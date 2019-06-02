« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 469194 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,168
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm »
Klopp in his presser said confidently no players will leave if we don't make the CL this year, saying that he is confident in them and knows them well enough to make such a statement. This was in the embargo portion of the presser. Not even remotely worried about that situation/scenario - Klopp
Logged

Offline Vulmea

  • Almost saint-like.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
Because our of margin of error for the last 3 years has been extremely small, in order to be competitive with City.  And doing so on multiple fronts, both in Europe and in the league [2 consecutive European Cup Finals, 2 league title races, one being down to the last day and the other being the best season we've had in club's history following].

That takes a toll. In addition, the pressure to perform at Leeds, is different than here. Prior to this season, we lost 6 games in two seasons in the league. Half of which we lost after we clinched the title last year

It's not physical exhaustion, it's mental exhaustion, compounded by the fact that you know that multiple things are against you and you know that you aren't at your  best. We dealt with the crisis brilliantly up until christmas, we were 1st. But additional problems have broken us. Goal wise, the loss of Jota was significant, as the games in which we drew, we were lacking another attacking player who was dangerous, particularly as Mane's finishing has fallen off and Bobby has not been able to step up

It's not heavy metal football, that type of football we haven't played in years. We've adjusted, but it is intense football in any case due to the stakes, the requirements we needed to have to be competitive. The football we played in 17/18 is not the same that we played following that. Some principals have been the same, but there are vast differences.

For two years straight we've played with the mentality that we have to win every game, as any point dropped can be significant due to City. That's an incredible run to have.

But nothing lasts forever.

Interesting point from Luke about Leeds.

I think there's a lot of truth in Defacto's points.

We have been dependent on probably 13-14 players, supplemented by people who are a step down from that. The step down from top class to good is significant.

I think Leeds have decent players and their back ups are decent to, I dont think the drop off is that high. I'd be interested to see what the stats on Bielsa's rotation policy are like and what happens when he drops down from first choice XI to squad players. In theory there are a lot more players with decent ability, it should be easier to maintain a decent quality side's level of performance in those circumstances but they did have a shocker in the Cup when their focus was elsewhere. Its also their first season in the Prem their Nirvanah, fans or no, they have that 'new' feel to feed off.  it'll be interesting to see how it goes next year because hopefully the fans should be back and that should be a whole new experience for them. It could inspire them again, the dream must have been to play to packed houses not the void they have been experiencing.

I'm not sure what conclusions to reach on anybody given the behind closed doors season, you'd expect new sides with a dodgy defence to be found out, for the fans to be on their backs, creating more nerves, more mistakes, and the reverse up top being harder to make a mark  - for plucky wins to become brave draws and then battling defeats but its a surreal experience this year, there's no play book. results and records in the prem this year are farcical. Its solid, uninspired, boring teams that appear to be be doing well, teams with little interest in entertaining, counter attacking sides that play the same way home and away - West Ham and Everton spring to mind both are bang average and both well above Leeds. United, Villa are another couple lacking inspiration and just churning out dross.

Plus Bielsa is supposed to be a genius and loved by his players, his style is attractive to watch and I'm guessing enjoyable to play in when its working but results haven't  been great. It'll be really interesting to see how it goes in the real world next year. Plenty of teams have been attractive in the championship  stuck by their principles and done ok in the Prem, in their first season. Teams then suss out the weaknesses and then exploit them because normally they have better players, I suspect it'll be really tough to stick by those principles if they are  losing every week, - the running will become less, the cohesion fractured and the results spiral down -  see us as a case in point! Banford is a strange one, he's done really well I'm just not sure why, he's not the fastest, strongest, cleverest or most technical  but he has performed and the system seems to work for him, it'll be tougher for him and them all next year though.
Logged
The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm
As the adage goes you strengthen from a position of strength.

Personally I think this group of players has been driven on by failure. We lost the Europa League final and it drove us on to the first Champions League final. Losing against Madrid drove us on to win it the following year. Missing out on the League with 97 points drove us on to the most emphatic League triumph ever.

