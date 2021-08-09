« previous next »
Oh and...

That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD.  If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed.  I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.

That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD.  If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed.  I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.

We wouldnt have won the league with Jota over the winter but wed have been lots closer. Its difficult to imagine 4 forwards running historically cold not just 3. Particularly given how hot he was running before. So I think a 5th forward, particularly a long term successor to Firmino (because thats the obvious lack in terms of a successor right not), could make a meaningful difference. After all, weve mostly got stylistically appropriate backup everywhere else on the pitch (except right back but how do you find someone who plays RB like Trent?) but we dont at number 9/ false 9. 
Virgil post match underlining the manifesto for the season.

1. Focus on the next/current game.
2. Enjoy it.
3. Let other sides worry about themselves.

Its gonna be a good season this.
Forgot to post this yesterday

Virgil post match underlining the manifesto for the season.

1. Focus on the next/current game.
2. Enjoy it.
3. Let other sides worry about themselves.

Its gonna be a good season this.

The attention to detail is on another level again. The club has neuroscientists working with the squad using state-of-the-art methods to provide mental strength training. Klopp et al clearly want to ensure that deterioration of form in January doesnt happen again.
https://theathletic.com/2767223/2021/08/15/how-psgs-squad-compares-to-europes-elite-and-how-they-added-10-champions-league-titles-this-summer/
Other than the well documented fact our first choice front three are all the same age that's a pretty balanced squad.  We don't get enough out of some of those in that 24 to 29 banding though (Ox, Keita, Minamino and Origi) so we instead remain more dependent on some of the older players.  It would be great if a couple of those could step up this season.

Nine of our eleven record signings are at the club right now - Benteke and Carroll being the others - and all except Firmino of that nine were signed by Klopp.  That partly reflects the market inflation but still shows that Klopp has been backed to make expensive signings (usual caveats of net spend etc.).  I'm sure it's not Klopp's money-is-no-objective dream team but some pretty nice pieces to fit into his template!

I know Milner is a freak outlier, but he's six years older than the front 3.  Injuries aside, they should still be top class for another couple of years. As long as we slowly start replacing them, then all's good.

I suppose the bigger problem when planning that far out, is we don't know how the manager will be or what profile of player he will want.
We are used to seeing teamwork between three on each flank but today hendo got up to support Harvey, Trent and Mo to make it 4, wonder if this is a new thing or was it a one-off v Burnley?
Looking back at the start of the thread and seeing on the roles work for each player. It still mostly role wise the lopsided 4231 with Salah as the Striker from the right inside channel. Traditionally the 7 the attacking winger on the right side however when I'm listing the roles Mane fills that role more but does it from the left side to balance it out and the 11 is more on the right side. Also the 11 role has a mix of the 433 10 Mf role from a deeper inside right spot
Will just list what looks like the roles are
On the roles from the start
1/GK-Alisson with Adrian and Kelleher
2/RB(Attacking Fullback)- Trent with Neco, Milner and likely Gomez as backups
3/LB(Defensive Fullback)- Robertson with Tsimikas, Milner as backups
4/CB(Covering Defender)- Matip is the starter right now, Gomez and Konate also would rotate in here would expect all 3 to be able to play super well
5/CB(Libero)- Virgil, guessing Konate would be the first preference to cover him but Matip and Gomez also player on the left side
6(Midfield Sweeper) - Fabinho the starter here, Henderson first backup mostly as Klopp prefers the Height, Thaigo can also cover here, Milner did for a game but that seems unideal
7(Attacking Winger)- Mane does this from the left side to balance out. Would think Jota is first choice backup here, Elliot and Shaqiri can do this from the right side, Minamino, Ox Jones and Keita from the left
8(Midfield Runner)-Keita probably the best fit for the role on the team, Him and Thaigo likely the first choice here. Henderson can fill this role also, Jones and Milner also
9(Striker)- Salah is the striker he plays it  from a non central role, Jota probably first choice backup here also, Mane can cover here. Origi in the mix here unless he moves before the window closes. Mane and Jota have done it from non central roles before, Origi would be doing it centrally.
10(Second Striker/Playmaker) - Firmino is the 10, Jota looks to be first backup here. Also probably best Role for Minamino, Jones/OX/Keita/Shaqiri/Elliot/Thaigo could fill this role could be more deeper as playmaker for some on that list more then 9.5 just depends on the gameplan if they are in that role with a possible more central striker also.
11(Defensive Winger) - This is probably the spot for the starting 11 that probably get a role matchup for the most. Thinking it would be hard to keep Henderson out of the starting 11 this is mostly likely starting spot for him, Keita moved to this spot during the Norwich when Thaigo came in and OX and Elliot have also started here. Shaqiri can play here along with Jones, Minamino and Milner also too. It very possible Thaigo plays here also with Keita deeper too, dont see Thaigo here with Henderson deeper though. Thiago could do this role possibly with Jones deeper also but guessing would it would Jones here and Thaigo deeper.

Overall lots of talented players for the 11/8 roles who look to be able to cover multiple roles for the club. There a Clear backup to the top 3 forward roles with other players with the ability to cover it too multiple positions

Not sure Liverpool or Klopp would be looking to add more players unless Shaqiri and Origi are sold and would probably be a young player in a forward spot however with that spot being easy to come in and produce faster then MF would seem unlikely.

Only time Liverpool looks to be short would be a huge injury problem and for a couple games during the AFCON, possible issues after international Friendly hopefully FIFA or UK will change it guidelines on it

With losing Mane,Salah and Keita for AFCON(unless this gets PPD for covid) that would be 3 starters gone however would still be able to potential lineup of something like
Alisson
Trent-Matip-Virgil-Robertson
Fabinho-Thaigo
Henderson/OX/Elliot-Firmino-Jones/Ox/Mimamino
Jota
Which would see be a pretty strong team.

Big Games in League/CL after all the players get back up fitness will be interesting to see who the choice is for the role next to Fabinho and Thaigo, It could be Henderson as he captain and played a ton of big games. Keita  offers a little more creatively with his dribbling, amazing pressing. Does Ox show enough to get back into it, fully heathy roster is Jones ready enough for it? I expect all of them to get games be used depending on what the coaching staff is looking for in match along with keeping everybody healthy.

Even with having Won the league, Champions League along another season over 90 points; this feels like Klopp's deepest team with way more options in the MF to provide depth and creativity, a very good player to cover all the forwards. The recruiting team, and coaching staff have job a great job building the team up to this point.
