markmywords

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 02:51:42 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 01:22:32 am
I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.

I think it was fairly clear during last season as well, even before the injuries.  Many fans on here were able to convince ourselves that once the injured players came back and we had fans back in the stadium everything would be hunky dory, as that was the most painless and comforting analysis.  Many fans out of a sense of loyalty to proud legends didn't want to accept that the team may have peaked.

IN terms of xG the LFc of 2018 - 2019 were brilliant at preventing chances on our goal when the score was even, or if there was 1 goal in it. When we got 2 goals up, it seemed we could take our foot off the gas and save our legs for the next game.  So whilst this team may outperform that team on xG, I wonder if this team outperforms Klopp's 2018 - 2019 vintage in the same game states
bornandbRED

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 03:04:15 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 02:07:21 am
I find this pretty incredulous but whatever.

No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season and so I found it incredulous when people were talking us up after battering Southampton and the likes at home.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 03:16:05 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on January  3, 2022, 03:04:15 am
No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season.

Incredulous in that you knew a while ago this wasn't as good a vintage?  Yeah I really don't care what TH or anybody else comes up with now but that's ridiculous as what exactly is a while ago?  A day ago? As if you say a 3 weeks or more then your nuts which to me equals a "while".
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 05:30:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 03:16:05 am
Incredulous in that you knew a while ago this wasn't as good a vintage?  Yeah I really don't care what TH or anybody else comes up with now but that's ridiculous as what exactly is a while ago?  A day ago? As if you say a 3 weeks or more then your nuts which to me equals a "while".

By the West Ham loss.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 06:02:48 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 05:30:59 am
By the West Ham loss.

Yeah, you would have been better off just not even further responding as that's a ridiculous thing to say and I question why you even bother then.  Anyway, I'm done responding to you on this as I can't understand it no matter what you say now.
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 06:12:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 06:02:48 am
Yeah, you would have been better off just not even further responding as that's a ridiculous thing to say and I question why you even bother then.  Anyway, I'm done responding to you on this as I can't understand it no matter what you say now.

Sorry but in what way was that ridiculous? I get stats and things like xG are important but its absolutely wild if anyone thought by the time we had lost to West Ham that this side was anywhere as good as the one between 18-20. We had clearly shown a lack of game management ability by that point.

Not to say we still didnt show we are a fantastic side after after the international break we did step it up. But i dont really give a shit what the computer says, we are not as good. Our points total for one will be way down compared to those seasons and thats not just because of the last three games which we have failed to win.
PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 10:17:08 am
I wonder what's changed re game management? That would seem to be a fairly simple thing to change?
Admittedly we seemed to be bonkers good at it previously. Stepping up or starting fast. Then killing the game once ahead.  Our lack of injuries seemed to stem from being able to rest on the ball because we were comfortable.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 08:51:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 06:12:00 am
Sorry but in what way was that ridiculous? I get stats and things like xG are important but its absolutely wild if anyone thought by the time we had lost to West Ham that this side was anywhere as good as the one between 18-20. We had clearly shown a lack of game management ability by that point.

Not to say we still didnt show we are a fantastic side after after the international break we did step it up. But i dont really give a shit what the computer says, we are not as good. Our points total for one will be way down compared to those seasons and thats not just because of the last three games which we have failed to win.

11 games in and you knew for sure what would happen?  Yeah that is ridiculous.  Especially when you look at some of the early season results for 19/20, it wasn't perfect either.
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 10:58:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 08:51:27 pm
11 games in and you knew for sure what would happen?  Yeah that is ridiculous.  Especially when you look at some of the early season results for 19/20, it wasn't perfect either.

We won all but 1 of the first 11 league games in 19/20. Think it was 2 or 3 draws in the first 11 in 18/19, rest wins.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
January 3, 2022, 11:17:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 10:58:55 pm
We won all but 1 of the first 11 league games in 19/20. Think it was 2 or 3 draws in the first 11 in 18/19, rest wins.

