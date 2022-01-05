Looks like I started quite the discussion here. Just keep in mind that xG can only tell you the "what", it can't tell you the "why". Good performance or a player error, bad or good luck, wrong tactics or good touches, or in the extreme a beach ball getting onto the field and deflecting a shot, it's all in there somewhere to explain why something happened that the odds would dictate should or shouldn't have happened.



I think this Rene Maric (BVB assistant coach) twitter Q & A thread on Xmas adds something a bit here as well:



Q - What is the biggest misconception, in your view as someone with inside knowledge, about tactics in general on this platform - or should I say, "analysis Twitter"?



A - I don't really know about others' misconceptions (& maybe my answer is a misconception), but I guess most people have their own unique definitions of what "tactics" are. Personally, the main thing I'd often hear/read & disagree with, is the thought that "tactics" are some kind of thoroughly pre-planned opponent-oriented idea by the coach. "Tactics", for me, are the sum of communication & decision-making of the players, supported/advised by the coach(ing staff) in order to streamline it & enhance it's efficiency on team level. It should be evident in all actions through principles that are used in every game through the game model which then can be further specified for specific situations that might occur in a specific game - which some might call "tactics" or whatevs; still, players are on the pitch doing their actions and, within these, communicating collectively & deciding individually as team. Tactics aren't (can't be) pre-scripted, only pre-advised, then happen within each game's / situation's affordances.



It's a players' game. Just like "winning" is not a single action you are doing, but a happenstance of results of actions, "tactics" are the happenstance of intentioned and communicated decision-making from many players. Every game has an own story, where things might change; even ingle situations. Simple example: If you receive a pass where the ball is jumping, you might have to use two or three touches instead of one or two; with one touch being more an exception or emergency than it should be an intention. If the ball isn't jumping but coming in the appropriate speed for a lay-off, a one-touch pass can be the best - or if you only have to divert the direction. If you take two touches, your pass on the other hand will not be only cleaner, but also give your team mate more time to perceive the second touch with the first touch always communicating; often making two touches quicker than one touch and than three touches, especially if we understand attacking as collective action, as it gives the team mate more time to move into the best position and receive a better pass in a better position. A 'softer' ass also might enable the team mate more time to perceive pressure and take the first touch into a direction instead of having to stop it and the second touch being the movement (note: I'm using different terminology). My question is: Is this tactics or not? Yet, it might decide ituations and, thus, games, which is why principles stay but differ (oppo, pitch, formation, ...). Focus on "hard/fast-" or "1-touch-passing" as principle/intention, might lose out on some situations, but w/out even more. Be water, my friend: Same intentions, different behavior.



I think the first paragraph is more important than the second for our purposes though they are both informative especially as this is someone that does this for a living. And I posted this because we can see Klopp and his staff have changed the template the players operate in, we can see how it could be better or worse than prior versions and we can confirm that with the xG numbers to tell us that our eyes aren't lying to us. This could go on to be Klopp's greatest team or it could just be a worse version, only time will tell. But the reason why either thing could happen this season probably has more to do with the margins, the injuries or illnesses, the bounces, the luck than that we didn't spend £X amount on more players that better fit the Template.