Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 118331 times)

A man answering questions in an interview. I think it's shocking he opens his filthy mouth.

 ;D
Yaye, we are great - we will take them to the brink again this season

Ahh so because we aren't taking them to the brink this year - it's Pep's fault. Finally.

Got it.

Nostradumbass.
 Bought his book but didnt make it past the first page.

Thats dyslexia for you.
Bought his book but didnt make it past the first page.

Thats dyslexia for you.

The famous "identity is our intensity" version
Boy your January 10, 2020 post sure has come home to roost!

We just snuck in a CL final, 2 cups, and taking man city to the brink again in that time.
;D
Has Pep read it to the players?

You mean before bed time? Like that the team on away travels all sleep in one big room and then Pep sits there next to them and reads it? Or on Zoom calls if they are staying at home in Liverpool?
A man answering questions in an interview. I think it's shocking he opens his filthy mouth.

As others have pointed out, he should know his place. He's an assistant coach, he should carry Klopp's water, his gum and note down all the brilliant ideas Klopp shouts out during the games. And then valet Klopp's car once a week.
As others have pointed out, he should know his place. He's an assistant coach, he should carry Klopp's water, his gum and note down all the brilliant ideas Klopp shouts out during the games. And then valet Klopp's car once a week.

Dont forget the training cones.
Theres certainly been a big change in the tone the last few months, particularly unpleasant and overwhelmingly negative.

:)

You've always been unpleasant and one eyed.
You've always been unpleasant and one eyed.

My teachers told me the same
As others have pointed out, he should know his place. He's an assistant coach, he should carry Klopp's water, his gum and note down all the brilliant ideas Klopp shouts out during the games. And then valet Klopp's car once a week.

Let's be real - he is also playing pr and politics very well and promoting himself for his next chance at the managerial job.
Got bought the book by my dear old mum for my birthday. I've got to 100 pages and I might have to admit defeat as it's completely terrible. It's as if David Brent is being interviewed and the first question is "why are you so great?". Nonsensical training jargon, weird passages of conversation between players and him generally going round quoting philosophers and influential football coaches to the staff at the training ground. 
Got bought the book by my dear old mum for my birthday. I've got to 100 pages and I might have to admit defeat as it's completely terrible. It's as if David Brent is being interviewed and the first question is "why are you so great?". Nonsensical training jargon, weird passages of conversation between players and him generally going round quoting philosophers and influential football coaches to the staff at the training ground. 

 :lmao

Such an evocative mini-review...

Would it be fair to support Pep by acknowledging that at least it is not the bland, non-confrontational, narrative pap that comprises so much of the football "literature" published these days?

A lot weirder than normal, I mean?  :D
:lmao

Such an evocative mini-review...

Would it be fair to support Pep by acknowledging that at least it is not the bland, non-confrontational, narrative pap that comprises so much of the football "literature" published these days?

A lot weirder than normal, I mean?  :D

I think it's bland because of how tedious it is. I want to be able to give an example and the quickest way might be to type it up. Before you read this, let it be known that this is positively exhilarating compared to the descriptions of rondos or when Fabinho turned to him and said something profound about the intensity of the group.


"I walked in and took a seat. "Pep," he began, with me still none the wiser. "What you're doing is absolutely incredible and I want to give you a reward from myself." Wait. What? "It will arrive shortly so don't be surprised." Wow. I stood up and gave him a big hug. What a character. It was a private gift between us, but it meant so much to me. Passion is momentary but our relationship is enduring. I finish by saying, "That's the real reason you're the man you are - your character."
I think the most interesting part was what his fellow Dutch compatriot Seedorf had to say about us.
My proudest moment here wasnt when I increased XG by seventeen per centor cut net spend without signing a single midfielder. No. It was a young Greek left back, first job in the country, hardly spoke a word of English. But he came to me and went, Mr. Ljinders, will you be the Godfather to my child?, so. Didnt happen in the end. We had to let him go, his hair was rubbish. It was rubbish.
I think the most interesting part was what his fellow Dutch compatriot Seedorf had to say about us.

What did he say (sorry but by the review on here, I am in no way going to purchase the book!)??
I think it's bland because of how tedious it is. I want to be able to give an example and the quickest way might be to type it up. Before you read this, let it be known that this is positively exhilarating compared to the descriptions of rondos or when Fabinho turned to him and said something profound about the intensity of the group.


"I walked in and took a seat. "Pep," he began, with me still none the wiser. "What you're doing is absolutely incredible and I want to give you a reward from myself." Wait. What? "It will arrive shortly so don't be surprised." Wow. I stood up and gave him a big hug. What a character. It was a private gift between us, but it meant so much to me. Passion is momentary but our relationship is enduring. I finish by saying, "That's the real reason you're the man you are - your character."

God, that's excruciating... :D
Did Robbo get a lot of stick for that book he relesead the year before?

Again, who reads this stuff, is it aimed at kids? Only football books Id ever consider is from/about some of the very best and/or controversial characthers YEARS after they have retired.  And to be honest, there are so many shite, vanilla, or just unpleasant characters in football these days, that doesnt appeal either.

