I think we have now reached the End of Klopp Version 1.0.
Now V1.0 won us the League, The Champions League and 97 points (was it) was good enough for another league title normally. So that's great, and all we dreamed of when Kloppo arrived.
But I think that engine is knackered after we have played a core number of players a lot and at high intensity. Now with 3 years left, Jurgen has to do a mini-rebuild and refit a new engine. Losing our 1st choice centre-halves has accelerated this but look there are issues in midfield and up front as well.
Without going into individual players, I think getting Thiago and Jota started this process but the work has to go on. If Klopp's Liverpool can't always be a pressing machine then we need more quality on the ball in midfield and some key areas where the squad players are not reliable enough have to be sorted.
Jurgen didn't really do this at Dortmund but he should have the resources to tweak his Liverpool side this summer. You could say it is a classic add centre-back, midfielder, striker situation but I'm sure Edwards and co have a more sophisticated plan ready.
Personally I'd love to see us shift to 4-2-3-1 as it allows us to use Fabinho and Thiago together in a '2' and then you look at creative solutions for a number 10 type, also the addition of a '1' striker moves us away from Firmino, as a false 9 as the player (wonderful as he has been) is now or nearly 30 years old.
You go into a season with Becker, Robertson, Virgil, X, Trent, Thiago, Fabinho, Hendo, Jota, Mane, Bobby, Salah...that's not too shabby, but also there plenty of work to do if we are going to mount a challenge worthy of getting above City again over 38 games.
X = Konate, Kabak, Gomez------->we hope.