« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 163208 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,452
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1080 on: May 19, 2024, 09:44:05 am »
Great little interview that, getting a bit emotional now.

Good luck to him at Salzburg.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • Well Red.
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1081 on: May 19, 2024, 06:31:36 pm »
A big part of me is thinking he should have been given it.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,615
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1082 on: May 21, 2024, 09:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 19, 2024, 06:31:36 pm
A big part of me is thinking he should have been given it.

Absolutely no bloody way. He doesnt have the gravitas for such a role or managerial experience. He can come across seriously goofy at times.

If you look at likes of Paisley and Dalglish, when they went into the role they didnt have the experience. But they both definitely had the gravitas and were much more deeply embedded into the fabric of the club and culture.

Peps contribution was immense, but the main man -  no way.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1083 on: May 21, 2024, 09:48:06 pm »
yep good interview but he doesnt comes across as a leader.
Just doesnt have that authority about him like a guy who tries by everyone's mate.
Seems a decent guy but not a manager imo
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1084 on: May 22, 2024, 03:49:47 am »
I hope he does well. Klopp deserves having a legacy in Lijnders. He helped build one of the most memorable and feared teams in Europe. What Klopp and Lijnders did with pressing and fullback play have been lasting innovations. Took the league three seasons to work it out.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
  • ...All the best
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1085 on: May 22, 2024, 05:15:41 am »
Really insightful interview.

My biggest take is how much the stability is important if we want to win the biggest trophies. The bigger a player turnover is the more inconsistent your team will be as they need time to grow together as a team and build on the understanding they get from playing and training together.

That's why Slot's appointment makes a lot of sense as in theory we'll practically continue with a lot of what we were doing so far. Bar the odd tweak here and there this group of players needs to be allowed to grow together and become the machine that Klopp's team their peak was following a few years of growing together.

Hopefully Pep could develop some young players for us there - could be a nice little partnership.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1086 on: May 22, 2024, 05:44:18 am »
Really enjoyed the redmentv interview he did.  He comes across as a proper sound fella who just lives and breaths football.  Absolutely adores Trent and even joked about signing Conor which he can kindly fuck off  ;D.  Wish him the best of luck. 
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,883
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1087 on: May 22, 2024, 09:19:56 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 19, 2024, 06:31:36 pm
A big part of me is thinking he should have been given it.

I wouldnt rule him out as a future Liverpool manager.

If he does well at Salzburg and potentially his next step after that then hell be a prime candidate if and when the Liverpool job becomes available.

Hes still only 41 so could easily have time to establish himself and come back to Liverpool
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1088 on: May 23, 2024, 06:51:42 am »
Comes across really well in the RedMen TV interview, much more personable and less guarded than in his book or his press conferences. I think Red Bull Salzburg is a great gig for him. Wish him all the best.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,118
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1089 on: May 23, 2024, 07:46:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on May 21, 2024, 09:48:06 pm
yep good interview but he doesnt comes across as a leader.
Just doesnt have that authority about him like a guy who tries by everyone's mate.
Seems a decent guy but not a manager imo

Rodgers was always like that though and he's at least made a good career for himself as a manager.

Time will tell, but some of the top coaches just don't make good managers. Hopefully he can make a success of it, he seems to have picked a good gig to start.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,927
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1090 on: May 23, 2024, 01:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 23, 2024, 07:46:59 am
Rodgers was always like that though and he's at least made a good career for himself as a manager.

Time will tell, but some of the top coaches just don't make good managers. Hopefully he can make a success of it, he seems to have picked a good gig to start.

Not only that - Pep will be able to point to the massive success with Liverpool - where everyone in the know is well aware of his importance to that success.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,859
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1091 on: May 24, 2024, 03:38:14 pm »
So Pep was considered for the top job.

Quote
Pep Ljinders:

Mike [Gordon] said, Pep, we really considered you, but I think its fair for you that we dont put you after Jurgen. Mike is a good guy. He knew as well. Id made my ambition clear. It was best for the future.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1092 on: May 24, 2024, 11:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 24, 2024, 03:38:14 pm
So Pep was considered for the top job.

It makes sense.  The pressure and comparisons to Klopp that he would have to deal with would be unbearable.   
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1093 on: May 25, 2024, 01:16:06 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 21, 2024, 09:43:41 pm
Absolutely no bloody way. He doesnt have the gravitas for such a role or managerial experience. He can come across seriously goofy at times.

If you look at likes of Paisley and Dalglish, when they went into the role they didnt have the experience. But they both definitely had the gravitas and were much more deeply embedded into the fabric of the club and culture.

Peps contribution was immense, but the main man -  no way.
It's the way he comes across in pressers that does it for me. Many will say that doesn't matter but if I see a manger struggle to get their message across, if they don't sound authoritive or believable I'm out. The players from the team see this stuff aswell and it also a look into how they speak to the group in training etc. I like Pep and he is certainly a great coach but this wasn't for him no matter how much respect the players have for him.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1094 on: May 25, 2024, 01:19:00 am »
Fantastic interview, but he knew himself he wasn't the right man. Wish him all the best
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1095 on: May 25, 2024, 02:19:57 am »
I am at a loss as to how people can say hes any good or not considering near enough all of his work is done away from the public eye. All we know for certain is that Klopp loved working with him and placed a lot of trust in him. How he does as the main man is not set in stone, and I suspect that no one will be aware of that more than he is. People talk about his qualities as a leader (gravitas) but it seems to me like everyone who works with him loves him, so surely thats a good starting point? I wish him the very best of luck.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1096 on: May 25, 2024, 09:48:49 am »
Give him a youngster or two on loan he'll look after them
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1097 on: May 26, 2024, 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on May 25, 2024, 01:16:06 am
It's the way he comes across in pressers that does it for me. Many will say that doesn't matter but if I see a manger struggle to get their message across, if they don't sound authoritive or believable I'm out. The players from the team see this stuff aswell and it also a look into how they speak to the group in training etc. I like Pep and he is certainly a great coach but this wasn't for him no matter how much respect the players have for him.
Not sure about that. Can think of a good few great managers who are awful in press conference and interviews.  Don't think it counts for much myself.  All types of successful coaches. Just look at our Bob Paisley, famously a pretty poor communicator, especially in comparison to his predecessor, our most successful manager ever...

Let's see how Pep gets on before writing him off.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,452
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1098 on: May 28, 2024, 05:13:32 pm »
Thought this was a really fascinating interview with Lijnders, you can tell he really loves football and coaching players. Klopp absolutely loved him and you can tell why. Gonna be big miss.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Z6qeWoZmZJQ&amp;pp=ygUSUmVkbWVuIHR2IGxpam5kZXJz" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Z6qeWoZmZJQ&amp;pp=ygUSUmVkbWVuIHR2IGxpam5kZXJz</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,365
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
that board they are using. I'll bet Rafa made the club buy them.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 04:05:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm
that board they are using. I'll bet Rafa made the club buy them.

It's Chris's board, likely made it himself too.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 