So we got the rub of the green in every game and that's that for you?  Because that's what happened.  We weren't some defensive juggernaut that gave up nothing, just the dice kept on rolling snake eyes for all of our opponents while we finished our one chance.  Then there were the terrible CL games against Napoli all within the first 11 league games which were some of the worst LFC performances under Klopp in his time here.  And by that time in both seasons you new exactly what would happen and can tell now that this vintage isn't the same?  Yeah unless you're Nostradamus reborn then I call Bs.  That's not to say I don't think those weren't great teams, they were.  Just it's not as simple as you make it out to be.
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 05:26:13 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  3, 2022, 11:17:56 pm
So we got the rub of the green in every game and that's that for you?  Because that's what happened.  We weren't some defensive juggernaut that gave up nothing, just the dice kept on rolling snake eyes for all of our opponents while we finished our one chance.  Then there were the terrible CL games against Napoli all within the first 11 league games which were some of the worst LFC performances under Klopp in his time here.  And by that time in both seasons you new exactly what would happen and can tell now that this vintage isn't the same?  Yeah unless you're Nostradamus reborn then I call Bs.  That's not to say I don't think those weren't great teams, they were.  Just it's not as simple as you make it out to be.

Its incredible how much is being re-written on this forum to justify everything thats going wrong. Before someone called it the myth of Wijnaldum and now our performances in the league in those seasons was luck and the dice fell for us.

So i guess the opposition fans were right, LFC got all the luck and now the luck has evened out, its back to normal for us.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 05:57:09 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:26:13 am
Its incredible how much is being re-written on this forum to justify everything thats going wrong. Before someone called it the myth of Wijnaldum and now our performances in the league in those seasons was luck and the dice fell for us.

So i guess the opposition fans were right, LFC got all the luck and now the luck has evened out, its back to normal for us.

No, we were a great team that also got all the bounces to go our way.  It's not the first time it's been pointed out.  Dan Kennett has a Twitter thread about how unique the bad finishing run was for our opponents if you want to go search it out that is at least a year old if not more.  But this all ignores the point that after 11 league games you can tell how good a team will ultimately be which is a pretty amazing talent.  What do you normally do with that?
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:01:45 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:57:09 am
No, we were a great team that also got all the bounces to go our way.  It's not the first time it's been pointed out.  Dan Kennett has a Twitter thread about how unique the bad finishing run was for our opponents if you want to go search it out that is at least a year old if not more.  But this all ignores the point that after 11 league games you can tell how good a team will ultimately be which is a pretty amazing talent.  What do you normally do with that?

I didnt say about ultimately how good the team would be. I said that by West Ham, it didnt look like this team was as good as the team in the 18-19, 19-20 season. After the loss we came back and started motoring in again and you thought we may be back to that level, only for the last three games to knock us back down and show up some of those issues that reared their heads prior to West Ham.

And yes I think by West Ham there was enough of a sample size no matter what that Dan Kennett chap said, whoever he is.
didi shamone

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:06:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:57:09 am
No, we were a great team that also got all the bounces to go our way.  It's not the first time it's been pointed out.  Dan Kennett has a Twitter thread about how unique the bad finishing run was for our opponents if you want to go search it out that is at least a year old if not more.  But this all ignores the point that after 11 league games you can tell how good a team will ultimately be which is a pretty amazing talent.  What do you normally do with that?

No we didn't get all the bounces because that's impossible over two years regardless of any Twitter thread.
We were a phenomenal winning machine with every player at the peak of their career.  The engine room of that team is gone or past its peak barring Fabinio.
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 02:52:09 pm
On luck, this is really interesting I think.
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1478035408869113861
Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:26:13 am
Its incredible how much is being re-written on this forum to justify everything thats going wrong. Before someone called it the myth of Wijnaldum and now our performances in the league in those seasons was luck and the dice fell for us.

So i guess the opposition fans were right, LFC got all the luck and now the luck has evened out, its back to normal for us.

