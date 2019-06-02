Because our of margin of error for the last 3 years has been extremely small, in order to be competitive with City. And doing so on multiple fronts, both in Europe and in the league [2 consecutive European Cup Finals, 2 league title races, one being down to the last day and the other being the best season we've had in club's history following].



That takes a toll. In addition, the pressure to perform at Leeds, is different than here. Prior to this season, we lost 6 games in two seasons in the league. Half of which we lost after we clinched the title last year



It's not physical exhaustion, it's mental exhaustion, compounded by the fact that you know that multiple things are against you and you know that you aren't at your best. We dealt with the crisis brilliantly up until christmas, we were 1st. But additional problems have broken us. Goal wise, the loss of Jota was significant, as the games in which we drew, we were lacking another attacking player who was dangerous, particularly as Mane's finishing has fallen off and Bobby has not been able to step up



It's not heavy metal football, that type of football we haven't played in years. We've adjusted, but it is intense football in any case due to the stakes, the requirements we needed to have to be competitive. The football we played in 17/18 is not the same that we played following that. Some principals have been the same, but there are vast differences.



For two years straight we've played with the mentality that we have to win every game, as any point dropped can be significant due to City. That's an incredible run to have.



But nothing lasts forever.



Interesting point from Luke about Leeds.I think there's a lot of truth in Defacto's points.We have been dependent on probably 13-14 players, supplemented by people who are a step down from that. The step down from top class to good is significant.I think Leeds have decent players and their back ups are decent to, I dont think the drop off is that high. I'd be interested to see what the stats on Bielsa's rotation policy are like and what happens when he drops down from first choice XI to squad players. In theory there are a lot more players with decent ability, it should be easier to maintain a decent quality side's level of performance in those circumstances but they did have a shocker in the Cup when their focus was elsewhere. Its also their first season in the Prem their Nirvanah, fans or no, they have that 'new' feel to feed off. it'll be interesting to see how it goes next year because hopefully the fans should be back and that should be a whole new experience for them. It could inspire them again, the dream must have been to play to packed houses not the void they have been experiencing.I'm not sure what conclusions to reach on anybody given the behind closed doors season, you'd expect new sides with a dodgy defence to be found out, for the fans to be on their backs, creating more nerves, more mistakes, and the reverse up top being harder to make a mark - for plucky wins to become brave draws and then battling defeats but its a surreal experience this year, there's no play book. results and records in the prem this year are farcical. Its solid, uninspired, boring teams that appear to be be doing well, teams with little interest in entertaining, counter attacking sides that play the same way home and away - West Ham and Everton spring to mind both are bang average and both well above Leeds. United, Villa are another couple lacking inspiration and just churning out dross.Plus Bielsa is supposed to be a genius and loved by his players, his style is attractive to watch and I'm guessing enjoyable to play in when its working but results haven't been great. It'll be really interesting to see how it goes in the real world next year. Plenty of teams have been attractive in the championship stuck by their principles and done ok in the Prem, in their first season. Teams then suss out the weaknesses and then exploit them because normally they have better players, I suspect it'll be really tough to stick by those principles if they are losing every week, - the running will become less, the cohesion fractured and the results spiral down - see us as a case in point! Banford is a strange one, he's done really well I'm just not sure why, he's not the fastest, strongest, cleverest or most technical but he has performed and the system seems to work for him, it'll be tougher for him and them all next year though.