The Robbo one from the season we won the league? I bought it for my son who liked it I think. And the Milner How to be a Footballer one too.

But yeah, Peps one doesnt seem one destined for any Christmas wish list in our house.
I think the most interesting part was what his fellow Dutch compatriot Seedorf had to say about us.

12 years on and still gets a nibble.
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #740 on: October 6, 2022, 11:38:26 pm »


"Anything we need to know, Coach?"
"Lot of speed on the outside. "
"Okay. Anything else? "
"Lot of speed. "
"Okay, you heard the man."

12 years on and still gets a nibble.

:) Whats actually crazy is I saw him earlier at Heathrow airport. He looked cool as fuck.
I must admit, I'm quite enjoying it. I must be the only one, aside from Harvey who is praised to the hilt.
I think the most interesting part was what his fellow Dutch compatriot Seedorf had to say about us.

;D

My proudest moment here wasnt when I increased XG by seventeen per centor cut net spend without signing a single midfielder. No. It was a young Greek left back, first job in the country, hardly spoke a word of English. But he came to me and went, Mr. Ljinders, will you be the Godfather to my child?, so. Didnt happen in the end. We had to let him go, his hair was rubbish. It was rubbish.

Considering the previous book quotation from Damo58, this one could actually be real ;D
I think the issue is that when you talk so much about what we are doing tactically and then you dip in form afterwards you leave yourself open to criticism. That book really couldnt have been timed any worse given the total drop off in our results since it came out.

The thing is this was forewarned. Look what happened to him on here.

Still enjoyed the book, mind.
I think the issue is that when you talk so much about what we are doing tactically and then you dip in form afterwards you leave yourself open to criticism. That book really couldnt have been timed any worse given the total drop off in our results since it came out.

Do people really think that what we are doing tactically is a big surprise to other professional managers?  They know exactly what we are trying to do and they don't need a book from the assistant manager to tell them.  So any criticism that he's receiving from writing a book is simply nonsense. 
Every time this thread it bumped I think what twat wrote another book that ruined our season.
Every time this thread it bumped I think what twat wrote another book that ruined our season.

Groundhog Day by Pep Lijnders
Do people really think that what we are doing tactically is a big surprise to other professional managers?  They know exactly what we are trying to do and they don't need a book from the assistant manager to tell them.  So any criticism that he's receiving from writing a book is simply nonsense.

Its not nonsense if youre in the camp that pretty nauseating back slapping belongs in retirement.
Just reading through this thread and I feel a bit sorry for Pep :(

Maybe Im bias because of the Reds connection, but his book was much better than both Rui Farias eu sou especial dois & Germán Burgos mierda en un palo

He's an easy scapegoat but the book appears to be the sort of self-congratulatory bollocks that goes against what the club is about. The old LFC bootroom would draw methods out of others while giving nothing away of their own.

Why do we need to tell everyone what we're doing and how great we are? Same with the constant puff pieces in The Athletic over recent years.
He's an easy scapegoat but the book appears to be the sort of self-congratulatory bollocks that goes against what the club is about. The old LFC bootroom would draw methods out of others while giving nothing away of their own.

Why do we need to tell everyone what we're doing and how great we are? Same with the constant puff pieces in The Athletic over recent years.

Do you honestly think that people didnt know what we were doing before his book came out?
I was so inspired by this book that I started researching unusual LFC fans around the world. 

One of them lives in Utah, with five wives. In a compound he calls  The Booty Room. The whole family are LFC fans.

They have philosophical discussions, play LFC related board games, what not. Yes - they use some insider jargon that only other cultists would understand, but ultimately it's a touching human interest story about juggling family with a passion for all things LFC. Something we can all relate to.

So I convinced John (not his real name) to put his story down in writing. And what a story it is!

In Ten Titties  Inside my Life as a Liverpool Fan with Five Wives.

Were taking pre-orders now!
Do you honestly think that people didnt know what we were doing before his book came out?

It's the cocksure attitude of needing to tell everyone how good we are. Pride comes before a fall.
I need a consensus here cos I don't have a lot of spare time, being that I'm uh... well.. Busy. Successful.

Etc.  ::)

I don't wanna read this book, huh?

Sounds a bit like a... oh... not sure how to put this... ???



W@nkfest?



Ive read it. Its not really filled with self-congratulatory gushing nonsense. The book is about process, problem solving and someone whos passionate about their profession. I think when people talk about him giving himself and his colleagues a pat on the back, theyre confusing this for his natural optimism and passion, its just how he talks. Thats clear from whenever he takes a league cup press conference.

Id say overall, its a bit of a slog as theres only so much I can find interesting in descriptions of training drills which takes up quite a lot of the book really, however there are a few gems in there that provide good insight for Liverpool supporters to help them understand the general thought process and strategy around the clubs direction of travel.