Usually by the handful who love studying websites full of stats and put all their stock in those, rather than enjoy watching actual football matches  :D
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm
People tend to see what they want to see, and two people's reading of exactly the same incident can be very different.

This season's team for me is by far the best going forward that I have seen under Klopp, and both XG and goals scored back that up.  It's also by far the most open that we've looked at the back since the very early days of Klopp, but I'm assuming that the latter is a trade off for the former, and that it is a direct response to our inability to score goals in the middle part of last season.  After all, for all our terrible luck with injuries to CBs (and stand-in CBs), it was our lack of goals which cost us most of the games we lost.

For me every game that we have dropped points in this season is somewhat luck based or based or mistakes from Alisson:

Brentford
A strange game where we could easily have scored 5 or more goals, and where both of their equalizing goals had some crazy pinball luck involved

Brighton
2-0 up at home and a 3rd denied because Mane's block went in directly rather than dropping to Salah for a tap-in (or hitting the post and dropping to Salah).  Alisson was probably at fault for their first goal as well, although in general the 2nd half performance was the worst of the season.

West Ham
Cresswell should have been sent off within the first 15 mins and then Alisson was fouled for the 1st goal (and arguably should have done better regardless), let the 2nd goal in weakly, and didn't cover himself in glory for the 3rd goal either.  Even so we had a golden chance to snatch a draw with Mane's header at the death.

Spurs
Kane should have been off within the first 20 minutes and another mistake for Alisson for their equalizer in a game where we were also massively impacted by Covid.

Leicester
Salah misses a penalty and somehow can't quite convert the rebound(s), Mane misses a sitter, and Schmeichal makes an amazing save from Salah all at 0-0.  They then score with their only shot on target.

I've excluded the City and Chelsea games from that list as those were acceptable draws IMO rather than 'dropped points'.

On the flipside the only game this season where you could point to us being 'lucky' was the late winner against Wolves, but we absolutely battered them in that game and it was a deserved win without a doubt.  So with proper refereeing/ VAR we likely turn the West Ham and Spurs games into 6 points and suddenly are right back on City's tail, and would only be a missed penalty/ Mane sitter away from being on the same points per game as City.

Conversely I felt that in both the 18/ 19 and 19/ 20 seasons we were catching some breaks and turning possible dropped points into wins, so in terms of underlying performances overall I don't see this team as being much different, and of course we've been much better in the CL and have reached the semi-finals of the LC.

Maybe I'm just more of a glass half-full kind of guy than many on the site.


EDIT: Just to clarify I am 100% not trying to say that Alisson is to blame if we don't win the title this season!  He has been fantastic overall this season but unfortunately has made some blunders which have come back to haunt us, but has equally made some great saves to keep us level or in the lead in other games.
skipper757

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
Dan Kennett had a thread a year ago on goal difference at various parts of the game during 19/20, and we were far worse than City once the team went 2-0 up but vastly superior at overturning 1-goal deficits and hanging on to narrow leads.  Definitely had some luck along the way but the team was quite good at being efficient in game management.

If you look at some of the games, Palace away, Villa away, and Sheffield United away stand out as matches where we didn't create much at all early but weren't threatened consistently either before sneaking out wins.  It wasn't about going 5-0 up but rather managing games throughout.  We were 2-0 against Brighton and Soton I believe before they clawed one back and we had to hang on.  Leicester at home and Wolves away were possibly on course to be frustrating matches, but we were able to secure late winners (deservedly so).  To the neutral, "2-1 to Liverpool" was the meme the entire season (Chelsea away was another good 2-1 win for example).

City were the opposite.  They lost to Norwich but also couldn't come through against us or United.  But what hampered them were games against the likes of Wolves.  First game, they dominated but Adama Traore turned into prime Ronaldo (R9) with his goalscoring touch.  Second game, they were 2-0 up, but then Ederson was sent off, and Wolves came back and won 3-2.  City would smash teams like Watford and Brighton but then they even lost to Southampton where Che Adams lobbed the goalkeeper from 45 yards as their only shot on target (this was after we won the title I think but you get the point).  There was also that crazy Spurs game where Sterling missed a penalty, there was a ton of VAR controversy, and City went down to 10 and lost 2-0.

