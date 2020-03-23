« previous next »
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 12:35:29 pm
joshlfc94 on Yesterday at 12:12:42 pm
Managing Germany would be almost like taking a break. Playing 5-6 games a year I'm sure Mrs Klopp would cope!

just reporting what has been written - he promised his missus and sons a total break after, not one disrupted by anything football  ;D As a national team boss hed still be spending most weeks of the season watching football and travelling the country. After the way he cut short the year he had intended to take last time, hes likely to be more determined to do it a 2nd time around.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 12:39:15 pm
Don't think Klopp suits international football anyway.
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 12:44:44 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:35:29 pm
just reporting what has been written - he promised his missus and sons a total break after, not one disrupted by anything football  ;D As a national team boss hed still be spending most weeks of the season watching football and travelling the country. After the way he cut short the year he had intended to take last time, hes likely to be more determined to do it a 2nd time around.

He also wants to go travelling which is unlikely to happen in the short term.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 12:47:07 pm
Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:44:44 pm
He also wants to go travelling which is unlikely to happen in the short term.

Because of... FSG?

Theres always an angle, wheres the angle damn it.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,973
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 12:49:53 pm
this story will be in the headlines now for months...

everyone from our opposition want's him to leave us obviously :D
Jayo10

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 12:56:17 pm
Vulmea on March  8, 2021, 11:55:18 pm
been trying to make sense of just why things have gone so pear shaped clearly we are in some sort of death spiral and there are umpteen reasons why (including for Al's benefit  taking the risk of going into the most demanding season on record short a centre half, and failing to unload some of the squad players for more promising replacements). Before the wheels came off I think we had two defensive weaknesses, to some extent teams were already targetting those both before lockdown and before the injury crisis.

The first I've seen discussed at length on here and that would be the high line. The press from the front 6 largely negated that risk and the pace of the back two reduced it further.   It was a sensible and calculated risk.

The second, which I haven't seen discussed much at all was the weakness defending at full back. Man United in particular have focussed on that but other teams likewise. The fullback being so high creates all our great attacking options but it also leaves that large gap in addition to the high line.  Henderson covered a lot of that gap on the right and Gomez's and van Dykes pace still more, nevertheless teams still targetted it. I can only remember Wolves trying to do the same on the left  but there may have been others. We were also protected by the fear other teams had keeping their players back more worried about conceeding than scoring themselves.

Robbo definately has the edge defensively but both TAA and Williams are attacking fullbacks, both may even be better suited to wingback, part of their difficulty comes from needing to be in two places at once but even if in roughly the right place neither are great defenders. So if you are the opposition aka Fulham your main tactic is going to be try to break the high line or play that diagonal into the space where the right back should be and attack from there.

Now that the fear has gone, the quality of the centrebacks is diminished, the cover from midfield is lacking and the confidence is really low, we'll need to address both weaknesses in order to get the solidity back and somehow do that while maintaining a goal scoring threat. Would three at the back work or does it just make the problem worse, with one less person to press and end in a deep lying  back 5 or two upfront?



This is a really good synopsis in fairness.

I think we need some experienced competition for TAA at right back. Hysaj is on a free at end of season, great character too by all accounts. Neco Williams isn't an adequate replacement for those games where we may need something different defensively.

Jayo10

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 12:56:36 pm
Few interesting Bosman signings available this summer, no doubt they will want huge wages but its a market maybe we should look at to boost the squad. Milner wasn't a bad signing, big wages at the time but hes been great.

Memphis Depay and Julian Draxler are the big ones, Depay has been excellent in France, bit of a bang of Salah about that one, left before being given a proper crack.

Draxler is a mercurial talent, but questions about his application probably mean that ones a non runner, but he'd be a great replacement for Shaqiri if we could get maybe 20million for him.

I think we need experienced competition for TAA also (sorry but Neco Williams doesn't cut it, a season long loan could help him or expose him further, but we should loan him out to smooth the edges/mistakes in his game). I see that Hysaj from Napoli is out of contract his summer, would be a terrific signing, great character aswell by all accounts, Chelsea bid 45million for him last summer aswell so some value to be had with a guy like this in the squad.

Finally, Balogun from Arsenal has been linked with ourselves and RB Leipzig, would be a good option to add to the squad, but we will also need to add more experience in attack aswell if we were to offload Origi.

Hysaj, Draxler, Balogun are 3 bosman signings worth looking at.

We have alot of deadwood to shift this summer:

Adrian (out of contract)
Karius
Grabara
Phillips (Out of contract)
Larouci (out of contract)
Lewis
Arroyo (never going to get a work permit)
Wijnaldum (certainly not deadwood but on his way nonetheless)
Grujic
Shaqiri
Ojo
Woodburn
Wilson
Origi
Awoniyi (doing very well at Union Berlin but again will never get a work permit)
Millar


We could even ship out the below to boost the transfer funds:

R.Williams
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Matip
Davies (only in the door but wouldn't be beyond Edwards to try and double his money.
Minamino (See above)

We need an experienced RB to challenge TAA, another first choice CB even if we sign Kabak, a replacement for Gini, attacking midfielder/forward to improve our squad, and a striker who is going to challenge Bobby/replace outgoing Origi.

Hysaj
Konate
Bissouma
Balogun
Mbappe/Haaland (would require the sale of one of the fabled front 3 though).
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,638
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 12:59:27 pm
If FSG arent willing to pay for a couple of weeks in Bali all inclusive in some yoga retreat, a couple of weeks in South America and then a month backpacking around Asia exploring himself then they really need to sell up
Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,308
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
klopp was asked about the German job today

"am i available? no"

YNWA
kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
klopp was asked about the German job today

"am i available? no"

YNWA
The actual quote is "am I available in the summer? No."

