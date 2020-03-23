« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 471639 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm »
Atletico at home was one of the best European performance weve had under Kloppo - and there has been a load of good ones. So thats how good it was  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm
Atletico at home was one of the best European performance weve had under Kloppo - and there has been a load of good ones. So thats how good it was  :P

It was pretty much a pre-cursor for what has followed though. We had 71% possession, 34 shots at goal but scored only once in normal time. It was an xG of 3.53 v 0.87 but we managed to lose through a combination of poor finishing and defensive errors.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm
It was pretty much a pre-cursor for what has followed though. We had 71% possession, 34 shots at goal but scored only once in normal time. It was an xG of 3.53 v 0.87 but we managed to lose through a combination of poor finishing and defensive errors.
I wish it was and we were dominating games like that every week over this period. We'd be winning a lot more if we did
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:09:03 pm
The obvious flaw though is that Fabinho is not Santa and isn't capable of appearing in two places at once. Fabinho can't be your 4th choice centre back AND your 1st choice DM.

It is akin to saying that last season Mo was in the top 3 choices for the central and left striker roles, Bobby was in the top 3 for the wide roles and Sadio was in the top 3 for the central and right sided attacking roles. That doesn't mean we suddenly have 9 forwards.

As always you have your narrative and you can't fathom anything other than that.  Hopefully one of the last times I even deem it worthy responding to you.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
I wish it was and we were dominating games like that every week over this period. We'd be winning a lot more if we did

West Brom H
Newcastle A
Southampton A
United H
Burnley H
Spurs A
West Ham A

That was 7 games on the run when we had a higher xG than the opposition.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:28:04 pm
As always you have your narrative and you can't fathom anything other than that.  Hopefully one of the last times I even deem it worthy responding to you.

Or you could just reply to the points I raised.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm
West Brom H
Newcastle A
Southampton A
United H
Burnley H
Spurs A
West Ham A

That was 7 games on the run when we had a higher xG than the opposition.
We didn't dominate all those games like we did the Atletico one. Maybe 3?

If your looking for a game we had higher Xg and didn't win you could pick loads of games and just say that was a pre cursor to something a year or whatever later for lots of teams.

And even then that kind of shows the wins did come, even when we weren't dominating but just having higher Xg. Then that stopped as well and we really stopped getting many points.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm
Or you could just reply to the points I raised.

How many other posters have to raise the same point that responding to you is completely pointless for you to maybe get it?  And to boot your point raised is only valid if you can predict the future.  "Oh of course all 3 CB's would be injured for the entire season so Lovren's 777 league minutes at CB would turn into 3000, everybody knew that." Like seriously?  Can you predict the future Al?  You post like you can which please tell us why you're not gallivanting around the world with your millions but instead letting us lowly plebs here on RAWK get your all knowing wisdom?  Would love to hear it as in my opinion you take 20/20 hindsight and rub it in everyone's faces to go along with your inherent anti-FSG bias.  That seems to be acceptable to RAWK standards so best to just avoid even dealing with it.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm
It was pretty much a pre-cursor for what has followed though. We had 71% possession, 34 shots at goal but scored only once in normal time. It was an xG of 3.53 v 0.87 but we managed to lose through a combination of poor finishing and defensive errors.

Nah it's a total fiction that the Atletico game was any precursor to what we've seen lately. We could've finished better that night yeah, but the play was electric and we carved a very good side open again and again. If we'd played like that most of this season we'd have challenged for the title. And it wasn't 'defensive errors' that cost us that night either - it was a terrible goalkeeper being directly responsible for two of the goals and dreadfully positioned on the other. No other reason we lost.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm
It was pretty much a pre-cursor for what has followed though. We had 71% possession, 34 shots at goal but scored only once in normal time. It was an xG of 3.53 v 0.87 but we managed to lose through a combination of poor finishing and defensive errors.

I'd be less concerned if that was wholly true.

Atletico was a freak game as we should have been out of sight, but not scoring the away goal in the first leg always leaves you vulnerable and Atletico are good at staying in games.

We've just lost 5 home games on the spin. How many good chances did we create in those games? How many good saves did the keepers have to make?

Even under Kenny in that awful run we had in the league, we were hitting the bar and post all the time, missing penalties, keepers were having stormers. That hasn't really been happening. We're struggling to create many worthwhile chances. Maybe 1 or 2 a game in the home games.
 


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
I'd be less concerned if that was wholly true.

Atletico was a freak game as we should have been out of sight, but not scoring the away goal in the first leg always leaves you vulnerable and Atletico are good at staying in games.