Inevitably standards have dropped this season. The inevitability has been self-induced though. Complacency grows when players are comfortable. Which brings us back to strengthening from a position of strength. When we were in our pomp everyone was kept on their toes because we brought in fresh hungry players who drove us on.

Summer 19 we brought no one in and from that point players have been comfortable. The front three know they will play every game and the back-ups know they will not. Competition for places had become none existent.
That doesn't explain how they were able to push on and set an even better points total following that summer. If it was all about complacency why did it take about 18 months after summer 2019 to set in?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm
Klopp in his presser said confidently no players will leave if we don't make the CL this year, saying that he is confident in them and knows them well enough to make such a statement. This was in the embargo portion of the presser. Not even remotely worried about that situation/scenario - Klopp
Yeah i saw that.

I get the feeling we will actually spend a bit this summer even without the CL if that happens
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,831
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 12:12:57 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
That doesn't explain how they were able to push on and set an even better points total following that summer. If it was all about complacency why did it take about 18 months after summer 2019 to set in?
Yeah, I don't think it's complacency.

Al starts from the premise that we should have invested in summer '19, and that we didn't because of the owners. I can't be arsed with an ownership discussion, other than to say that that interpretation requires skimming over the appearance, at least, that Klopp appears to have signed off on that policy.

My take is that after pushing City to 98 points in 18/19, after they'd got 100 in 17/18, we (Klopp, analysts, etc.) concluded that City couldn't do that 3 years running, but we could do it once more with that squad. And we did. What they couldn't have predicted is COVID; and that 'going again' with a more or less settled squad would end up being for two years rather than one.

What that leaves is an ageing squad; one in which the next tranche of players (25-28) have largely failed to make their mark due to injuries. We're still hugely dependent on players who have been played almost constantly through and beyond their physical peak, in a time of unprecedented mental strain, during which we - they - have achieved something no Liverpool side had in 30 years; and haven't even been able to celebrate it properly. They're knackered, fucked, exhausted.

It's a little too easy to retrospectively blame a lack of investment two summers ago with recognising those mitigating factors - and factors have seldom been as mitigating as these.

It is a problem now, and there's certainly an argument that the owners do need to invest this summer - against anticipated future earnings - to address it.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,667
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 12:44:32 am »
Try being flat out at anything for 2 years and see what happens mentally when you have a blip, it all catches up. City don't do flat out (which is why they are shit to watch) so it does not impact on them the same way. Sheffield United (the way they fight) and Wolves are (the way they keep going) and this year has caught up with them as well
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 08:52:03 am »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm
Interesting point from Luke about Leeds.

I think there's a lot of truth in Defacto's points.

We have been dependent on probably 13-14 players, supplemented by people who are a step down from that. The step down from top class to good is significant.

This is why the likes of City and Chelsea dominate the domestic cups and go to Wembley 3 or 4 times a year. The depth of their squads in quality has always been a lot higher than ours, while the likes of the front three and the full backs have gone to bat week in week out for the last 4 years.

We draw Chelsea in an early round of a cup, we both make 5 or 6 changes and they're not much weaker whereas we were significantly weaker.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:00 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 08:54:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:44:32 am
Try being flat out at anything for 2 years and see what happens mentally when you have a blip, it all catches up. City don't do flat out (which is why they are shit to watch) so it does not impact on them the same way. Sheffield United (the way they fight) and Wolves are (the way they keep going) and this year has caught up with them as well

The difference is they're able to rotate the side every week and not burn themselves out over time. They were a bit mentally fatigued last year after having to go flat out the year before and didn't really have the drive to do it again after our great start. They still played well last season though for the most part. Over 80 points, won a cup, dominated some games they lost etc where they missed a stack of chances.

I do think there's something in it though that the high intensity teams are suffering in this sterile environment without crowds etc. City have adapted and just become more sterile and built it on not giving anything away at the back. We haven't been able to adapt our game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm
Add in the possibility of long COVID and it is nuts to try and judge Thiago.
But even in a poor team with players missing, he doesn't stand out. He's 29 and we should expect more from world-class talent. Covid, he's over that or he'd not be getting picked.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
That doesn't explain how they were able to push on and set an even better points total following that summer. If it was all about complacency why did it take about 18 months after summer 2019 to set in?

