I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips. Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.



However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down. Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.



And the power of the other religious fuckwits is too dangerous "Calm the whole region down "Now don't take this personally ABZ Do you really think that ? How will it calm things down ?2013 Prince Bandar 'Bush' Bin Sultan to C at MI6 aka Sir Richarcd Dearlove : "The time is not far off in the Middle East, Richard, when it will be literally God help the Shia, More than a billion Sunnis have simply had enough of them"He keeps his promises too, since then his jihadi's have invaded Syria Iraq and Yeman and set about exterminating not only the Shia but the Kurds the Alawites the Yazidi and the Houthi... The last two were both chased up mountains and one of them are still hiding there. And when they're finished with that lot, it'll be the Christians and Jews.Presidential Nominee Joseph Biden ( after Kashogi )" I would make it very clear we are not going to in fact sell more weapons to them""We were going to in fact make them pay the price and make them in fact the pariah that they are"On Yemen " End the sale of material to Saudi's where they're going in and murdering children"President Joseph Biden: In fact Fistbumps MBS when he meets him ...If you want to calm down the Middle East Joe ...F*ck the Saudi's off and make an honourable deal with Venezuela.