at odds with Klopp's general positivity and talk of mental strength and courage. Key players are overplayed in the early months, it seems driven by a fear of the consequences if resting even one at a time was to impact results; key players playing a full 90 even when coasting to a comfortable win. There's been a lack of trust in some squad players and a nervousness in giving chances to some of the youngsters/fringe players. If they're not thought to be good enough, get their wages off the books and get better ones. There's a narrative at the moment that we have a 'small squad' partly because of under investment and partly because that's how Klopp likes it; but in reality, we only really have one or two possible gaps in terms of PL/CL squad registrations, if Phillips/Karius were to be removed. Clearly there are question marks over the quality of depth, but it's not really about numbers.

If you attempt to look at the overall balance of the squad dispassionately, without focusing on the merits of particular players in particular combinations in certain areas of the team, there are some significant causes of alarm, I think. I don't remember an older squad in my lifetime (the only comparable season would be 90/91 and without comparing player by player, I suspect today's is older). I think that stagnation also represents a certain caution, a mental 'freezing' as any deviation from the tried and trusted represents a risk that can't be afforded if we hope to cling to City's tail deep into a season.

Quite a few valid points to be discussed. Are we physically struggling every season in January/February? Are we physically declining as a team overall due to the ages of players in our squad as well? Is Klopp trying to be too safe with his tried and tested set of players? As the issues with the depth is not about the numbers, is Klopp putting a lot on the shoulders of a few players by trusting them more than the others?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 