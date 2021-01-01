« previous next »
The Klopp Template

afc turkish

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 02:20:40 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm
We carry the ball more on the left, pass it more on the right.

And Arsenal never get out of their own end...
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 04:39:14 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 12:07:49 pm
Found this very interesting from the Statsbomb Man Utd preview. Shows how our play skews to the right.

Villa - get it Grealish
Newcastle - get it wide, launch it down the channels
Burnley - just launch it
Utd - no! not over by AWB
Fulham - shit this wind is strong!
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5122 on: Today at 09:19:53 am
This is good from Lijnders on what makes a Liverpool winger, stated in relation to Jota.

Diogo is not a typical Portuguese winger who receives the ball in his feet and creates dis-organisation with dribbles from outside. Diogo is vertical, a second striker in the box, a pure Liverpool winger. He smells the goal, is technically on a high level. Especially with our passing game we need Diogos movements in behind the last line. He defends on a high level.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439492-pep-lijnders-diary-day-20-virgil-and-joe-s-return-evian-move-and-karaoke

It does describe Mane and Salah too, doesn't it? It maybe informs our recruitment from here.
BassTunedToRed

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5123 on: Today at 10:31:36 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:19:53 am
This is good from Lijnders on what makes a Liverpool winger, stated in relation to Jota.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439492-pep-lijnders-diary-day-20-virgil-and-joe-s-return-evian-move-and-karaoke

It does describe Mane and Salah too, doesn't it? It maybe informs our recruitment from here.

Not sure if you're familiar with FBRef, Roy, but they have a page for every player and using Statsbomb data they provide the top 10 statistical matches (from the big leagues) for a player, based on how they rate in different categories.

Top two matches for Jota? Mané and Salah.

https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota

That's no doubt in part due to them being asked to do broadly the same things for the same team, but it also suggests they are somewhat interchangeable.
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5124 on: Today at 11:24:44 am
Nice - it does say a lot, doesn't it? Harvey Barnes jumping out of that list like a sore thumb...
amir87

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5125 on: Today at 11:41:25 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:24:44 am
Nice - it does say a lot, doesn't it? Harvey Barnes jumping out of that list like a sore thumb...

You can almost guarantee we've probably been watching Barnes very closely. Really good young player with a proper team ethic too. 

Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5126 on: Today at 11:45:45 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:24:44 am
Nice - it does say a lot, doesn't it? Harvey Barnes jumping out of that list like a sore thumb...

More than Pepé?
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5127 on: Today at 01:03:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:45:45 am
More than Pepé?

We haven't been linked with Pepe, so... yeah, more than Pepe. Sorry - I don't mind if others disagree. :)
Jookie

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5128 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:24:44 am
Nice - it does say a lot, doesn't it? Harvey Barnes jumping out of that list like a sore thumb...

Harvey Barnes feels like a player that we'd target as a wide forward in our system. He's someone that I think the coaching staff think could even be moulded into an attacking No.8 as well. Almost be what they thought AOC could become before his injuries.

Interesting to see Amine Gouiri on that list of comparative players to Jota. He had a pretty good season after moving from Lyon to Nice. If he stays at Nice it'll be interesting to see how he develops. From the limited times I've seen him he looks like a CF who is really comfortable with the ball and also dropping off to link up play. At Ligue 1 level his hold up play looks serviceable too. He got 16 goals and 8 assists playing predominantly as a CF or LW (his output in either position is similar). Stylistically I think he looks like someone who may be suitable for us as a wide forward or as a No.9 who is comfortable dropping into the No.10 space and linking play.

I've not watched Gouiri closely enough to see how he does off the ball but looking at the available stats FBref he's not as good defensively as Jota or Mane. Though I'd caveat that by saying the stats don't look too bad and might be influenced by how Nice set up tactically.
Asam

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5129 on: Today at 07:58:43 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:43:27 pm
Harvey Barnes feels like a player that we'd target as a wide forward in our system. He's someone that I think the coaching staff think could even be moulded into an attacking No.8 as well. Almost be what they thought AOC could become before his injuries.

Interesting to see Amine Gouiri on that list of comparative players to Jota. He had a pretty good season after moving from Lyon to Nice. If he stays at Nice it'll be interesting to see how he develops. From the limited times I've seen him he looks like a CF who is really comfortable with the ball and also dropping off to link up play. At Ligue 1 level his hold up play looks serviceable too. He got 16 goals and 8 assists playing predominantly as a CF or LW (his output in either position is similar). Stylistically I think he looks like someone who may be suitable for us as a wide forward or as a No.9 who is comfortable dropping into the No.10 space and linking play.

I've not watched Gouiri closely enough to see how he does off the ball but looking at the available stats FBref he's not as good defensively as Jota or Mane. Though I'd caveat that by saying the stats don't look too bad and might be influenced by how Nice set up tactically.

Yep, one of the articles I read about Gouiri references the athletic that hes on the list as an alternative option to Firmino