As I said I think this squad has been driven on by failure. Losing to Madrid was followed by us winning it the following year. Losing out on the last day to City drove us on to win it the following year. As they say it is harder to stay at the top than it is to get their in the first place.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 01:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm
Add in the possibility of long COVID and it is nuts to try and judge Thiago.

Anyone with actual long Covid isnt playing PL football...
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:08:50 pm
Anyone with actual long Covid isnt playing PL football...

All Long COVID means is that you are still having symptoms more than 12 weeks later. For a professional footballer those symptoms could be very slight and still impact their performance. I think it is no coincidence that Trent, Mo, Sadio and Thiago have all struggled since they had COVID.

It could be something as simple as the amount of fitness and conditioning they lost.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:34:37 pm
All Long COVID means is that you are still having symptoms more than 12 weeks later. For a professional footballer those symptoms could be very slight and still impact their performance. I think it is no coincidence that Trent, Mo, Sadio and Thiago have all struggled since they had COVID.

It could be something as simple as the amount of fitness and conditioning they lost.

Thiago looked pretty good at Goodison Park. Since then he had 3 months out injured and came into a team that was just starting to fall apart.

Mane has been terrible since he was out with Covid. Mo's goals have carried us this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:35:41 am
As I said I think this squad has been driven on by failure. Losing to Madrid was followed by us winning it the following year. Losing out on the last day to City drove us on to win it the following year. As they say it is harder to stay at the top than it is to get their in the first place.

I've never heard so much shit in my life, this squad has not been driven by failure, it's been driven by hard-work, ambition and desire to succeed.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:41:03 pm
I've never heard so much shit in my life, this squad has not been driven by failure, it's been driven by hard-work, ambition and desire to succeed.


https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/liverpool-motivated-by-europa-league-pain-henderson/11kkwgyd6pzw51idd0im1pukx9

Liverpool motivated by Europa League pain - Henderson
Matt Dorman

The Reds' loss in their last European final has not been forgotten, but their captain believes those memories could actually work in their favour

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the 2016 Europa League final loss serves only as motivation to go one better against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in Switzerland two years ago in what was their first shot at winning a European trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

But they have the chance to atone for that defeat in Kiev on Saturday after defying expectations to book an unexpected berth in the Champions League decider against Zinedine Zidane's star-studded Madrid.

While adamant his team have moved on from the pain of their past failure, Henderson believes that disappointing night in Basel could prove a blessing in disguise.

"I feel as though we can use that experience in this final," the former Sunderland midfielder said.

"It hurt and you can never really forget that but you can use it as a motivation. We've certainly moved forward since that night but it's important to win trophies.

"Hopefully we can start that by winning one tomorrow."

https://en.as.com/en/2019/06/02/football/1559485851_285436.html

An image of Liverpool's defeat in the 2018 Champions League final motivated Mohamed Salah as they bounced back to clinch the prize in 2019.

Perform 02/06/2019 17:04

Mohamed Salah spent a moment looking at a picture of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final to motivate him ahead of their triumph over Tottenham.

Salah converted a second-minute penalty in Liverpool's 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, and moments earlier he had been in the dressing room reminding himself of the pain he experienced in Kiev 12 months prior.

The Egypt international lasted 25 minutes of the 2018 final, leaving the field with a shoulder injury following a challenge from Madrid's Sergio Ramos, and he said the memory of that night drove him on as he took to the field against Spurs.

"I looked at the picture from last year before the game," said Salah.

"We were disappointed after the final and now we are back and have won it again, the sixth time for Liverpool. It is something great.

"I was very disappointed that I got injured and went off and we lost the game. It was something to motivate me to win.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:02 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm »
Al - you can grab as many quotes out of your arsehole as you might wish. Those are reactions to adversity, and if anything only goes to highlight the winning mentality they possess.

