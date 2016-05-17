Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?
we went through 3 seasons prior to last without too many major issues.
How quickly we forget it seems! Dont you remember the cry-arsing form other fanbases about our players surely being on something cos they didnt get as many injuries?
We have one of the best trainers around, he suddenly hasnt stopped being that.
I know there have been changes to the medical department though with at leaset one physio and doctor leaving before last season - if there is something to that, then obviously, we as fans wont have the slightest clue, but it would surely be something picked up on.
We went through 3 of the most intense seasons ever trying to keep up with and overtake a cheating monstrosity in Manchester City, who pretty much have two first 11s, and then a pandemic and then seemingly endless internationals. There was always going to be a crash. Of cousre, no one expected one as extreme as last season, so heres to it not happening again soon.