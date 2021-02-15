« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:34:40 pm
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:35:07 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:27:26 pm
I dont think its normal for a senior leader to cry at work unless they are in a very bad place. I hope I am wrong about that. I see that as a red flag and if I was his employer I would be very concerned about him.

I dont think he was actually crying was he. He wiped his nose several times and looked a bit tired and down, bit not actually crying
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:45:32 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

Hilarious.  Unless you know the man personally any speculation about his emotions or how he is feeling is complete nonsense.  You can infer what you want from whatever it is that you are seeing I guess.  Just don't be surprised when you get called out about it. 
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:46:37 pm
Great another body language expert on RAWK.

I thought there was a cull?  ???
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:48:00 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

No, because none of that happened.

Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:51:13 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:27:26 pm
I dont think its normal for a senior leader to cry at work unless they are in a very bad place. I hope I am wrong about that. I see that as a red flag and if I was his employer I would be very concerned about him.


Pure nonsense.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 02:55:22 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

You're talking absolute pony
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 03:06:00 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

Absolutely shite. I was watching it like a hawk.

At any rate I lost my mum a few years ago. You get as angry as you do sad.

Klopp looked more resilient and fighting spirit than anything else.

Why even mention this? Why stir shit up? What do you WANT to happen?
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 03:07:22 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

So what? Jesus Christ, he can't be emotional? And you're implying A) that a person in Jurgen's age can't or should not be/show emotions. Which is ludicrous. And B) Just because he's being emotional he can't do his job? Wow.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 02:43:17 pm
So none of you saw that he had tears in eyes for the BT interview and that he welled up later when asked about the title. And now he says he is a 53 year old man and can cut off his emotions so he is OK. Great nothing to see.. everything is fine.

Wishful thinking from a closet united fan. Why don't you fuck off to redcafe? Ye really have this Internet thing all figured don't ye? Sad bunch really.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 03:09:25 pm
I am not going to argue about whether or not Klopp was crying... I thought he was.  If you all think I am talking through my arse and he wasnt thats fine. As I said no issue is there anyway because he has come out and said he is OK so thats that. lets move on and you can have your tactics thread back.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 05:34:33 pm
And just like that, the club went from doubters to believers once more.

He always finds the right words.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 05:51:28 pm
I think in that BT interview he took a few moments to compose himself before answering the question after being asked for the 37942th time whether hed conceded the title.

The previous time he was asked that question he lashed out at the journalist which drew criticism so he was making sure his answer was calm and measured on this occasion.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 06:02:28 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on February 15, 2021, 03:09:25 pm
I am not going to argue about whether or not Klopp was crying... I thought he was.  If you all think I am talking through my arse and he wasnt thats fine. As I said no issue is there anyway because he has come out and said he is OK so thats that. lets move on and you can have your tactics thread back.

A grown man crying is not an embarrassment like you want to say. I mean, it would be embarrassing if he was on the touchline sobbing like a baby throwing a tantrum because the referee didn't give us a corner because of a slight deflection, but that's not the level we are talking about here.

He's an emotionally intense person, for good and for bad. There might be some tears behind the scenes. There have been countless tears of joy from fans and players alike, that is for sure. Go and watch the video of Alisson on the bus parade after winning number 6. The big, handsome twat couldn't hold back the tears.

Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 06:02:51 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 15, 2021, 05:51:28 pm
I think in that BT interview he took a few moments to compose himself before answering the question after being asked for the 37942th time whether hed conceded the title.

The previous time he was asked that question he lashed out at the journalist which drew criticism so he was making sure his answer was calm and measured on this occasion.

I feel sorry for him watching any press conference because he's asked such repeatedly stupid questions while trying to remain polite and composed. Whenever we lose a game (or like at Brighton drop points in bad circumstances) he struggles to keep his composure.

Klopp knows they're always looking for the gotcha headline and he doesn't want to give them it. Now and then after a bad result he loses patience with them.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 06:41:35 pm
I love Klopp. And Henderson. That is all.

Delighted they treated those rumours with the disdain they deserved.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 06:42:35 pm
Well, the man has spoken.