This group do not wake up everyday, graft their bollocks off in training - in the hope that they will fail, in order to inspire them to achieve.

They graft their bollocks off to be successful and win, and when their very high standards have not been hit, they evaluate and refocus themselves back to their original aims and objectives.

This notion that you suggest, failure inspires them is complete and utter nonsense.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:10:31 pm
Al - you can grab as many quotes out of your arsehole as you might wish. Those are reactions to adversity, and if anything only goes to highlight the winning mentality they possess.

This group do not wake up everyday, graft their bollocks off in training - in the hope that they will fail, in order to inspire them to achieve.

They graft their bollocks off to be successful and win, and when their very high standards have not been hit, they evaluate and refocus themselves back to their original aims and objectives.

This notion that you suggest, failure inspires them is complete and utter nonsense.

They failed to win the Europa League final and the players and the manager have come out and said they used that failure as a motivation to get to another final. When they failed to win against Madrid they used that failure to drive themselves on to win the Champions League the next year. When we failed to win the League on the last day we used that failure to drive us on to win it the next season.

The players turned the hurt they felt at missing out as fuel to drive them on. We had a hunger to win things driven by the near misses.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:24:38 pm
We had a hunger to win things driven by the near misses.

That's no different to any other team though?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:26:59 pm
That's no different to any other team though?

It is though teams that get so close but miss out at the death often go backwards. We didn't we used adversity to improve. It was the near misses that built our mentality for me.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:03 pm
It is though teams that get so close but miss out at the death often go backwards. We didn't we used adversity to improve. It was the near misses that built our mentality for me.

So you'd say the Utd teams under Ferguson who came close to winning titles and then won them the following season were motivated by failure too?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm »
Teams go backwards because they usually weren't good enough to regularly challenge. Teams lose and win trophies/finals over a period because they're good, so they'll get more opportunities to win/lose/go close.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
Klopp's right - if a player wants to leave if we don't qualify for CL then fuck them.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:34:13 pm
So you'd say the Utd teams under Ferguson who came close to winning titles and then won them the following season were motivated by failure too?

One of the reasons why we signed Terry Mac and Alan Kennedy was how devastated they were after losing the 74 cup final. What you want is players who hate losing and use the pain of losing as motivation. So yes I am sure the leaders in the United dressing room reminded their teammates of how painful coming close but missing out was.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm
Add in the possibility of long COVID and it is nuts to try and judge Thiago.

What the hell is "long Covid"??

As far as I am aware, no one has even been able to isolate and identify, with any certainty, the parameters of the Covid virus, let alone the long, short, fat or pear-shaped versions thereof.

This is all getting silly.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:19 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 04:47:02 pm
What the hell is "long Covid"??

As far as I am aware, no one has even been able to isolate and identify, with any certainty, the Covid virus, let alone the long, short, fat or pear-shaped versions thereof.

This is all getting silly.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/long-term-effects-of-coronavirus-long-covid/

Long-term effects of coronavirus (long COVID)

For some people, coronavirus (COVID-19) can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone. This is sometimes called post-COVID-19 syndrome or "long COVID".
About long COVID

How long it takes to recover from coronavirus is different for everybody.

Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for some people, symptoms can last longer.

The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get coronavirus.

People who had mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.
Symptoms of long COVID

There are lots of symptoms you can have after a coronavirus infection.

Common long COVID symptoms include:

    extreme tiredness (fatigue)
    shortness of breath
    chest pain or tightness
    problems with memory and concentration ("brain fog")
    difficulty sleeping (insomnia)
    heart palpitations
    dizziness
    pins and needles
    joint pain
    depression and anxiety
    tinnitus, earaches
    feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
    a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste
    rashes
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:24:38 pm
....We had a hunger to win things driven by the near misses.

This group had a hunger to win things in the first instance, which drove them to reach finals and unfortunately lose some of them. The hard work they put in day in and day out - was with a view to win those competitions, not to throw them away and say 'hey now we've lost it, lets use that losing feeling to win next year' - that was a reaction from a collective group as a result of having not achieved their goals, and is a testament of their winning desire to go again the next year - and achieve those goals.

