I don't think you can look at the amount of players in the squad and the wage bill and say we have a "small group". There certainly are players Klopp prefers over others for a variety of reasons but it's not a small group.



For me the most interesting takeaway from last year is that for whatever reason trying to play with the handbrake on where Trent or Robbo were more reserved to cover for the CB's really didn't work. We didn't gain much defensively but were much more blunt offensively with a lot of sterile possession but no penalty area penetration. Once Klopp starting trusting his CB's again and let the FB's get up the field we started looking much better, at least Trent did. Hoping Robbo was just in need of a break.



For this upcoming season where I think that matters is I can see a situation where a preferred midfield 3 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo should control most games just due to the extreme amount of passing that will be out there but I think they could be extremely vulnerable in transition to where the solution would be to keep the FB's more reserved. You then end up with a lot of sterile possession and not much else happening sans a moment of brilliance from the front 3 which is what happened this past season as noted above. I can't see them getting more than 2000 minutes together though so this probably shouldn't matter a huge amount.



The midfield is a man short though, that's for sure.