It's a shit time all round. He's suffering, but he's going nowhere and he's up for the fight. That's good enough for me. It's unconditional support from here on in as far as I'm concerned.

I'd go into battle for that man.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 15, 2021, 06:49:48 pm
The Klopp thread is open folks, this was always supposed to be about his template and football tactics.



Re: The Klopp Template
February 20, 2021, 08:49:01 pm
I think Klopp should change the system now. The high defensive line is killing us. We are not the total football side of the last two seasons. We are not the counter-pressing side of the last two seasons. We can surely play on the counter attack with a mid-to-low block. It is miserable watching this side play Klopps preferred system in a such an inferior way.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 21, 2021, 12:38:10 am
Quote from: wemmick on February 20, 2021, 08:49:01 pm
I think Klopp should change the system now. The high defensive line is killing us. We are not the total football side of the last two seasons. We are not the counter-pressing side of the last two seasons. We can surely play on the counter attack with a mid-to-low block. It is miserable watching this side play Klopps preferred system in a such an inferior way.

The problem with that is suddenly changing a system half way through a season and going against his style of play, i'd much rather us be the "heavy metal" of a few years ago, but how much of that wad down to Buvac we don't know
Re: The Klopp Template
February 21, 2021, 12:43:39 am
Klopp changed the system, or at least changed how we approached games already this season. We changed to be more conservative and were not giving up not a whole lot, but we couldn't score at all.durinf that period.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 21, 2021, 12:45:55 am
Quote from: Chris~ on February 21, 2021, 12:43:39 am
Klopp changed the system, or at least changed how we approached games already this season. We changed to be more conservative and were not giving up not a whole lot, but we couldn't score at all.durinf that period.


The worrying thing for us is, our forwards are actually getting into some good positions its just not happening

We badly need Jota's direct threat back
Re: The Klopp Template
February 21, 2021, 12:54:59 am
Quote from: LiamG on February 21, 2021, 12:45:55 am
The worrying thing for us is, our forwards are actually getting into some good positions its just not happening

We badly need Jota's direct threat back
I'm less worried about that than I am our defence now. Keep getting in to positions and chamves and goals come However, we've given up 3 open goals from errors and 2 penalties in our last 3 league games and all but one was in a close game state. We'd have to be really bad to keep that level up, but that plus being down to 6th/7th choice centre backs and no real midfield protection is brutal. Even getting back to scoring goals wouldn't be enough to overcome that.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 23, 2021, 09:26:08 am
If anyone is interested, get a listen to Graham Hunter's interview with Pep Ljinders in mid January. It's a great insight. He says something that I found interesting. Talking about our style, and players chasing the ball and pressing. He talks about our style and says it hasn't changed at all despite what people say, that the difference is they have been working on improving positional play so that there's less of a frantic look about it.  Gives a good insight into training an what goes on, and how the likes of Hendo and Milner are a huge asset
Re: The Klopp Template
February 23, 2021, 09:39:35 am
Quote from: Chris~ on February 21, 2021, 12:54:59 am
I'm less worried about that than I am our defence now. Keep getting in to positions and chamves and goals come However, we've given up 3 open goals from errors and 2 penalties in our last 3 league games and all but one was in a close game state. We'd have to be really bad to keep that level up, but that plus being down to 6th/7th choice centre backs and no real midfield protection is brutal. Even getting back to scoring goals wouldn't be enough to overcome that.

Play two centre halves when we return and have Fabinho in midfield (PRAISE BE!).

Nat Phillips and Kabak.

