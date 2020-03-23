We're a team that's been relying on fine margins against most of the league. Look at some of our results over the last 2 seasons, even against relegation candidates. There are a lot of 1/2 goal type of wins. Many of those games, we don't create very much, at least early in the game. But we have just enough to punish those teams and eke out the margins. Think games like Sheff United, Villa away, Norwich away, Palace away, Wolves both games, Watford home, etc. Our entire team is both physically and mentally strong enough to go the entire 90 and outlast opposing teams. Any time they made a mistake, we pounced. And we were good enough to keep our nerve and ride our luck if we needed. Remember Watford at home last year? Doucoure and Sarr were fluffing their lines like they bet on us winning, and then Salah scores a devastating counterattack off their corner. Just like that, we're ahead going into halftime even though we probably should be behind. At Norwich, we created next to nothing until Mane's great goal, and it was Norwich that had the best chance of the first half which Alisson snuffed out brilliantly. At Palace, didn't they have a goal chalked off for VAR? And at 1-1, Firmino took his chance, and then Zaha skied his chance to level in stoppage time. Wolves at home saw a crazy offside disallowed goal and Wolves away saw us pass the test with Firmino's great finish, and Wolves fluffing their lines at the very end. Fine margins. Of course Villa away we don't need a reminder. Every single one of those games ended with 3 points. But every single game took our full 90 minute efforts. Our level was just a level above when it needed to be. We didn't play these teams off the park, but you don't need to. You don't win a league season by beating everyone 3-0 because it's not possible.



But this year, you can tell the difference. Injuries and decisions going against us meant that our fine margins football wasn't going to produce the consistent 3 points. Our defensive injuries have taken a toll on the midfield. Our attack is off the boil. It doesn't take much to turn those hard-earned 3 points above into 1 or 0. We're still playing a relatively controlled game against relegation/midtable fodder, but they're now more likely to hit us on the break due to our lack of pace at the back. We're now less likely to score a decisive goal with Firmino and Mane off the boil. So our 2-1s and 1-0s turn into 1-1s (Fulham, Brighton, WBA, etc) or even defeats that we see now.



We are no longer able to grind out the margins needed to scrape 3 points even when we're not at our best.



Against the good sides, we've had some incredible results against the top teams (City home and Leicester away are very memorable from last year). We always turn it up when needed and show our class. Even earlier this season, we easily outplayed Arsenal and Chelsea. And we put Leicester to the sword easily.



But again, with the injuries taking their toll, and with players out of form, we put in fantastic efforts against sides like City away and home, United home, Leicester away, but we cannot get the results anymore, Spurs aside. For the better part of 60-70 minutes, we were in control in those types of games, but we don't have enough to get the win. After all, look at the lineups we're putting out there or the substitutes coming in. It's hardly a surprise.



Our team is greater than the sum of its parts, and it's shown over the last 2-3 seasons, where we've gone toe-to-toe with other top sides and downed them. It's also shown in our ability to consistently beat teams that see us as a scalp. Time and time again, we do enough against the weaker sides, and then we turn on the style against the better sides. Three points after three points. It's a masterclass in winning matches and trophies.



But decimated by injuries, no crowd, players out of sorts, and some tough decisions, those margins quickly disappear. If it's not Salah's individual brilliance, we don't look capable of scoring goals. On the flip side, we don't look capable of keeping enough clean sheets. If this was the last two years, even after conceding the free-kick goal against Leicester, we would've settled down, and snuck a late winner (just like we did at Anfield in 2019). We would've taken one of the few counter-attacking opportunities against Fulham before Mane/Firmino fired in the second for a nervy 2-1 win. We would've hung on (riding our luck with the penalty decision) at Brighton. Curtis Jone's spectacular run at Fulham would've yielded the finish for a 2-1 win. Origi would've finished his chance against Burnley, and we would've won it late even if they pulled level. You get the point.



Outside of the Spurs, West Ham, and Leipzig games, we no longer have those margins go our way consistently because everything is just a little off, and it's led to this run.



When you have such a well-oiled machine like we have, when things still falling apart, everything is affected. We simply can't create enough, finish enough, and defend well enough to consistently get 3 points. Every game against the weaker sides looks the same, where we are just somewhat off, and for a team that relies on the whole rather than the sum of its parts, being off means going from 2-1 wins to 0-1 defeats.