I've been so fucking high off the fumes of 2018/19/20, the utterly bonkers shit this team has achieved, reveling in the new era that Klopp has ushered in - that I genuinely thought we were strapping ourselves in for a sustained period of domestic and European dominance. Fuck the oil clubs because for a while there, despite the disparity in resources, we were unstoppable.



This season has given me pause though - it's made me scale back my ambitions for Klopp's legacy at Liverpool FC. It seems like such a long road back from where we were. When I look at the ages of our biggest hitters, this incredible team that Jurgen has built, and the reality of our financial situation compared to our competitors... I feel like any thoughts of genuine dominance, dynasty, whatever, were just...naive, and we're regressing towards the mean of raw financial power (City, United, Chelsea).