And thank goodness we might be able to use Jota as a striker soon.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 23, 2021, 07:10:09 pm
From Ryan O'Hanlon blog post this morning:



tl;dr We're worse than last year, no surprise, but no where near some huge drop off that our points total would indicate.  But then again that's reality so /shrug
Re: The Klopp Template
February 23, 2021, 07:16:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 23, 2021, 07:10:09 pm
From Ryan O'Hanlon blog post this morning:



tl;dr We're worse than last year, no surprise, but no where near some huge drop off that our points total would indicate.  But then again that's reality so /shrug

Yes, but our numbers never really supported our points total the last 2 years to begin with. A regression was always coming. That we've been unlucky this year is making that regression looks 2x worse.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 24, 2021, 08:54:52 am
We need a midfielder who scores goals. We have none.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 24, 2021, 10:44:19 am
Quote from: clinical on February 24, 2021, 08:54:52 am
We need a midfielder who scores goals. We have none.

yes we've been battered with injuries and players are being asked to play in a certain way to help the team and our capt was helping out in defence (though as a captain and as a top midfielder i do question klopp leaving him there for so long) - so we KNOW all that...but

the midfielders that have come in are fucking midfielders - they're not like 'oh what's this thing football? and what's midfield?' they train every day/most days to do a midfield job

you can argue to a point that the upset of the team will affect the way we play and the players too BUT their job is to play in midfield and they haven't been good enough on a regular basis

we KNOW about the injuries we KNOW about the formation we KNOW about shitty decision and we KNOW about working hard but they are midfield players who haven't stepped up

Re: The Klopp Template
February 24, 2021, 10:57:33 am
We don't particularly play in a way that gets the midfielders many scoring opportunities though, do we?

Gini was one in 5 for Feyenoord, one in three for PSV, one in four for Newcastle and out one in 3 at international level so clearly has it in his game and its not like he just misses loads of chances for us. Our whole game is set up to get the best out of the attackers, and creativity from them and the full backs. I dare say that's why we're struggling now those five players are all off form.

I dont think the midfield has been particularly good at all but its way, way too simplistic to just say 'we need a goalscoring midfielder' and they'll suddenly just get dropped in this team and score lots of goals.
Re: The Klopp Template
February 24, 2021, 11:00:09 am
We are lucky, so lucky to have Klopp, hey I'm questioning his choices loads with subs like anyone.
Trying to remember what I wanted to actually say in his thread here... Ah
Kind of predictable what I'm going to say really
Now is a very important test, the owners need to address what is put into the club.
We won't replace Klopp with a better man, there is non as great, him and the coaching team.
I actually do think we will probably sign Mbappe for instance (too many hints, Nike Lebron James etc marketable asset for FSG), I'd rather have Haaland and a number ten and cb come in if these two new centre backs don't impress.
I think Salah will get sold for 160 million or something all things added in. So this two wingers Mane and Salah thing will go and our formation will change, i.e a traditional striker and a need for a number 10, Sadio? He would be amazing doing that actually, first time thinking about it to be honest.

I keep forgetting Jota! Ah can't wait to watch the way he plays/ It's still strange hearing about him as a reason of failure, like Thiago they are luxuries this season from our strong mentality guys and best forward three in the world.
Instead of turning off from football, I'm more intrigued again as always, I love football and LFC politics apparently  :)
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:03:58 pm
Klopp during embargo part of his presser today


- We are still Liverpool, we are dealing with things more than we have in the past [injuries,etc..] but we are here to do all the hard work, not just doing the hard times.

- I feel massively responsible for the situation we're in, for the things I can influence obviously.

- We have to be more clinical and we will work on that

- We can learn so much from this season and everything we've experienced.

- Long term we will benefit form this, for the moment we have to resolve our problems.

-  The squad of this year didn't get a chance to play together this season, we don't need a massive rebuild. Little readjustments here and there, but a rebuild like that no.

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:08:05 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:03:58 pm
Klopp during embargo part of his presser today


- We are still Liverpool, we are dealing with things more than we have in the past [injuries,etc..] but we are here to do all the hard work, not just doing the hard times.

- I feel massively responsible for the situation we're in, for the things I can influence obviously.

- We have to be more clinical and we will work on that

- We can learn so much from this season and everything we've experienced.

- Long term we will benefit form this, for the moment we have to resolve our problems.

-  The squad of this year didn't get a chance to play together this season, we don't need a massive rebuild. Little readjustments here and there, but a rebuild like that no.

I have boundless faith in this man and when he says well benefit from this long-term I believe him.
