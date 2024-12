Why the fuck not? We're top of the league, top of the CL league stage, LC semi finalists, we're going to get better and better - what the fuck is there to be miserable about?



when you read GT's posts, do you feel that warm feeling of happy positivity running through them?i'll give him the enthusiasm, he does actually practice what he preaches on that - the whinges about our fans and RAWKites are much more enthusiastic than most!