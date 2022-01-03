People tend to see what they want to see, and two people's reading of exactly the same incident can be very different.



This season's team for me is by far the best going forward that I have seen under Klopp, and both XG and goals scored back that up. It's also by far the most open that we've looked at the back since the very early days of Klopp, but I'm assuming that the latter is a trade off for the former, and that it is a direct response to our inability to score goals in the middle part of last season. After all, for all our terrible luck with injuries to CBs (and stand-in CBs), it was our lack of goals which cost us most of the games we lost.



For me every game that we have dropped points in this season is somewhat luck based or based or mistakes from Alisson:



Brentford

A strange game where we could easily have scored 5 or more goals, and where both of their equalizing goals had some crazy pinball luck involved



Brighton

2-0 up at home and a 3rd denied because Mane's block went in directly rather than dropping to Salah for a tap-in (or hitting the post and dropping to Salah). Alisson was probably at fault for their first goal as well, although in general the 2nd half performance was the worst of the season.



West Ham

Cresswell should have been sent off within the first 15 mins and then Alisson was fouled for the 1st goal (and arguably should have done better regardless), let the 2nd goal in weakly, and didn't cover himself in glory for the 3rd goal either. Even so we had a golden chance to snatch a draw with Mane's header at the death.



Spurs

Kane should have been off within the first 20 minutes and another mistake for Alisson for their equalizer in a game where we were also massively impacted by Covid.



Leicester

Salah misses a penalty and somehow can't quite convert the rebound(s), Mane misses a sitter, and Schmeichal makes an amazing save from Salah all at 0-0. They then score with their only shot on target.



I've excluded the City and Chelsea games from that list as those were acceptable draws IMO rather than 'dropped points'.



On the flipside the only game this season where you could point to us being 'lucky' was the late winner against Wolves, but we absolutely battered them in that game and it was a deserved win without a doubt. So with proper refereeing/ VAR we likely turn the West Ham and Spurs games into 6 points and suddenly are right back on City's tail, and would only be a missed penalty/ Mane sitter away from being on the same points per game as City.



Conversely I felt that in both the 18/ 19 and 19/ 20 seasons we were catching some breaks and turning possible dropped points into wins, so in terms of underlying performances overall I don't see this team as being much different, and of course we've been much better in the CL and have reached the semi-finals of the LC.



Maybe I'm just more of a glass half-full kind of guy than many on the site.





EDIT: Just to clarify I am 100% not trying to say that Alisson is to blame if we don't win the title this season! He has been fantastic overall this season but unfortunately has made some blunders which have come back to haunt us, but has equally made some great saves to keep us level or in the lead in other games.