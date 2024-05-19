I am at a loss as to how people can say hes any good or not considering near enough all of his work is done away from the public eye. All we know for certain is that Klopp loved working with him and placed a lot of trust in him. How he does as the main man is not set in stone, and I suspect that no one will be aware of that more than he is. People talk about his qualities as a leader (gravitas) but it seems to me like everyone who works with him loves him, so surely thats a good starting point? I wish him the very best of luck.