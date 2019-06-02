I've never heard so much shit in my life, this squad has not been driven by failure, it's been driven by hard-work, ambition and desire to succeed. https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/liverpool-motivated-by-europa-league-pain-henderson/11kkwgyd6pzw51idd0im1pukx9
Liverpool motivated by Europa League pain - Henderson
Matt Dorman
The Reds' loss in their last European final has not been forgotten, but their captain believes those memories could actually work in their favour
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the 2016 Europa League final loss serves only as motivation to go one better against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in Switzerland two years ago in what was their first shot at winning a European trophy under Jurgen Klopp.
But they have the chance to atone for that defeat in Kiev on Saturday after defying expectations to book an unexpected berth in the Champions League decider against Zinedine Zidane's star-studded Madrid.
While adamant his team have moved on from the pain of their past failure, Henderson believes that disappointing night in Basel could prove a blessing in disguise.
"I feel as though we can use that experience in this final," the former Sunderland midfielder said.
"It hurt and you can never really forget that but you can use it as a motivation. We've certainly moved forward since that night but it's important to win trophies.
"Hopefully we can start that by winning one tomorrow."https://en.as.com/en/2019/06/02/football/1559485851_285436.html
An image of Liverpool's defeat in the 2018 Champions League final motivated Mohamed Salah as they bounced back to clinch the prize in 2019.
Perform 02/06/2019 17:04
Mohamed Salah spent a moment looking at a picture of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final to motivate him ahead of their triumph over Tottenham.
Salah converted a second-minute penalty in Liverpool's 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, and moments earlier he had been in the dressing room reminding himself of the pain he experienced in Kiev 12 months prior.
The Egypt international lasted 25 minutes of the 2018 final, leaving the field with a shoulder injury following a challenge from Madrid's Sergio Ramos, and he said the memory of that night drove him on as he took to the field against Spurs.
"I looked at the picture from last year before the game," said Salah.
"We were disappointed after the final and now we are back and have won it again, the sixth time for Liverpool. It is something great.
"I was very disappointed that I got injured and went off and we lost the game. It was something to motivate me to win.