The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 09:26:02 am
Quote from: Hazell on March 12, 2021, 04:05:28 pm
Yeah right. The only knighthood he's got is a condom.

Are you my Arthur?
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 09:39:55 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 18, 2021, 09:23:29 am
It is us versus Leicester City for the last CL spot in my view. We'd have to win 6-7 in a row and they would have to falter. They have the slightly harder fixtures I've seen.

The ideal choice for us though is: Champions League or completely out of Europe! No one wants Europa Thursdays in the Ukraine, not even folk who live there.

Europa league would be a distraction next season unless we treat it as chance to test our youngsters. Klopp himself eluded to the positive impact it would have if we where not in EL next season. So there is potential a point this season where we have to decide whether we still want to push for fourth with the risk of ended fifth.
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 10:06:41 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on March 18, 2021, 09:39:55 am
Europa league would be a distraction next season unless we treat it as chance to test our youngsters. Klopp himself eluded to the positive impact it would have if we where not in EL next season. So there is potential a point this season where we have to decide whether we still want to push for fourth with the risk of ended fifth.

Yeah for sure, I mean we'd have to whisper it quietly because no LFC manager could ever weaken his team deliberately but there is a scenario where late on we'd be better off losing a couple of matches in a row and getting 8th than 5th.
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 12:00:28 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 18, 2021, 09:23:29 am
It is us versus Leicester City for the last CL spot in my view. We'd have to win 6-7 in a row and they would have to falter. They have the slightly harder fixtures I've seen.

The ideal choice for us though is: Champions League or completely out of Europe! No one wants Europa Thursdays in the Ukraine, not even folk who live there.

I know I'm in the minority but if we don't get CL I'd much prefer being in Europa then no Europe.  I love watching the young kids and fringe players play in these games.
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 12:35:27 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 18, 2021, 12:00:28 pm
I know I'm in the minority but if we don't get CL I'd much prefer being in Europa then no Europe.  I love watching the young kids and fringe players play in these games.

Same. But also because I want us to win whatever we can get our hands on

I can see the arguments as to why it should be avoided - and no judgement on anyone who would like to avoid it.
I'd rather see the pros of it, such as playing fringe players as you mention and I know klopp would prioritise league anyway so much prefer us to qualify for a much as possible and win as much as possible
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 01:03:42 pm
it would the ideal year to be out of Europe.
Condensed season this year.

Then an expanded Euro's. Many players will be more knackered next season.
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 01:05:34 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 18, 2021, 12:00:28 pm
I know I'm in the minority but if we don't get CL I'd much prefer being in Europa then no Europe.  I love watching the young kids and fringe players play in these games.

I think there's an argument it would be beneficial for this team/squad to have those extra games. But then the boss did come out and say if we were not in europe the PL better watch out
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: just redk84 will do on March 18, 2021, 12:35:27 pm
Same. But also because I want us to win whatever we can get our hands on

I can see the arguments as to why it should be avoided - and no judgement on anyone who would like to avoid it.
I'd rather see the pros of it, such as playing fringe players as you mention and I know klopp would prioritise league anyway so much prefer us to qualify for a much as possible and win as much as possible

There will always be first team players involved in these games which present risk of injuries to key players. Jota is a unfortunately an example of this with the game against Midtjylland.
Re: The Klopp Template
March 18, 2021, 06:58:28 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on March 18, 2021, 01:05:34 pm
But then the boss did come out and say if we were not in europe the PL better watch out

Oh, you could definitely argue not playing in Europe would be huge for us in terms of the league next year.  Just imagine a slightly smaller squad, with 6-7 days of training in between every game, where we can have rested players and specific tactical plans for each opponent.  We would be scary to face in that scenario. 
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:18:25 pm
Yet another match with no obvious attacking template to our game.

Is it really as simple as us carrying Mane and the knock on impacts of losing our center backs? Because it looks suspiciously like there is a more fundamental issue.

 It's difficult to see how we are setting out to attack of late, which isn't something we've ever been able to say before this season. Even in the darkest moments of Klopp's first season it was clear what he was looking for the team to do. Just doesn't seem so apparent anymore.

No doubt it will be fixed for next year but it is a little disconcerting. I've enjoyed us having a clear playing philosophy and being able to look on in pity at the likes of United who just lurch through games hoping for cards to fall in the right way.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:22:15 pm
I really dont think there is no doubt. Theres plenty of doubt. Individuals are performing terribly and the system is failing.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:23:31 pm
Sit deep, crowd the middle, knock it long over our right fullback.  Congratulations, you have just picked up points against Liverpool.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:23:37 pm
Doesn't matter what the system is, if the players aren't performing in their roles. Right now we have too many issues impacting our set up, from injuries to makeshift players to lack of form from others. All that together gives you a season like we have this year.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:26:42 pm
Drives me up the wall seeing Robbo and Trent knocking the ball in the forwards general direction when they are under pressure. Every now and then is ok but it becomes too predictable. We need to raise the technical level of the team somehow without losing all of our directness & progress the ball through the lines to our forwards.

