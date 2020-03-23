« previous next »
The Klopp Template

  Dim Glas
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4920 on: Today at 12:35:29 pm
Quote from: joshlfc94 on Today at 12:12:42 pm
Managing Germany would be almost like taking a break. Playing 5-6 games a year I'm sure Mrs Klopp would cope!

just reporting what has been written - he promised his missus and sons a total break after, not one disrupted by anything football  ;D As a national team boss hed still be spending most weeks of the season watching football and travelling the country. After the way he cut short the year he had intended to take last time, hes likely to be more determined to do it a 2nd time around.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4921 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm
Don't think Klopp suits international football anyway.
  Al 666
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4922 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:35:29 pm
just reporting what has been written - he promised his missus and sons a total break after, not one disrupted by anything football  ;D As a national team boss hed still be spending most weeks of the season watching football and travelling the country. After the way he cut short the year he had intended to take last time, hes likely to be more determined to do it a 2nd time around.

He also wants to go travelling which is unlikely to happen in the short term.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

  Historical Fool
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4923 on: Today at 12:47:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:44 pm
He also wants to go travelling which is unlikely to happen in the short term.

Because of... FSG?

Theres always an angle, wheres the angle damn it.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4924 on: Today at 12:49:53 pm
this story will be in the headlines now for months...

everyone from our opposition want's him to leave us obviously :D
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4925 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
been trying to make sense of just why things have gone so pear shaped clearly we are in some sort of death spiral and there are umpteen reasons why (including for Al's benefit  taking the risk of going into the most demanding season on record short a centre half, and failing to unload some of the squad players for more promising replacements). Before the wheels came off I think we had two defensive weaknesses, to some extent teams were already targetting those both before lockdown and before the injury crisis.

The first I've seen discussed at length on here and that would be the high line. The press from the front 6 largely negated that risk and the pace of the back two reduced it further.   It was a sensible and calculated risk.

The second, which I haven't seen discussed much at all was the weakness defending at full back. Man United in particular have focussed on that but other teams likewise. The fullback being so high creates all our great attacking options but it also leaves that large gap in addition to the high line.  Henderson covered a lot of that gap on the right and Gomez's and van Dykes pace still more, nevertheless teams still targetted it. I can only remember Wolves trying to do the same on the left  but there may have been others. We were also protected by the fear other teams had keeping their players back more worried about conceeding than scoring themselves.

Robbo definately has the edge defensively but both TAA and Williams are attacking fullbacks, both may even be better suited to wingback, part of their difficulty comes from needing to be in two places at once but even if in roughly the right place neither are great defenders. So if you are the opposition aka Fulham your main tactic is going to be try to break the high line or play that diagonal into the space where the right back should be and attack from there.

Now that the fear has gone, the quality of the centrebacks is diminished, the cover from midfield is lacking and the confidence is really low, we'll need to address both weaknesses in order to get the solidity back and somehow do that while maintaining a goal scoring threat. Would three at the back work or does it just make the problem worse, with one less person to press and end in a deep lying  back 5 or two upfront?



This is a really good synopsis in fairness.

I think we need some experienced competition for TAA at right back. Hysaj is on a free at end of season, great character too by all accounts. Neco Williams isn't an adequate replacement for those games where we may need something different defensively.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4926 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Few interesting Bosman signings available this summer, no doubt they will want huge wages but its a market maybe we should look at to boost the squad. Milner wasn't a bad signing, big wages at the time but hes been great.

Memphis Depay and Julian Draxler are the big ones, Depay has been excellent in France, bit of a bang of Salah about that one, left before being given a proper crack.

Draxler is a mercurial talent, but questions about his application probably mean that ones a non runner, but he'd be a great replacement for Shaqiri if we could get maybe 20million for him.

I think we need experienced competition for TAA also (sorry but Neco Williams doesn't cut it, a season long loan could help him or expose him further, but we should loan him out to smooth the edges/mistakes in his game). I see that Hysaj from Napoli is out of contract his summer, would be a terrific signing, great character aswell by all accounts, Chelsea bid 45million for him last summer aswell so some value to be had with a guy like this in the squad.

Finally, Balogun from Arsenal has been linked with ourselves and RB Leipzig, would be a good option to add to the squad, but we will also need to add more experience in attack aswell if we were to offload Origi.

Hysaj, Draxler, Balogun are 3 bosman signings worth looking at.

We have alot of deadwood to shift this summer:

Adrian (out of contract)
Karius
Grabara
Phillips (Out of contract)
Larouci (out of contract)
Lewis
Arroyo (never going to get a work permit)
Wijnaldum (certainly not deadwood but on his way nonetheless)
Grujic
Shaqiri
Ojo
Woodburn
Wilson
Origi
Awoniyi (doing very well at Union Berlin but again will never get a work permit)
Millar


We could even ship out the below to boost the transfer funds:

R.Williams
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Matip
Davies (only in the door but wouldn't be beyond Edwards to try and double his money.
Minamino (See above)

We need an experienced RB to challenge TAA, another first choice CB even if we sign Kabak, a replacement for Gini, attacking midfielder/forward to improve our squad, and a striker who is going to challenge Bobby/replace outgoing Origi.

Hysaj
Konate
Bissouma
Balogun
Mbappe/Haaland (would require the sale of one of the fabled front 3 though).
  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4927 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm
If FSG arent willing to pay for a couple of weeks in Bali all inclusive in some yoga retreat, a couple of weeks in South America and then a month backpacking around Asia exploring himself then they really need to sell up
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4928 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm
klopp was asked about the German job today

"am i available? no"

YNWA
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4929 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:47:34 pm
klopp was asked about the German job today

"am i available? no"

YNWA
The actual quote is "am I available in the summer? No."

Didn't mention autumn or winter, or even spring for that matter.
  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4930 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:54:12 pm
The actual quote is "am I available in the summer? No."

Didn't mention autumn or winter, or even spring for that matter.

:shitstirrergifhere:

 :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4931 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:56:09 am
There is :D Profile > Modify Profile > Buddies/Ignore List and then add away to your hearts content

You'll still see them if they get quoted though

Nice one though if they are quoted in every thread it wouldn't make that much difference.

I think it might need self restraint instead.  :-X
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: The Klopp Template
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4932 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4933 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm
Quote from: joshlfc94 on Today at 12:12:42 pm
Managing Germany would be almost like taking a break. Playing 5-6 games a year I'm sure Mrs Klopp would cope!

I wouldn't imagine a World Cup in Qatar next year would appeal to him at all.

A Euros in Germany in 2024, perhaps, but he'll be here till then all being well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #4934 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:14:36 pm
Fuck sake Jurgen, could have at least waited for Fromola to log on and have a few hours before shutting that down

Do you ever post about erm Football or something instead of just launching personal attacks all the time.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