We've just lost 5 home games on the spin. How many good chances did we create in those games? How many good saves did the keepers have to make?

Even under Kenny in that awful run we had in the league, we were hitting the bar and post all the time, missing penalties, keepers were having stormers. That hasn't really been happening. We're struggling to create many worthwhile chances. Maybe 1 or 2 a game in the home games.
 




We had loads of games last season though in which our xG was between 1 and 1.5 per game. That is generally where we have been in this run. For the last couple of seasons because of the way teams have defended against us we have rarely created clear-cut chances. We have relied on having exceptional forwards and set pieces.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 10:08:46 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:26:59 pm
That's no different to any other team though?

Not Spurs :D
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm »
Please just change something.

Even Rodgers in his final full season with us switch the formation and adopted a pragmatic approach to stop our collapse. I can't understand why we keep doing the same thing and blaming our poor form to poor decision making.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,185
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:09:01 pm
Please just change something.

Even Rodgers in his final full season with us switch the formation and adopted a pragmatic approach to stop our collapse. I can't understand why we keep doing the same thing and blaming our poor form to poor decision making.

He did do something different today.

The decision making is the problem but look at the fucking talent on the field at the end.

Something is drastically wrong.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
His body language is saying it all, for me. Doesnt look like his heads in it. Last time you saw him bollock anyone? Months ago. Cant blame him given the circumstances.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:10:07 pm
He did do something different today.

The decision making is the problem but look at the fucking talent on the field at the end.

Something is drastically wrong.

Did he? We changed our players, but we played the same tactics, instead of giving every ball to Trent, we tried letting Neco Williams cross the ball all the time...


I really want to hear someone who still blames everything on the injuries and referees, what is our tactical plan? We do not counter at all, everytime we win the ball, we play it sideways sideways sideways and then try cross the ball, like honestly, this has hapenned with different players on the pitch too, this is a tactical problem.

Even when we are changing the system, the tactical approach is the same every game.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 04:20:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:10:07 pm
He did do something different today.

The decision making is the problem but look at the fucking talent on the field at the end.

Something is drastically wrong.
The team selection?

That wasn't trying something new, that was fielding a weak team. Still the same shite with the same weaknesses that yet another relegation side exploited with ease.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
We either hoof the ball aimlessly when trying to play quickly or we play really slow and just pass aimlessly.

Its a skill in itself to be aimless however we play!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,185
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:20:22 pm
The team selection?

That wasn't trying something new, that was fielding a weak team. Still the same shite with the same weaknesses that yet another relegation side exploited with ease.

True, honestly I dont know really, Im just an idiot on the internet. Its just all desperate stuff and shite to watch.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 04:15:09 pm
Did he? We changed our players, but we played the same tactics, instead of giving every ball to Trent, we tried letting Neco Williams cross the ball all the time...


I really want to hear someone who still blames everything on the injuries and referees, what is our tactical plan? We do not counter at all, everytime we win the ball, we play it sideways sideways sideways and then try cross the ball, like honestly, this has hapenned with different players on the pitch too, this is a tactical problem.

Even when we are changing the system, the tactical approach is the same every game.

There's no speed to our counters. That second pass out of the blocks is either too late or overhit. We don't drive into the box. Salah gets read easily because the defenders now know he'll shift to his left every single time. Mane can drive in but gets crowded out. Bobby always too deep and they know he'll look for the pass 99% of the time instead of shooting. We've become predictable in that regard. Most of the time our midfielders stay around the box instead of trying to make runs into it. Whenever we start passing around the opponents' box its almost certain nothing will come of it because they've got 9-10 behind the ball and we can't deal with that. Our midfield lads are concerned about the counter even when we are in the opposing final third. I dont think the tactical approach is the same. It's far too conservative. Remember Pep saying "Our identity is intensity". We've had no intensity for ages.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 04:33:49 pm »
This does look like Klopp's last season with Borusssia Dortmund now. It took only 5 years to happen here, instead of 7 at Dortmund. This is also what happens when you don't freshen a squad often.
Logged

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm »
Players seem to have so much time on the ball between our lines. The forward press is easily bypasses and then their forwards seem to have infinite time in front of the defence to receive lay off and run. Our biggest strength was in squeezing opponents out of possession, be it in the attacking third or the middle third. This is why our high line worked so well. We could rely on the front three to keep pressure on the defenders, the midfield to arrive in numbers at the right time and mop up behind while the center halves were dominant and gave not an inch to the opponent's front three. The biggest problem this season is we've become very passive, we let the opposition take control of these zones but still play a high line but with slower players and almost always no ball winners in midfield. Even the worst teams will create chances out of these situations. Something has to change. Fabinho back in midfield is a start, would have been nice to have Hendo there too. Think we also need the front 3 to press better, smarter. They're just being bypassed by one simple semi long ball away to a fullback higher up the pitch, with the midfield not functioning at their best positionally to provide cover.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:33:49 pm
This does look like Klopp's last season with Borusssia Dortmund now. It took only 5 years to happen here, instead of 7 at Dortmund. This is also what happens when you don't freshen a squad often.

this is 10 times worse than that season.  Dortmund played pretty well mostly in that one, and the bad run was first half of the season, they turned it around after the winter break.

