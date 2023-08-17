« previous next »
Pep Lijnders

Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:23:13 pm
I like the idea of the pitch and all but the guy just comes across as some kind of corporate head to me.

If you work in a big corporation you will see this type of person a lot. They are good at their job and desperately try to push people but ultimately a lack of sincerity comes through when they are quick to praise themselves in around about way by sort of praising the group under them.
Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:26:43 pm
I think he means well and is super-positive - this might come across a overly effusive, even cringeworthy to some, but if it works on the training pitch to motivate our players then I'm all for it.
Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:29:33 pm
The article and quotes posted sort of confirms to me that Ljinders controls a lot of our tactical innovations and ideas for the new system - Jurgen is not only a masterclass in motivation and organisation but tactically, I do love Ljinders but hes not the brain hes trying to be the voice at the moment
Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:46:18 pm
Nothing wrong with these statements.

He's a bit weird - but that could also be just him trying to get his message into English.
Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:47:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on August 17, 2023, 11:46:18 pm
Nothing wrong with these statements.

He's a bit weird - but that could also be just him trying to get his message into English.

It's exactly this IMO. Don't have an issue to be honest, people get wound up over such little things these days!
Re: Pep Lijnders
August 17, 2023, 11:52:12 pm
As ever, when we aren't at our best, there is finger pointing, there are scapegoats, over analysis and conspiracy nonsense. The truth is, much of it is unfounded and most of us will never know the reality of it all.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 08:20:30 am
Quote from: MBL? on August 17, 2023, 11:23:13 pm
I like the idea of the pitch and all but the guy just comes across as some kind of corporate head to me.

If you work in a big corporation you will see this type of person a lot. They are good at their job and desperately try to push people but ultimately a lack of sincerity comes through when they are quick to praise themselves in around about way by sort of praising the group under them.


I don't see Pep in any way like a corporate person. I work at a very big corporation so know what type of person you are talking about.

IMO, you get people who are always really interested in talking about what they are doing. For some that is self promotion. For others is driven by passion for what they are doing.  I see Pep being in that 2nd bracket. Someone who is really passionate about that technical side of coaching. Someone who wants to talk about it and share ideas. I see those type of people who are passionate about the technical side of their job all the time. They talk about it because they love it, not through the idea of self promotion.

Some will see Pep talking about these things as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. That talk can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see Pep's book as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. The book can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see everything Pep does as some sort of masterplan to position himself as the brain behind Liverpool. Let's not get this any other way, the book, the interviews, doing press conferences, being able to install pitches, being able to make tactical tweaks. They all come with Klopp's blessing.

The issue currently with Liverpool and some Liverpool fans is that things have dipped a bit in the last 12-18 months from the extreme heights of the previous 3-4 years. At a minimum there's become a level of uncertainty that hasn't been there for the previous 3-4 seasons. Naturally a proportion of people can't accept this or the realities of the challenges we have.  By human nature, a number of those people who are unsettled, agitated and unhappy with the lack of clarity of what might happen with Liverpool in the next few seasons are looking for reasons why or someone to blame.

In this situation, a manager would normally get it in the neck or the players. We have a hugely popular and successful manager and in general a squad that is either new or been part of previous successes. People are reluctant to put very much lame or responsibility at the feet of the manager or the players for the current 'situation'. IMO Ljinders, amongst others, has become a lightning rod for some of that criticism.

That's something I find odd. When you have a manager as strong willed and as talented as Klopp, I find it wild that people think he's some sort of submissive figure to the assistant manager. That the assistant manager is writing books, doing interviews and probably more importantly implementing new tactical systems without Klopp's blessing.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 08:22:00 am
Its actually a great idea, just wish hed put his focus on our defending ;)
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:15:11 am
I often think how we judge public figures is problematic. We get snippets of the person and draw conclusions. In football, were often seeing managers, coaches and players at their most stressed and driven. Some carry that really well and others dont. Klopp is someone who can behave poorly on the touch line but were all in for the fist pumps and hugs. With Pep Lijnders theres been a need to heap blame on him for the downturn in fortunes. Hes then analysed by some within the prism of being responsible for causing issues. As a result, hes increasingly viewed in the negative despite most having no real idea what hes specifically doing wrong.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:42:02 am


Great idea
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 11:48:43 am
La Cage aux Fous
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 01:16:16 pm
Love him, love him even more because he boils the piss of so many as well

Remember when Achterburg was the scapegoat? It seems like this fanbase absolutely loves to just pick one member of staff and lay it all on them
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
I like it but can we just keep it to ourselves? Why do we have to release everything we do or plan to do to the media? How are supposed to get the competitive edge if we share every bit of info...
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 03:13:03 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
I like it but can we just keep it to ourselves? Why do we have to release everything we do or plan to do to the media? How are supposed to get the competitive edge if we share every bit of info...