Not one successful operation, football, work, family or otherwise, sets out to lose in order to drive a hunger to then go on and win - you set out to win, and then react to adversity either positively or negatively - dependent on your mentality.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:30 pm by A-Bomb »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:34:37 pm
All Long COVID means is that you are still having symptoms more than 12 weeks later. For a professional footballer those symptoms could be very slight and still impact their performance. I think it is no coincidence that Trent, Mo, Sadio and Thiago have all struggled since they had COVID.

It could be something as simple as the amount of fitness and conditioning they lost.

I've noticed the correlation also. My brain keeps whispering "inner ear, inner ear".  I'll leave the proof or not of that to smarter people and the passage of time. Good news is, TAA at least is getting back to his best so hopefully they all will. I dont think its a crazy shout though. 

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:50:56 pm
This group had a hunger to win things in the first instance, which drove them to reach finals and unfortunately lose some of them. The hard work they put in day in and day out - was with a view to win those competitions, not to throw them away and say 'hey now we've lost it, lets use that losing feeling to win next year' - that was a reaction from a collective group as a result of having not achieved their goals, and is a testament of their winning desire to go again the next year - and achieve those goals.

Not one successful operation, football, work, family or otherwise, sets out to lose in order to drive a hunger to then go on and win - you set out to win, and then react to adversity either positively or negatively - dependent on your mentality.


I haven't said we set out to fail. What I have said is that the failures we have had were used to drive us on.

We were 1-0 up in the Europa League final after totally dominating the first half. We capitulated in the second half. That could have scarred us as a team and made similar defeats more likely. A perfect example is Barca who had a similar melt down against Roma. That wasn't followed by it making them stronger. Instead, they had an almost identical melt down against us and then this season against PSG.

The players and the manager have come out and said they used the defeats and near misses as motivation.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,695
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
So. In terms of the complete crash of all our players at exactly the same time at home.

You know - the time we went from having the second longest home unbeaten run in english football history to one of the worst home runs in any clubs recent memory.

There's clearly a connection between Klopp teams and fans. The connection genuinely brings that extra % or so. Maybe we didn't miss it during lockdown at first. But our last home win just happens to be the only game we had fans in for, where we got a last minute winner. Dunno, maybe there was a sense of "that's what we do it for, there's our extra 10%", and then it went again.

Or we just had one injury too much, started to lose and lost confidence. Dunno - but this is the best side we've ever had and its weird how we're suddenly utterly shit.

I do think - arguably more than any side of ours I can remember. This team really is a team, and its function makes it better than the sum of its parts. The fact is, in the shit late days under Houllier, under Benitez we never had a run like this because Owen or Gerrard or Torres did their own thing. Being less about the individual does have its bad moment when everything goes to shit.

Wheareas what is going on at home especially isnt just the lack of fans of course, the thing with Kloppo's teams and fans has always been interesting. And was always going to be an intriguing (for that read worrying) factor going through a whole season without them. Last season was such a high anway, that getting over the line without them was always going to happen due to our points total and the general euphoria of where it was leading. 

I am not sure if there has ever been a coach that puts so much importance in fans. At Mainz it was unreal how he brought them on board, and made them a part of the push to get promoted, I am sure it was pretty much Klopp alone who added about 3,000 fans a season for 2 seasons running while they where a 2nd division club, cos Mainz before he was coach, wasnt even a football city. They became a football city because of him, its crazy. And we all know about the support at Dortmund and here, they are quite similar fan-bases really, and the relationship he built with both clubs, and how he insisted on getting the fans working for the team as well.

Sure, there is a lot more going on, and a few things need changing, but the soulless stadiums, especially Anfield, isnt helping. When a team is down, and has struggled with injury and form, its when they need the lift most. And Liverpool is about the only fanbase in the premier league that can still do it when its needed. There was a reason Kloppo spent his first couple years here imploring the fans to be on their game for 90 mins, to the extent of often turning to them to get them to wake the heck up. Fans are hugely important to him and his teams.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 