I agree about the freshening thing though, cos its what Kloppo said when he left there - that it was easier for him to leave than to change half the team. He knew that they needed to rebuild, and that too many players had been there too long. Dortmund didnt actually take enough notice though, cos they carried on re-signing former players, rather than move on, and stuck with 3 or 4 players longer than they should have.

The concerning thing for Liverpool though is refreshing a squad now due to covid affected fiances will be tough - cos finding buyers will be really hard. And there will be no re-freshing if they cant sell.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,026
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
The remaining PL games should be used for tactical experimentation. No more of this slow build-up, aimless crossing
Logged

Online MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:33:49 pm
This does look like Klopp's last season with Borusssia Dortmund now. It took only 5 years to happen here, instead of 7 at Dortmund. This is also what happens when you don't freshen a squad often.

The uncertainty comes with the fact that we haven't seen what a re-build / resurgence for a Klopp team looks like. There's no case study to point to. It's clear that the sheer intensity needed to sustain our incredible level will drop at some point. That point seems to have been brought forward by the injuries this season and has hit us like a brick.

Do we re-group and make a challenge again next season? (certainly not out of the realms of possibility, though impacted by Euros and AFCON). Is it more realistic that we solidify top 4 next season and push on as a 2/3 year project again? Or is it a true decline that we can't properly recover from?

My biggest concern is the age profile of those key players through the spine of the team - VVD, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino and Mane. We needed to make more preparations for the time when they all reach their 30s together, as a succession plan. To me, this is where the financial situation just doesn't help at all.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and I'll say that I was included in the excitement of getting him in, but the signing of Thiago would have been better served as a younger talent to succeed Wijnaldum / Henderson. Jota was an excellent move to cover the front 3.

If there is any manager in the world that can do this, it's Klopp. The man has worked miracles that no other manager could do. I just hope he can get through this period of time, and his personal troubles.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:59 pm by MakeUsDream2005 »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,185
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 05:08:10 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Today at 05:04:18 pm
The uncertainty comes with the fact that we haven't seen what a re-build / resurgence for a Klopp team looks like. There's no case study to point to. It's clear that the sheer intensity needed to sustain our incredible level will drop at some point. That point seems to have been brought forward by the injuries this season and has hit us like a brick.

Do we re-group and make a challenge again next season? (certainly not out of the realms of possibility, though impacted by Euros and AFCON). Is it more realistic that we solidify top 4 next season and push on as a 2/3 year project again? Or is it a true decline that we can't properly recover from?

My biggest concern is the age profile of those key players through the spine of the team - VVD, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino and Mane. We needed to make more preparations for the time when they all reach their 30s together, as a succession plan. To me, this is where the financial situation just doesn't help at all.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and I'll say that I was included in the excitement of getting him in, but the signing of Thiago would have been better served as a younger talent to succeed Wijnaldum / Henderson. Jota was an excellent move to cover the front 3.

If there is any manager in the world that can do this, it's Klopp. The man has worked miracles that no other manager could do. I just hope he can get through this period of time, and his personal troubles.


For me we need to look most of them on, bar Van Dijk. We need to reinvest. Even Klopp said at Dortmund that at some point players get sick of his voice. If so, get so,e new players.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:33:49 pm
This does look like Klopp's last season with Borusssia Dortmund now. It took only 5 years to happen here, instead of 7 at Dortmund. This is also what happens when you don't freshen a squad often.