If youre an obsessive about Liverpool or football, to the extent that you find yourself doodling formation and tactics on the misted over shower glass, then Id give it a try. Otherwise, spend your time reading a classic novel instead, as the chances are, youll get more from that.
When I read Pep's work - the most outstanding point I find interesting is his leadership style in comparison to Jurgen's.

Harvard delivered a study on leadership, more importantly successful and longevity in leadership roles. They produced a piece of work that examined a 5 year period of some of the most successful CEO's of business.

The key component of this body of work was concluded the following;

The most powerfully transformative executives possess a paradoxical mixture of personal humility and professional will. They are timid and ferocious. Shy and fearless. They are rareand unstoppable.

When you read the body of work - Jurgen Klopp personifies the paradoxical mixture of personal humility and professional will (read the paragraph 'the window and the mirror')

Pep Lijnders simply by releasing his book - excludes him from this level of recognition, and for this reason it highlights the gulf in ability as a leader in comparison to Jurgen - but then we already knew this, Jurgen is exceptional and unique.

https://hbr.org/2001/01/level-5-leadership-the-triumph-of-humility-and-fierce-resolve-2
It's the cocksure attitude of needing to tell everyone how good we are. Pride comes before a fall.

I didn't read the book but if the below post is correct, then he didn't do anything that you are accusing him of doing.

Ive read it. Its not really filled with self-congratulatory gushing nonsense. The book is about process, problem solving and someone whos passionate about their profession. I think when people talk about him giving himself and his colleagues a pat on the back, theyre confusing this for his natural optimism and passion, its just how he talks. Thats clear from whenever he takes a league cup press conference.

Id say overall, its a bit of a slog as theres only so much I can find interesting in descriptions of training drills which takes up quite a lot of the book really, however there are a few gems in there that provide good insight for Liverpool supporters to help them understand the general thought process and strategy around the clubs direction of travel.

If youre an obsessive about Liverpool or football, to the extent that you find yourself doodling formation and tactics on the misted over shower glass, then Id give it a try. Otherwise, spend your time reading a classic novel instead, as the chances are, youll get more from that.
No he hasn't written another book to ruin our season..he's installed a cage pitch at Kirkby.

Liverpool build 'Melwood Arena' to create spirit of the streets

Written by Simon Austin  August 17, 2023

LIVERPOOL have built a cage football pitch nicknamed the Melwood Arena at their AXA Training Centre this summer in an effort to 'create the street' and improve their attacking play.

Speaking on the TGG Podcast, which you can listen to below, assistant Pep Lijnders revealed that the arena had been inspired by the gaiolas (cages) of Portuguese street football. The 40-year-old worked at Porto before arriving at Anfield in 2014.

I asked Jurgen what the budget was last year and said I would love to build a gaiola, which is like a street pitch, the Dutchman explained. Jurgen in these moments is brilliant.

"I tell him the idea, This is what I want, because of this, this and this. I really believe that we need to be better in the final third, more creative, [that] in the small space we need to hold the ball better.

We can develop 100 exercises, but the best thing would be if we create the street. It took a while to build it, it cost a lot of money, but we had a good budget, so that was cool.

Now we have a 20 x 40m pitch, with boarding, nets and big goals, to train this offensive aggression. We designed it ourselves. I asked the players what we should call it [and] we call it the Melwood Arena (after their former training ground).

It has natural grass, with sprinklers so they can water it before (playing). It has to be natural grass, exactly the same as the deso pitch we have (at Anfield). On one side it says Melwood Arena and on the other side - and Vitor (Matos) make this quote - This place belongs to the ones who only have winning in their mind.

It comes from Porto, because at Porto we said, We love the ones who hate to lose. The ball is constantly in play and doesnt go out. We play 5 v 5 and winner stays on. And what I see in these moments the creation, the type of goals, it just blows my mind.

"I really believe the player has to be with all he has into the session. Not just the legs, not just the lungs, but also the brain, the heart. That is why I love to go back to the old days, where it was winner stays on, the street.

Lijnders also likes to use something he calls the identity game at Liverpool.

He explained it like this: Two teams play each other and the other team is waiting in the other half. So one team is always defending the halfway line and attacking the goal; and one team is defending the goal and attacking the halfway line.

When they pass the halfway line they play against the team there."

Lijnders said both the 'Melwood Arena' and identity game were inspired the same objective: stimulating competition and getting the players to uphold their honour.

"I believe that football is about honour - you want to be the best you can be," he said. "Because how can I inspire Mo Salah, after how many games? But I put Mo Salah in the identity game and tell Mo, you pick six players, and then I say to Trent (Alexander-Arnold), you pick six players, and I say to Virgil (Van Dijk), you pick six players, and play the 7 v 7 identity game.

You know how it goes? You know how it goes?! They train with a knife between the teeth! You reach levels you could not reach without that. So I try to play with the honour of the players a lot. They dont know, but thats what I try to do, because thats the only way to improve.

This is something you need, this hunger, this passion. You need to stimulate something.

https://trainingground.guru/articles/liverpool-build-melwood-arena-to-create-spirit-of-the-streets

He needs to be stopped.
