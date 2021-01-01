Nice - it does say a lot, doesn't it? Harvey Barnes jumping out of that list like a sore thumb...



Harvey Barnes feels like a player that we'd target as a wide forward in our system. He's someone that I think the coaching staff think could even be moulded into an attacking No.8 as well. Almost be what they thought AOC could become before his injuries.Interesting to see Amine Gouiri on that list of comparative players to Jota. He had a pretty good season after moving from Lyon to Nice. If he stays at Nice it'll be interesting to see how he develops. From the limited times I've seen him he looks like a CF who is really comfortable with the ball and also dropping off to link up play. At Ligue 1 level his hold up play looks serviceable too. He got 16 goals and 8 assists playing predominantly as a CF or LW (his output in either position is similar). Stylistically I think he looks like someone who may be suitable for us as a wide forward or as a No.9 who is comfortable dropping into the No.10 space and linking play.I've not watched Gouiri closely enough to see how he does off the ball but looking at the available stats FBref he's not as good defensively as Jota or Mane. Though I'd caveat that by saying the stats don't look too bad and might be influenced by how Nice set up tactically.