It's different. Dortmund were creating chances but they were unlucky.
We are struggling tactically and can't create quality chances. We can't press like before because of injuries and teams sit deep so our attacking players don't get the space they excel at. Our solution is to keep crossing or give the ball to an outnumbered attacker and it's not working but we keep doing the same thing over and over again.
Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 05:13:04 pm »
More problems going forward than at the back for me. They are all legends so due some slack, but by God we are awful
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 05:13:04 pm
More problems going forward than at the back for me. They are all legends so due some slack, but by God we are awful

I wouldn't mind us looking as clueless as we do at the back if it was at the expense of looking threatening going forwards. We are awful at every aspect of the game right now, it's mind boggling.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 05:27:30 pm »
Mane and Bobby are a concern. Salah still the brightest, the biggest threat in front of goal but I feel his overall influence on a game has dropped too. I just wish we could look to our midfield when our front 3 are struggling but they offer absolutely nothing. No goals, assists, spark, and they cant even defend anymore. We need a couple of big signings there.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,074
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 05:35:30 pm »
We're a team that's been relying on fine margins against most of the league.  Look at some of our results over the last 2 seasons, even against relegation candidates.  There are a lot of 1/2 goal type of wins.  Many of those games, we don't create very much, at least early in the game.  But we have just enough to punish those teams and eke out the margins.  Think games like Sheff United, Villa away, Norwich away, Palace away, Wolves both games, Watford home, etc.  Our entire team is both physically and mentally strong enough to go the entire 90 and outlast opposing teams.  Any time they made a mistake, we pounced.  And we were good enough to keep our nerve and ride our luck if we needed.  Remember Watford at home last year?  Doucoure and Sarr were fluffing their lines like they bet on us winning, and then Salah scores a devastating counterattack off their corner.  Just like that, we're ahead going into halftime even though we probably should be behind.  At Norwich, we created next to nothing until Mane's great goal, and it was Norwich that had the best chance of the first half which Alisson snuffed out brilliantly.  At Palace, didn't they have a goal chalked off for VAR?  And at 1-1, Firmino took his chance, and then Zaha skied his chance to level in stoppage time.  Wolves at home saw a crazy offside disallowed goal and Wolves away saw us pass the test with Firmino's great finish, and Wolves fluffing their lines at the very end.  Fine margins.  Of course Villa away we don't need a reminder.  Every single one of those games ended with 3 points.  But every single game took our full 90 minute efforts.  Our level was just a level above when it needed to be.  We didn't play these teams off the park, but you don't need to.  You don't win a league season by beating everyone 3-0 because it's not possible.

But this year, you can tell the difference.  Injuries and decisions going against us meant that our fine margins football wasn't going to produce the consistent 3 points.  Our defensive injuries have taken a toll on the midfield.  Our attack is off the boil.  It doesn't take much to turn those hard-earned 3 points above into 1 or 0.  We're still playing a relatively controlled game against relegation/midtable fodder, but they're now more likely to hit us on the break due to our lack of pace at the back.  We're now less likely to score a decisive goal with Firmino and Mane off the boil.  So our 2-1s and 1-0s turn into 1-1s (Fulham, Brighton, WBA, etc) or even defeats that we see now.

We are no longer able to grind out the margins needed to scrape 3 points even when we're not at our best.

Against the good sides, we've had some incredible results against the top teams (City home and Leicester away are very memorable from last year).  We always turn it up when needed and show our class.  Even earlier this season, we easily outplayed Arsenal and Chelsea.  And we put Leicester to the sword easily.

But again, with the injuries taking their toll, and with players out of form, we put in fantastic efforts against sides like City away and home, United home, Leicester away, but we cannot get the results anymore, Spurs aside.  For the better part of 60-70 minutes, we were in control in those types of games, but we don't have enough to get the win.  After all, look at the lineups we're putting out there or the substitutes coming in.  It's hardly a surprise.

Our team is greater than the sum of its parts, and it's shown over the last 2-3 seasons, where we've gone toe-to-toe with other top sides and downed them.  It's also shown in our ability to consistently beat teams that see us as a scalp.  Time and time again, we do enough against the weaker sides, and then we turn on the style against the better sides.  Three points after three points.  It's a masterclass in winning matches and trophies.

But decimated by injuries, no crowd, players out of sorts, and some tough decisions, those margins quickly disappear.  If it's not Salah's individual brilliance, we don't look capable of scoring goals.  On the flip side, we don't look capable of keeping enough clean sheets.  If this was the last two years, even after conceding the free-kick goal against Leicester, we would've settled down, and snuck a late winner (just like we did at Anfield in 2019).  We would've taken one of the few counter-attacking opportunities against Fulham before Mane/Firmino fired in the second for a nervy 2-1 win.  We would've hung on (riding our luck with the penalty decision) at Brighton.  Curtis Jone's spectacular run at Fulham would've yielded the finish for a 2-1 win.  Origi would've finished his chance against Burnley, and we would've won it late even if they pulled level.  You get the point.

Outside of the Spurs, West Ham, and Leipzig games, we no longer have those margins go our way consistently because everything is just a little off, and it's led to this run.