We were far more efficient.

This year, we're more similar to that City 19/20 team that ended on 81 points.  We're scoring a lot and matches are fun, but it took us until Everton to win a league game where we conceded.

Norwich 3-0
Burnley 2-0
Leeds 3-0
Palace 3-0
Watford 5-0
United 5-0
Arsenal 4-0
Soton 4-0

Chelsea 1-1
Brentford 3-3
City 2-2
Brighton 2-2
West Ham 2-3

Everton 4-1

It took until the 14th game of the season to win a game where we conceded a goal.  Since then,

Wolves 1-0
Villa 1-0
Newcastle 3-1
Spurs 2-2
Leicester 0-1
Chelsea 2-2

This season at the 20th game stage:  Won 12 games total (GD 52-18); won 2 games where we conceded a goal.  Won 2 games by 1 goal.  Won 0 games by the score of 2-1
19/20 at this stage:  Won 19 games total (GD 49-14); won 12 games where we conceded a goal.  Won 9 games by 1 goal.  Won 7 games by the score of 2-1
18/19 at this stage:  Won 17 games total (GD 48-8); won 6 games where we conceded a goal.  Won 5 games by 1 goal.  Won 2 games by the score of 2-1

I think quite a few would feel that we actually played better football in 18/19, and I think that's probably true.  We really knew how to efficiently win games (close games especially) in 19/20.  We're simply not able to consistently see out close games this season despite some extremely good (and fun) matches all year.  Some of this is due to poor defending/keeping at crucial times, but others are also down to luck and calls not going our way.
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm
Fortuitously the same thread I posted a couple of posts back :)
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:39:51 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm
For me every game that we have dropped points in this season is somewhat luck based or based or mistakes from Alisson:


Careful now.

I got a warning from the mods for pointing this out.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:01:45 am
I didnt say about ultimately how good the team would be. I said that by West Ham, it didnt look like this team was as good as the team in the 18-19, 19-20 season. After the loss we came back and started motoring in again and you thought we may be back to that level, only for the last three games to knock us back down and show up some of those issues that reared their heads prior to West Ham.

And yes I think by West Ham there was enough of a sample size no matter what that Dan Kennett chap said, whoever he is.

So what is it?  On the one hand you aren't saying ultimately how good a team will be but on the other hand 11 games is a big enough sample size to know for sure?  This is why I shouldn't have even responded to you in the first place as from a common sense standpoint it's not possible but you're going to keep digging anyway.  Oh well......
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:19:39 pm
So its a question of consistency no?
a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:58:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
So what is it?  On the one hand you aren't saying ultimately how good a team will be but on the other hand 11 games is a big enough sample size to know for sure?  This is why I shouldn't have even responded to you in the first place as from a common sense standpoint it's not possible but you're going to keep digging anyway.  Oh well......

I dont get the discussion, are you saying we are good or better than we were in 18/19, 19/20 and that the difference in results were down to luck?

Why dont we do it the old fashioned way and just say that the team with the most points are usually the best teams? I know its an alien concept.
FLRed67

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:02:42 pm
I used to watch a lot of tennis back in the day and my favorite player was Stefan Edberg. So I was disappointed when he retired relatively young. I assumed it was due to injuries. But he said: my body can still hack it, but my mind can't.

I didn't really understand it at the time, not being a pro athlete. Although I coulda been a contender.

What we're seeing here, compared to the team two years ago, are players who are mentally tired. They can't close out a game over 95 minutes the way they used to.

I'm not sure there is a cure for that.  ???

Better squad depth and more rotation?

royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
Or just a midfield that's lacked enough consistency in selection to integrate the shape from front to back properly game in and game out. We've oddly posted, for most of the season to date, record breaking performance metrics. What we don't do is control space as a unit in some games, allowing better quality big chances to the opposing sides at key moments, and on top of that, suffering from what most would concede is bad luck in terms of both the quality of finishing, and the quality of officiating.

