Its important this though Wige - Man City arent better than us. Man City have thus far been more consistent and ruthless than us (for many and varied reasons). The price is the league most likely, but it neednt be everything.
I dunno Roy. Personally I think they're a few percentage points above us if all is equal in terms of fitness and availability, this season at least. The difference though is in mentality and game management for me.
I started going through the teams but have deleted, its largely pointless. In summary, both teams defenses are excellent individually, we're better in attack, they're better in midfield. Also, that's not me saying we're bad in midfield - we have issues for sure, but I think there's a bit of an overreaction and scapegoating going on there, certainly amongst the posts and podcasts I've taken in. Similarly, it would be daft to say that the forward players City field are anything short of excellent.
The big differences, so far (and that could be crucial), is that they've been a lot more settled than us, and they're probably the best team on the planet at seeing a game out from a winning position. That part seems to have been a bit lost on us - Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea - all games we've lost good leads in, and all games we've gone for more goals in (and missed good opportunities to kill the game) rather than being able to retain possession, kill an oppositions momentum and see out a win. Spurs is another. You can draw at Stamford Bridge in ANY title winning campaign, that result isn't an issue. Neither are one or two aberrations - West Ham and Leicester (though both are examples of us not killing games off - which is quietly a bit of an issue, as bonkers as that sounds given the goal scoring record we have this season)
It sounds like I'm putting us down, I'm really, really not. It's just the margins to win THIS league are so, so small. And prior to 2017, it's barely ever been the case - anywhere, ever. I think Chelsea and us would walk the Spanish league, French League and probably the German one too.
I'm not convinced it's purely a midfield issue. There's little things that are adding up all over the pitch I think - centre halves still settling and/or working their way back injury, maybe half a yard lost in Virgil too. The ball doesn't stick in the opposition half as well with Jota as it does Bobby (when he's playing well), Mane is nowhere near rock bottom like he was last season, but he's not made it right the way back to his best from 18-20. We miss Gini, or a player of his selfless style. Alllllllllllllll that said, and im sorry for rambling, we're still brilliant. I'd be delighted with a trophy or two and top 4. Any better and it's another, borderline, miracle to savour.