Love the guy. I'll never want him gone. But he's had a fucking nightmare there. His 2 big gambles didn't pay off.



1. Starting Keita cold and leaving Thiago out.



2. Playing 433 while leaving Firmino out.



We were fairly average against Arsenal until Jota came on, but the key was we had 4 attackers on the pitch.



The best attacking side we've ever seen under Klopp was when we had Coutinho with the front 3 and you got a glimpse against Arsenal what they could do.



Instead we went with this shite halfway house between 433 and a 4231 with Naby doing next to fuck all getting dragged. I think Klopp thought Naby could be the link from midfield to attack but he couldnt keep the ball. The damage was already done by that point.



The 433 worked well when we had Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Henderson, and a front 3 in form with fitness. That 433 system doesn't need binning. Just putting in a container until next season when we have the players to play it. Until then play 4231 because we have the players to play that system.



It makes us less relient on any 1 striker. Takes pressure off the fullbacks to be all of our attacking creativity. Gives Thiago better help. Puts even more protection in front of the back 2.



We simply do not have the bodies or the fitness, or the form to keep playing 433 but the manager keeps on playing and it's really fucking killing us.