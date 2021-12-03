We never do that do we? The closest we've come to it is Ronaldo getting stuck into Curtis at Old Trafford.



We dont, and I guess if we really value Klopp as we say we do, then we (and personally Im occasionally guilty of wishing otherwise) must rise above wishing our team were more, shall we say devious, streetwise etc.The worst examples of what is now commonly called shithousery are exemplified by Atletico Madrid. But there are plenty of Premiership teams, some managed by British coaches, which regularly utilise tactics and game plans designed to maximise opportunities at set pieces, for example. West Ham and Burnley are set up to take advantage of physical and aerial advantage, and in truth rely on lax refereeing, particularly at corners, to nullify opposing keepers. The ghost of Charles Reep lives on.