But if we don't tell everyone, how will people know it's another brilliant idea from the genius mind of Pep Lijnders?
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
I like it but can we just keep it to ourselves? Why do we have to release everything we do or plan to do to the media? How are supposed to get the competitive edge if we share every bit of info...

Many clubs have a cage football area mate.  ;D  South American teams basically live in them.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:03:16 pm
Chance to recreate the Survivor Series Elimination Chamber
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
I like it but can we just keep it to ourselves? Why do we have to release everything we do or plan to do to the media? How are supposed to get the competitive edge if we share every bit of info...

Do you really think a little 5v5 field is going to give us a competitive edge?
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 05:24:36 pm
"Spirit of the Streets",explains the injuries,if they're getting a pit going...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yT9vVyGbbUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yT9vVyGbbUU</a>
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:20:30 am
I don't see Pep in any way like a corporate person. I work at a very big corporation so know what type of person you are talking about.

IMO, you get people who are always really interested in talking about what they are doing. For some that is self promotion. For others is driven by passion for what they are doing.  I see Pep being in that 2nd bracket. Someone who is really passionate about that technical side of coaching. Someone who wants to talk about it and share ideas. I see those type of people who are passionate about the technical side of their job all the time. They talk about it because they love it, not through the idea of self promotion.

Some will see Pep talking about these things as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. That talk can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see Pep's book as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. The book can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see everything Pep does as some sort of masterplan to position himself as the brain behind Liverpool. Let's not get this any other way, the book, the interviews, doing press conferences, being able to install pitches, being able to make tactical tweaks. They all come with Klopp's blessing.

The issue currently with Liverpool and some Liverpool fans is that things have dipped a bit in the last 12-18 months from the extreme heights of the previous 3-4 years. At a minimum there's become a level of uncertainty that hasn't been there for the previous 3-4 seasons. Naturally a proportion of people can't accept this or the realities of the challenges we have.  By human nature, a number of those people who are unsettled, agitated and unhappy with the lack of clarity of what might happen with Liverpool in the next few seasons are looking for reasons why or someone to blame.

In this situation, a manager would normally get it in the neck or the players. We have a hugely popular and successful manager and in general a squad that is either new or been part of previous successes. People are reluctant to put very much lame or responsibility at the feet of the manager or the players for the current 'situation'. IMO Ljinders, amongst others, has become a lightning rod for some of that criticism.

That's something I find odd. When you have a manager as strong willed and as talented as Klopp, I find it wild that people think he's some sort of submissive figure to the assistant manager. That the assistant manager is writing books, doing interviews and probably more importantly implementing new tactical systems without Klopp's blessing.
Good post.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:07:39 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:20:30 am
I don't see Pep in any way like a corporate person. I work at a very big corporation so know what type of person you are talking about.

IMO, you get people who are always really interested in talking about what they are doing. For some that is self promotion. For others is driven by passion for what they are doing.  I see Pep being in that 2nd bracket. Someone who is really passionate about that technical side of coaching. Someone who wants to talk about it and share ideas. I see those type of people who are passionate about the technical side of their job all the time. They talk about it because they love it, not through the idea of self promotion.

Some will see Pep talking about these things as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. That talk can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see Pep's book as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. The book can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.

People see everything Pep does as some sort of masterplan to position himself as the brain behind Liverpool. Let's not get this any other way, the book, the interviews, doing press conferences, being able to install pitches, being able to make tactical tweaks. They all come with Klopp's blessing.

The issue currently with Liverpool and some Liverpool fans is that things have dipped a bit in the last 12-18 months from the extreme heights of the previous 3-4 years. At a minimum there's become a level of uncertainty that hasn't been there for the previous 3-4 seasons. Naturally a proportion of people can't accept this or the realities of the challenges we have.  By human nature, a number of those people who are unsettled, agitated and unhappy with the lack of clarity of what might happen with Liverpool in the next few seasons are looking for reasons why or someone to blame.

In this situation, a manager would normally get it in the neck or the players. We have a hugely popular and successful manager and in general a squad that is either new or been part of previous successes. People are reluctant to put very much lame or responsibility at the feet of the manager or the players for the current 'situation'. IMO Ljinders, amongst others, has become a lightning rod for some of that criticism.

That's something I find odd. When you have a manager as strong willed and as talented as Klopp, I find it wild that people think he's some sort of submissive figure to the assistant manager. That the assistant manager is writing books, doing interviews and probably more importantly implementing new tactical systems without Klopp's blessing.

I agree but the manager can't do everything. Klopp himself said he tells his staff what he wants and how he want us to play and they will design the training so their role is very important. We had many issues the past two seasons but let's assume it's down to the players, this season with the players we have if we don't keep the ball better for example I think it's fair to question Pep and the others especially after his latest comments. Klopp too especially when you see smaller teams managing to play good football with lesser players.
