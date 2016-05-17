« previous next »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5080 on: May 26, 2021, 07:47:44 pm »
Is there usually a season review thread? 
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5081 on: July 5, 2021, 02:37:19 pm »
Some analysis.

We are good.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 26, 2021, 07:47:44 pm
Is there usually a season review thread? 

Yeah no thanks! Or just put a picture of a car crash, then explain how we turned it around in the last 10 games or so.

With fans back and Virgil too, Liverpool on paper are the best in the league again, but too dependent on luck with fitness, no answer yet to AFCON, and a bit thin in midfield - when injury-prone-ness is taken into account.
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 am »
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:38:53 am
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?

We have enough if it were not for the injuries to Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain. I would take a fit Keita over any midfield signing.
Offline kavah

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 am »
It's looking very light in midfield isn't it. A rather enormous Gini shaped block of indefatigable minutes to fill

Are any of them good for 30+ league-games-a-season, maybe Fabinho? The others - you wouldn't bet on it, I know I wouldn't.

Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:38:53 am
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?

Fabinho [Has had INJURIES]

- Henderson [INJURY PRONE]
- Milner.       [Getting on a bit for central midfield]
- Thiago.      [Tip top, injury last season]
- Keita.         [You must be kidding, his position is treatment table]
- Oxlade Chamberlain.  [Sadly, see directly above]
- Jones                          [Ace but young]

Offline kavah

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 12:04:54 pm »
Saw this on the international watch thread (thanks Gray 19 for the updates)

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1412354567564636165?s=20

Norwich away could be
Milner, Naby, Jones
Offline dutchkop

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:57:40 am
Fabinho [Has had INJURIES]

- Henderson [INJURY PRONE]
- Milner.       [Getting on a bit for central midfield]
- Thiago.      [Tip top, injury last season]
- Keita.         [You must be kidding, his position is treatment table]
- Oxlade Chamberlain.  [Sadly, see directly above]
- Jones                          [Ace but young]

Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?
Online Fitzy.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 12:36:22 pm »
Klopp Template:

Hire-wire act:

Preference for a small squad of great quality; contrasting to a certain degree of squad padding that both Houlier and Rafa seemed to engage in. The benefits of such an approach is that there are very few weak links; in addition, day-to-day training isnt compromised in terms of the expected standards. No bad apples, no filler. The group also becomes tight, with a fantastic team spirit very obvious.

The debit side is that an injury crisis can become very problematicas we just experienced. However, would squad padding have saved us last season? Possibly, but you then move away from the template, which undermines the longer-term project.

Despite being at Liverpool for almost 6 years, its striking how such a significant portion of the fanbase arent overly fluent in Klopps methods and basic core approach. I know a lot of this is just kids on Twitter making noise about buying superstars, but its still interesting that some folk will simply not buy into the process or are even aware of it.



Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 12:39:16 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:12:04 pm
Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?

we went through 3 seasons prior to last without too many major issues.

How quickly we forget it seems! Dont you remember the cry-arsing form other fanbases about our players surely being on something cos they didnt get as many injuries?

We have one of the best trainers around, he suddenly hasnt stopped being that.

I know there have been changes to the medical department though with at leaset one physio and doctor leaving before last season - if there is something to that, then obviously, we as fans wont have the slightest clue, but it would surely be something picked up on.

We went through 3 of the most intense seasons ever trying to keep up with and overtake a cheating monstrosity in Manchester City, who pretty much have two first 11s, and then a pandemic and then seemingly endless internationals. There was always going to be a crash. Of cousre, no one expected one as extreme as last season, so heres to it not happening again soon.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 12:41:38 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:12:04 pm
Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?

I actually think Liverpools injury record was excellent prior to 20/21 season. The common jibe from rival fans in 19/20 was that we never got injuries compared to City.

The fitness and conditioning coaches were heralded as being transformative in their use of analytics to help preserve players to keep them fit.
Offline royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 02:51:22 pm »
I think Fitzy's spot on... but it'd be good to check the numbers on starts. 

We went on our two best ever seasons with a midfield of (with starting appearances in all Comps (from Wikipedia)):

84: Wijnaldum (43 + 41)
65: Henderson (29 + 36)
62: Fabinho (30 + 32)
49: Milner (31 + 18)
38: Keita (22 + 16)
25: Oxlade Chamberlain (0 + 25)
14: Lallana (6 + 8)
7: Jones (1 + 6)


Then last season:
45: Wijnaldum
38: Fabinho
25: Henderson
23: Thiago
22: Jones
19: Milner
9: Keita
2: Oxlade Chamberlain
(I've left out the youth players who played in the Carling Cup.)

The big moving vector is Jones, plus we also asked more of Fabinho than in previous seasons (due to him standing in at centre half)

Henderson actually started only 5 fewer than Wijnaldum in the season before last.

Milner is backup.

Ox is about as unlucky as it's possible to be.

Keita - well, we have to hope he heals a bit.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
On Jones, our comparison has to be Trent really, but Trent's starts went as follows.

2016-17 - 5
2017-18 - 30
2018-19 - 38
2019-20 - 43
2020-21 - 43

So we can maybe expect Jones to fill some of the gap - perhaps a significant chunk of the gap.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm »
I don't think you can look at the amount of players in the squad and the wage bill and say we have a "small group".  There certainly are players Klopp prefers over others for a variety of reasons but it's not a small group.

For me the most interesting takeaway from last year is that for whatever reason trying to play with the handbrake on where Trent or Robbo were more reserved to cover for the CB's really didn't work.  We didn't gain much defensively but were much more blunt offensively with a lot of sterile possession but no penalty area penetration.  Once Klopp starting trusting his CB's again and let the FB's get up the field we started looking much better, at least Trent did.  Hoping Robbo was just in need of a break.

For this upcoming season where I think that matters is I can see a situation where a preferred midfield 3 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo should control most games just due to the extreme amount of passing that will be out there but I think they could be extremely vulnerable in transition to where the solution would be to keep the FB's more reserved.  You then end up with a lot of sterile possession and not much else happening sans a moment of brilliance from the front 3 which is what happened this past season as noted above.  I can't see them getting more than 2000 minutes together though so this probably shouldn't matter a huge amount.

The midfield is a man short though, that's for sure.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 05:40:03 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:51:22 pm
I think Fitzy's spot on... but it'd be good to check the numbers on starts. 

We went on our two best ever seasons with a midfield of (with starting appearances in all Comps (from Wikipedia)):

84: Wijnaldum (43 + 41)
65: Henderson (29 + 36)
62: Fabinho (30 + 32)
49: Milner (31 + 18)
38: Keita (22 + 16)
25: Oxlade Chamberlain (0 + 25)
14: Lallana (6 + 8)
7: Jones (1 + 6)


Then last season:
45: Wijnaldum
38: Fabinho
25: Henderson
23: Thiago
22: Jones
19: Milner
9: Keita
2: Oxlade Chamberlain
(I've left out the youth players who played in the Carling Cup.)

The big moving vector is Jones, plus we also asked more of Fabinho than in previous seasons (due to him standing in at centre half)

Henderson actually started only 5 fewer than Wijnaldum in the season before last.

Milner is backup.

Ox is about as unlucky as it's possible to be.

Keita - well, we have to hope he heals a bit.
Thanks for the stats Roy.

Shows how settled things were 2018-2020 - hence the incredible consistency.