There's a danger it's over-thought. If we'd fielded our standard first choice side we'd be right up with Man City just now, and that'd be no mean feat. This is an incredibly good football team and the second string players have actually put in decent shifts for us. We could do with refreshing the squad, but we did field Elliot at home to Chelsea and Jones at home to City despite more senior players being available.

It's all gotten a bit skewed from reality in recent weeks - Henderson is suddenly seen as if he's in sharp decline - he's been rushed back after an illness and the side isn't balanced properly - of course it's not going to work as well.
wige

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
.

There's a danger it's over-thought. If we'd fielded our standard first choice side we'd be right up with Man City just now, and that'd be no mean feat. This is an incredibly good football team and the second string players have actually put in decent shifts for us. We could do with refreshing the squad, but we did field Elliot at home to Chelsea and Jones at home to City despite more senior players being available.

This. A million times this for me.

What City are doing and have done is not normal, especially in a competitive league. The reality is they're the richest football club on the planet, with a brilliant squad of players, managed by an absolute perfectionist who's probably in the top 3-5 people who've done his job in the last 30 years.

For us to have gone toe to toe for two seasons is an incredible achievement that is in danger of being underplayed in my mind. To have crushed their spirit and put the record of 25 wins from 26 games in to cruise to a title against 3 of the richest clubs on the planet is completely underestimated, I think on this forum, but undoubtedly so outside of it.

We're an elite team. With a decent run of luck personnel wise, we've an excellent chance at the Champions League. We're probably two good signings away from being an almost perfect squad.

It's a miracle to be honest that we're able to compete with and beat Chelsea and City over the course of a season given their investment levels over the last 10 and 20 years, but we do. We're a team and group of players/staff and supporters who give everything, and never stop fighting.

Sometimes, other teams are better than you.

In most seasons we'd have just come away from a top of the table clash, disappointed we hadn't beaten our closest competitors, but safe in the knowledge we had a game in hand and had been playing very well all season. City have distorted the reality of what an elite team is.

Do we shy away from that reality? If course not. Roll the sleeves up and get on with it, but it'd be nice if a bit of context was applied when the urge to start destroying the people who've given us so much to be proud of sets in.
SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:26:32 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm
Roll the sleeves up and get on with it, but it'd be nice if a bit of context was applied when the urge to start destroying the people who've given us so much to be proud of sets in.
well said.
Hazell

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm
Its important this though Wige - Man City arent better than us. Man City have thus far been more consistent and ruthless than us (for many and varied reasons). The price is the league most likely, but it neednt be everything.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:43:51 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
Or just a midfield that's lacked enough consistency in selection to integrate the shape from front to back properly game in and game out. We've oddly posted, for most of the season to date, record breaking performance metrics. What we don't do is control space as a unit in some games, allowing better quality big chances to the opposing sides at key moments, and on top of that, suffering from what most would concede is bad luck in terms of both the quality of finishing, and the quality of officiating.

There's a danger it's over-thought. If we'd fielded our standard first choice side we'd be right up with Man City just now, and that'd be no mean feat. This is an incredibly good football team and the second string players have actually put in decent shifts for us. We could do with refreshing the squad, but we did field Elliot at home to Chelsea and Jones at home to City despite more senior players being available.

It's all gotten a bit skewed from reality in recent weeks - Henderson is suddenly seen as if he's in sharp decline - he's been rushed back after an illness and the side isn't balanced properly - of course it's not going to work as well.

I think that is really balanced Roy.

The biggest issue for me this season has been the lack of a controller in midfield. The player who is always available for a pass and who can control the tempo we play at. The player who rarely gets the plaudits because they are pretty conservative in possession but is absolutely crucial to a counter pressing team.

In our title winning season we had the wonderful ability to control the tempo. We could press like mad and trample all over teams if the scores were level or we were behind. Equally though we could kill a game stone dead at a moments notice.