Didn't mention autumn or winter, or even spring for that matter.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 01:57:05 pm
Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
The actual quote is "am I available in the summer? No."

Didn't mention autumn or winter, or even spring for that matter.

:shitstirrergifhere:

 :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm
fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
There is :D Profile > Modify Profile > Buddies/Ignore List and then add away to your hearts content

You'll still see them if they get quoted though

Nice one though if they are quoted in every thread it wouldn't make that much difference.

I think it might need self restraint instead.  :-X
Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,638
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm
Fuck sake Jurgen, could have at least waited for Fromola to log on and have a few hours before shutting that down
Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm
joshlfc94 on Yesterday at 12:12:42 pm
Managing Germany would be almost like taking a break. Playing 5-6 games a year I'm sure Mrs Klopp would cope!

I wouldn't imagine a World Cup in Qatar next year would appeal to him at all.

A Euros in Germany in 2024, perhaps, but he'll be here till then all being well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 04:41:49 pm
fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm
Fuck sake Jurgen, could have at least waited for Fromola to log on and have a few hours before shutting that down

Do you ever post about erm Football or something instead of just launching personal attacks all the time.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 06:20:35 pm
Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:41:49 pm
Do you ever post about erm Football or something instead of just launching personal attacks all the time.

Quoting for Jookie.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Vulmea

  • Almost saint-like.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:04:33 pm
If you are going to play three at the back then the two outside centre backs require real pace because you are just basically isolating them against wingers and overlapping full backs. We then also lose a player from the press. Ben Davies may have the pace to play the outside left centre back position but then again if Klopp had any intention of going to three at the back then Hoever would have been perfect for that role.

I think the reason why teams have tended to target the right side of our defence is twofold Mane provides far more defensive cover than Mo and Virgil plays on the left side of the centre back partnership.

Going back to the three at the back it makes it harder to have an effective offside trap especially when we have players used to other systems.

Good points Al. Klopp is playing a lopsided three at the the mo keeping one of the fullbacks deeper but I dont know if its not working because of the teams confidence or because its not a great system.

Jayo is looking at new players to fix it but I'm more thinking about now - its a combination of tactical factors, slower CB's, less energy in midfield, less tracking back by the forwards- which create a bigger problem - I se leipzig have called it out today but its not really news - its been an increasing problem

i was just trying to see if anybody had a answer because I dont :)

I dont like to see Trent or Neco called out on it because its not their fault, neither are great defensively that may come in time, both are babies  but it leaves them open to massive unfair criticism - I'm just trying to figure out what could be done to help the situation - not sure either of our fullbacks are suited to playing in  a three. I know nowt about the new left back and whether he could, hendo could maybe play in a three - have any of teh new or young centrebacks played as fullback or in a three?

I'm thinking rather than the lopsided approach keep the fullbacks high but provide more defensive cover - makes it harder with the line as you say unless you have a leader back their who's comms are to keep that line - again dont know enough about the kids to know - personal experience is I got gobbier as I got older mainly because I couldnt run :) - you'd have to drop a forward  which makes the whole counter press tougher and you probably naturally become more counter attacking - - would it be possible to play with a press when you have a back three or is that just a contradiction



The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm
Vulmea on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
Good points Al. Klopp is playing a lopsided three at the the mo keeping one of the fullbacks deeper but I dont know if its not working because of the teams confidence or because its not a great system.

The lopsided three works really well. It is the system Jurgen has generally played throughout his managerial career. Here employed Moreno pushed up on the left and Clynne played a far more reserved role. What it needs though is aggressive front foot defenders at centre back.


Vulmea on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
Jayo is looking at new players to fix it but I'm more thinking about now - its a combination of tactical factors, slower CB's, less energy in midfield, less tracking back by the forwards- which create a bigger problem - I se leipzig have called it out today but its not really news - its been an increasing problem

i was just trying to see if anybody had a answer because I dont :)

I think it is twofold the energy levels of the front three and the amount of space we are expecting the midfield to cover. I think we might have to sacrifice one of the front three and get an extra body in to midfield.

Vulmea on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
I dont like to see Trent or Neco called out on it because its not their fault, neither are great defensively that may come in time, both are babies  but it leaves them open to massive unfair criticism - I'm just trying to figure out what could be done to help the situation - not sure either of our fullbacks are suited to playing in  a three. I know nowt about the new left back and whether he could, hendo could maybe play in a three - have any of teh new or young centrebacks played as fullback or in a three?

Yeh I think people forget that neither Trent or Neco were full backs, Neco started out as a striker who beacame a winger and Trent was a midfield player. Regarding the new signings Ben Davies has played as a left back.


Vulmea on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
I'm thinking rather than the lopsided approach keep the fullbacks high but provide more defensive cover - makes it harder with the line as you say unless you have a leader back their who's comms are to keep that line - again dont know enough about the kids to know - personal experience is I got gobbier as I got older mainly because I couldnt run :) - you'd have to drop a forward  which makes the whole counter press tougher and you probably naturally become more counter attacking - - would it be possible to play with a press when you have a back three or is that just a contradiction


Martinez especially at Wigan played three at the back with a high press. A 3-4-3 could work but we would still be vulnerable if the centre backs get dragged out. The other thing is that if you want to play three at the back then ideally you need more centre backs than we have.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,514
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4940 on: Today at 02:40:18 am
vivabobbygraham on March  8, 2021, 11:05:08 pm
You can say what you like about the boss. What that line up against Fulham tells you. is this. The Champion League is our priority now. My fucking God, whoever it may be, that's some bollocks. I fucking love him if that is so. Change of focus, we have boss players, we are a boss team. You might not agree with it but you fuckig back it. He's not arsed with top four anymore. Play the squad now in PL. No. 7
Very well put. :thumbup
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