Madrids technical level compared to ours was night and day.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:26:49 pm
Injuries and too many players having an off season. Mane, TAA, Alisson, Gini have been average or poor this season. Only Salah and Jota have been up to it.

Hopefully next season will be better with players back (really need fully fit VVD and Henderson) and 3-4 new signings.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 10:27:42 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on April  6, 2021, 10:23:31 pm
Sit deep, crowd the middle, knock it long over our right fullback.  Congratulations, you have just picked up points against Liverpool.
Pretty much.

First half was a mess because they let our CBs try and play out while isolating Fabinho. Keita and Gini hid, Trent and Robbo pushed way up field.

Defensively I cant forgive not pressing Kroos when we have a high line and slow defenders. The second goal especially, the front three and the midfield are static, waiting for him to play a pass. For something Klopp takes great pride in, our pressing was a joke and we looked like we couldnt be arsed.
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 11:03:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April  6, 2021, 10:27:42 pm
Pretty much.

First half was a mess because they let our CBs try and play out while isolating Fabinho. Keita and Gini hid, Trent and Robbo pushed way up field.



Of course they did.  Phillips and Kabak don't have anywhere near the passing range of VVD, Matip and even Gomez. 
Re: The Klopp Template
April 6, 2021, 11:28:51 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April  6, 2021, 11:03:00 pm
Of course they did.  Phillips and Kabak don't have anywhere near the passing range of VVD, Matip and even Gomez.

You could argue that the ability of those three on the ball only papers over cracks in our midfield though. I mean think back to last season, I'd be willing to bet we scored far more goals from long balls from the CBs and FBs than we did from coherent midfield play. We typically bypass the midfield a lot and when that quality on the ball in defence is gone, either through availability (VVD, Gomez) or form (Robertson, Trent), it shows how limited our midfield can be at times. I think that's a big reason as to why we brought in Thiago, but it's not really clicked for any extended period of time and we probably need another of his quality to play a bit further up and link up with the forwards.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 12:35:09 am
Teams are just allowing our 2 fullbacks the most time on the ball and crowding out the rest. Do that and youve won the game. Were not even trying anything to change that. Can anyone really remember the last time Robertson contributed anything offensively? It just feels way too easy to defend against us nowadays and even attack us. Lump the ball in behind our right back and youre in time and again.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 12:51:52 am
Love the guy. I'll never want him gone. But he's had a fucking nightmare there. His 2 big gambles didn't pay off.

1. Starting Keita cold and leaving Thiago out.

2. Playing 433 while leaving Firmino out.

We were fairly average against Arsenal until Jota came on, but the key was we had 4 attackers on the pitch.

The best attacking side we've ever seen under Klopp was when we had Coutinho with the front 3 and you got a glimpse against Arsenal what they could do.

Instead we went with this shite halfway house between 433 and a 4231 with Naby doing next to fuck all getting dragged. I think Klopp thought Naby could be the link from midfield to attack but he couldnt keep the ball. The damage was already done by that point.

The 433 worked well when we had Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Henderson, and a front 3 in form with fitness. That 433 system doesn't need binning. Just putting in a container until next season when we have the players to play it. Until then play 4231 because we have the players to play that system.

It makes us less relient on any 1 striker. Takes pressure off the fullbacks to be all of our attacking creativity. Gives Thiago better help. Puts even more protection in front of the back 2.

We simply do not have the bodies or the fitness, or the form to keep playing 433 but the manager keeps on playing and it's really fucking killing us. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 01:22:43 am
Id say the biggest issue is that certain tactics that weve seen a lot seemed to just bamboozle the whole team and at this level its just really concerning.  The fitness levels may not return to pre-Covid levels for years based on the current international schedule.  We set out to press today and simply holding the ball and hitting it long made a mockery of all we planned.  We need to come up with a better plan.  Just asking the players to run more isnt possible. 

As far as attacking, again they packed it in narrow and we just had nothing.  I dont get it.  Hopefully on this end it was just a really bad day.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 01:26:34 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 01:22:43 am
Id say the biggest issue is that certain tactics that weve seen a lot seemed to just bamboozle the whole team and at this level its just really concerning.  The fitness levels may not return to pre-Covid levels for years based on the current international schedule.  We set out to press today and simply holding the ball and hitting it long made a mockery of all we planned.  We need to come up with a better plan.  Just asking the players to run more isnt possible. 