When you have such a well-oiled machine like we have, when things still falling apart, everything is affected.  We simply can't create enough, finish enough, and defend well enough to consistently get 3 points.  Every game against the weaker sides looks the same, where we are just somewhat off, and for a team that relies on the whole rather than the sum of its parts, being off means going from 2-1 wins to 0-1 defeats.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:09:03 pm
The obvious flaw though is that Fabinho is not Santa and isn't capable of appearing in two places at once. Fabinho can't be your 4th choice centre back AND your 1st choice DM.

It is akin to saying that last season Mo was in the top 3 choices for the central and left striker roles, Bobby was in the top 3 for the wide roles and Sadio was in the top 3 for the central and right sided attacking roles. That doesn't mean we suddenly have 9 forwards.

Agree entirely with this. It's extremely poor planning that has put us at the mercy of injury to VVD.

I looked at the numbers after 25 games so this isn't completely up to date; but we had 8 of our starting 11 start 80% (21) of our league games at that point. Man Utd had 5. Chelsea and Man City just 4.

We've been able to field this for the vast majority of our games:

Alisson
Trent-xxx-xxx-Robertson
Hendo-Fabinho-Gini
Salah-Firmino-Mane

It's an 11 brimming with quality. CL and PL winners.

The mess this season is entirely down to penny pinching by not replacing Lovren. Lovren played in a third of our league games in both of the previous seasons. That's with VVD playing in every single one of them - and we still needed our 4th choice for a third of the time. In the most condensed season in history, no one saw that a VVD injury with no Lovren replacement might leave us up shit creek? Really???

Look at those numbers again, we've had double the amount of first 11 available compared to City. It isn't a freak blight - it's putting reliance on extremely injury prone players to play more games than they ever had, in a more condensed season.

And you know what - fine, make that gamble on VVD's fitness. Most of the time you are probably safe. But we knew extremely early on that VVD was out for the season. We should have acted, but instead we doubled down on the mistake and decided we weren't going to do business in January. That was absolute insanity and left us scrambling on deadline day after Matip picked up his 14,000th injury.

We brought in a youngster from a relegation battle and a career lower league CB. We're the champions for crying out loud. Honestly it's nothing short of a disgrace.

I just hope this ridiculous decision doesn't cost us Klopp or any of these world class players come summer.

Logged

Online MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:27:30 pm
Mane and Bobby are a concern. Salah still the brightest, the biggest threat in front of goal but I feel his overall influence on a game has dropped too. I just wish we could look to our midfield when our front 3 are struggling but they offer absolutely nothing. No goals, assists, spark, and they cant even defend anymore. We need a couple of big signings there.

Agree with this.

We've missed a midfielder who contributes goals and assists for some time now. It's what we thought we were getting with Keita/AOC, and I'm certain it's the reason we agreed the deal for Fekir. The system we play gives a lot more emphasis on full backs as the creators, and the pressing from our midfield being so key to creating chances, but when that plan doesn't work out (as it's currently not) - the lack of creative spark in midfield is on show.

The opposition is happy for us to have the ball on the edge of the box because there's no real danger on their goal.

Which midfielders would we want taking a shot from the edge of the box?
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4793 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 05:42:54 pm
We've been able to field this for the vast majority of our games:

Alisson
Trent-xxx-xxx-Robertson
Hendo-Fabinho-Gini
Salah-Firmino-Mane

It's an 11 brimming with quality. CL and PL winners.

Agree with you about not replacing Lovren and how injuries cannot be the sole excuse for such a poor run of form, but this is slightly incorrect isn't it? We've not been able to field that team for the vast majority of our games. Henderson and Fabinho have spent large parts of the season in defence so I'm not sure why you're putting them both in midfield. Mistakes have been made, but there's no need to deny or skew the reality of the situation.
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4794 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:01:59 pm
Agree with you about not replacing Lovren and how injuries cannot be the sole excuse for such a poor run of form, but this is slightly incorrect isn't it? We've not been able to field that team for the vast majority of our games. Henderson and Fabinho have spent large parts of the season in defence so I'm not sure why you're putting them both in midfield. Mistakes have been made, but there's no need to deny or skew the reality of the situation.

We have been able to field it - but haven't because those 2 have had to play in defence. Which is entirely the point - they can't be the backup CBs and the first choice midfielders.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4795 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 06:03:08 pm
We have been able to field it - but haven't because those 2 have had to play in defence. Which is entirely the point - they can't be the backup CBs and the first choice midfielders.

Ah yeah, I get what you mean and agree with you in that case.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 