As you say we are capable of playing with incredible metrics and we can basically score for fun. What we have lost though is the ability to apply control. If the Chelsea game had been in 19/20 we would have just shut the game down at 2-0. We would have kept our shape and just played solid football. The defenders and midfield would have just sat in their slots and we would have just looked to counter if Chelsea over committed.

Instead we lost our shape, our discipline and continually emptied the midfield. I think it is interesting that you mention Elliott and Jones. Personally I think they have been groomed to play the controller role for us. They are both ridiculously comfortable in possession and will demand the ball under intense pressure. Crucially they both have the discipline to curb their natural attacking instincts and play in a highly pragmatic way.

I think we have been unfortunate to lose both of them for extended periods but I am also concerned that yet again we have gone into a season taking a punt on one area of the team.
The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:51:10 pm
You feel very shaky, talking about luck, rub of the green, refereeing but for whatever reason all of these seem to have deserted us recently and for a side that plays such on the edge football that can Make the difference to losing or drawing a few games. We get the penalty against Spurs different game, Brighton and Chelsea don't score wondergoals, different games. No one is questioning 'our shit midfield' we are getting plaudits, teams don't think they have a chance and revert to damage limitation. Kennets figures are interesting


Roy is right about the instability of our midfield but we have still played unbelievable football as he noted, our defence has looked vulnerable at times but we play incredibly brave front foot football. I thought the discussion on the Anfield Wrap Review was informative talking about problems when we play mid block  as opposed to low block where our hearts are in our mouths but we deny teams chances and when we really compress the space and the midfield and defence push forward denying space and overwhelming opponents which we also do so well. How do we get the balance right, Do we need to sitback ten minutes after conceding get things back to normal ride the storm. has it been caused by an unstable midfield, problems in defence, is it a managerial choice to be ultra brave at all times, does Klopp think that is his best chance of unseating City, or are our players not getting it right at times, not sure of the answers but these are the things we need to looking at other than slagging individual players etc. It looks like City have a fantastic chance to retain the league but I've never seen such incredible football from any football team as Liverpool but over these last few games where we have lost 7 points, no one can deny City have had the rub of the green over decisions, lucky brakes etc where we have been so unlucky. Could it be as simple as that.

PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:51 pm
I think that is really balanced Roy.

The biggest issue for me this season has been the lack of a controller in midfield. The player who is always available for a pass and who can control the tempo we play at. The player who rarely gets the plaudits because they are pretty conservative in possession but is absolutely crucial to a counter pressing team.

In our title winning season we had the wonderful ability to control the tempo. We could press like mad and trample all over teams if the scores were level or we were behind. Equally though we could kill a game stone dead at a moments notice.

As you say we are capable of playing with incredible metrics and we can basically score for fun. What we have lost though is the ability to apply control. If the Chelsea game had been in 19/20 we would have just shut the game down at 2-0. We would have kept our shape and just played solid football. The defenders and midfield would have just sat in their slots and we would have just looked to counter if Chelsea over committed.

Instead we lost our shape, our discipline and continually emptied the midfield. I think it is interesting that you mention Elliott and Jones. Personally I think they have been groomed to play the controller role for us. They are both ridiculously comfortable in possession and will demand the ball under intense pressure. Crucially they both have the discipline to curb their natural attacking instincts and play in a highly pragmatic way.

I think we have been unfortunate to lose both of them for extended periods but I am also concerned that yet again we have gone into a season taking a punt on one area of the team.
I think we shut it down at one nil last season. And then catch them on the counter

So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm
Some excellent, well thought out posts on here.

A pleasure to read.
wige

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm
Its important this though Wige - Man City arent better than us. Man City have thus far been more consistent and ruthless than us (for many and varied reasons). The price is the league most likely, but it neednt be everything.

I dunno Roy. Personally I think they're a few percentage points above us if all is equal in terms of fitness and availability, this season at least. The difference though is in mentality and game management for me.