As far as attacking, again they packed it in narrow and we just had nothing.  I dont get it.  Hopefully on this end it was just a really bad day.

Wow are you really suggesting that Klopp's tactical approach amounts to asking his player to run more ?
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:56:23 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:26:34 am
Wow are you really suggesting that Klopp's tactical approach amounts to asking his player to run more ?
"Run dem laps!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 09:33:44 am
I think we have now reached the End of Klopp Version 1.0.

Now V1.0 won us the League, The Champions League and 97 points (was it) was good enough for another league title normally. So that's great, and all we dreamed of when Kloppo arrived.

But I think that engine is knackered after we have played a core number of players a lot and at high intensity. Now with 3 years left, Jurgen has to do a mini-rebuild and refit a new engine. Losing our 1st choice centre-halves has accelerated this but look there are issues in midfield and up front as well.

Without going into individual players, I think getting Thiago and Jota started this process but the work has to go on. If Klopp's Liverpool can't always be a pressing machine then we need more quality on the ball in midfield and some key areas where the squad players are not reliable enough have to be sorted.

Jurgen didn't really do this at Dortmund but he should have the resources to tweak his Liverpool side this summer. You could say it is a classic add centre-back, midfielder, striker situation but I'm sure Edwards and co have a more sophisticated plan ready.

Personally I'd love to see us shift to 4-2-3-1 as it allows us to use Fabinho and Thiago together in a '2' and then you look at creative solutions for a number 10 type, also the addition of a '1' striker moves us away from Firmino, as a false 9 as the player (wonderful as he has been) is now or nearly 30 years old.

You go into a season with Becker, Robertson, Virgil, X, Trent, Thiago, Fabinho, Hendo, Jota, Mane, Bobby, Salah...that's not too shabby, but also there plenty of work to do if we are going to mount a challenge worthy of getting above City again over 38 games.




X = Konate, Kabak, Gomez------->we hope.

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:33:44 am
I think we have now reached the End of Klopp Version 1.0.

Now V1.0 won us the League, The Champions League and 97 points (was it) was good enough for another league title normally. So that's great, and all we dreamed of when Kloppo arrived.

But I think that engine is knackered after we have played a core number of players a lot and at high intensity. Now with 3 years left, Jurgen has to do a mini-rebuild and refit a new engine. Losing our 1st choice centre-halves has accelerated this but look there are issues in midfield and up front as well.

Without going into individual players, I think getting Thiago and Jota started this process but the work has to go on. If Klopp's Liverpool can't always be a pressing machine then we need more quality on the ball in midfield and some key areas where the squad players are not reliable enough have to be sorted.

Jurgen didn't really do this at Dortmund but he should have the resources to tweak his Liverpool side this summer. You could say it is a classic add centre-back, midfielder, striker situation but I'm sure Edwards and co have a more sophisticated plan ready.

Personally I'd love to see us shift to 4-2-3-1 as it allows us to use Fabinho and Thiago together in a '2' and then you look at creative solutions for a number 10 type, also the addition of a '1' striker moves us away from Firmino, as a false 9 as the player (wonderful as he has been) is now or nearly 30 years old.

You go into a season with Becker, Robertson, Virgil, X, Trent, Thiago, Fabinho, Hendo, Jota, Mane, Bobby, Salah...that's not too shabby, but also there plenty of work to do if we are going to mount a challenge worthy of getting above City again over 38 games.




X = Konate, Kabak, Gomez------->we hope.

Personally I think the team is missing the intensity of pressing, weve added some very good players but teams dont fear us, weve lost the intimidation factor, the whole thing about this team when we were on the way up was the relentlessness and now we seem more easy listening than heavy metal.

We lack craft / creativity in midfield and there isnt anyone other than Jones who looks like scoring a goal, someone like Neuhaus would be a good addition

Konate at the prices mentioned is a no brained

We need another forward, someone like Thuram would be ideal

Kabak
Konate
Neuhaus
Thuram
Olise or Doku

Hopefully Harvey and a few of the other youngsters will also be ready to contribute

Sell:

Origi
Shaqiri
Keita
Matip
Phillips
Gini
Oxlade
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:34:26 pm
I'm starting to believe that we do not a pretty significant refresh as well.

Need a back up RB (hoping Tsimikas can adapt next season for LB), another Midfielder (Jones should take a bigger role), at least 1 forward, 1 CB.


The sell list is accurate - but will be able to sell always injured Matip or Keita? Doubtful.
