Controversial (maybe) but I'd like to see this formation at some point (based on current injuries):



Alisson



Kabak Phillips Fabinho



Trent Robertson

Thiago Keita



Mane

Salah Jota





Let Trent and Robbo have more freedom with a back 3 behind them, get Thiago in a midfield 2 (which he played often at Bayern) and move Mane into a more central role allowing Jota and Salah to play behind.



Might be worth a try but to be successful with a 3-5-2, you need CB's who are athletic and quick to cover the wing positions. A lot of goals against us recently have come from long balls bypassing the midfield into the path of the opposition's forwards on the wings. This would still negate the positives of having an overloaded midfield. It does have its positives as well though in that with the possession we can control the midfield and probably create more chances.