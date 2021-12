That difference is down to the personnel who were playing surely. Take Milner replacing Thiago. Milner clearly not as comfortable receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch as Thiago is. Especially in that first half, it seemed like Milner was taking up the space in the left wide area that Robinson and Mane usually receive the ball in. Thiago wouldn't have been that far wide and it definitely impacted our build up.



While Klopp doesn't change how we play from a tactical point of view, the individual players and how they interpret each situation has a direct impact on things like pass maps.