I started going through the teams but have deleted, its largely pointless. In summary, both teams defenses are excellent individually, we're better in attack, they're better in midfield. Also, that's not me saying we're bad in midfield - we have issues for sure, but I think there's a bit of an overreaction and scapegoating going on there, certainly amongst the posts and podcasts I've taken in. Similarly, it would be daft to say that the forward players City field are anything short of excellent.

The big differences, so far (and that could be crucial), is that they've been a lot more settled than us, and they're probably the best team on the planet at seeing a game out from a winning position. That part seems to have been a bit lost on us - Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea - all games we've lost good leads in, and all games we've gone for more goals in (and missed good opportunities to kill the game) rather than being able to retain possession, kill an oppositions momentum and see out a win. Spurs is another. You can draw at Stamford Bridge in ANY title winning campaign, that result isn't an issue. Neither are one or two aberrations - West Ham and Leicester (though both are examples of us not killing games off - which is quietly a bit of an issue, as bonkers as that sounds given the goal scoring record we have this season)

It sounds like I'm putting us down, I'm really, really not. It's just the margins to win THIS league are so, so small. And prior to 2017, it's barely ever been the case - anywhere, ever. I think Chelsea and us would walk the Spanish league, French League and probably the German one too.

I'm not convinced it's purely a midfield issue. There's little things that are adding up all over the pitch I think - centre halves still settling and/or working their way back injury, maybe half a yard lost in Virgil too. The ball doesn't stick in the opposition half as well with Jota as it does Bobby (when he's playing well), Mane is nowhere near rock bottom like he was last season, but he's not made it right the way back to his best from 18-20. We miss Gini, or a player of his selfless style. Alllllllllllllll that said, and im sorry for rambling, we're still brilliant. I'd be delighted with a trophy or two and top 4. Any better and it's another, borderline, miracle to savour.
Bjornar

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:33:06 am
It's a bit strange at the moment, we're on course for roughly 80 points which makes sense as we're capable of conceding goals at any moment. So in that sense we're just not very good compared to the best Klopp seasons (while still amazing by almost any other standard).

On the other hand, you get the sense IMO, that it could be just a matter of details, adjustments and getting to play a settled side, for us to take that final step again to eliminate the defensive frailties.

Still feel a lot of excitement and hope for the rest of this season, personally. City letting us back in is unlikely but not impossible, and if not there are other trophies to compete for. But don't think we have been unlucky as such so far, not lucky either, but think the dropped points have more been a result of real weaknesses we've so far failed to address than mere bad luck. Everything else is in place, but we still lack the ability to decide in certain game stages  the other team just isn't going to get many chances to score, and until we get it back there's something missing compared to two years ago.

Kalito

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:38:39 am
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm
This. A million times this for me.

What City are doing and have done is not normal, especially in a competitive league. The reality is they're the richest football club on the planet, with a brilliant squad of players, managed by an absolute perfectionist who's probably in the top 3-5 people who've done his job in the last 30 years.

For us to have gone toe to toe for two seasons is an incredible achievement that is in danger of being underplayed in my mind. To have crushed their spirit and put the record of 25 wins from 26 games in to cruise to a title against 3 of the richest clubs on the planet is completely underestimated, I think on this forum, but undoubtedly so outside of it.

We're an elite team. With a decent run of luck personnel wise, we've an excellent chance at the Champions League. We're probably two good signings away from being an almost perfect squad.

It's a miracle to be honest that we're able to compete with and beat Chelsea and City over the course of a season given their investment levels over the last 10 and 20 years, but we do. We're a team and group of players/staff and supporters who give everything, and never stop fighting.

Sometimes, other teams are better than you.

In most seasons we'd have just come away from a top of the table clash, disappointed we hadn't beaten our closest competitors, but safe in the knowledge we had a game in hand and had been playing very well all season. City have distorted the reality of what an elite team is.

Do we shy away from that reality? If course not. Roll the sleeves up and get on with it, but it'd be nice if a bit of context was applied when the urge to start destroying the people who've given us so much to be proud of sets in.
Bloody fantastic post. Brilliant.
